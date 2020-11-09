Bank of America Corporation (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan Presents at Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Broker Conference 2020 (Transcript)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC.PK) Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 November 9, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Brian Moynihan - Chairman & CEO

Erika Najarian - Managing Director, Head of North American Banks Equity Research

Savita Subramanian - Head, Research & US Equity and Quantitative Strategy

Erika Najarian

Good morning, everybody. I'm Erika Najarian, Co-Head of Financial Sector Research and a large half bank analyst here at BofA Securities. On behalf of my senior colleagues, Michael Carrier and Ebrahim Poonawala, we'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Virtual Future of Financials Conference. And of course, we hope that you and your loved ones are staying healthy and well during these challenging times.

Kicking off this year's conference is Bank of America's Chairman and CEO, Brian Moynihan. We thought we could make this year's conversation even more valuable to investors. Given Brian's role as Chairman of the International Business Council, will spend some time today addressing Bank of America's efforts to advance stakeholder capitalism, aiming to deliver great returns to shareholders and address important societal priorities. So also joining us today is our own Head of ESG Research and Head of U.S. Equity and Quantitative Strategy, Savita Subramanian. Brian, thank you so much for joining us today.

Brian Moynihan

It's great to be here. Thank you for having us. And good morning.

Erika Najarian

Morning. So Brian, before we turn it over to Savita to discuss this topic with you, I wanted to ask you a couple of questions on how the company is faring during this downturn. The first, you know, 2020 is clearly a noteworthy year. What are the bank's clients saying about how they're feeling about the prospects of economic recovery in 2021?

Brian Moynihan

Well, Erica, first thing is welcome, everyone to the conference, and you and your team, under Candace's leadership do such a great job. So thank you for all you do. But more importantly, thank you to all our clients for joining us today.

The second thing is, before we talk about our clients are thinking obviously, the COVID crisis, once the crisis and the racial social justice crisis came in, but we also had an election going on. And we at Bank of America want to congratulate President Elect, Biden and Vice President Elect Harris on their victory. And we also want to note that we work - we're ready to work with this administration, as we have been working with administrations for over 200 plus years in this company's history. So we look forward to working on the big problems to face the world. So I just wanted to start with that.

Now let's talk about what our clients are thinking. And obviously, that's going to be shaped a little bit by what starts to happen - what happens here. But our clients basically the good news is the consumers have stayed in the game. After a downturn in March and April, where the shutdowns really took hold, the consumers could have picked up their spending to the point that in October of 2020, versus October 2019, consumers spent more money at Bank of America.

And year-to-date over $2.5 trillion of money going out of consumers accounts and doing things. They've actually spent about 1% more than last year. And so that means the consumers are in. Now it's different, obviously, because the consumers are spending, there's things they can't spend on, flying on a plane, staying in a hotel, going to movie at any great magnitude, but there's things they can't spend on improving their home, you take out service versus in-restaurant dining. And so they're spending money just differently, in the aggregates more money.

And that's good for the economy. And that's why you're seeing the economy pick back up with a strong quarter three rebound after quarter two that you guys all predicted and actually had been increasing your predictions in terms of the growth rate of the US economy for the year, i.e., being less negative. And so that's a good news.

On the corporate side its kind of interesting, we had a panic borrowing that went on early in the year, it was a massive line draws. The capital markets kicked in after the Fed did a great job of stabilizing them, and the fiscal stimulus kicked in. And so suddenly, you had everybody paid on those loans, and you had regular financing through the high grade and the high yield market just take off and a bunch of the bounces moved in the markets, which is exactly what should happen. And so that meant the loan balance has been outcome down and are down, you know, year-to-date and year-over-year.

But that's largely because people have just been able to hire bigger clients have found the capital markets well open, and after they had to draw on our lines to pay down a commercial paper, now they can finance it out.

And then secondly, even in the mid-sized companies, what happened is they got conservative because you would – you’re facing these projections. If you think of what people's projections were in March and April, May of what was going to happen versus now which is different, you know, 14% unemployment down below 7, those changes now. And so what we've seen is that that activity start to level off the optimism, you know, in the forward looking you start to kick in and CapEx start to pick up a bit and imports from China picking up to fulfill consumer demand.

So we look forward to that changing the rate of growth and loans i.e., turning it back to positive, but they are stabilizing now and I said it's not stable, but stabilizing with the word. But what they're telling us is they're ready to go, they're making money those in the business that are open and going forward, and those in the business are affected industries are just waiting for this vaccine, when it's going to be safe. And today we had a major piece of news that the vaccine is closer to coming then - at least as close as people thought. And that's good news for those companies that are affected heavily by those fires.

