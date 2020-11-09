Background

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) is a business development company (NYSE:BDC) that focuses on taking businesses in their venture capital stage and helping them with the last bit of financing to make it to profitability and/or going public. I thought they were a sell above $16 last year and a hold after dropping to near $14. Now I'm finally ready to call them a Buy.

As I mentioned in my last article on TPVG, I was worried what would happen to them in a recession. So far during this pandemic, they have performed better than I could have expected. Because of the ways this pandemic has actually helped many businesses focusing on technology and future aspects, it makes sense that TPVG is actually seeing tailwinds from it. Despite having stakes in many similar businesses to the ones that have fueled the recovery in the stock market this year, TPVG's stock price has stalled.

Data by YCharts

Q3 2020 Results

First let's go through a rundown of the Q3 earnings TPVG just reported. Their net investment income of $12.2M or $0.40 a share out earned their dividend of $0.36. Their net asset value (NYSE:NAV) increased from $13.17 per share at the end of Q2 to $13.28 per share this quarter. This is the second straight quarter with NAV increasing, after dipping to $12.85 at the end of Q1, during the height of market calamity. This rebound in NAV is a very good sign that TPVG is invested in the areas of the market that have rebounded most. It also means that they are still trading at about 0.90x NAV.

Further evidence of their rebound is from the fact that they sold a portion of their stake in Crowd Strike (OTC:CRWD) this quarter, which as you can see is up almost 200% this year.

Data by YCharts

The fact that they owned this position in CRWD shows exactly how TPVG can out perform other BDCs in this sort of environment. They have a portfolio mostly consisting of debt that generates income to fund their 12% yield and small equity stakes (like the one in CRWD) and warrant stakes that give them further upside to increase NAV and eventually yield over time. For BDCs it is extraordinarily tough to grow NAV as they pay out almost everything in the form of a dividend. Because of the setup TPVG has, I see them as returning closer to 15% annually through their 12% dividend and small amounts of NAV growth. This in turn could lead to even larger total returns if they ever get repriced at a premium that I think they deserve.

Investing in venture capital stage companies gives TPVG a much higher proportion of investments in technology and other businesses focused on the future than say a bank would be invested in. Here's the breakdown of the companies the subsectors the companies they fund are in, taken from TPVG's slides on their investor relations.

Many of the industries they have in their portfolio are business application software, E-Commerce, social platform, healthcare, and other subsectors that are actually seeing a boost from this pandemic. They only have small percentages in troubled sectors such as Travel & Leisure (4.6%) and Entertainment (5.6%). The investments they do have in these troubled sectors could certainly cancel out most of their growth over the medium term as I assume they'll have to take some write-downs in these categories. However they are extremely well positioned for the long-term and there positions in risky sectors is small enough that they should still be able to continue paying their very high dividend.

You can also see that the vast majority of their assets are debt investments that keep churning out income as a means to pay their hefty dividend. With less than 10% of their portfolio invested in direct equity and warrants, I see them as very well positioned to benefit from those stakes, without taking on too much risk.

Risks

The biggest risk is still rooted in what the economy will ultimately look like in a year. While extraordinary stimulus measures were taken to keep businesses afloat, unemployment is still much higher now than it was a year ago. And even though unemployment is dropping fast, I expect it to take considerably longer to get back to the levels of employment the United States were at before COVID-19. There are just too many businesses (think restaurants and movie theaters) that won't be around at all in a year and others that will still struggle for a long time (banks, airlines) due to the extra debt taken on or other financial hardships this pandemic put them in. And it's not just banks, airlines, oil and gas majors, and airlines that have laid off large portions of their work force. Even extremely strong businesses like Salesforce (CRM) and Coco-Cola (KO) have made considerable layoffs since the start of the pandemic.

Conclusion

For all of these reasons, I see TPVG as a BDC that offers very good long-term yield and growth combination and think they are a Buy. They still trade well under NAV and should be able to keep paying their very high dividend. However don't be surprised if the stock price heads lower in the short or medium term if the markets realize even after COVID-19 is in the rear view mirror, we may still be left with a shaky economy. TPVG is a Buy for the yield and the long-term prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.