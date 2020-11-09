One of the more intriguing areas of the healthcare space currently is genetic testing. In this space, Invitae (NVTA) is one name showing large growth over time, but at a significant cost to investors. With the company's third quarter results now in, the ongoing narrative has continued. If investors can swallow large dilution in the long run, this is one name worth looking at.

Total revenues in the period came in above $68.7 million, smashing estimates by roughly $9.4 million. This was more than 21% growth over the prior year period. Invitae accessioned approximately 170,000 samples in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 129,000 samples in the third quarter of 2019. Billable volume was approximately 157,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The business is starting to grow again after Covid-19 shutdowns, as the graphic below details.

(Source: Company earnings slides, seen here)

The main problem for the company is that costs greatly outweigh revenues at this point. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $102.9 million, or $0.78 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $78.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, or $0.82 net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss was $81.7 million, or $0.62 non-GAAP net loss per share, in the third quarter of 2020. The loss per share number looks much better than the overall net loss number thanks to significant dilution over time.

The company burned through nearly $65 million in cash during the quarter, ending the period with $368 million. However, there was a major acquisition that was completed early in Q4, which changed things quite a bit. Here are the key details that came from the conference call transcript:

When considering our cash position I note that the ArcherDX transaction closed early in the fourth quarter. Concurrent with the closing we consummated a $275 million pipe and a $135 million credit facility. After subtracting the $325 million in cash to close the Archer, we added $85 million without deducting the cost of the deal in cash thereby entering the fourth quarter with an enhanced cash position.

Because of the company's major cash burn over time, management has needed to raise capital numerous times. Many of these have come through equity sales, like a very painful one earlier this year. The company's outstanding share count is up more than 83% over the past year, with even more dilution over the longer term as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

If you have the stomach to put up with this ongoing dilution, the name is certainly one looking at for the longer term. Despite this being a tough year due to the coronavirus, Invitae is projected to show more than 26% revenue growth. Revenue growth rates should be higher in future years, with the potential to top $1 billion in revenue in 2024, an amount that's more than 4 times current levels.

Unfortunately, non-GAAP losses are also expected to persist for at least that long as well, with the company not likely to be GAAP profitable anytime soon either. That likely means significantly more cash burn. Over time, that will probably mean more capital raises will be needed, in addition to dilution that comes from ongoing stock based compensation.

Given the projected future growth, Invitae's valuation isn't that outrageous currently. You are paying a little more than 6 times expected 2024 sales, which isn't much more than some large cap biotech names like Amgen (AMGN) and Regeneron (REGN) that trade at price to sales numbers in the mid single digits. However, Invitae offers a lot more projected revenue growth moving forward, so a bit of a premium isn't that outrageous.

In the end, Invitae announced another decent quarter in terms of revenue and sample growth. Unfortunately, losses and cash burn remain a problem at this point. The company is projected for massive revenue growth in the coming years, but you'd like to see a lot more bottom line improvement. This is certainly a name worth looking at, that is if you are able to stomach the massive dilution that comes over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