Erika Najarian

That's a good update. The other question I had Brian is the company has been operating in responsible growth mode for over a decade now. And could you give us a sense of how this has benefited BofA during this downturn? And do you think investors fully appreciate how this strategy has benefited results?

Brian Moynihan

So I think, we've been operating this way, in the response of growth is not only everything's a credit risk question, which it is, obviously, but it's also an operational risk perspective, and how we keep the expenses in check so and how we can basically be ready honestly, to answer the bell on these massive programs that we had to implement is the largest sort of consumer bank in the country, whether in small business bank, whether it's PPP, or whether it's EIP payments, unemployment, distribution, all these things, we have to participate in keeping our branches open during the crisis.

So responsible growth allowed us to have the operational discipline, as well as the credit. And I think if you look at the credit, what we're seeing is the - the credits proved out to be what we thought, as the spike in unemployment came, we put up reserves, and now it's clear, you know, we released some reserves in the third quarter on the consumer side.

But that's because a decade ago, we - more than a decade ago, actually now it probably 12 to 13 years ago, we started repositioning the portfolios to balance between commercial and consumer, balance on the consumer side between secured, i.e., mortgages and cars secured versus unsecured, in credit card, and you saw that balance come in. And that's fair well, and you can see that in our reserve levels, you can see that in our stress test results, again for the every year except for one, we've had the lowest losses and the stress test. And you can see it in our SCB requirements.

And so investors will always be skeptical, that's what you get paid to do is be skeptical. And they will always be looking, you know, and saying is this really going to be what they said. But I think it's proven out so far. And we expect it to continue to improve and prove out over time.

Erika Najarian

Okay. Thank you, Brian. Savita, we'd like to turn it over to you to pick up the conversation.

Savita Subramanian

Great. Thanks, Erika. And good morning, everyone. Great to be here. Brian, I'm really excited to be interviewing you about my favorite topic ESG. So let's start with a recent exciting development, which is that the big four accounting firms have basically coalesced around a set of ESG metrics, or environmental, social and governance metrics, drawn from a range of existing standards, which include SASB, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the global reporting initiative, as well as other accepted disclosures.

So this is work that you have led in the IBC. At the World Economic Forum, and I think this is just - this is a really interesting kind of development in the ESG world, especially in terms of disclosure. And if the goal of ESG reporting is a universal set of common metrics for issuers and investors, what role do you think that the IBC, and the accounting firms play in reaching that goal? And just in general, why should our clients care about the topic of ESG and measurement?

Brian Moynihan

Hi, Savita. There's a lot in that question, but let's try to parse it out. First, go to your last point, why should investors care? And the investors are talking to us are investing generally other people's money, they're investing their clients money, and they're managing for them. And that's what they get paid to do, like we do in our Merrill and private banking platforms.

And so if you look at the research that you and your colleagues have led, you know, there, you're telling institutional investors and you're telling of course [ph] I in the private and the private side of our house and a wealth management side. Look, companies who don't do well on ESG are going to have a higher probability of failing at 90%, you could avoid 90% of bankers - bankruptcies.

So that's an important thing for an investor to understand. Because if you can avoid the losers, frankly, especially in large cap world, that's - that success almost by definition. So that's one piece.

The second piece is the underlying clients are demanding that we as companies respond to your society's needs. And so whether that's - who they'll do business with, i.e., have a bank account or private wealth management account or commercial account with Bank of America or even investor or who they you know, who they'll invest with. It comes out both ways. The underlying clients are demanding it. That's the second piece is because society is demanding.

And then the third thing is, you really have the issue that we had to figure out a way that we can define long term as in the stakeholder capitalism. And these metrics define what that means. Because often we say, we believe in stakeholder capitalism, whether it's the business roundtable or whether it's the IBC, and the West for 50 years, and many other people talk about Jim Collins, a great business writer, profits and purpose, whenever we said that, people would say, well, that's fuzzy, that doesn't mean anything. I don't know how to measure it, on both sides, you know, both on the – the people are more, believe more in just a straight return question. And the people believe in trying to get stakeholder capitalism, says fuzzy.

So we had to have a set of metrics. And those metrics then collide, assess, long term, who's investing long term, who's driving long term growth, who's doing profits and purpose. And those metrics had to be such that they could be disclosed. And you could see across industries, and you could see within an industry who was doing the right thing.

