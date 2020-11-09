Between its 5.6% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 1.6% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of AbbVie are positioned to meet my 10% annual total return requirement.

In addition, AbbVie is trading at a 15% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of two valuation metrics, as well as the dividend discount model.

AbbVie delivered yet another robust dividend increase, building on its dividend increase streak since it was spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

As I have stated time and time again in my previous articles on Seeking Alpha, and more specifically in my previous article on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) back in August, it remains important for dividend growth investors to prioritize investing in companies that sell essential goods and/or services to their customers.

As I hinted above, I believe that AbbVie perfectly fits the profile.

Therefore, I'll be revisiting AbbVie's dividend safety and growth potential, AbbVie's recent operating results and risk profile, as well as AbbVie's current stock price relative to what I have established is its fair value, which is what overall led me to reaffirm my buy rating for shares of AbbVie.

The Safest Dividend Is The One That Has Just Been Raised, Especially By 10%

Although I always believe it is important for dividend growth investors to examine the underlying payout ratios of a dividend stock to determine the safety and growth potential of a dividend, this is especially true when a stock's yield is significantly higher than the S&P 500's current 1.68% yield as is the case with AbbVie's current 5.62% yield.

AbbVie's Board of Directors recently reiterated its confidence in the business by announcing a 10.2% increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.18/share to $1.30/share, which was slightly above my expectation of an increase to $1.29/share.

With that in mind, I'll be examining AbbVie's YTD adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio, which I believe supports my argument that AbbVie's impressive dividend increase wasn't a stretch by management that jeopardizes the dividend in any way.

Through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, AbbVie has generated $7.62 in adjusted diluted EPS (per page 9 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release) against dividends/share of $3.54 paid out during that time for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 46.5%.

Compared to the 47.7% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio through the first 9 months of the last fiscal year, this is a slight improvement.

Moving to FCF, AbbVie generated $12.734 billion in operating cash flow against $519 million of capital expenditures through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, for a total FCF of $12.215 billion (according to data sourced from page 6 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q).

When measured against the $5.615 billion in dividends paid during that time, this equates to a 46.0% FCF payout ratio.

Compared to the 49.4% FCF payout ratio through the first 9 months of the last fiscal year, this is a notable improvement.

Considering that Yahoo Finance analysts are expecting 9.3% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (a notable reduction from the 21.9% annual earnings growth of the past 5 years to account for AbbVie's overall risk profile), I am comfortable in reiterating my previous forecast of 5.5% annual dividend growth over the long term.

AbbVie Delivers Strong Operating Results Despite COVID-19

Image Source: AbbVie Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release

Once again taking into consideration the uncertain operating environment as a result of COVID-19, AbbVie impressed with its Q3 2020 operating results.

Factoring in the impact of the acquisition of Allergan, AbbVie's net revenues during Q3 2020 were up 4.1% YoY on a comparable operational basis, according to CFO Rob Michael's opening remarks during AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings call.

AbbVie once again benefited from growth in its largest segment, Immunology.

The Immunology segment delivered 15.0% YoY net operational revenue growth from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020, with sales surging to $5.790 billion in Q3 2020 (as indicated above by page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

This was a result of Humira's 4.4% YoY net operational revenue growth from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 (Humira's strong U.S. net sales growth was partially offset by net sales declines internationally as illustrated above), with sales ticking up to $5.140 billion in Q3 2020 (per page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

What's more, Skyrizi and Rinvoq continued to deliver exponential sales growth with their strong in-play shares in the U.S. psoriasis and RA markets, respectively, as per CFO Rob Michael's opening remarks in AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings call.

Moving to the Oncology segment, AbbVie delivered 16.4% YoY net operational revenue growth from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020, with sales soaring to $1.722 billion in Q3 2020 (as noted on page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Imbruvica delivered a solid 9.0% YoY net operational revenue growth, with net revenues advancing to $1.370 billion in Q3 2020 (as per page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Venclexta managed to deliver astonishing 58.3% YoY net operational revenue growth, with sales surging to $352 million in Q3 2020 (as indicated on page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

The Aesthetics segment didn't fare as well as the two previous segments, with net operational revenues slipping 3.1% YoY to $967 million in Q3 2020, but the segment did benefit from a strong, V-shaped recovery, posting 70% sequential growth on a comparable operational basis as per CEO Rick Gonzalez's opening remarks during AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings call.

