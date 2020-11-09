We're now more than halfway through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to report its calendar year Q3 (fiscal Q1 2021) results is Harmony Gold (HMY). Unfortunately, it wasn't a great quarter for the company operationally, with gold production down 13% year-over-year and costs coming in well above the industry average at $1,341/oz. While the integration of the Mponeng Mine and Mine Waste Solutions [MWS] is expected to increase gold production going forward with Harmony assuming full ownership on October 1st, this has been a slow start to FY2021. I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector, but a pullback below $4.25 would make the stock more interesting from a valuation standpoint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Harmony Gold released its Q3 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of ~313,700 ounces, down 13% from the ~361,100 ounces produced in the same period last year. Given the significantly lower gold sales (~313,700 ounces vs. ~375,700 ounces), all-in sustaining costs jumped to $1,341/oz in the quarter, up 7% year-over-year and more than 35% above the industry average. To make matters worse, the company's average realized gold price came in significantly below the industry average of ~$1,900/oz, with partial hedges contributing to a gold price of just $1,698/oz in the quarter, up only 17% year-over-year. This led to relatively slim all-in sustaining cost margins of $357/oz despite a record gold price in the quarter. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see from the table below, Harmony's Underground Operations produced just 242,000 ounces in fiscal Q1, a sharp decrease from the 280,900 ounces produced in the year-ago period. This material decrease in output was due to significantly lower throughput, with 1.56 million tonnes processed in the quarter vs. 1.83 million tonnes processed a year ago. Fortunately, gold grades were slightly higher in fiscal Q1 2021, with gold grades at Harmony's Underground Operations coming in at 0.155 ounces per tonne gold, a marginal increase from 0.153 ounces per tonne gold in fiscal Q1 2020. This was driven by increased grades at Kusasalethu (0.165 ounces per tonne gold vs. 0.145 ounces per tonne gold) and Doorknop (0.128 ounces per tonne gold vs. 0.118 ounces per tonne gold). However, this was offset by lower grades at the company's much larger Moab Khotsong Mine (0.242 ounces per tonne gold vs. 0.270 ounces per tonne gold), with gold production at Moab Khotsong falling 29% year-over-year to just ~56,800 ounces.

(Source: Company News Release)

Given the significantly lower gold sales at the Underground Operations, we saw a sharp increase in all-in sustaining costs, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $1,399/oz. This figure was up nearly 10% from the $1,287/oz all-in sustaining costs reported in the year-ago period, a drag on margins in the quarter. Unfortunately, despite the higher gold price in the quarter, revenue from Underground Operations slid more than 5% year-over-year to ~$396.5 million (fiscal Q1 2020: ~$424.8 million).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's Surface Operations, we did see a significant improvement year-over-year, with ~40,100 ounces produced, up more than 20% from the ~32,100 ounces in the year-ago period. This was driven by higher throughput and higher grades, with 4.55 million tonnes processed in fiscal Q1 at 0.009 ounces per tonne gold, an increase from the 4.45 million tonnes processed in the year-ago period at 0.007 ounces per tonne gold. Given the higher gold sales in the period, we saw 9% lower all-in sustaining costs of $1,014/oz vs. $1,120/oz in the year-ago period. Unfortunately, while we saw a much better quarter at the Surface Operations, this makes up less than 20% of Harmony's total gold production, so it barely moved the needle in the quarter. Let's take a look at the company's financial metrics below:

(Source: Company News Release)

Given that the company's gold hedges weighed on production and gold sales were much lower on a consolidated basis, Harmony was one of the only gold companies to post a year-over-year decrease in revenues. During fiscal Q1, quarterly revenue came in at $521.9 million vs. $544.3 million in the year-ago period, translating to a drop of 4% year-over-year. For those confused by the lower revenue year-over-year, it is due to a relatively weak average realized gold price of $1,698/oz combined with 18% lower gold sales (~307,400 ounces vs. ~375,700 ounces).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The silver lining is that while revenue is down year-over-year, the higher gold price has put Harmony on track to report a year of positive annual earnings per share as its margins are up year-over-year from $199/oz to $249/oz. As we can see from Harmony's earnings trend above, the company is on track for an earnings breakout year in FY2021, a large step in the right direction from the minimal progress in annual EPS we've seen since FY2014. This is a bullish development as it generally denotes a positive change in the business. In Harmony's case, this is the much higher gold price the company is benefiting from, with gold just shy of record highs. Currently, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.88, which leaves the company trading at below 6x FY2021 earnings at the current share price of $5.15.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

As the table above shows, while Harmony has a solid value rank of A and growth rank of A+ based on its Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, the company loses points for profitability (C+) and recent earnings revisions, as FY2021 annual EPS estimates have slid from $1.09 last month to $0.88 recently. This has contributed to a lackluster Quant ranking of 27th among 45 of its peers, generally not the best spot to be fishing for new investment ideas.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Some investors might argue that the stock is a steal at current levels, given that it's trading at less than 6x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. While this is undoubtedly a discounted valuation, it's worth noting that Tier-3 producers typically trade at a large discount to their peers in the sector. As shown in the chart above, Galiano Gold (GAU) and Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) also trade at near 6x forward earnings, despite being lower-cost producers than Harmony Gold. Therefore, while there's no question that Harmony is becoming reasonably priced, I wouldn't say the stock is a screaming buy unless it heads below 5x FY2021 annual EPS estimates or a share price of below $4.40. Let's see what the technical picture looks like:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see above, Harmony Gold broke out of a massive base earlier this year, and the stock will remain bullish on its long-term chart as long as it remains above $4.40 on a monthly closing basis. Thus far, this recent correction is putting that thesis under some pressure, but the key will be where the monthly close lands. As long as the bulls can defend the $4.40 area, I would not consider this more than an intermediate-term correction with minimal damage done to the bigger picture, which remains bullish. Therefore, if the stock does make new multi-month lows in the $4.20 to $4.50 zone, I believe this would be a speculative buying opportunity.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Harmony Gold has had a soft start to FY2021, but the integration of Mponeng and MWS should push gold production above 1.5 million next year. However, as an ultra high-cost Tier-3 jurisdiction producer, it's hard to make an argument to invest in the stock unless one is getting a significant margin of safety in their purchase. I believe this would require a correction below $4.40 at a bare minimum, where the stock would be trading closer to 5x FY2021 earnings. For now, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, and I prefer to focus on Tier-1 producers with high margins and 1.50% plus dividend yields like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.