And that's where it led us the big four, you have to have metrics, which are the kind of metrics that can be hold ourselves accountable, but also hold - the people can see you're holding yourself accountable. And the big four has come together and done a fabulous job of coal convergence. And that's the piece we have to think about, which is convergence, these metrics, so that we end up with a set of metrics which meet the SDGs, which meet the demands of society, and then, you know, can be refreshed over time. But what they do is they provide a 21 metrics that go across all the SDGs, a set [ph] of supplemental metrics that almost all of them, somebody does not. So we had to sort of push a whole bunch of circles on top of each other than that, but one set and they did a great job for us doing.

Savita Subramanian

Absolutely. And I you know, I think and you mentioned stakeholder capitalism, which is a phrase we've heard a lot just over the last few years. But is this a new idea in your view, or what's your take on stakeholder capitalism, and how you've thought about this historically?

Brian Moynihan

Well, you can think about a few different ways, obviously, if there was a good tug of war between Friedman and Klaus Schwab, in your 50 years ago, when Karl started the web to talk about stakeholder capitalism, within in the first Davos Manifesto, and that was sort of one piece.

But frankly, if you look at the oldest part of our company, it started in 1784. And if you look at the founding document which I have, they gave to me as a memento of - they gave team a copy of this memento of my tenth anniversary as being CEO. If you go look at it, it says we the people, the community foreign bank, and so banking has always had this idea we come out of the communities because the other day, the bank's purpose, especially is to reflect the economy in the economy, from, you know, investors to the market, from issuers to the market, from people to the merchant, to the merchant to the people, it's that's what we do, we're product of the economy - community.

So this is really not knowing banking, and we're not different than other people, it just - it basically, we're all established by people getting together said we've got to pool resources, i.e., deposits, and we got to get it to the people needed to grow their businesses, i.e., loans. And that's what happened and then the capital markets came along, and that started the capital market side.

So banks have always been part of communities. But if you go back and look in the US heritage, you know, as I said, Jim Collins is writing in the mid 90s, about profits and purpose and the genius of the end [ph] you have to be able to deliver both. If you look at what the business roundtable, who decided to revise their statement of purpose of the corporation, because every time those companies which managed along these dimensions up to a company would go out and talk about it, they'd say, well, your business, your trade group, for lack of better term, has its extent statement, you know, the business of business is business. And you know, shareholder returns are the primary thing. So we had to change it.

So it's not a new concept. Most companies are managed on these dimensions, it's become more defined as the world mettons [ph] in 2015, and the country said, we want the sustainable development goals to be what the world should do to define what the society needs from us. But it's not a new concept. It's been around for years.

But the key for everybody and the investors demand this is we got to be able to produce profits and purpose. We have to do what the investors need from us in return and we have to do what society needs from us. And that then is important to make sure people understand that and because if it's or it won't work.

Savita Subramanian

Absolutely. No, I think that's a great point. And stakeholders include ease - as well as customers, suppliers, communities in which we operate. And when it comes to employees, why was this important to you to lead the industry in issuing the human capital report? And just more generally, what's the business case for investing in the promotion of diversity and inclusion within your own organization? Or would you frame this differently, is it a business case or how do you measure success in diversity and inclusion?

Brian Moynihan

Well, so let's go back. So to of unpack that in a couple things. One is the - the human capital report we put out effectively is a broad - includes the metrics that will go in the IBC, statement of capitalism metrics. So the idea is, as we started reporting this, because one of the things we wanted to do is to be clear with people that we have a diverse board, we have a diverse management team, that we employee policies, which support employees in many ways, and that helps us have a great place to work, as we talked about it, because at the end of the day we have to have the best employees that we can possibly get.

And so because at the end of day we are - these wonderful, talented employees that all of you represent. We are a bunch of buildings and a bunch of computers and a bunch of data. And that's what we are, that's what a bank is. It moves that data through the system and services clients. And we do it by having talented employees, using that information to help the clients make choices and decisions and do things. We have to - have a nice place for them to sit.

So it's a straightforward thing. Without those employees, we won't be successful. And so the idea is that we're - that we have to be the best place teams may work. The human capital report basically says we are the employer of choice for everybody, no matter where you come from, no matter what your background is, you can come to Bank of America, be successful, and be yourself. And that's what inclusion means.

