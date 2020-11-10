We remain bullish, which is why we’ve recently upgraded the stock to a "Speculative Strong Buy."

If we can say nothing else about 2020, it’s this: It’s given us new perspective on properties we thought we knew well.

Take Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). Last year, I wrote about it about 20 times, sometimes alone. Sometimes in “listicles.”

This January, I wrote about it again (listicle-style) in “Retirement Strategies: REITs to the Rescue.” At the time, we knew about COVID-19, but we had no idea it would wreak such devastation on the US.

Fast-forward to Oct. 6, and we’re very, very aware, of course. That’s why we published “Could Federal Realty Be Dethroned as Dividend King?”

What once would have been unthinkable had to be considered: A company known for steadily paying and raising its dividend for more than 50 years could fail to do so.

Knowing some investors were worried, we highlighted the evolution – or devolution – of Federal Realty’s fundamental performance and outlook.

Our ultimate conclusion was that this blue-chip stock was a Speculative Buy.

(Incidentally, “blue chip” is too loosely used in equity analysis these days. That’s why I made a serious effort to define it last week.)

(Source)

FRT has struggled mightily under the shutdowns, it’s true. But, again, we're talking about a stock with a 53-year consecutive dividend increase streak. It manages a best-in-breed property portfolio in the shopping center space. And it maintains an A-rated balance sheet.

(Source: FRT Q3 ER Presentation, slide 2)

In short, if this isn't a blue-chip stock, we're not sure what is.

Oh yeah, and yesterday, even as we were getting ready to publish this article, the markets pushed it up more than 30%.

Talk about a change of heart!

Federal Realty: A Stock That Rarely Goes on Sale

In our last article, we of course acknowledged that Federal Realty faced obvious headwinds. The pandemic presents unique and unprecedented threats to companies in consumer-facing industries.

Therefore, a blue-chip designation these days doesn't mean absolute assurance of immunity.

Yet the fact remains that FRT has strengths that put it in a better position than many – if not all – of its peers. And we need to consider this also that this stock rarely goes on sale.

That’s why we suspected that more risk-tolerant investors could find it attractive.

Federal Realty’s high dividend of 5.41% at the time meant patient investors would likely be paid handsomely as they waited for multiple expansion via mean reversion. It had the potential to generate a strong double-digit total-return compound annual growth rate…

Assuming the U.S. moves past COVID-19 back to a somewhat normal operating physical retail environment.

Since we found that likely enough, we couldn’t pass it by without writing about it.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

As you can see on the graph above, for years and years, FRT traded with very high premiums. As such, value investors had a very hard time justifying the purchase until the beginning of the market weakness.

It seemed like such an opportunity earlier this year. But the more time passed with the more deaths and shutdown edicts, the more nervous everyone became.

In recent months, those nerves have turned Federal Realty into a bit of a battleground stock, which is why we’re providing an update again now that its third-quarter earnings are out.

Federal Realty's Q3 Results

As we've said many times before, rent collection is the name of the game these days for REITs.

It doesn't matter how high your occupancy ratio is. It doesn't matter how long your weighted average lease terms are. It doesn't matter what your cap rate is.

Simply put, if you're not collecting rent, you're not generating cash flows.

Since the vast majority of REIT investors are income-oriented investors, this presents a problem. Because, without cash flows, it becomes impossible to pay a safe and sustainable dividend.

Fortunately, it turns out that Federal Realty’s rent collection data continues to improve.

Again, we’re far removed from the early days of the pandemic. Back then, we were seeing rent collection in the 60% area. But during the third quarter, FRT collected roughly 85%.

In July, its rent collection was 84%. In August, it was 85%. And, in September, it was 86%.

For October, admittedly, management noted that it was in the 85% range. So there's that slight setback to calculate.

(Source: FRT Q3 ER Presentation, slide 8)

Clearly, these rent collection figures are overall much worse than they were during pre-pandemic times. But the trend since those initial dismal days in the spring has been an obvious positive one.

None of this means we’ve forgotten how FRT's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) hasn’t been covering its dividend. It’s just that we also remain aware that it has strong liquidity.

By dipping into its cash and debt reserves, Federal Realty could conceivably continue investing in its development and paying its dividend for about a year.

Besides – back to the conference call – one of the most positive points CEO Don Wood made was that the company is "fast approaching" being able to pay its dividends "completely out of operating cash flows."

That Dividend King Status Didn’t Happen by Accident

Early on in the pandemic, Wood didn’t waste time talking about offering massive rent deferrals or forgiveness. Instead, he essentially said that Federal Realty would use the moment to cut fat from its tenant portfolio.

