Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Interim CEO Jeff Miller On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Jeff Miller

[00:02:16] Thanks, Tom, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As you all know, following Glenn's departure seven weeks ago, I was appointed to the role of interim president and CEO of Synchronoss by the board of directors with the clear instructions to continue to strengthen our position as a leading carrier grade platform provider of personal cloud messaging and digital solutions. Despite the unexpected and sudden change in leadership, I'm happy to report third quarter results, it shows that the company did not skip a beat during this time and as a result, we've continued to execute well in a challenging environment. In the third quarter, we closed on the five year Verizon cloud contract extension that we announced during our last call. We helped AT&T take the first steps in offering their own cloud product to their more than 90 million subscribers. And we saw TracFone expand their cloud solution offerings to more brands.

[00:03:21] On the messaging front, we continue to recognize additional advance messaging revenue from the Japanese carriers and we added features and functionality to our CCMA based messaging product in anticipation of a future launch in the US financially. I'm pleased with our performance and the adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter before I elaborate on the quarter. I would like to provide a little background on myself, as I know I will be new to many of you listening. For the past two years, I've served as synchronizes chief marketing chief commercial officer and have been actively involved along with our amazing team and expanding all of our client relationships. During my time at Synchronoss, I have led the commercial team as we secured major contract wins across the globe, including a lead negotiator position in our CCMA contract that was announced late last year. Before Synchronoss, I spent 16 years at Motorola, where I most recently held a position of corporate vice president and general manager for Motorola Mobility in North America. During my time with Motorola, I successfully negotiated agreements and launched numerous products with all the North American operators, including leading the Motorola team that launched the Droid franchise of smartphones with Verizon back in 2009. And that was a relationship and a franchise that continued for the next seven years. Prior to that, I served at AT&T for 11 years and held various leadership positions in sales, marketing and product management. As my background demonstrates, I have extensive experience and relationships in carrier and enterprise businesses. Synchronoss, however, that is not unique to carrier DNA, runs deep throughout the entire organization, starting with our customer facing sales and delivery teams, our marketing organization and across the product management and engineering teams who have been delivering carrier great solutions on behalf of Synchronoss for the past 20 years.Our strong customer relationships have been built on our collective organization, and that's why I'm so humbled to have been named the interim president and CEO.

[00:05:44] When I joined two years ago, I saw the opportunity provided by synchronizes decades long history with the largest mobile and fixed line operators across the globe. And I see it even more clearly today. As we recently published in a report from Arthur D. Little, the total addressable market for personal cloud services is forecast to reach eight point nine dollars billion by twenty twenty five in the US alone and fifteen to twenty five billion globally. At present, telecom operators only own one percent of the US personal cloud user base. With customers like Verizon, AT&T and British Telecom and Cloud, there's no one better position than Synchronoss to help these global carriers succeed in delivering the best personal cloud service to their subscribers. In fact, over 200 million wireless and fixed line subscribers now have access to synchronizes personal cloud solutions. There are eight mobile operators. Only a small fraction of these subscribers. Adopting our cloud would create meaningful contributions to our customers revenue streams as well as growth for Synchronoss. We also have a significant market opportunity in messaging with the Japanese carriers as well as in the US with our SCHEMIN joint venture relationship, which I'll touch on later on in the call. As CEO, I intend to take a pragmatic approach in addressing the many growth opportunities we see across our product portfolio. I will focus synchronizes resources on the opportunities in our pipeline that leverage our carrier great cloud and advanced messaging platforms and give us the highest return on investment. We will be sharpening our focus on the lines of business that are profitable and have the highest long term growth potential. With increased focus on operational improvements, I also believe that we can drive top line growth in the long run and continue to expand our growth in adjusted EBITDA margins. I look forward to sharing more details on this in the coming months.