And so diversity is representation, you can see the representation. And inclusion means I can be all I want to be a Bank of America, no matter and not have to change who I am, because that I work at Bank of America, et cetera. And we measure both of them have for many, many years. And we measure employee scores, and we measure our diversity inclusion scores and their all time highs.

And that helps us have low turnover, highly talented people who want to work with this company, and that's great. And it has to reflect society, at the end of day, it's half women, half men, and you could do all the percentages. And what we're trying to say is we need to represent society and face off against society. That was people who are as talents you can - and you can't choose your people from some sub sector. And that's what people miss, is that if you say, if you're only going to have men or only going to have women, either one, you don't have half the people to choose from, but we need 100%, and likewise, through all the different ethnicity, definitions and characteristics.

So we believe it's - that we believe it's the right thing to do. In many years, people have come to me and said, let's make a business case for this. And I said, anytime you make a business case, you'll get people arguing both sides of it on facts and figures and assumptions throughout, is this the right thing to do?

And the route [ph] is our clients are everybody out there. And therefore we have to do a great job being the best place for teammates to work and facing off against our clients and people who can service them well, and understand them well.

Savita Subramanian

Absolutely. And we've found empirical evidence that companies with diverse management teams, diverse core, diverse employee bases, actually experienced higher returns on equity. So I think to your point, it's not necessarily something that's nice to do. But it's actually in the best interest of investors.

So let's give it to sustainable financing. And this is a hot topic with green bond issuance up from - I think, this year, we're tracking about $0.5 trillion of sustainable issuance, which is primarily composed of green bonds, but it's also more environmentally focused bonds, but also is including this growing cohort of social bonds, if you will, or labeled issuance in general.

So this is essentially - we've seen volumes doubled over the last few years now. Now, what's your take on sustainable bond issuance, and just sustainable financing in general, and Bank of America's role in this important initiative?

Brian Moynihan

Well, number one, the team in the capital markets area has been a leader and driving this for many years. And so that's what we do. But I think we need to back up a little bit, and talk about, if you believe that sustainable development goals are what society wants capitalism to do to be successful. And that means, you know, capitalism is the only way that bring the cap in - innovation, the capital, the talent, and the real money to do these things.

And so if you think about the SDGs, that cost $6 trillion a year is the current estimate to do. And all the charity in the world is about $0.5 trillion a year and it's wonderful, but it isn't enough to solve it. If you think about all the endowments and foundations that they have something similar amount in total balances, so you could give it all away and be done with it in one year. And then you don't have it for next year. By the way, they support a lot of other activities.

The government's are running massive deficits that have for years, but also you know, because COVID crisis. So you're adding where is the money going to come from. And so the money has to come from aligning capitalism around all dimensions, the equity basis, the bond issuance basis, the activities, the expense basis, how you use your supply chain, how you work with your clients, in our case, et cetera, to drive the money towards solving these issues, because that's what society wants from us, if we don't solve those issues, we're going to have unfair aspects of capitalism, which will cause it to be challenged all the time.

And yet the flip side is without capitalism, you're not going to solve it. So how did the green bonds fit into that, how to sustain - and how to sustainability building bonds fit into? Well, they're an expression of two things. One is an expression of the investor demand, i.e., we need to as an investor to help drive that and the way we're going to do it is by investing in green bonds. And they also are the operator demand.

Companies like us are saying, we need to do all these projects, and work and identify that we're doing these projects by the issuance of bonds, which support the financing of those product projects, whether there are wind and solar financing, whether they're, you know, what we do in terms of economic mobility, all these different project elements we have to do.

And so we can't forget the purposes to help drive capital, because capitalism is only to solve the environmental problem and is to drive it through the demand side of investor saying I want - I will buy green bonds, because I want to help change because my clients are telling me to change. And then the operator is saying, I need to get carbon neutral, and how am I going to do that? I'm going to build a cogeneration plant of solar or something like that. There's lots of different projects.

So it’s set back and forth. And so the market steeped [ph] and since 2013, I think we've done 250 issuances or something like that, we've done billions of dollars of bonds, recently we've rounded out the definition of those bonds away from traditional green bonds to social bonds and sustainability bonds, widening the purpose out, so that there's more use of proceeds scope, I guess, might be the element.

And so the idea is - it's just - it's a continuous expression of that. On one hand, the demand from society, I want to help support the change. And the other operators saying, I'm going to use this money to help drive the change faster. And then through your guy’s creativity, you've seen structures, which reward behaviours. Power companies saying that they get their – a power distribution company, if they get their underlying power from green sources, that rate stays lower. We've seen them in terms of reforestation, agreeing to accept a lower rate of return on the bonds to allow a slower logging over time. So that's more sustainable forestation, still keeping the jobs in the logging business.

