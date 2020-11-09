In the meantime, the company has one of the best-in-class and highly profitable legacy businesses, aided by a large captive finance arm.

However, GM is among the leaders in electrification and future mobility platforms, and this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Holding GM has been a challenging task over the past few years, as a number of idiosyncratic risks materialized.

Source: gmc.com

Since I last wrote about General Motors (NYSE:GM), the company's share price has appreciated by 41%, compared to only 7% for the S&P 500. Although better than anticipated recovery of the automotive sector in the U.S. has been a massive tailwind for GM in the recent months, the company's operational excellence both in its legacy businesses and its future mobility solutions has made it one of the best performing OEMs year to date.

Data by YCharts

The most recent quarterly results have just confirmed the resiliency of General Motors' business.

Source: GM Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

The impressive third quarter results did not come solely as a result of the better than expected U.S. automotive sales recovery, but also due to GM's excellent performance in its legacy business.

Relative to the same quarter a year ago, operating profit increased $0.7bn due to better pricing of GM's newly launched SUVs and full size pickup trucks.

GMNA: Favorable pricing primarily as a result of the launch of our all-new full-size SUVs and disciplined incentives across the industry due to lean inventory Source: GM Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Restructuring and austerity measures also helped GM improve its adjusted profit by $1.2bn.

GMNA: Favorable cost performance primarily as a result of the continued benefits from our transformation actions, austerity measures and decrease in campaigns and other warranty-related costs, partially offset by increased material costs Source: GM Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Nevertheless, this performance still hardly matters in a world where unproven electric vehicle concepts and hopes for future topline growth drive market valuations.

Nowadays, legacy auto manufacturers are valued very conservatively, while newly launched businesses with yet unproven business models and often no sales, are often priced very elevated multiples.

Fortunately, for long-term investors, however, this environment results in far too conservative valuations for strong businesses such as GM. Contrary to GM's low valuation, the company is one of the best-positioned auto manufacturers to capitalize on electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving trends. At the same time, GM's highly profitable legacy internal combustion engine (ICE) business and its captive finance arm are both subsidizing the company's future mobility efforts.

GM - leading in future of transportation

General Motors' electrification strategy is already taking shape, and the company has recently committed to invest even more in this field with a total of 3 electric vehicle (EV) producing plants. With the introduction of the Hummer EV, GM made the first step towards an EV truck from the Detroit's Big Three. The Hummer is slated to be among the first fully EV trucks, together with Rivian and Tesla, which would allow GM to capitalize on the early adopters in the EV truck space. The strategy also makes sense from a branding perspective, as GM will first focus on its premium Cadillac and Hummer brands, together with Cruise's Origin vehicle. Thus, it will be able to extract higher price premium while not cannibalizing its legacy business sales.

Source: motor1.com

On the batteries side, the Ultium batteries facility in Lordstown, which is part of the LG Chem JV, is already ahead of schedule and will be used to supply batteries, not only for future GM EVs, but third parties as well:

It's already a done deal that Honda will be leveraging our Ultium platform for two vehicles. So -- and there's just more opportunity as we work with them. I don't have anything specific to share right now on others, but I would just tell you there are other conversations underway.

In the autonomous driving space, GM's Cruise has also been among the leaders for quite some time now. Cruise has been on the heels of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo when ranked on the go-to-market strategy vs. execution matrix.

The Super Cruise system that is now being implemented to new Cadillac models has also been ranked as the leader in the space when functionality, ease of use, and safety are all being taken into account.

General Motors’ Super Cruise system topped Consumer Reports testing of assisted driving technology Source: cnbc.com

On one hand, the autonomous driving system developed by Cruise will allow GM to make a significant push into the high-end space as such systems are key differentiating factor for high-end vehicles. As we see, this is already the case with GM's successful announcement of the Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq.

On the other hand, Cruise's autonomous driving system allows GM to compete in the autonomous ride-hailing space with the first purposely build AV - the Cruise's Origin.