[00:08:00] Last but certainly not least, I am looking to execute on a plan to establish a long term capital structure for Synchronoss. This is one of my top priorities and although there is not much I can discuss at the moment, I can assure investors that we are leaving no stone unturned in our search for a solution that we believe will be in the best interest of our shareholders. Now, let's dove into the more details on the quarter. In the third quarter, we delivered revenue of sixty eight point six dollars million, adjusted EBITDA of eight point one million and adjusted free cash flow of approximately five million or adjusted EBITDA reflects our continued focus on profitability and contributed to delivery of twenty one point four million of adjusted EBITDA through the first three quarters of Twenty twenty. Not surprisingly, covid did have an impact on some of our customers decision timing, although we've not lost any opportunities due to the pandemic. In fact, we continue to sign commercial agreements during the quarter, including a new licensing agreement with one of our Japanese operators, an agreement to enhance the capabilities of our CCMA platform. We kicked off a new activation program with Vodafone in Germany, and we finalized a new agreement covering our current activation services to AT&T. Throughout the quarter, we added our to our sales pipeline as our offerings continue to garner interest from the TNT solution providers, both domestically and internationally. As we discussed in August, we closed on the five year renewal of a Verizon cloud contract in the third quarter. The length of the renewal is a testament to the value the rising puts on the relationship with Synchronoss. This renewal also includes a joint marketing agreement that we believe will increase the number of Verizon subscribers using our cloud offering.

[00:09:59] This agreement also represents a strong foundation for our ongoing and multifaceted relationship with Verizon, as well as a platform to support the continued global expansion of our cloud business. With this agreement in place, we have now renewed four of our cloud customers to multiyear contracts while adding AT&T track, phone and assurance as new customers earlier this year. During the third quarter, AT&T expanded its personal cloud offering by launching the service to its millions of AT&T go phone prepaid customers. This expands the eligible subscribers that we can take advantage of that can take advantage of synchronizes AT&T branded cloud offering. As we discussed during our Analyst Day, AT&T did experience some delays in the initial rollout of the product due to covid, but we're working with them now to expand the reach of this offering in the fourth quarter and beyond. During the third quarter, Truckful also expanded their Synchronoss personal cloud solution, offering to its straight talk and total wireless brand's straight talk alone has nine million active subscribers. We're also excited to hear about Verizon's intent to acquire TracFone and believe that a successful combination would further accelerate our cloud offerings penetration as mentioned for the messaging business. We recognize traditional advanced messaging licensing revenue from Japanese carriers this quarter, reflecting the continued growth of the ARC's advanced messaging user population in Japan.

[00:11:42] We continue to move the ball forward here in the US and receive orders during the quarter to deliver additional functionality to enrich our SCHEMIN messaging platforms capabilities. As a reminder for you, CCMA stands for Common Carrier Messaging Initiative that was formed in twenty nineteen by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. The CCMA joint venture represents a significant opportunity for our advance messaging offering as messaging continues to play a pivotal role in keeping people connected and a growing role for brands to engage with consumers. According to a recent analysis by GSM, the total worldwide market for our services is forecast to be seventy four billion annually annually by the end of this year and asks subscriber adoption is increased. One hundred and fifty seven percent in the first nine months of Twenty twenty, according to Mobile Square.

[00:12:42] As such, we're actively pursuing additional opportunities around the globe in the US alone. We believe the advance messaging opportunity for Synchronoss is four times the scale of the opportunities that we see in Japan. So to summarize the quarter and our priorities going forward, the Synchronoss team has continued to execute by delivering adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months that has achieved our full year guidance. Our cloud business remains strong as we sign multi year commercial agreements with our existing customers and continue to expand the expansion of new customers and brands during the quarter. We continue to benefit from the market adoption of advanced messaging in Japan, and we are making steady progress in our preparations for the introduction of systemize market entry in the US. We're taking a pragmatic approach to the overall business by focusing on the opportunities with the most potential for future growth and profitability to drive future cash flow. Last but not least, we remain focused on establishing a long term capital structure for Synchronoss, and before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to thank the employees for their tireless efforts in delivering these positive results and the support that they've provided during our recent leadership transition. I am honored to lead this team of amazing people. Now, I'll turn the call over to David to discuss the financial results in more detail. Following David's remarks. We will open the call, the call for questions. So, David, please go ahead.

