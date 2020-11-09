Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDF) is a small, independent copper mining company operating the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in western Nevada. Buffeted by steadily decreasing copper prices over the past years and having to shut down production at a critical juncture due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada Copper's share price and equity valuation have fallen to just $.06 a share and a market cap of $97M. While challenges remain for the company and the Pumpkin Hollow project, especially if copper prices reverse their recent gains, the company could be an attractive, high-risk/high-reward bet in a state famous for both mining and casinos.

Nevada Copper is a Vancouver, B.C. based company "Building the Next Mid-Tier Copper Producer" (Company Presentation, September 2020, downloaded from company website 11/6/2020). While the company is headquartered in Vancouver, their sole asset is the Pumpkin Hollow mine near Yerington NV, southeast of Carson City. The Pumpkin Hollow mine has a producing underground mine and an under-development open-pit surface mine. This mine is fully permitted in an area long reliant and supportive of mining. I'd like to highlight The Critical Investor's article. on Nevada Copper, as it is a very detailed analysis that is still valid. I would be very hard pressed to recreate the in-depth look at "the numbers" and forecasts. I would highly recommend reading it alongside this article prior to making an investment decision.

My key take-away from Nevada Copper's investor presentation, The Critical Investor's article, and recent events is the company deserves consideration as a speculative investment for a number of reasons. While there are definitely some risks to this (and any) investment, many issues facing Nevada Copper seem to be passing, and even a small move in the stock price will be amplified due to the greatly reduced market capitalization over the past five years. Below is the 5-year stock price graph from Seeking Alpha to illustrate this.

(Nevada Copper 5-year stock chart, downloaded from Seeking Alpha, 11/08/2020)

While low price alone is not a worthy criteria, Nevada Copper's low price per share results in a market capitalization that prices the company barely as a going concern. If sentiment changes, especially with rising copper prices, a move back into the $.20 a share range would triple your money, and the share prices of 2016-2018 would be as good as many bets in Reno or Las Vegas! Three factors of note make me optimistic that tripling or better could happen within one-two years for Nevada Copper.

Favorable Factor One-Production Resuming

The COVID-19 pandemic hammered the world economy across nearly all sectors, with very few "winners" who have been bid up to very high valuations. Pandemic related shutdowns were a "double whammy" to companies like Nevada Copper. First, it couldn't have come at a worse time as mine development and expansion were in progress following exploration and funding in 2019.

(Company Presentation, September 2020)

Initial production had commenced by late 2019, then the mine had to be shut down. On top of having to shut down the mine as a safety concern for employees and contractors, worldwide demand and prices for copper rapidly fell-copper is both a commonly used commodity in much manufacturing and "Dr. Copper" serves as a leading indicator quite often due to the metals "Ph.D. in economics" status. So the combination of being at a high cost, capital expenditure driven point in developing Pumpkin Hollow while greatly reducing cash flow AND production resulted in catastrophic news and resulted in the share price dropping by nearly 75% (low $.20s in late February to recent lows of $.06. Production recently resumed utilizing the underground, or UG, source and production through the mill has ramped up. In a recent news release, the company stated that concentrate production increases 140% in October as compared to September. This resumed production and cash flow are essential to ongoing production and survival as an independent going concern.

Demand For Copper Recovering and Could Expand

Copper is an essential commodity metal used throughout manufacturing. From basic electrical transmission wiring from large scale to small appliances, medical devices, batteries, circuit boards-the list and outlooks for each category would be a separate article. Few substitutes like aluminum in some applications, are available, however, these metals are also needed for other applications themselves. The metal got the "Dr. Copper" nickname referenced above due to this near-universal importance. Alongside a few other critical inputs, copper is often a leading indicator of upcoming economic activity changes.

Buffering this is the reality that copper is produced in many countries and is also one of the most recyclable and recycled metals. After spiking from 2000-2008, then crashing during The Great Recession, copper has traded in a band between a low of $2 and high of $4 a pound, and generally below $3 a pound. As The Critical Investor thoroughly explains in the article linked above, Pumpkin Hollow's developmental and operating costs make it an uneconomic producer at lower prices, and even at current prices the long-term internal rate of return is low. His demarcation line is $3.15 a pound over the near term, and he estimates lower copper prices longer term as a safety factor in forecasting internal rates of return and net present value. This prudence is admirable and appreciated as it is sometimes in scarce supply here and on other investment sites. My issue is less in forecasting long-term copper prices to the penny (more on that in a moment) but the implications in that article for share price and what has occurred. Estimates of a fair market capitalization presuming funding for capital expenditures occurs, and the Pumpkin Hollow mine produced at realistic rates (not overly optimistic or pessimistic) lead to a market valuation close to current market cap. This includes forecasting soft long-term copper prices. Over the past few weeks, copper prices have moved back up, recently reaching the $3.15 a pound price used in those estimates.

