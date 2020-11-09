Shares of CLX fell by as much as 12% on reports a COVID-19 vaccine in on its way, implying reduced demand for its disinfecting products.

Clorox (CLX) brands of market-leading cleaning products have benefited from a surge in demand amid the pandemic. Clorox disinfecting wipes and aerosol sprays have been among must-have items for consumers and commercial users to prevent the spread of the virus. Indeed, the company has presented record sales and higher earnings driving the stock up by over 40% in 2020. The latest quarterly results came in stronger than expected while management revised guidance higher for the year ahead citing ongoing momentum. Even if the global pandemic is controlled over the next year, a longer-lasting awareness and efforts towards sanitation should support steady growth long term. We are bullish on CLX that benefits from several tailwinds including a diversified portfolio of broader consumer staples that generate strong margins supported by overall solid fundamentals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Enthusiasm Pressuring the Stock

CLX fell by as much as 12% on Monday, November 9th sending shares to a 5-month low and now down by nearly 20% from its all-time high set back in early August. The stock is likely reacting to an announcement by Pfizer (PFE) that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate drug 'BNT162b2' is more than 90% effective in preventing infection of the SARS-CoV2 virus. While it's unclear when the drug would be widely available, the company expects to apply for emergency use authorization with the FDA by the end of the month. As it relates to Clorox, the thinking here is that if the virus is no longer a threat, the demand for core cleaning and disinfecting products will be diminished.

In our view, the stock's reaction is unjustified as it fails to recognize that the demand for Clorox products should remain elevated for the foreseeable future. Even with the introduction of a vaccine, consumers and businesses will still need to maintain enhanced safety protocols until there is evidence the virus is completely eradicated. The other side here is that the vaccine announcement should not be surprising as indications over the past several months that an effective version would eventually be developed by one of many candidates' vaccines from several major companies had already been the consensus.

While the timetable for the end of the pandemic has likely been pushed forward with the announcement by Pfizer, the reality is that the global outbreak continues to accelerate with a record number of cases worldwide. By all accounts, Clorox is likely selling record volumes of its products at present.

CLX Fiscal 2021 Q1 Earnings Recap

Clorox reported its fiscal 2021 Q1 earnings on November 2nd with GAAP EPS of $3.22, which beat expectations by $0.96. Revenue of $1.92 billion climbed by 27.2% y/y and was also ahead of consensus estimates. This was a very strong quarter for the company which continued to benefit from tailwinds of demand which began back at the start of the year with a boost in demand for not only its high-profile cleaning products but the entire brand portfolio. 8 of its 10 product categories presented double-digit y/y revenue growth in the quarter along with higher earnings.

The cleaning business within the "Health and Wellness" segment that represents about 42% of total revenues continued to see strong growth with sales up 28% y/y. The company mentioned that demand has exceeded the company's capacity for some products even as it expands supply. Clorox is seeing increased penetration by households along with greater repeat purchases supporting a positive outlook. From the conference call:

Our Cleaning business had another quarter of double digit growth behind continued strong demand, for our disinfecting products. While we continue to make progress expanding supply, we're still not at a point where we can fully meet ongoing elevated demand. Despite those constraints, our Clorox brand continues to see increases in both household penetration and repeat rates. We've been investing behind this momentum to convert new users to loyal consumers, and we've been seeing very strong return on our investment.

The company also mentioned strong trends among professional customers users citing its 'Clorox Total 360' system which uses electrostatic technology to disinfect larger areas. Companies like Uber Technologies (UBER), United Airlines (UAL), AMC (AMC) have been mentioned as strategic partners with growth opportunities mentioned. From the conference call:

A key driver of growth this quarter was the total Clorox Total 360 system, which uses an electrostatic technology to deliver disinfectants to large, hard to reach areas. To support sales and continued momentum in this business, we're bringing online, new production capacity this month, for the disinfectant used in these devices. In addition, we've created a dedicated out of home team, that focuses on growth opportunities in new channels and spaces, to further build on strategic alliances with already established, with Uber Technologies, United Airlines, AMC Theaters and Cleveland Clinic.

The Household segment, which includes products like trash bags and wraps, grilling charcoal, and cat litter also had a very strong quarter with sales up 39% y/y. The trends here were supported by themes like resilient consumer spending still benefiting from a tailwind of fiscal stimulus between Q2 and Q3 and general trends during the pandemic. Household segment earnings climbed 241% y/y to $109 million contributing 21% of the total. The company is also encouraged by trends in the international segment, where earnings climbed 218% y/y to $124 million as the highest margin portion of the business.