By the end of the year, Cruise AVs will be tested in San Francisco without backup drivers after receiving the go-ahead from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. This is a significant milestone because Cruise will be the first company to test autonomous vehicles with no backup driver in a dense and complex urban driving environment. Source: GM Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Last but not least, GM is also one of the leading U.S. automakers in the fuel cell technology. The company has recently announced that it will not launch fuel cell passenger vehicles, but is still working with Honda (NYSE:HMC) and the U.S. military on its Fuel Cell EVs. The recent fiasco with Nikola (NKLA) also confirms that GM has the necessary technology to successfully develop FCEV commercial vehicles, which according to Toyota (NYSE:TM) are the future of long-distance and large-sized transportation.

Source: Toyota Annual Report 2018

Legacy GM is still a solid business

As I mentioned earlier, GM's legacy business is of very high quality and generates high cash flow that is ultimately used to finance the company's future endeavors.

In spite of electric vehicle and AV related investments, the 2019 UAW strike, the COVID-19 pandemic and the higher capex spend during 2019 on GM's new line of pickup trucks, the company's cumulative adjusted automotive free cash flow since Q4 2018 comes at $4.5bn. At the same time, the massive cash burn during Q2 of this year due to the pandemic closures has been fully reversed during the third quarter alone.

Source: prepared by the author from data from GM's quarterly presentations

On top of that, GM's captive finance arm - GM Financial is yet another high cash flow generating unit, returning 15% on average on its tangible common equity.

Source: GM Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Thus, following the already optimistic guidance provided by GM's management at the end of second quarter.

EBIT adjusted to be in the range of 4 to 4.5 -- excuse me, $4 billion to $5 billion, with Q3 slightly stronger than Q4 due to holidays in November and December. In this scenario, we expect to generate free cash flow of $7 billion to $9 billion in H2, assuming a working capital and sales allowance rewind of approximately $5 billion and CapEx of approximately $3 billion. Source: GM Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

GM has now updated that with an even more upbeat guidance both on EBIT and free cash flow.

Given the strong performance and assuming no unforeseen production disruptions, our updated H2 scenario for total company EBIT is in the $8.5 billion to $9 billion range, with Q4 weaker than Q3 due to seasonality and free cash flow levels in H2 to be in the $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion range. Source: GM Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

At first glance, this could easily be attributed solely to the fast recovery of the U.S. auto market, following the pandemic.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

However, the all-new full-size Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac SUVs have played a key role in GM's performance so far for the year. The new full-size truck Silverado has also been among the top sellers in the U.S. for 2020, followed by the GMC Sierra. As a matter of fact, the Silverado has dethroned the second best-selling tuck - the RAM for the 2020 so far and, combined with the Sierra, gives GM a leading position.

Source: gmauthority.com

To top all that, GM's focus on high margin vehicles and the company's year-long restructuring program that involved some hard decisions regarding Europe and some other key markets have resulted in GM's superior profitability than its main competitor - Ford (NYSE:F).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from 10-Q SEC Filings

The consistently higher gross margin profitability is a sign of higher brand price premium, larger mix of higher profitability vehicles (which is associated with GM's decision to reduce its passenger vehicles in a more meaningful way) and more efficient operations.

Thus, GM has also been able to reinvest more into its business in the form of capital expenditures when compared to Ford, in spite of the latter's larger size in terms of sales.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from 10-Q SEC Filings

Last but not least, GM's Chinese business is also performing extremely well.

Source: GM Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

With the high profit segments, experiencing the strongest growth over the last quarter.

The luxury, mid-size and large SUV and multipurpose vehicle segments, where our launches have been focused, experienced the strongest growth. Source: GM Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

The Chinese JVs are yet another cash flow stream for GM that is being reinvested in the company's future mobility platforms.

We received $0.5B in dividends from our China JVs in Q2-20 and expect the remaining $0.5B in Q4-20 Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Conclusion

General Motors has become one of the most profitable, most efficient, and the best-positioned for the future legacy OEMs. The most recent quarterly results simply confirmed a trend that has been going on for years at GM, in spite of all the negative connotations attached to the corporate brand.

GM is one of the best performing legacy OEMs in the EV and autonomous driving space, where the company's execution and strategy are both outstanding. On top of that, GM is also leading in the fuel cells space which is promising for large vehicle and long distance commercial usage.

While it's busy building the future, GM relies on its high quality and profitable business model. Chevrolet and GMC vehicles are among the best-selling in their fields, while the high-end Cadillac brand is also benefiting from GM's new technologies. All that in combination with the company's extremely low valuation multiples makes the risk-reward ratio of GM extremely attractive in the current environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.