The company's new CPU launch was on track, and its GPU launch, with special features that require an AMD CPU, seems better than expected.

At the start of October, we said that the month would be AMD's most important month ever.

In early October, we discussed how the month was Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) most important month ever. That was on the basis of the company's upcoming and newly announced CPUs and GPUs. Now that those announcements have come to fruition, with some of the initial products announced, let's see how the company performed.

AMD and Xilinx - Forbes

AMD and Xilinx

One of the most bombshell acquisitions from the month of October, which we didn't originally forecast, was AMD's announcement of its plan to acquire Xilinx. The company announced a $35 billion all-stock transaction to buy the company, one of the two leading FPGA companies worldwide. This is something we're an enormous fan of.

Specifically, several years ago, AMD's share price was a mere several dollars per share with a several billion dollar valuation. Now, AMD is buying a company worth 10x what it was then. The all-stock transaction means AMD is using its new, much higher share price to cement permanent share value. We'd like to see the company do the same with other tech companies.

In fact, by doing so, AMD could make itself a permanent integrated technology powerhouse. The acquisition alone nearly doubles AMD's net income and could support significant shareholder returns.

AMD's Newly Announced CPUs

Another major announcement for the company in October was its newly announced CPUs.

AMD 5xxx Series - Wccftech

AMD's newly announced 5xxx CPUs are a step above the previous CPUs with an improvement on the 7 nm process. The company announced its market leading 5950x and expects to have Desktop leadership and leadership in value per dollar. Clearly those purchasing the CPUs feel the same, the CPU sold out within minutes from its launch.

The company's new CPUs have better multicore performance and outperforms the leading Intel CPUs. The company has started to match Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on pricing, specifically, as its CPUs have become market leading alternatives versus Intel. We'd like to see AMD continue to maintain its strong position and grow.

Its new CPUs weren't expected to be a massive improvement, but they're definitely the respectable improvement that was foreseen, with up to 50% improvement for some game titles. Other new CPUs from Intel seem to be delayed, with AMD continuing to perform well. Whether they'll continue to perform remains to be seen, but the new CPUs are a strong start.

AMD's Newly Announced GPUs

AMD's newly announced GPUs are another significant announcement from October, and in our opinion is a much better launch than expected.

AMD GPUs - TweakTown

AMD has struggled for numerous years to be competitive with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), especially on the high-end. The company's new 6800 XT will retail at $649 versus $599 for the 3080, and the company's new 6900 XT will retail at $999 versus $1,499 for the 3090. Of course, the 3090 comes with more high-end memory, but for gamers it's less important.

However, what's clear, from FPS numbers above, especially for 4K resolution counting memory, the GPU clearly outperforms Nvidia. At a minimum level, it's competitive, which is incredibly important counting the supply issues that Nvidia has consistently had. These are supply shortages that are expected to continue into 2021.

While AMD's CPUs have performed well over the past several years versus Intel CPUs, AMD now seems to be competitive with GPUs with Nvidia. That could lead to much more substantial growth for AMD's GPUs in the coming years as a basis of the company's business. With Nvidia and Intel combined worth ~7-8x AMD, that means strong potential for AMD.

AMD 3Q 2020 Results

On the basis of the company's 3Q 2020 results, we believe that the company is seeing the start of what we expect to be a strong cycle of outperformance.

AMD 3Q Results - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD saw $2.8 billion in quarterly revenue, a massive increase, as its EPS moved towards $0.32/share. That means the company's annualized EPS would be nearly $1.3/share, or a P/E of less than 70. That's before significant growth highlighting the strength of the company's position. The company is continuing to see significant growth financially.

The company has a gross margin of 44%, up 1% year over year. Growing revenue along with margin steadily, as operating expenditures have remained low. The company's strong net income and diluted EPS come with continued FCF and cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of less than $1.8 billion.

The company's strong and continued financial outperformance comes with the potential of significant shareholder returns. The company's 45% gross margin forecast for the year, combined with 41% YoY revenue growth, highlights its potential.

AMD's Long-term Opportunity

AMD has the potential to generate significant long-term shareholder rewards on the back of its strong earnings. The company will outperform through 4Q 2020 continuing into 2021, and its new GPU launch combined with its Xilinx acquisition means that despite the company's recent outperformance, 2021 could very much be a year to remember.

The company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of nearly 70, which by any standard is high. However, this is a company both increasing its margins and a company that increased its revenue by 41% YoY. We'd like to see the company continue to expand and foresee 2021 as an incredibly telling year for the future of the company.

Unfortunately, the days of the company growing 10-20x are gone, but the company only needs to double over the next decade to generate market average shareholder returns, which we see as very feasible. As a result of these things, we recommend investing in AMD, as a valuable and high potential long-term investment.

AMD Risk

AMD's risk is that the industry is incredibly difficult. The company is competing against large, incredibly well capitalized competitors. Other major companies, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), traditionally an AMD competitor, are looking to build their own chips straight from the source, capturing AMD's margins as their own.

These risks are something worth paying close attention to; they almost made AMD go bankrupt half a decade ago; however, the company has shown that it's risen to a new level with the ability to generate long-term shareholder returns.

Conclusion

At the start of October, we stated that the month was AMD's most significant month ever. The company would be announcing new CPUs and GPUs to try to be competitive with Nvidia and maintain the lead from Intel, at a time when Intel was renewing its focus along with its R&D spending. AMD's recent ramp up and growth potential was going to be tested.

Fortunately, AMD came above and beyond. The company maintained its CPU strength, finally became competitive in the GPU world with Nvidia, and announced the stock-based acquisition of Xilinx, at a modest premium, helping to cement the current value of its stock. All of these things show that AMD has significant long-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.