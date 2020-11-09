Given their surprising performance and apparent iron will to sustain their very high distribution yield of around 13%, I now believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Normally their high leverage would still spell trouble for their distributions, but management has stated that sustaining their distributions is more important than their balance sheet.

Surprisingly their cash flow performance has also been stellar during the last two quarters, which ended up supporting their otherwise risky decision.

This has not eventuated, largely due to the will of management to place the importance of their distributions above all else.

Earlier in 2020, it looked likely that Sunoco would reduce their distributions given the fallout from the Covid-19 economic downturn and their very high leverage.

Introduction

When it comes to high yield investing one of the biggest and sadly, least predictable variables that can cause surprising outcomes is the will of management to sustain their shareholder returns. A prime example has been Sunoco (SUN) whose distributions appeared to be in distress earlier in 2020, as my previous article detailed. To my surprise, they actually sustained their very high yield that still sits just around 13% with this article providing an updated analysis that examines the reasoning behind this outcome plus their prospects going forwards.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader fuel retailing industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

After looking at their historical cash flow performance from 2017-2019 it can easily be seen that almost half of their distribution payments were debt-funded, as their average distribution coverage was only a very weak 53.74%. My original analysis expected that the Covid-19 lockdowns and their resulting economic woes would have hampered this further, which seemed likely given their performance during the first quarter of 2020, as the financial statement extract included below displays.

Image Source: Sunoco Q1 2020 10-Q.

When faced with this situation and the general uncertainty that was posed by the lockdowns, many partnerships took pre-emptive action to reduce their distributions. Instead of following suit, the will of their management to sustain their distributions remained steadfast and thus they refused to reduce their distributions. This ultimately was rewarded, as to my surprise their earnings quickly rebounded strongly in the following quarter, as my previous article detailed.

Their surprisingly strong cash flow performance continued into the third quarter of 2020 and thus further boosted their results for the first nine months of 2020 with their operating cash flow increasing a very impressive 57.14% year on year from $294m to $462m. This helped propel their distribution coverage to a strong 145.08%, however, this was partly aided by favorable working capital movements that cannot continue indefinitely. Even after removing the impacts of these working capital movements their operating cash flow still increased 20.35% year on year from $344m to $414m, which would still see their distribution coverage at a strong 126.89%. Similar to the second quarter of 2020, this increase stems from their operating margin increasing, as evident through their operating income increasing in the financial statement extract included below.

Image Source: Sunoco Q3 2020 10-Q.

When looking further ahead, it is currently too early for management to have provided exact guidance for 2021 but their following generalized commentary seems to indicate that this solid performance is likely to continue. Given this situation, it seems reasonable to expect that their distribution coverage should at least remain adequate for the foreseeable future.

"As we look forward to 2021, we expect to have another strong year. We expect fuel volumes to improve year-over-year and we expect fuel margins to be above our previously guided range of $0.095 to $0.105 per gallon." "Next year as an example, we believe that we can use our free cash flow to fund all of our 2021 growth CapEx"

-Sunoco Q3 2020 Conference Call.

Whilst their cash flow performance has been quite stellar throughout the last two quarters, it only tells part of the story. Their leverage forms another very important consideration where the will of management plays the most critical role in sustaining their very high distribution yield.

Image Source: Author.

Their capital structure has remained essentially unchanged since the end of 2018, which is neither positive nor negative since their debt still far exceeds their equity and they also only have a relatively small cash balance. The extent that this impacts the sustainability of their distributions will depend upon their broader leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

Whereas my previous analysis deemed their leverage to be very high given their net debt-to-EBITDA was 6.65, this no longer seems reasonable considering their previously discussed surprising earnings and expectations from management for this to continue into 2021. Their net debt-to-EBITDA now sits at 5.13 and thus it seems reasonable that it will soon fall back into the high territory at under 5.00. Although this is an improvement from earlier in 2020, high leverage is still normally risky for distributions but interestingly, this does not seem to be the case in this situation due to the following commentary from management during the third quarter of 2020 results conference call.

"Our capital allocation strategy is really centered around three key areas. First is, obviously, maintaining a stable and secure distribution for our unit holders. Second, is protecting our balance sheet. And third, is really investing in our long-term growth of our business."

-Sunoco Q3 2020 Conference Call (previously linked).

It was quite common for management teams at partnerships with high to very high leverage to reduce their distributions, however, once again their will to sustain their distributions remained steadfast. This will to prioritize sustaining their distributions above even their financial position ultimately now indicates that their distributions appear sustainable, at least for the short to medium-term.

Image Source: Author.

It is always worthwhile to periodically recheck their liquidity as it forms a critical role when ensuring they can remain a going concern. When looking at their liquidity it still appears adequate with a current ratio of 1.04, despite their relatively low cash balance being their main weakness. This is not too risky providing that they can keep producing free cash flow after distribution payments, but thankfully they still retain $1.4b available in their credit facility if required.

It was positive to see that they do not face any material debt maturities until 2023, as the table included below displays. This should provide them with ample time to refinance, which is especially important since they have zero scope to actually repay over $1b of debt in only a few years.

Image Source: Sunoco Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked).

Conclusion

Following their surprisingly resilient performance and the sheer will of management to place the priority of their distributions even above their financial position, it now seems that their distributions will be sustained for the time being. Given this situation, I believe that upgrading my rating from neutral to bullish is now appropriate but they should be closely monitored since placing their distributions on such a pedestal could one day prove too dangerous as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Sunoco's Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