David Clark

[00:14:23] Thanks, Jeff, and thanks everyone for joining us before your third quarter results. I'd like to remind listeners of the twenty six million dollars of non-cash revenue write down in the third quarter of twenty nineteen that distorts our year over year comparisons. Consequently, we'll be focusing on the non-cash revenue numbers for the third quarter of 2019, which excludes those write downs and unless stated otherwise, as we believe, the unadjusted non gap numbers give investors the most appropriate measure to analyze year over year comparisons. In addition, recall that because of the five year renewal of a Verizon contract that we announced last call, approximately ten dollars million of non-cash deferred revenue that would have been recognized in the second half of Twenty twenty will now be amortized over across the term of the Verizon renewal as per AFSC six or six accounting rules and is expected to be less than a million dollars per quarter going forward. These adjustments had approximately five million dollar unfavorable impact on both revenue and EBITDA for the third quarter of Twenty twenty, and we'll have a similar impact in the fourth quarter. Now on the results. Revenue for the third quarter was sixty eight point six dollars million, down from the non-GAAP revenue of seventy eight point two dollars million, which has been adjusted for the twenty six dollars million cumulative adjustment to revenue last year.

[00:15:49] The year over year decline of twelve point three percent is largely the result of sunsetting our universalized product, the accounting treatment of deferred revenue due to Verizon renewal as per AFSC six or six and lower partner revenue in our activation business. Without the accounting adjustment due to the Verizon renewal, revenue would have been approximately five million dollars higher at seventy three point six dollars million, a decline of approximately six percent year over year. Our recurring revenue was 80 percent of total revenue the third quarter compared with seventy two percent and seventy eight percent in the first and second quarter of twenty, twenty and sixty nine percent in the third quarter. A year ago, as we noted on our Investor Day, approximately 85 percent of our customer contracts are multi-year in nature, which provide a strong foundation and base of revenue that has served us well in the covid-19 economy. Cloud revenue is thirty nine point five dollars million in the quarter, a decrease of two and a half percent, compared to forty five dollars million in the year ago quarter. Without the AC six 06 adjustment, cloud revenue for the third quarter would be approximately forty four point five dollars million, an increase of 10 percent from the third quarter twenty nineteen. We continue to see new subscriber growth in spite of the uncertain economic environment. We also received incremental professional services revenue from Verizon in the quarter, although those may not recur at the same level going forward.

[00:17:21] Messaging revenue is sixteen and a half billion dollars in the third quarter, compared to seventeen point one dollars million in the third quarter of last year, a three and a half percent decrease.As Jeff noted earlier, we continue to recognize additional license revenue from Japanese carriers. And I would like to remind listeners that revenue from Japanese advanced mystery sales at the moment primarily consists of perpetual license sales, and this revenue can be relatively lumpy quarter to quarter. With regards to CCMA, we continue to receive professional services revenue as we add features and functionality in preparation for their launch digital revenues twelve point six dollars million, compared to twenty point seven dollars million in the year ago quarter. We're down thirty nine percent year over year. This decrease is due to the sunsetting of our universalized product and lopatin revenue in our activation business. Total costs and expenses were eighty five point six dollars million in the third quarter, down seventeen percent, compared to one hundred and three point two dollars million in the third quarter of last year. The reduction in total costs and expenses reflect the cost reduction initiatives we executed in Twenty twenty recall, we had targeted a reduction of fifty five million dollars in annual operating costs, of which of which we expected to realize approximately forty five million dollars in calendar twenty twenty. We are on track to meet or slightly exceed these targets in the year. Adjusted gross profit in third quarter was forty point two dollars million, or fifty nine point four percent, compared with forty three point six dollars million and thirty three point seven percent on an adjusted basis. Improvement to gross margin were driven by lower cost of goods sold and all expenses related to our migration from company managed data centers to the public cloud.

[00:19:10] Justin EBITDA in the quarter was eight point one dollars million, compared to five point eight dollars million in the first quarter of last year, driven by the aforementioned reductions to our operating costs and approximately two million dollars of one time benefits in the quarter, adjusted EBITDA margin was 12 percent, up from eleven point one percent in last year's third quarter. Had it not been for the AFSC six or six adjustments, deferred revenue adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately thirteen point one dollars million or nineteen percent of revenue of one hundred and twenty six percent from the third quarter last year. And gross margins would have improved to sixty one percent, up from fifty six percent in the third quarter. Twenty nineteen. Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents totaled forty six point four dollars million, up three point six dollars million from forty two point eight dollars million in the second quarter Twenty twenty percent, primarily driven by strong collections and other changes to working capital. This compares to a decrease of six point eight dollars million in the third quarter. Twenty nineteen. Our third quarter ending cash balance reflects our previous decision to defer payment of twenty nineteen manager bonuses as a result of the economic uncertainty related to covid-19. We have begun paying those bonuses in the fourth quarter. Refinancing or preferred stock in position, the company with a cost effective and permanent long term capital structure is the top priority for Synchronoss. Recall we filed a shelf earlier in the quarter and we are actively evaluating financing alternatives. And while there is nothing imminent, we believe this allows Synchronoss to be opportunistic if the market moves our way, not turning to guidance.