The Neuroscience segment delivered impressive 12.1% YoY net operational revenue growth, with net revenues advancing to $1.249 billion in Q3 2020 (page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

This significant revenue growth was primarily as a result of 48.4% YoY net operational revenue growth from Vraylar, which was partially offset by a slight decline in Botox Therapeutics and Other Neuroscience products (as sourced from page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Moving to the Eye Care segment, net operational revenue declined 4.8% YoY to $840 million in Q3 2020, which was due to across the board declines in revenue (as per page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

The Women's Health segment also endured a net operational revenue decline to the tune of 17.8% YoY to $239 million in Q3 2020 primarily as a result in a 21.1% YoY net revenue decline in Lo Loestrin (according to page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Rounding out AbbVie's segments, the Other Key Products segment experienced a 21.7% YoY net operational revenue decline to $1.266 billion in Q3 2020, which was primarily due to significant declines in Mavyret and Lupron, and partially offset by growth in Creon and Linzess (page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

As a result of AbbVie's solid top-line growth, adjusted diluted EPS surged 21.5% YoY from $2.33 in Q3 2019 to $2.83 in Q3 2020 (page 9 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Moving to AbbVie's results through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, AbbVie managed to deliver 2.0% YoY net operational revenue growth with sales advancing to $31.926 billion (page 8 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Finally, AbbVie's adjusted diluted EPS through the first 9 months of this fiscal year surged 13.2% YoY from $6.73 YTD last fiscal year to $7.62 YTD this fiscal year (data sourced from page 9 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: AbbVie Q3 2020 Earnings Press Release

Moving to AbbVie's balance sheet, the company carried about $87 billion of long-term debt as of September 2020 (according to data sourced from page 4 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q).

While this is a significant debt load in absolute terms and to an extent for AbbVie's current size as an enterprise, it's important to note that AbbVie remains on track to pay down $15-18 billion of combined company debt by the end of next year and achieve a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times by the end of next year, as per CFO Rob Michael's opening remarks in AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings call.

Additionally, AbbVie maintained just under $8 billion of cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2020 (according to page 4 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q), which leaves the company with plenty of liquidity to navigate an uncertain operating environment going forward.

While AbbVie's interest coverage ratio of ~3.0 through the first 9 months of this fiscal year leaves a lot to be desired, I believe that AbbVie's interest coverage will be around a more respectable 5.0 ratio in just 3 years (modeling in mid-single digit EBIT growth and a continuation of ~$9 billion of annual deleveraging with static interest rates).

When I take into consideration AbbVie's strong operating results and ample liquidity position, I believe that shares of AbbVie are capable of delivering great long-term results if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

Although AbbVie is a high-quality business in a growing industry, it is important that prospective and current shareholders alike occasionally monitor AbbVie's risk profile to determine whether the investment thesis remains intact.

Since I already discussed COVID-19 related risk factors in my previous article (i.e. supply chain disruptions, impaired sales and marketing operations, and an adverse impact to AbbVie's drug pipeline via disruptions to commercial and clinical trial operations), I will be revisiting several key risks as outlined in AbbVie's previous 10-K.

The first key risk facing AbbVie is its reliance on Humira to generate revenue and earnings (page 11 of AbbVie's previous 10-K).

While AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan has brought AbbVie's Humira net sales down from about 58% of AbbVie's total net sales in 2019 as low as 39.9% of AbbVie's total net sales in Q3 2020 (per data sourced from page 7 of AbbVie's Q3 2020 earnings press release), Humira is poised to remain a key product for at least several more years.

If AbbVie's commercial drug portfolio is unable to continue to post the growth that it has to this point and expand into more indications as the company expects will be the case in the years ahead, AbbVie's operating and financial results could be materially impaired in the long term.

Fortunately, AbbVie's non-Humira Immunology portfolio and Oncology portfolio both appear poised to continue growing rapidly in the years ahead, which should easily offset net revenue declines in Humira once the drug loses its exclusivity here in the United States in 2023.

Another risk to AbbVie is the competitive nature of the biopharma industry that AbbVie operates in (page 13 of AbbVie's previous 10-K).