And so the idea of what these bonds having the flexibility to be structured and sent behaviors at the baseline is a critical element also. And so let's see the sophistication these continue to develop. But right now the US is going to do a massive one. So these are becoming a statement by society. We're bringing the capital to the task, in the way we are expressing that is by allocations of bond resources and by the way in ESG funds you're doing by expressions allocation the equity resources, and ultimately, we got to get full alignment.

Savita Subramanian

Yeah, absolutely. And can you talk just a little bit about Serbia Bay [ph] recently initiated the first of its kind of $2 billion sustainability bond where proceeds will help advance racial equality, economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability. Why do you think it was important to issue this bond and what do you think it signals about the market for sustainable financing?

Brian Moynihan

Well, again, it goes this question, broadening out the purpose for lack of a better a piece of proceeds because the use of proceeds in the green bonds, which we all worked on, many years ago to define what is a good use of proceeds along the green dimension. Now you're basically being able to define the use of proceeds along other dimensions.

But if you think about it, it's consistent with our $1 billion program. And so we've been working on economic mobility education, to help that - housing to help that, healthcare to help that and so we announced a $1 billion program.

So these are all thematically along the same dimensions, which is raising money that requires us to put that money to work to do specific things, which is a business force. The thing that people sometimes forget is, you know, we - those investors look at our tax line, the reason why our tax so low is because we have somewhere around a $1 billion of credits a quarter for green financing in those things. So it's a business which gets good returns and has become more mainstream over time. 10 years ago, if you are not talking about, people would have thought does it really work.

But 10 years later, more energy, more electricity production in United States from alternatives than coal. And all crossed over the last four or five years, it's been - it's driven by the economic efficacy of these things. So the sustainability bonds will follow that same dimension, that it's a business for us. It just widens use of proceeds and opens up new asset classes. And today, we have responsibilities as capital market player to open up asset classes up to free, for lack of a better term benchmark bonds and this is a benchmark bond. This defines now a bond and then all your colleagues can go out and work with other issuers to issue maybe not just same size, $200 million, 300 million, with the same use of proceeds that will get a market going like we did 7, 8, 10 years ago with green bonds.

Savita Subramanian

It's an interesting point. Yeah, it's definitely a broadening market. And maybe someday, we won't even call them sustainability bonds, but all bonds will be sustainability bonds. So its…

Brian Moynihan

That's the question. Savita, the alignment. Any other day, you're kind of - we need to move the capitalism to actually continue to do what it does, which is solve the problems better than any other system by far. And so – and if we don't, then it will be regulated. And that will maybe have strange things happen. So the idea is, you need regulation to provide, you have some guardrails, absolutely 100%, you need regulation to provide incentives that helps, you need the regulation to also make sure there's not perverse subsidies and things. But what you need is private sector to come in and just flood the zone.

And so one of your investors out there has to realize it, we see this a couple different ways. As an issuer, we see the advocacy market come to us. And that's what the metrics are trying to sort out. So instead of having to respond to everybody's idea of divest or not divest, we're saying that's not the right question, we should stay with the companies using environmental, they're making the transition. Because if they're making the transition, that really pushes a lot faster than to say, we'll just leave behind. And, you know, and nobody will invest in them, because somebody will invest in honestly.

And so we need to, we need to provide the character, the companies making the transition, drive it and then we need to provide a transition market, which is really what offsets and other things are, it's effective in offset. The declaration of carbon neutrality in a company is an internal tax of which they end up paying by buying offsets, if they can't get their operations down. Will those offsets then provide capital to create the next thing. So is a error business system here.

So as you think about all this, you have to think about this is aligning cap wasn't for the metrics, the bonds, and all this is running the same thing. But the investors, it's our clients saying to us, you know, tens of billions of dollars have moved the funds on the equity side and Andy Seguin [ph] Katie Knox's platform saying you have to invest this way.

The ability for us to do a portfolio of $5,000 without certain specific stocks in it is absolutely technology. Okay, you can do it now, you couldn't done it 20 years ago. So the investor comes in and says, I want the S&P and I don't want these three companies. And we can do it for them. It used to be - just mechanically it was hard.

