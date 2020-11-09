GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration (GRWG) sells hydroponic equipment for growing plants indoors, particularly cannabis. Hydroponic farming refers to using water instead of soil to nourish plants as they grow, but the term has really become more of a catch for indoor growing of almost any kind; fertilizers and other additives will be a crucial part of GrowGen's marginal performance over the coming years.

The company operates retail locations in 11 states, with a heavy emphasis on areas where cannabis is legal, and the industry is established or growing rapidly. Management has a stated goal of reaching 50 retail locations operating in 2021, with approximately 36 open so far including recently announced acquisitions.

GrowGen breaks revenue into retail (52% Q2 2020), commercial (21%), and ecommerce (27%) sales, and has used COVID to implement omnichannel programs like curbside pickup and on-site delivery. Like larger retailers, GrowGen is pursuing a strategy where many retail locations also serve as distribution centers, reducing overhead costs. The company has also rolled out private label brands for consumable inputs for the growing process like fertilizer, a business line that is expected to help raise net income margins in the coming years.

US Cannabis Industry

The cannabis boom in North America is progressing from a walk to a run. Projections from before November 2020 show the legal cannabis market valued at between $25 billion and $35 billion by 2025. With legalization passed in Montana, New Jersey, and Arizona on November 4, those targets are likely to continue rising as more US residents enter the addressable market.

It's a few steps between retail cannabis purchases and hydroponic equipment sales (as about half of consumer-grade cannabis is grown outdoors), but the average CAGR for marijuana sales currently sits near 15.5% and should rise higher as more states and eventually the federal government move towards full legalization. Notably, when states first legalize recreational cannabis there's a spike in sales growth, presumably backed by a similar increase in growing infrastructure. Washington state and Oregon saw average growth greater than 60% between the first and second year of legalization, and 50% the following year. I think these numbers will allow GrowGen to maintain high revenue growth over the next four years, as new states are likely to legalize in every two year US election cycle.

Competitive Advantage

GrowGen has seen remarkable growth so far in 2020, with revenue up close to 150% and same store sales rising nearly 50% compared to the previous year. Under different circumstances, such growth would attract at least a handful of competitors looking to absorb market share, putting pressure on GrowGen's margins and increasing acquisition prices. In my view, however, hydroponics equipment sits in a unique market position where the largest national retailers are reluctant to get involved in a targeted way that goes beyond offering equivalent products.

While hydroponics and indoor growing are not explicitly connected to cannabis (GrowGen management says they see food and garden home growers as marginal income opportunities), it's no secret that most of the equipment and related expertise comes from the cannabis community. Until there is more clarity on legalization on the federal front, I think it's extremely unlikely any major retailer puts any emphasis at all on marketing hydroponic equipment, or hiring or training staff with any value-add knowledge that could draw growers in or keep them coming back.

The cannabis industry is also notable for its unique culture, where personal connections go further than in most other businesses (given the history of distribution) and with a tangible anti-establishment streak. I think customers GrowGen acquires today will be remarkably sticky, especially as the business wins private label customers and completes a branding reorganization to unify customer experiences across retail locations.

Unless there is a sudden, unexpected positive or negative change in the trajectory of cannabis legalization in the US, GrowGen should be exceptionally well positioned to capture huge amounts of revenue growth from the expanding market. If management pursues that growth responsibly, there could be upside in store for GrowGen investors.

Valuation

On the Q2 2020 earnings call, GrowGen management provided guidance of $170 to $175 million in revenue and $7 to $8 million in net income, or between 4% and 4.5%. Management projections for $17.5 million EBITDA on $250 million in revenue in 2021 also points to a net margin above 4.5%, but no 2021 net income guidance was provided.

Even with a conservative net margin of 3%, GrowGen should be able to generate enough cash to support the majority of their expansion through 2024 without issuing hugely dilutive amounts of equity. There are some opportunities for upside in the equation, like if average acquisition or newbuild costs are lower than estimated (average of $1.6 million), or if private label sales and rebranding push net margins higher than expected. But there are also potential pitfalls -- should GrowGen pursue expansion that outpaces their revenue and cash flow growth, investors could experience significant dilution as shares are issued to make up the difference. With little competition for the time being, management should be able to chart that more conservative course, but time will tell. GrowGen management was also coy about 2021 net income guidance, which may indicate such a strategy is already being considered.

2020 2021 2022(e) 2023(e) 2024(e) Revenue (Mm) $172.0 $250.0 $350.0 $472.5 $614.3 growth 45.3% 40.0% 35.0% 30.0% Stores 45 66 98 132 172 new stores 21 32 34 40 New store expense (Mm) $35.7 $54.4 $57.8 $68.0 Net Income (3%) $7.5 $10.5 $14.2 $18.4 Uncovered expense (Mm) $28.2 $43.9 $43.6 $49.6 New shares (Mm) 1.23 1.91 1.90 2.16 Shares outstanding (Mm) 42 43.23 45.13 47.03 49.19

Source: GrowGeneration Financial Disclosures, The Author

If new stores open at the same rate as revenue growth, at a theoretical net margin of 3%, GrowGen can break even while keeping up with growth expenses with a shortfall of something like $165 million over four years. At the current share price of approximately $23, that's an additional issuance of approximately 7 million shares over that time, or something like 50 million shares outstanding by 2024. Forecasting $350 million in revenue in 2022 and a price to sales multiple of 5x delivers a price per share of $38.88 in 2022, rising to $61.50 in 2024. Even with new stores increasing by 50% every year, GrowGen would likely still end up with around 80m shares outstanding in 2024, for a target price at $38.44.

I think a 5x P/S is justified because four years from now the cannabis market is likely to be even hotter as more states legalize and legalization at the federal level comes into view. Even after that, the market will see strong growth for years as new customers pour in and the industry matures. In truth, broad federal legalization is likely to be a drag on GrowGen, as competitors will increasingly feel comfortable encroaching on competitive advantages and market share.

Conclusion

GrowGeneration has the potential for excellent revenue growth over the next few years, but current valuations make the stock a tough ask for many investors. I see upside in the share price, however, if GrowGen can reach a margin where growth is fueled mostly by income, rather than issuing new shares. Should GrowGen continue to find success in their private label business and pursue an efficient growth trajectory, price per share could rise up to 70% by 2022.

Competitors are likely stymied for the time being by reluctance to associate with cannabis-related products, even if public perception has changed drastically over the past decade. That perception will also fuel legal changes in state after state across the US, to say nothing of the potential for a robust supply chain, private label, and ecommerce business in international markets. Investors with a high conviction in cannabis growth trends over the next decade should buy GrowGen and keep an eye on dilution to profit from the growing green rush.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.