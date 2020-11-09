UPST has produced strong growth while beginning to turn a profit.

The firm has developed an online portal and white-label software to connect lenders with borrowers seeking personal loans.

Upstart Holdings has filed to raise capital via a U.S. IPO.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed an online consumer lending portal that connects personal loan lenders with borrowers.

UPST has produced impressive growth figures and has begun to turn a small profit.

San Mateo, California-based Upstart was founded to utilize machine learning techniques to maximize the matching of lenders with consumers seeking personal loans.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Dave Girouard, who was previously president of Google Enterprise and a product manager at Apple.

The firm makes money by charging referral fees, platform fees and loan servicing fees.

In Q3 2020, Upstart funded only 2% of loans through its platform. The company has partnered extensively with consumer loan banks and institutional investors in loans.

Upstart has received at least $162 million from investors including Third Point Ventures, Stone Ridge Trust, Khosla Ventures, Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY), and First Round Capital.

The firm obtains prospective borrowers via online marketing through earned and paid search optimization and marketing efforts.

Upstart provides its consumer loan underwriting and matching service via either its own website or through a white label product on the bank partner website.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 44.4% 2019 56.7% 2018 64.1%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was stable at 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 0.7 2019 0.7

According to a 2020 market research report by First Research, global household debt exceeded $47 trillion in 2020, which was '$12 trillion higher than in the run-up to the 2008 global financial crisis.'

The U.S. consumer lending market generates annual revenue in excess of $36 billion between over 14,000 businesses, from small to large lenders and facilitators.

The U.S. saw personal debt grow to $4.2 trillion by January 2020. It is likely this figure has increased markedly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, the U.S. consumer lending market is concentrated. The report indicates that 85% of consumer lending revenue is generated by the 50 biggest firms.

Major competitive industry participants by category include:

Banks

Non-bank lenders

Credit cards

Other Fintech firms

Upstart’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

A positive swing to slight operating profit and operating margin

A negative swing to significant cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 146,706,000 44.4% 2019 $ 164,189,000 65.3% 2018 $ 99,313,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 1,372,000 0.9% 2019 $ (4,575,000) -2.8% 2018 $ (7,971,000) -8.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 4,956,000 2019 $ (466,000) 2018 $ (12,319,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (52,817,000) 2019 $ 31,582,000 2018 $ 50,338,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2020, Upstart had $53.2 million in cash and $194.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative $3.4 million).

Upstart intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Jefferies, Barclays, JMP Securities, and Blaylock Van.

Upstart is seeking public investment capital for unspecified general corporate purposes.

The firm’s financials indicate strong topline revenue growth combined with a swing to operating profit and net income.

However, cash used in operations has grown markedly, likely necessitating the IPO effort to raise cash.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping markedly; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has held steady at 0.7x.

The market opportunity for consumer lending via online portals is large and expected to grow.

Management says that its AI-focused approach to qualifying borrowers is a superior approach.

While they are certainly producing enviable growth results and more recently net income, a question is whether the highly automated, programmatic approach works in all economic environments.