That kind of technology is allowing people to move capital. And so to the investors, they're going to have to manage alliance to the issuers, you're saying, wait, do you realize if you don't make progress here, people can sort you. So Erika, across the index, the bank index, you can sort the bank index, and we could basically mimic it for everybody and drop out before company somebody doesn't want. And if you start to get into that, what happens is a capital is going to move away from those companies.

So they need to be driving this because that's what their investors are telling us. And the institutional investors have to respond to people giving the money to manage, and then people are giving the money may say, I want this done. And that's where this is now holistic case, at the end of day, we're also doing it for the right reason, which is to make - you know, whether environmental changes or social changes happen?

Savita Subramanian

Yeah, absolutely. No, it's a great point. And the data is there, such that we can tweak our portfolios towards certain themes that we care about. So it's a really interesting environment. So let's - go ahead.

Brian Moynihan

It's also important because we want the energy into solving the problems. This year, but for COVID there were supposed to be 600 conferences in North America alone about ESG environmental, 600 different conferences. So think about that. And so that energy that goes to talk about the issue discovered, we want to channel that energy actually solving. And that's what these metrics do, they align and channel the energy into saying Company A, you're making progress. Good enough, we're going to stay with you, we're going to invest in your LMT [ph] and we're going buy your products, whatever it is Company B, you're not. So we're going to push it.

That's what the disclosure is about and converge all those metrics, led by industry, not led by a bunch of people who were always chasing the next one. So the idea is to push this together, get convergence, get all the - that one of the major pieces out of this is the work that you've seen and the convergence efforts that are going on. And this isn't your pride of authorship. This is just let's get a business system we can use to drive this.

Savita Subramanian

Yeah. Absolutely. And in terms of sort of the economic importance, why do you think that - how are we thinking about climate risk? And what are some of the initiatives that BofA has put into place to manage climate risk across the different lines of business?

Brian Moynihan

Under Anne Finucane’s leadership and Tom Montag's leadership in the ESG Committee we have a series of policies of what we do and what we don't do. But the number one thing is what we do in ourselves. So we are carbon neutral already. We have - we attain that through a modest amount offsets leftover for all the work we've done. We've done some - we just did a power generation facility with Duke Power in North Carolina to help bring clean energy in. We started putting solar power on top of branches to help power them.

Nothing's going to solve this with a snap of the fingers. It's a whole bunch of little things after big thing. And so one, we’re carbon neutral. Two, we're leading the financing, as we talked about. Three, and most importantly, you all are leading the intellectual research platform and talking to people about it and having it.

And so as you think about all those different elements, and then the business side, you're bringing the finance and the end of the day, you have companies that are trying to do a wind installation, a power installation, carbon capture storage, sustainable aviation fuels on a worldwide. These things are coming at us and our financial teams are just very sophisticated and terrific providing the capital.

So we have to think about this as an operator. We have to be carbon neutral, net zero and work on that. We have to think as an educator. We have to help our mid-sized companies learn about this and what they can do. And validate offsets and things which are hard for them. We have this big staff, they don't, how do we help them.

Then we have to become a leader in society to get people to understand the dynamics, which all you do in the research platform. And then all those things are important. We have to – but our core is to provide the financial capital to allow people to make the transition and help them make it and that's kind of the most important thing we do. So who we went to, how we went to, how we provide financing for alternatives and other sources is incredibly important.

Savita Subramanian

Yeah. No, absolutely. And so, we've covered a lot in our few minutes. The World Economic Forum and your work with the IBC, the human capital report, just our statistics around diversity and inclusion, the sustainable bond issuance recently, just, you know, a quite a vast array of initiatives that BofA has taken on recently. And this has been part of our culture for as long as I've worked at the firm. Just curious, from your perspective, what are you most proud of from the ESG efforts that we've done?

Brian Moynihan

First, I have to say, I'm most proud of you guys, being the best research firm in the world on this stuff. But that's a given. But I think it's hard to – this is - if I pick one, and everyone say he likes that better. Let's go that way. And that's just perfect. I think the most important thing is we're proud of all of them. The one I'm most interested in, in most more recently is this economic mobility question.

So Raj Shetty and John Freeman and others have published these studies showing economic - in United States economic mobility and the differences of zip codes and ethnicities and stuff. Charlotte, our corporate headquarters city with 50 out of 50, or something like that, the community put together a plan, but what's been entering the business community, a group of CEOs have come together to develop the job and skills training and pre-K, support the pre-K programs, rebuy third grade, the STEM education in middle schools.