While AbbVie has been able to constantly out-innovate its competitors over the years to meet the unmet needs of patients, there is no guarantee that AbbVie will be able to continue to do so.

If AbbVie isn't able to continue outperforming its peers with drugs that dramatically improve the quality of living for patients with chronic medical conditions, the company would stand to face unfavorable operating and financial results in the long term.

The final key risk to AbbVie is that the company could at any point be adversely impacted by multi-billion dollar product liability claims and other lawsuits (page 14 of AbbVie's previous 10-K).

Given the litigious nature of the biopharma industry, it's possible that at any point in time, AbbVie may be forced to defend itself against multi-billion product liability claims or against lawsuits from its competitors.

While these lawsuits don't necessarily mean that AbbVie will lose and be forced to pay out several billion dollars, there is no guarantee that such an outcome couldn't manifest itself. Furthermore, AbbVie may incur additional legal expenses, a decrease in market share for a product in question, and/or reputational damage as a result of litigation, which could impair the company's long-term financial results.

While I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in AbbVie, the above doesn't represent a complete discussion of AbbVie's risk profile. For a more thorough discussion of AbbVie's risk profile, I would refer interested readers to pages 10-19 of AbbVie's previous 10-K, page 43 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

AbbVie Is Deeply Undervalued

Although AbbVie has established itself as a quality dividend growth stock during its time as an independent company, it is key for prospective and current shareholders to avoid overpaying for shares of AbbVie to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential.

As a result of this point, I'll be using two valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of AbbVie's shares.

The first valuation metric that I will be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of AbbVie is the TTM dividend yield to 7-year median TTM dividend yield.

As indicated by Gurufocus, AbbVie's 5.10% TTM dividend yield is significantly higher than its 7 year TTM median yield of 3.35%.

Assuming a reversion to a yield of 4.75% and a fair value of $99.37 a share (which I believe is fair given AbbVie's risk profile), AbbVie's shares are trading at a 6.9% discount to fair value and offer 7.4% upside from the current price of $92.49 a share (as of November 6, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be using to estimate the fair value for AbbVie's shares is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 7-year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

As per Gurufocus, AbbVie's TTM price to FCF ratio of 9.92 is far below its 7-year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 14.05.

Factoring in a reversion to a midpoint TTM price to FCF ratio of 11.99 and a fair value of $111.75 a share, AbbVie is priced at a 17.2% discount to fair value and offers 20.8% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of AbbVie is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is simply the annualized dividend/share. Following AbbVie's impressive double-digit dividend increase last month, AbbVie's current annualized dividend/share is $5.20.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another way of stating the annual total return that an investor requires from their investments. While this generally varies from one investor to the next, I require a 10% annual total return rate on my investments because I believe that such returns offer ample reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long-term or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require data retrieval to find a stock's annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to arrive at an acceptable annual total return rate, accurately predicting a stock's long-term DGR requires an investor to factor in multiple variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I factor in that AbbVie's payout ratios are in an ideal range and that AbbVie is positioned to conservatively deliver 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth over the next decade, I believe that maintaining my 5.5% annual dividend growth rate over the long term is a reasonable proposition.

Plugging the inputs above into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $115.56 a share, which indicates that AbbVie's shares are trading at a 20.0% discount to fair value and offer 24.9% upside from the current share price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $108.89 a share, which implies that shares of AbbVie are priced at a 15.1% discount to fair value and offer 17.7% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: AbbVie Continues To Offer An Attractive Combo Of Yield And Growth

AbbVie's double-digit dividend increase in the middle of a global pandemic while the company is also in the process of deleveraging, following its Allergan acquisition, is a testament to management's confidence in the company going forward.

Given AbbVie's payout ratios, the fact that the company has produced 13.2% YoY adjusted diluted EPS growth through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, and AbbVie's strong commercial drug portfolio, it's understandable that AbbVie's management is confident.

Bolstering the case for an investment in AbbVie is the fact that shares of the stock are trading at a 15% discount to fair value.

Between its 5.6% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 1.6% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of AbbVie are positioned to meet my 10% annual total return requirement.

As a result of the aforementioned points, I am reaffirming my buy rating for shares of AbbVie.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.