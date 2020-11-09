There are improvements in financial performance from the second quarter. It is unclear how much revenue can grow in the near term given the current environment.

Management has made strides to improve operating leverage and bring in more profitable business that should help EBITDA generation in the long term.

Third-quarter operating performance is much better than the previous quarter that was hammered by the pandemic and shelter-at-home mandates.

US Foods (USFD) reported earnings on 11/2 with revenue of $5.8B missing analyst expectations by $62M, and EPS of $0.15 missing by $0.02 (per Seeking Alpha). To understand how I am viewing USFD, read my previous article here.

The earnings package had its high and low points. First with the low points. Revenue and operating performance are way down from the previous year. The high point is it appears that Q2 was the low point. Revenue and margins improved from the second quarter with good underlining trends. Also, liquidity is solid. All in all, this was a decent quarter. At this point, investors have to decide if this quarter was an inflection point, or will USFD be treading water for a little longer.

Revenue

USFD is still battling through the aftermath of the pandemic as YTD 9/26/20 revenue declined to $16.8B from $19B in the prior year. Two of the underlying metrics, total case volume and total organic case volume, decreased 11.4% and 23.5%, respectively. These ugly numbers represent improvement from the previous quarter and here is why:

"Since early April, both case volume and Net sales have improved as many of our customers have adjusted to social distancing measures and capacity restrictions put in place on non-essential businesses as a result of COVID-19. The Food Group and Smart Foodservice acquisitions contributed Net sales of $2.3 billion, or 13.5%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2020."

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

Pietro Satriano hit a very important point in his opening comments in the conference call:

"First, as evidenced by the continued appetite of consumers to eat out and take out, as well as the continued ingenuity of restaurants across the country, we remain confident that our industry will return to pre-COVID levels over time."

What does over time mean? I think this is a longer-term horizon, perhaps up to two years. With winter coming, there will be more constraints on capacity for restaurants. I gather that Q4 revenue growth may not be as strong as between Q2 and Q3. This may put a cap on the stock price in the near-term.

On the medium-term side, USFD has been raking in new business that totals $800M on an annualized basis. Mr. Pietro explains in the Q3 conference call:

"Last quarter, I commented on the $500 million of new business we had won in the first half of this year. This business is now fully on-boarded, and I'm happy to report that on an annual run rate basis, we are on pace to on-board a total of over $800 million of new business by the end of this calendar year. Several of the new wins since we last spoke, are in the healthcare arena, demonstrating the strength of our new business pipeline across the multiple different customer types. The pipeline remains strong. And as we look ahead to next year, we expect to continue to gain market share. And as we have previously discussed, the new business win across these multiple customer types, had good contribution margins, helping us grow overall profitability."

Sorry for the long quote, but there are two important items in this statement. The first is that they are acquiring new business in different end-markets, thus spreading the revenue stream across many industries. The second is they are focusing on profitable business. The inclusion of the profitable business coupled with monitoring opex (see below) is a recipe to improve financial performance and make USFD stronger, even in a difficult environment.

Margins

USFD is still managing through price inflation, lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix. Resulting in adjusted gross profit margin of 16.5% vs. 17.7% in the prior year. YTD20 GPM of 16.5% marks a 50 bps improvement from the 16% recorded in 2Q20. This is a very tough environment and to improve margins by 50bps is a good start. Inventory declined from $1.4B at year-end to $1.3B at 9/26/20. Although inventory levels declined between the two periods, the days inventory on the other hand was at 24 days for both periods. I would count this as a success because inventory is being managed fairly well during a turbulent market and probably the worst case scenario of USFD.

In the previous quarter, management was taking steps to reduce operating expenses as the writing was on the wall. They had to grab the low hanging fruit and cut the easy costs and make strategic changes that will have a longer impact. Total operating expenses decreased in both 3Q20 and YTD20, but is higher as a percentage of revenue. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses decreased ~$200M year over year. This is pretty impressive and I will tip my hat to management. I laid into them last quarter, but I am a reasonable person.

Management has made strides in improving opex as a percentage of revenue. 2Q20 adjusted operating expenses was $646M (14.2% of sales) compared to $774M or 13.2% of sales. The total expense rose quarter over quarter, but importantly, margins rose due to management's efforts to monitor costs.

The graph below encapsulates USFD's operating performance over the last year. Right now it appears that Q2 was the trough and USFD is making its way back to normal times.

Liquidity

Liquidity is solid with $1B of cash and $1.7B available on its ABL facility. This is further strengthened by inventory turns remaining steady from year-end and GPM improving. This is one clue that USFD is trending towards a normal operating environment. How long it will take to get there is another question.

Projected Stock Price

In my last article, the estimated stock price was $21/share. Currently, the target price has been eclipsed.

Data by YCharts

Based on my inputs for FY21 that accounts for modest growth in FY21 and EBITDA expansion from the $180M annualized in cost savings and the increase in profitably new business, the projected stock price is $26 per share. As shown above, the price to FCF multiple has expanded recently due to the Q3 performance. Depending on the investor's confidence, the ~11x multiple may be conservative. I do not think it should be as low as it was ~5-6x, but ~16x where it was trading prior to COVID may be exuberant.

Conclusion

Third quarter was much better than the previous quarter. Yes, they are still below pre-COVID performance but management has taken steps to improve operations. Bringing in new, more profitable business, cutting costs and improving macro environment have helped the stock price bounce from its recent lows. Investors have to consider if this quarter was an inflection point or will revenue be capped by the winter months and the possibility of a second wave. If management can stay on track and improve profitability and grow revenues, the stock price has some room to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.