Educating high school principals, building the physical plant, changing the technical education and saying we'll give a person job if they have these skills. In that coming together the business community and then working with the community college and then ultimately the four year schools, sinkhole [ph] road to hire that - these are fabulous programs in there and every community.

But I think what's most interesting is watching the business community realize this is going to have to be done in the United States, especially, community by community. And the business community has to lead it. Because the other day that we had - the business community has these the jobs at the end of line. And the other day, the economic mobility is going to be driven by the jobs.

So we're flipping the switch from build a program that will then build skills, and then we'll have employable people, we'll see if somebody hires and we flip it around saying, here's the jobs, if you train these skills, you'll have them. So if you take our Pathways Program, which we've had 10,000 people go through from LMI communities over the last three or four years, we said take five years and did in three.

These colleagues are coming from LMI communities they come in through our program into career pathing, they start at 40,000 plus full benefits, which is a great, starting position for them. But think about their in a career path job, and then that economic mobility is critical. So that's what I'm most interested in that because that's the uniform issue that faces all different societies, every community has a different set of requirements or issues or assets to work with. But if the business community comes together, it will show how the business unit can lead it.

And then work with education systems and work with other programs, and everybody has their favorite program. But the reality is they won't work unless the business community says, I have the job at the end of the program. And that's what we're driving at across the country with many different efforts. And so I'm most proud of that, because I think that's something that is another part of the execution we need in this area.

Savita Subramanian

Absolutely. No, perfect example of stakeholder capitalism. And, you know, I think with that, I'm going to thank you, Brian, for your comments today. And I think I'll hand it back to Erika to see if there are any questions.

Erika Najarian

Hey, everybody. This is a reminder to the investors that are logged on to this, under the session, if you have any questions for Brian, please feel free to put it in the webcast portal app. And I'll be happy to ask your question. All right, I am seeing no follow-up questions on the app so far. So Brian and Savita, I really wanted to take thank you for your time today and helping kick-off what we're hoping to be a successful conference. Actually, we have two questions just pop-up.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Number one, Brian, does Bank of America have a vaccine playbook of its own to get more offensive maybe? And I'm guessing that he's asking. Yeah, go ahead, Brian.

Brian Moynihan

I think, look, we have done a great job. I think in managing this virus across 200,000 plus teammates around the world, plus Sherrod Brown’s our team and HR, the team have done a great job doing it. Cathy Bessant and her team have done a great job of position people be able to work from home, like my colleagues. So you're looking at on the screen here.

Now, the question is, we always thought this was a phased issue. One was the shutdown phase and just pull back. The second is where you start to deal with the virus and understand it better, which is the phase where now. So what you're seeing is that that's reported, and it's no different as rising cases, but not the hospitalization rate and the ICU rate. So we maintain all that.

The vaccine playbook, leave aside from investor side, which all you do from an operator side, you know, we are continuing to drive our testing. So as we bring people back we can - we're doing more and more outward testing, which is required to make sure that you're not adding any risk in the workforce. And that's been picking up as we've gone along.

And then ultimately, we will provide support for our teammates to get the vaccine. But the prioritization may be that that takes a while just because of the - if you look at the states are developing their plans that I just was reading one in our daily report today. I think it was Alabama, obviously its first responder and it's high risk and then it's made more generally available and that's going to be kind of the flow that you hear about.

So I think is those planes come from the federal government and state governments out we'll plug ourselves into those plans. But it's not right to try to use your resources to get ahead of the pack. You have to let this work through society in the right order. And we are working fine and under control of people from home. We are work from office company we will get back to that and the virus is critically important to - it's all about the virus. And on March 15, the first time I was asked about this publicly, I said, there's not an economic crisis. There's a healthcare crisis, we fix the healthcare crisis, the economic crisis cures.

As we've learned how to deal with the healthcare crisis, and manage it, that we haven't fixed it yet. You've seen the economy come back, if we fix it, you'll see it come back. So our plan will be to get access to the vaccine as fast as possible for employees, but consistent with what society has in terms of priorities, because, they were operating fine right now. And I think it's going to be - you know, it's a coming upon us and all private industry to make sure that we let society work through what it needs on this thing, the high risk people get it and the first responders get into place if we can make sure that we don't continue to have a - go backwards on it, while we're working to go forward.

Erika Najarian

Thank you, Brian. We have another question pop-up on the portal. What will change in the regulatory environment now that Joe Biden has been elected President, specifically for the banking industry, in your view?