The point here is that while cleaning supplies and professional products represent about 37% of the business, there is a bigger story of positive trends beyond simply pandemic specific disinfecting products.

Clorox highlights that this was the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion which reached 48%, up from 44% in the period last year. The current level benefited from strong volume growth and product mix along with cost savings initiatives. The EBIT margin for the quarter at 28.8% was a record for the company. Management highlights how they see room for upside in the operating margin which can flow into higher cash flows as selling and administrative expenses can be limited going forward as a percentage of revenue. Q1 cash flow from operations was $383 million, up 41% compared to $271 million in Q1 fiscal 2020.

The company ended the quarter with $860 million in cash and equivalents against $2.8 billion in long-term debt. Considering EBITDA over the trailing twelve months at $1.7 billion, we calculate a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.7x or 1.1x on a net basis. In our view, the balance sheet liquidity position is a strength in the company's investment profile.

CLX Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Management is guiding for full-year fiscal 2021 sales growth between 5% and 9%. Compared to the 27% y/y increase in Q1, the expectation is that the company goes against more difficult comps in the second half of the year considering the trends from the pandemic began back in March of 2020. An EPS target between $7.70 and $7.95, at the midpoint, implies a 6.3% y/y increase from the fiscal 2020 result of $7.36 in diluted EPS.

Longer term, the company is targeting sales growth between 2% and 4% while expanding the operating margin up 25 to 50 basis points. Strategic goals for the company include continued stock repurchases and also a commitment to growing its dividend. Shares of CLX yield 2%, and notably, the company has increased the quarterly rate on an annual basis every year since 1986 making it a "Dividend Aristocrat" including the last rate hike in May to the current per-share amount of $1.11.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast for revenue to reach $7.3 billion is consistent with the upper range of management guidance up 8.6% y/y. The current EPS estimate of $7.99 is slightly ahead of the company's target. Going forward, the expectation is for steady annual revenue growth in the low single digits through fiscal 2023 against what is set to be a strong 2021 still benefiting from the pandemic boost.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While the exceptional growth momentum this year is unlikely to be maintained perpetually, the boost this year helped to raise the profile of the company and support brand awareness. Consumers are now more familiar with the benefits of Clorox wipes for hygiene purposes and its antibacterial properties beyond coronavirus. By this measure, we expect people and commercial users to continue buying these products in higher volumes relative to before the pandemic even when the virus is controlled.

Investors need to recognize that the company is more than just 'Clorox wipes' and disinfecting sprays. The broader portfolio of consumer staples including brands like 'Kingsford Charcoal', 'Brita' water filters, 'Glad' trash bags and storage containers, 'Fresh Step' cat litter, and Hidden Valley Ranch' salad dressing' among others maintain a 1st or 2nd market share position in their respective categories. Resilient economic growth and supported consumer spending should maintain the demand for these products growing.

In terms of valuation, the metrics we're looking at suggest the CLX has value at the current level and is even cheap relative to its free cash flow multiple. The stock currently trading at a P/E of 25x based on the year-ahead consensus EPS compares to a 5-year average for the multiple at 25x. More favorably, the stock's current piece to free cash flow at 18.5x is attractive compared to the 5-year average of 25.4x for the ratio. We argue that the outlook for firming margins and deleveraging, along with greater brand visibility this year supports a higher premium given the company's market leadership position.

Final Thoughts

We see value in CLX following a near 20% selloff in shares from its highs of the year when the stock approached $240 back in August. We rate shares as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $240 implies the company can reclaim that previous high with upside to earnings compared to consensus estimates. The current valuation offers an attractive entry point for what is a high-quality company and market leader with a positive long-term outlook. While the prospect that the end of the pandemic in 2021 may reduce demand for the company's cleaning products, we expect the overall sales environment to remain elevated driven by more structural tailwinds. To the upside, the company is well-positioned from an ongoing recovery in global economic activity which supports the sales for its various product categories.

The risk here beyond a deterioration to global macro conditions that could impact consumer spending is that the company underperforms current expectations. Weaker sales trends in the upcoming quarters could further pressure sentiment in the stock and force a revision lower to forward earnings estimates. Monitoring points include the trajectory of the company's financial margins which have been a strong point and will be important to drive earnings growth going forward.