As the world economy re-opens, let alone begins to grow again, copper demand will increase. China and Australia are currently in a small dispute about copper trade, showing the resumed importance of supplies and the metal's value. Additionally, the "green economy" requires larger and larger amounts of this sometimes green colored metal. Many articles have been written on the large amount of very scarce metals needed by the green economy while tangentially mentioning copper is also needed in massive amounts. Some forecasts go so far as to say up to 100% of current worldwide production could be needed if transitions occur rapidly. As basic economics classes teach us, long before 100% of a resource would be utilized, production and research into alternatives would be incentivized, greatly benefitting a producer like Nevada Copper. Of course, the move to a green economy is heavily influence by my next factor: Politics

Political Shifts...If Not as Seismic As Anticipated

While too soon to make sweeping, grandiose statements, it is highly likely Joe Biden will be the next President of the U.S., the Democrats will retain control of the House, and the Senate will have a very slight Republican majority pending two run-offs in Georgia. This article is NOT meant to become a political diatribe from either side. The basic fact is the "Blue Wave polls predicted did not occur, but a shift in the priorities of the Executive Branch here in America will most likely happen come January. A massive "Green New Deal" is unlikely for two reasons. First, a grandiose piece of legislation would likely not survive even a small Republican majority Senate. Secondly, Biden has pledged to first battle the COVID-19 pandemic after attempting to make Trump's handling of it his main campaign plank.

However, some expansion of green policies through legislation is likely even if not as sweeping had there been a "Blue Wave" in both houses and the Presidency. A more modest incremental bill could pass during this Congress though. With likely VP Harris presiding over the Senate and casting a tie-breaking vote, one or two Republican "defections" could enable her casting said vote and sending some sort of Green New Deal to the President. Just as an example of how this could occur, say a generally acceptable bill passes the House and Colorado's one Republican Senator votes for it as he represents another mining-oriented state with a growing moderate to blue electorate. (Nevada's two Senators are both Democrats).

Also, just as President Trump used his Executive Branch authority (like all Presidents before him) to effect how regulations were implemented and enforced, Biden could move these regulations back towards expansion of green policies, such as tighter mileage and emission standards, other policies requiring more rare earth metals and copper and even limits on developing new mines.

Internationally, copper demand is also recovering, and as many countries also implement sweeping vehicle electrification and other regulations, the need for copper will remain high and likely expand. At the same time, political disruptions like the Australia-China conflict, regulations on scrap imports and recycling, and permitting of new mines present challenges to supply across many fronts. Nevada Copper's Pumpkin Hollow mine presents a favorable case in this environment. Pumpkin Hollow is fully permitted in what is considered the MOST favorable jurisdiction in the world per Frasier Institute. It is also near natural resources and transportation assets to fully utilize the mine, and near production sites needing copper at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, including Tesla.

Presuming at least some positive political impact to long-term copper prices, a new floor in copper prices may be in place. Profitability for Pumpkin Hollow only goes up if copper prices even move to the top of their recent band of $4 a pound with the stock trading as if prices will stay depressed. As other SA authors point out the benefits of a bullish trend to other copper producers, Nevada Copper may have been overlooked due to its small size and Canadian basing.

Summary (or the BLOB)

A co-worker ends his e-mails with "BLOB-Bottom Line On the Bottom" which I find an interesting change than the "BLUF" mentality, and gives the prosaic "Summary" a more engaging name.

Just like casino gambling Nevada is famous for, bets are made with knowledge of the odds, hope for a return, and in some cases large payouts. I've recently become more interested in horse racing. Handicapping looks at the likelihood a horse, jockey and trainer combination is primed for the track conditions and other horses in the race. While not guaranteed, often a bet can be made where a favorable outcome is likely, and the return on the "investment" is worth the risk that the horse won't win, place or show.

Likewise, the three factors above and the potential return on an investment in Nevada Copper allow "handicapping" likely outcomes going forward. The market capitalization, funding and cash flow from resumed production, positive factors for copper prices going forward and political support for more demand and higher prices all point to favorable outcomes. As the stock trades at an extremely depressed price historically, a recovery could result in a 3:1 or 5:1 "payout".

Just as savvy gamblers never bet their entire stake on one toss of the dice, hand of cards, game or race, putting a small portion of your "stake" in Nevada Copper is a good bet.