Brian Moynihan

You’ve seen a lot of articles about this. And there's not a lot to add to it, because you all have your opinions. You all have your own opinions in the press flow, but we'll see. But at the end of the day, go back to Erika, your question about responsibility.

The reason why we run the company this way is we think it's the right thing for especially on the consumer side for our consumers. The reason why we keep the company in balance, we think it's the right thing to do from a shareholders in terms of aggregate capital demands and requirements. The reason why we don't do what we do limited numbers of products, the fairest account, we just introduced a small balance loan product for $5 to give somebody emergency loan to our customers have been with a snap direct deposit and things like that, is that we've always - we've lowered our overdraft fees far before the regulatory changes came last time.

So you know, whatever it is, as I always say, this company has been around for hundreds, couple hundred plus years. At the end of the day, we'll figure out what the regulation is and thrive within it, because that's what we do. And, you know, and so I don't know what will come out of it. I read the same articles, I have the instincts, I guess at it, but the route is a conjecture until something comes out.

And our job is to shape, what is it to get in with our colleagues in the industry in shape that the dialogues meets what society wants, but make sure that doesn't go the wrong direction. And that's one of the things that I think people have a fair mindedness about. In the end of the day, the banking system in 2020 was here to help the societies around the world through this crisis. Far different place, we were in a financial crisis, that or even go back to the real estate crisis in late 80s and 90s, all the other crisis, the banking system has been part of the problem. Here the banking system was part of the solution and that capital liquidity, operating simplicity, care, at Bank of America, and around the industry was critical.

And so I think we can't lose that. And so we got to realize that doing what society wants from this is important, because frankly, look, if we're not making it with lower rates and stuff, the industry is not making amount of money, but we're all making money through the worst economic quarter, probably in history, and then a violent swing back and all the different things we never thought about people working from home. And I think we got to realize that operating these companies well, and within the right risk framework is important. And I think if we’ll work on the regulation and implement it, but I think people get to near term on this at the end of day, but the long term things work through.

Unidentified Analyst

And Brian, I thought this would be an appropriate final question. A recent press reports have chime adding 1 million app downloads a month, Neo banks may have an advantage over big banks, because of the Durbin amendment. How do you think Bank of America's ability to serve lower income customers evolve? And how do regulatory changes impact your ability to do so?

Brian Moynihan

So I thought Erika, they said sort of lower income customers…

Erika Najarian

Yes, lower, think they were also talking about Neo banks and coming in with overdraft…

Brian Moynihan

So we have we have 40 million round number of digital customers, in the third quarter they did $2.5 billion digital interactions. That payment P2P payments did grow 70%, 80% record levels every week, record levels every month, Erika, 60 million users or whatever it is people talking to it.

But what we've done in terms of - we've also introduced 24 months ago or so a no draft account. That's now around three main accounts. And that is the starter account that everybody will have in a company to help people look - manage within their budgets and their cash flow and also stop the confusion around payments. So that's a major thing. That's not new. It's something we've been doing a while and we're been implementing that as the account structure. For the starter you know the 16 year old open account, the college student, open account, et cetera.

And so we've built that weather - and then on things like debit card usage, debit card usage, credit debit card usage is positive. In October, for example, debit sup a lot, and you know, and people use that as their primary means of payment. And in turn – and it's more than half a debit and credit card together. Debit is now more than half. And so it's growing strong.

And so whether Durbin's in or not, at the end of the day, people are using it to access their bank account. The key is to have bank accounts, we'll grow I think a million core checking accounts this year. The account balances are up from 7000 account to 9000 accounts. From 2007, ’08 when - or maybe it ’09, when we really started restructuring the consumer offerings, till 2018 we had - it took us that long to cross over the same now core checking accounts, we’re 90% plus core. The customer satisfaction rate is at an all time high. The average balance is an all time high, even before the pandemic you know, money came in.

But we also built the non-overdraft account. We have a free account, if you deposit – direct deposit $250 a month, $5 a month flat fee. This is the fairest account with the widest access that exists. And so, it's digital. It's high touch, you get access to 4300 branches, you get access to 18,000 ATMs, you get access to the best digital platform in history here. And you know, that's in its all on a fair basis. So we serve America and that's what we do.

Erika Najarian

Great. And I think that's about all the time we have for this session. Again, thank you, Brian and Savita for joining us today.

Brian Moynihan

Thank you. And good luck with the conference. Thank you

Erika Najarian

Thank you.