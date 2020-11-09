Mobivity Holdings Corp. (MFON) CEO Dennis Becker on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTC:MFON) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Maas - Hayden Investor Relations

Dennis Becker - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Lynn Tiscareno - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Porter - Porter Capital

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Brett Maas

Thank you, operator. I’d like to welcome everyone to Mobivity’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. Hosting the call today are Dennis Becker, Founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Lynn Tiscareno, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that certain statements made on this call will be forward-looking statements, which are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. We caution you that such statements reflect the management's best judgment based on factors currently known and that the actual results or events could differ materially.

Please refer to the documents filed by the company from time-to-time with the SEC, and in particular, its most recently filed Annual Report on the Form 10-K. These documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are being made as of today. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during this call may not contain current or accurate information. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons, actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if the new information becomes available in the future.

Today's call may include non-GAAP financial measures, which require reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures, which are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and can be found in today's press release, along with our recent corporate presentation, which is also available at mobivity.com.

With all that said, I’d like now to turn the call over to Dennis Becker. Dennis, the floor is yours.

Dennis Becker

Thanks, Brett, and thanks everyone for joining us on our call today. As we round the corner toward the end of a memorable year, I couldn't be more proud of our team for staying the course, and remaining focused on executing our plan. We met these chaotic times head on. I'm proud to announce that we drove substantial revenue growth, increased gross margins, and ultimately achieved profitable operations. The race is on to transform businesses in every industry as Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft wisely stated, every company is now a software company.

Our core restaurant market is racing to figure out, how to adapt to the new digital reality, while under intense pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. The product and technology investments we've made over the last few years have prepared us well to capitalize on the vast opportunities in the marketplace.

With the shift in focus to low or no contact, businesses need the ability to market and sell their goods and services remotely across digital channels. Our one platform strategy is helping our customers quickly pivot to the digital commerce that consumers demand.

Our Unified Mobile Messaging solution was recently recognized in September for the best mobile messaging based marketing solution award by MarTech Breakthrough. We joined an impressive group of winners from other categories, including Shopify, Adobe, The Trade Desk, Acxiom, and many others.

Simply put, our platform is recognized alongside some of the largest brands who, together, are innovating to solve the problems of today's circumstances. The financial strains in the restaurant industry are forcing marketers to focus on maximizing the return on marketing spend.

Traditional marketing channels such as television, outdoor and print, where the majority of pre-pandemic marketing budgets were spent, are being challenged as people spend less time commuting and listening to conventional radio.

Our cloud-based Recurrency platform uses artificial intelligence to map point-of-sale data to marketing investment. So that brands gain a clear picture, of which marketing investments are working, and enables them to efficiently target consumers with the right message at the right time.

Our technology drives high returns for our customers during a time with a margin for error couldn't be smaller. Our customers such as Subway have publicized a 10 times return on their investment in our technology. These results show that Mobivity is a leading solution in delivering high ROI through a volatile marketing environment.

I'm also pleased to report that our relationship with Pepsi continues to progress. We are now featured in Pepsi marketing plans and materials, and we have trained approximately 400 Pepsi sales reps on the benefits of our Recurrency platform for restaurant operators.

Pepsi is actively communicating the benefits of our platform to their customers, large and small. Roughly half of the restaurant industry serves Pepsi products, and many of these customers are facing unprecedented pandemic-related challenges.

Recurrency can help them compete, and in some cases can help them capture market share. Though the relationship with Pepsi is in its early stages, we are seeing a meaningful pipeline develop and expect equally meaningful revenue impact.

I will now turn the call over to Lynn for a more detailed view of our financial results. And then I will come back for a few summary comments. Lynn?

Lynn Tiscareno

Thanks, Dennis. As mentioned, we're very excited to report a profitable third quarter. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $39,000 and improvement of $2 million, compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the year ago quarter. Additionally, we achieved positive operating income of $105,000, an improvement of $1.8 million, compared to a loss from operations of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

These improvements are direct result of new recurring revenues, higher margin non-recurring revenues, along with lower operating expenses, as we embrace new ways to sell and reach our customers without traveling and outside of industry events that have been canceled due to the pandemic.

We ended the third quarter with approximately a $0.5 million in cash and our accounts receivable was approximately $1.2 million. Importantly, cash used in operations during the first nine months of the year has dropped 87% to $500,000 from $3.8 million during the same period last year.

Our revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting an improvement of 28%. Year-to-date revenues increased 43% to $10.5 million, compared to $7.3 million during the same period in 2019. Our gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 increased 150% to $1.3 million, and our gross margins increased to 70% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 36% in the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we reported gross margins of 64%, compared to 40% in the same period of 2019. These improvements in gross margin were the result of increased revenues on carrier surcharges that we were previously unable to charge for due to contractual obligations coupled with an increase in higher margin non-recurring revenues earned during the third quarter

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 17% to $2.1 million, compared to $2.6 million in the same period in 2019. Most of the third quarter operating cost savings are coming from a reduction in travel and trade show costs that have been sidelines during the pandemic. We believe that our savings and spend and travel related costs will continue through the remainder of this year at a minimum.

I will now turn the call back over to Dennis for his closing remarks. Dennis?

Dennis Becker

Thanks, Lynn. As the pandemic sent our society and economy into chaos back in March, we maintain focus on executing growth and achieving profitability. Nine months into this year, we've already exceeded all of 2019 revenues, lapped 2019 gross margins by more than 50%, and expanded and diversified our customer focus in growth trajectory. This exemplifies the strength of our business model, the quality of our technology and the demand for our solutions.

I've been amazed by our team's commitment, delivering on these objectives, while working entirely from home and without any in person customer or marketplace activities. We're proud to say that our dedication and perseverance paid off and in a great time of uncertainty and chaos, we achieve profitability for the first time. We're confident in and excited about our plan for continued growth and profitability.

