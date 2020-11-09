Market Huddle: Oil And Sandridge

Market Huddle Interview

Summary

In this interview, there is some discussion of my background, focusing on how I got into investment management and focused on oil and gas investments. We then progress to a discussion of the oil and gas macro environment, which is very promising in the medium term. As oil and gas capital expenditure and "malinvestment" falls below the levels to sustain production worldwide, prices may eventually respond to induce more activity, leading to much higher equity prices. And it is important to own "survivors" so that it is possible to benefit from this move if/when it happens.

There is some discussion of two ways to get exposure to this. Oil and gas index ETFs like XOP and XLE are less promising due to problematic components and widespread governance issues. One is a small Canadian oil and gas company that is well run and has a strong balance sheet, Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF). The other is a small US oil and gas company, Sandridge Energy (SD), which is even more undervalued and poorly understood despite excellent recent results from new management.