The company's leadership knows it has the best-in-breed locations, so any vacancies could provide upgrade opportunities.

This was obviously a risk since a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush. Yet FRT was willing to bet on itself. And, sure enough, Wood mentioned that leasing demand for vacant properties was strong in the third quarter.

The company made 98 leasing agreements, which was double that of the second quarter. This encompassed 472,000 square feet of retail space, which was 70% higher than Q2.

Federal Realty also leased roughly 60,000 square feet of office space, bringing its total to 545,000 – representing the highest combined leasing volumes since 2018.

(Source: FRT Q3 ER Presentation, slides 7 and 10)

The new rents associated with these agreements were down 1% from comparable levels, which does imply demand issues. But elsewhere in our coverage space, we've seen comparable rents fall at a much faster pace. So we’re not really objecting.

Besides, the new deals’ average lease duration was significantly lower than FRT's typical average. Management purposely allowed shorter lease deals for now to fortify cash flows.

Once the pandemic period is over, it expects to re-lease these properties with better terms.

Even now though, FRT is famous for its one-on-one leasing action. Its best-in-class management team writes contracts that make the most sense for the company in that moment.

Knowing that, we’re not surprised how Wood noted locking in long-term deals with its highest-quality tenants. And he mentioned several new developments coming online in the coming quarters, which should help improve cash-flow generation further.

Confident in Its Own Future

At the end of the day, Federal Realty management remains convinced that its open-air properties – located in first-ring suburbs where strong demographics – represent the "sweet spot" in terms of physical retail.

Wood reinforced that point by highlighting how U.S. home sales volumes were up 12% nationally during the quarter. Yet hotspot centers it operates out of such as:

Bethesda, Maryland, they were up 26%

Falls Church, Virginia, they were up 18%

Falconwood, Pennsylvania, they were up 38%

Downers Grove, Illinois, they were up 39%

Los Gatos, California, they were up 60%.

The migratory trend from urban areas to such first-tier suburbs is here to stay. So Federal Realty should be sitting pretty for a while from it.

As for its direct clients, Wood said it’s clear that, “Tenants want to be with landlords that have money, investable, financial wherewithal, vision, execution privies, and a pedigree of partnership with (them)."

(Source: FRT Q3 ER Presentation, slide 5)

In short, FRT wants to partner with the strongest tenants and tenants want the strongest landlords. Both parties are looking for security in these uncertain times.

The result will likely be that the rich get richer in the retail environment and the poor poorer.

Federal Realty’s Dividend Capabilities in 2021 Are Already on Display

With regard to financial strength, FRT raised $400 million in early October. That was with unsecured notes due in 2026 at a 1.38% yield.

This low interest rate speaks volumes about its perceived financial and operating position from lenders – (who are widely considered to be the "smart money" in the market. And it brings Federal Realty’s total liquidity up to roughly $2.25 billion.

(It has about $1.25 billion in cash and around another $1 billion available via undrawn credit facilities.)

(Source: FRT Q3 ER Presentation, slide 13)

Once again, this implies financial flexibility moving forward with regard to its ability to develop, invest, and pay its dividend.

Incidentally, it already announced its Q1-21 dividend at $1.06, which is in-line with the previous payment and our expectations.

(Source: FRT Q3 ER Presentation, slide 15)

Over the medium to long term, we continue to see its valuation favorably with regard to its stock’s potential to generate strong capital gains in the coming years.

FRT generated $1.12 per share in funds from operations (FFO). The last time it was this low was back in 2013. Yet, as Wood said, the stock was trading for much higher back then, at above $100 – even despite the company’s forward growth prospects being much greater today:

"… while our two- and three-year growth prospects back then were pretty good, they were nowhere near as good as they are from today's quarterly level moving forward."

In other words, fearful investors are probably not pricing it correctly.

In Closing…

With all that in mind, we still believe Federal Realty can generate strong total-return CAGRs moving forward.

Note how its long-term average p/AFFO ratio is greater than 27x. As you can see below, if management and analysts are correct about the company's bottom-line growth prospects, and shares were to trade for 22.5x by the end of 2023 (which would still represent a significant discount to the long-term average).

Investors buying shares today could be setting themselves up to generate total annualized returns of about 16.5%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

On the one hand, that’s a fantastic rate of growth. On the other, uncertainty in the macro environment will continue to persist for the foreseeable future.

We’re not willing to remove our "Speculative" rating on FRT. This remains a stock only for those with the intestinal fortitude do deal with short-term volatility potential.

Yet, over the long term, we remain bullish, which is why Federal Realty is now a Speculative Strong Buy.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