And thank you for tuning in, and for your continued interest in Mobivity. We'll now open up the call for a Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question comes from Jeff Porter from Porter Capital.

Jeff Porter

Good afternoon. Dennis, I believe on the two prior calls, you mentioned that the company was trying to open up some new verticals, and that you thought the Pepsi relationship might prove critical in sort of getting into new verticals, I think you'd mentioned, grocery, media, maybe convenience. Can you just give a little color on how that efforts proceeding?

Dennis Becker

Yeah, absolutely. Thanks for the question, Jeff. So I think one of the things that to your point that we're excited about what their key partnership is that beyond the restaurant space, of course they're a major consumer packaged goods company. They also -- I'll remind everyone they own Frito Lay as well. So that goes beyond restaurants, that goes into the convenience store space, of course they sell products and venues, entertainment then of course, grocery.

And we were relationship with a large global grocery brand, pre-pandemic that opportunity is still live and kicking and we're working through the opportunity with that brand as the pandemic is changed and things a little bit. But more recently, we've seen a lot of demand from the convenience store sector. We're really excited about that space. We're also very optimistic that we can branch out from the restaurant space into the convenience store industry.

A lot of people don't realize this, but the convenience store sector is actually one of the fastest growing competitors to quick serve food, brands like 7-Eleven and Circle K and whatnot. Now they serve a lot of hot meal products; pizzas, burgers and things like that. So their customer profile fits the restaurant space, and that's where the success we've had in the restaurant space will translate to the convenience category, I think quite well.

So, I just had a call with one of the major research -- industry research groups couple weeks ago and they were explaining that demand for SMS text messaging had really accelerated, now that the pandemic in full swing and so we're seeing that as well, not just from the restaurant industry but, beyond the grocery space that we have this opportunity with the convenience store industry has now become very interesting to us, and Mobivity is become very distinct to some opportunities in that industry that we're very excited about.

Jeff Porter

As just a follow-up to that, I see our gross margin is expanding nicely. Is some of that attributable to the ability to up-sell data analytics, or is it just coming from scale or is it a combination of both?

Dennis Becker

It's a combination of both. We've now brought in billions of full basket point of sale transactions, whether these were sales that happen because Mobivity marketing, transaction happened, whether it was a text message coupon or C-coupon or a loyalty engagement, we see -- in a lot of our customers we see there all of their point of sale data, so cash and credit. And because we see all that data, that's allowed for us to make decisions with our product that we know have been able to bring more value to our customers.

So, like for example, last year we announced with Subway, that all of their offers and promotions, whether it's in their app, which we don't power their app, but now we've we power the virtual wallet and the digital promotions in the app, their email program, which we are not running their email program, but scannable, digital offers and coupons in emails are powered by Mobivity.

So, yes, to your point, a lot of the expansion in the gross profit has been because of our customers consuming a broader portion of the features that our platform now provides, namely that the digital offers and promotions, which unlike text messaging, it's just software.

So, we've been started enjoying the really high gross margins of just a pure software product unlike text messaging, which we still have some fixed costs of goods, as you know, the carriers charge us some hard costs to move those text messages. Software is just the code we've created and we can create it once and sell it many times.

So, expanding the product, because we've learned what our customers' need that from the information that data has told us has created these new product offerings like digital offers and promotions that have much higher margins.

Jeff Porter

Thank you.

Dennis Becker

Thanks Jeff.

The next question comes from Bruce Evans, Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Dennis congrats on a fabulous quarter.

Dennis Becker

Thanks Bruce. Good to hear from you.

Unidentified Analyst

How many sales people did you have before expanding your salesforce to 400 people?

Dennis Becker

Right. So, really excited about the Pepsi partnership, because as I pointed out, they have 100s of sales reps across country that are helping restaurants and other food operators on a daily basis, so that that kind of becomes an extension of salesforce.

And into your question, we've only ever carried around a bench of, call it, 10 or 11 folks in our sales team that both tend to new customers, as well as selling and cross-selling our customers, so this is a massive expansion, very efficient expansion of getting sales reach marketplace, because, you know, thanks to our partnership with Pepsi and just the scale that they operate at.

Unidentified Analyst

It seems like it could have a pretty dramatic effects on your sales with a 40x expansion of people who are selling our product?

Dennis Becker

Yes, no, we're very excited about the error, and you know, it's not just the direct sellers. Pepsi also has a cutting in that's backing up those -- they're account teams. And we worked very closely with their big teams as well. So it's a great [Indiscernible] to have that extension for direct selling, but also to increase, just the volume of awareness and advertising for products and services that the partnership can produce.

Unidentified Analyst

I presume that the sales reps, you don't pay them anything unless they produce.

Dennis Becker

Well, I can't speak to the specifics of the relationship and the partnership with Pepsi, but just suffice it to say that, the mission for Pepsi is to drive consumption of both their Pepsi and their Frito-Lay products in the food services industry. And time and again, as brands like Subway and Papa Gino's and others have published, public facing case studies, we know that we can drive higher [indiscernible] purchase frequency with consumers.

So, and right now too, I think that highlight that with, I think it's common knowledge in the restaurant space, takeout delivery orders, tend to have a lower incident rate of attachment for drinks and snacks. And so, at no time is it more important that you know CPGs like Pepsi get help from technologies like ours that can help increase those attachment rates, given the changing, the changing ways that consumers are interacting and transacting with restaurants.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Good job, Dennis.

Dennis Becker

Appreciate it. Thanks, Bruce.

Dennis Becker

Thank you, appreciate everybody for joining us on our call today and we're excited to end the year strong and informing everyone on our results here in the future as we get past the end of the year. Thank you.

