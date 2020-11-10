Political Moderation

The Democrats won the presidential election; the Republicans cut a deep gouge in the House majority, appear to have held the Senate majority, and kept enough state legislatures to control most of this decade’s redistricting. Moderates such as Maine’s Republican Susan Collins and West Virginia’s Democratic Joe Manchin will be in control. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who coasted to an easy reelection, will chaperone the President’s term and have a big say on cabinet members and judges. No Green New Deal, no new states, no court packing, no end to the electoral college, no corporate tax hikes. The fringes are made fringy again. This careful compromise struck by the electorate is not my personal preference but it is nearly ideal for markets. The center left will debate public policy with the center right and both will turn against whatever extremes missed the memo that they’re unwanted by most Americans. Any new majority will have to be broad and incorporate many moderates and unaffiliated voters (like me).

Covid Vaccine

Boom. Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim Analysis from Phase 3 Study (PFE) (BNTX). Great news for humanity (naturally), for America (this is the 21st century space race in terms of the implicit balance of power), and for equity holders.

An argument is made that there are just too many question marks about the near future; wouldn't it be better to wait until things clear up a bit? You know the prose: "Maintain buying reserves until current uncertainties are resolved," etc. Before reaching for that crutch, face up to two unpleasant facts: The future is never clear and you pay a very high price for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values.

- Warren Buffett

We faced immense uncertainty in March which slowly began to resolve over the subsequent months. That pace is about to accelerate. What can we do in this new era – not too left, not too right, stable taxes and regulation, vaccine en route, and an accommodative monetary policy? Here are three ideas that each have at least half of their gains to come.

Eastern (EBC)

Full subscribers have made about half a million dollars in less than a month. I think that this is only about half of the near-term opportunity. We got to buy shares at $10.00 but the initial pop underrepresents their value; investors who buy today have most of their upside ahead of them. As I discussed recently,

In addition to its great value, there are a lot of key catalysts ahead:

11/9/2020: Sell-side research gets rolled out. So far, there are two buy ratings with a $14 and $15 price target. More such coverage is on the way.

11/13/2020: FTSE Russell ranks IPOs such as Eastern which initially priced and traded 8/17/2020-11/13/2020. It will be clear that Eastern will qualify for the Russell.

11/27/2020: Eastern’s inclusion in the Russell will be announced. This announcement will cause indexers (and closet indexers) to need to own it.

12/18/2020: Eastern will get added to the Russell. Around 9% of Eastern’s float will be bought all at once. At this point, shares will probably trade closer to $14.

12/24/2020: Eastern likely to announce a dividend, approximately three months after its last quarter. This could bring dividend-focused ETFs into the stock.

This morning, KBW chimed in with a detailed report on EBC. They started with a $15 price target and “outperform” rating. They expect the bank to start paying dividends next quarter and buy back shares after a year. All reasonable.

Personally, this is my largest single position by far and I’m glad that it is. It is also the perfect position for the Biden era. It is the country’s preeminent ESG bank, the CEO is closely aligned with the incoming administration, and they will be able to avoid any of the regulatory hassles that could bog down many competitors.

But with a great combination of value and catalysts, it has underperformed regional banks (KRE) since it started trading publicly.

Why? My sense is that flippers, people who bought $2 million of this at $10 to just sell on the public market, are using today’s strength to get out. Once that supply is cleaned up, the underperformance is likely to largely go away.

Franchise Group (FRG)

This is another one of my largest and favorite positions. For background, I’ve discussed it a number of times in the past

While I don’t “pound the table”, I’ve given it five “very bullish” ratings, which is as close as I get. But the champion for impeccable timing goes to “Buy Franchise Group At Sub 3x P/E And Double-Digit Yield After Unwarranted Sell-Off” on March 20, 2020. Since then, FRG has bounced back hard:

But it is just getting started. As was the case with Eastern, the market has shown a delayed reaction thus far. FRG is just starting to fully franchise their operations with the leadership of a capable franchising team that is newly in place. Once they get going, this is going to be an asset light annuity-like business. It will be able to tuck in distressed retailers with strong unit economics. This will spew out cash that FRG plans to distribute to shareholders with a steady and growing dividend. As this process gets going, shares could reset at a much higher level.

AerSale (MNCL)

EBC and FRG have both been great successes so far; my thesis is that they both have at least half of their potential gains ahead. AerSale is different: it hasn’t done anything yet and has all of its potential gains ahead, despite the fact that it is one of the best post-Covid equity opportunities. Worse and more expensive comps such as AerCap (AER) have responded well to our goldilocks month of moderation and vaccines:

But AerSale, available today via the Monocle (MNCL) SPAC, is comparatively unmoved. If they are able to close this deal within the next few months, they could close much or all of this gap. It is the best bet for aviation recovery and we could be fast approaching such a recovery. The SPAC just had their charter extended through February 11, 2021. Today, the SPAC has $10.27 per share of cash in trust. They need to raise private capital to have enough cash to close the deal. The prospects of a Covid vaccine raises the chance that all of the aerospace headwinds of the past year become aerospace tailwinds next year. The market is likely to react accordingly.

Conclusion

Two macro risks threatened my portfolio – political chaos or radicalism and the Covid pandemic. Both had major steps towards resolution over the past few days. That leaves three of my exposures – EBC, FRG, and MNCL – in a far better position. The market has half reacted to EBC and FRG while so far ignoring MNCL. As politics moderate and the vaccine is potentially approved and distributed, they could benefit over the next few quarters. Big upsides remain in each with downsides dramatically lessened over this past week.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

