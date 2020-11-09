We expect Saudi Arabia to do what it can to support oil prices going forward, supporting U.S.-based energy investors.

Saudi Arabia has a massive deficit in addition to this unaffordable dividend. This is a strong indication for oil prices.

Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: 2222) (ARMCO) announced its recent earnings. The company has a near $2 trillion market capitalization, making it the second most valuable publicly-traded company in the world. The company announced its 3Q results, with $12.4 billion in FCF, and continuing its $18.75 billion quarterly dividends. That means the company is trading at a P/E of roughly 40.

Saudi Aramco - New York Times

Saudi Aramco Financial Strength

Saudi Aramco is focused on maintaining and supporting its dividend on shareholder financial rewards.

Saudi Aramco Financial Strength - Saudi Aramco Investor Presentation

Saudi Aramco had $11.8 billion in 3Q 2020 net income and $18.8 billion in cash flow from operating activities. The company had $12.4 billion in FCF and continued its dividend of $18.75 billion. That means that the company had to borrow more than $6 billion in cash flow it didn't produce to pay its dividend. That's a significant amount.

It's worth noting that this doesn't count the 50% income tax and 20% revenue tax. Subtracting these taxes, the company's $53 billion USD in revenue would have changed the company's net income to roughly $34 billion. Of course, no company has no taxes, but the country does have some levers. At U.S. tax rates, net income would have nearly doubled.

Still, it's worth noting that now that the company is on the public stage and paying dividends to shareholders, it does need a minimum dividend rate. On the order of ~$50/barrel to maintain its ~4% dividend to shareholders. That's not particularly exciting. But with the Saudi state hoping to both sell off the company for cash along with dividends, it's important.

Saudi Aramco Operational Performance

Saudi Aramco is Saudi Arabia's state oil company and its operational performance is important.

Saudi Aramco Operational Highlights - Saudi Aramco Investor Presentation

Saudi Aramco produced 12.4 million barrels/day of oil equivalent for the first 9 months of 2020. Of course, Saudi Arabia has roughly 270 billion barrels of reserves, giving it a reserve life of 60 years. The company has continued to have strong reliability and generate massive natural gas production, with some new minor discoveries.

The company's operations have remained strong, however, the company has significant spare capacity. It's worth noting here that there has been a respectable production cut. The future of oil prices depends on a continued product cut, something that'll affect the entire oil markets.

Saudi Arabia Breakeven

However, it's worth noting that Saudi Aramco doesn't have the fiscal strength of Saudi Arabia. The company's 2018 FFO was $26/barrel, less than that of other oil majors. The company has significant operating expenditures, its revenue to operating income conversion in 3Q 2020 was ~60%. That's significant money for the company.

Saudi Arabia Revenue - Daily Brief

Saudi Arabia's government revenue is ~$250 billion USD annualized. The vast majority of this comes from oil and the company's fiscal breakeven is $80/barrel. Saudi Arabia still owns 98.5% of the company, and the dividend provides ~$75 billion annualized to the government. That means that it's responsible for 30% of the company's revenue.

At current oil prices, if the dividend was paid out by what was affordable, that'd mean Saudi Arabia's government would need to cut its spending by $15 billion. It's also worth noting that in 2019, Saudi Arabia posted a more than $35 billion deficit for the year, meaning that its social benefits, which keeps the population in the dictatorship in line, is already struggling.

The key takeaway here is that Saudi Arabia needs higher oil prices, as much as, if not more than, the rest of the world.

Why This Matters

Why does this matter?

Saudi Aramco is incredibly overvalued, but most U.S. investors aren't big enough or able to invest in the company. It matters because two main countries control international oil policy. Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia has a much lower breakeven and it's not a fan of shale companies, which is worth paying close attention to.

However, Saudi Arabia is the leader of OPEC+ and pushes heavily on production cuts. OPEC+ already has production cuts of 7.7 million barrels/day, although in January 2021, that decreases by 2 million barrels/day. The group is considering deeper production cuts, and this is something that Saudi Arabia needs.

The breakeven numbers above indicate that production cuts will continue, Saudi Arabia needs them to do so, which will support oil markets. We recommend investors take advantage of this through an energy ETF like the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE). Oil prices continue to struggle, and as we emerge from COVID-19, demand will increase significantly.

Across the world, product cuts and capital spending cuts mean that we're soon to enter a period where demand outstrips supply. Given that oil production takes significant time to ramp up, this could lead to significant shareholder rewards. American energy investors should pay close attention to Saudi Aramco filings and what they say about Saudi Arabia's positioning.

Conclusion

Saudi Aramco as a company is fairly meaningless for U.S. investors putting their money in, most don't have access to their investment. However, with Saudi Arabia's government retaining a 98.5% stake in the company, worth almost $2 trillion, the story of the company's earnings and what it provides to oil investors is important.

The recent data, combined with Saudi Arabia's government budget, indicates that the company actually needs much higher oil prices to allow Saudi Arabia to perform. Saudi Arabia had a $29 billion 2Q 2020 deficit, and that's after a dividend Saudi Aramco couldn't afford. That means long-term product cuts and support for oil prices.

At current valuations that means investing in the oil markets at this time, through energy ETFs, is a valuable opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.