[00:20:51] If you recall, due to our solid performance last quarter, we narrowed our previously provided EBITDA our guidance to the top end of the range, resulting in guidance of twenty to twenty five million dollars. Given our continued execution in the third quarter, we are increasing our annual EBITDA guidance range to twenty three to twenty six million dollars. In closing, as Jeff mentioned, we are taking a pragmatic approach to business by focusing our resources on the lines of business, of generating the highest return and shareholder value and have the most potential for future growth and profitability. Our improved adjusted EPS for the third quarter highlights our sharpened focus on increasing profitability, profitability and cash flow. Going forward, we expect to continue to grow adjusted EBITDA going forward on an annual basis as a result of these efforts. Lastly, on the investor relations front, we will be participating in Ralf's Technology Virtual Investor Conference this week, the 11th and 12th. If you are participating in that event, please schedule a visit with us. And now I'll turn the call back over to the operator for the Q&A session.

Mike Walkley

[00:22:23] Great, thank you very much, hope everybody's doing well and staying healthy on the call here. Jeff, congratulations on the promotion to interim CEO. Hopefully it becomes a permanent one for you to share with us just your time. I know it's been short as CEO, kind of the strength of the Synchronoss bench and supporting you and any feedback from customers about the transition and ongoing support your team can provide for them.

Jeff Miller

[00:22:50] Yeah, Mike, thank you for joining us today and thanks for the question. Of course, the first thing to do when an unexpected change takes place is to focus on our employees and to make sure that they are clear that we are staying true to our plan and that we want to do is continue to execute that plan. I have felt incredible support from the Synchronoss organization and I've felt very similar feedback and support from our customer base. It's not been personal support for Jeff Miller by any stretch of the imagination. It's been focused on the fact that our teams work with and interact and serve and deliver every day for our customers. And while there was a change in leadership, our customers quickly recognized that as long as we continue to serve them, we're ready to move forward and continue on the path we were on. So we've been given great support from our customers who are focused on making sure that we serve them the way that they have come, used to become accustomed. And for our employees, it's been very much the same situation now that we've been in rather constant communication with them, that we've had opportunities for questions to be asked and clarity to be provided on the direction we're heading.

Mike Walkley

[00:24:10] I think it just a follow up question for you, you know, with comments about taking a pragmatic approach to your businesses, focusing resources on area to generate the highest return for shareholders and drive growth, maybe help us just rank order kind of the priorities where you're seeing that. And clearly you highlighted Cloud and asks in the script, but are there some areas you need to emphasize or maybe even cut from your portfolio to save costs over time?

Jeff Miller

[00:24:37] Well, we are going to focus heavily on the two businesses we spent most of the time in our discussions today and the obvious, you know, the reasons are rather obvious. And we sort of try to point those out today as well, that no one is because the market tailwinds are there for us. There is natural growth in both the messaging world and in the cloud world. And we have the opportunity for dramatic penetration, expansion in the customer, cloud customers and the messaging customers that we serve. Once we place the focus there, we will evaluate what we're going to do with the rest of the customers and the services that we are providing because they are serving their their customer universities. But they're not as high a priority to us in general as that of the cloud messaging base.

Mike Walkley

[00:25:27] Ok, thanks. And just just on cloud, you update us maybe on just new customers like TracFone Phone AT&T. I know with COVA there's been some delays, but how are things progressing there that you can share on uptake or how you see it coming together over the next couple of quarters in terms of a potential growth driver?

Jeff Miller

[00:25:48] Yeah, well, all things were off to a little bit slower start than we had anticipated or hoped due to covid related to the AT&T launch, clearly forward progress is happening both with the launch of new devices that the AT&T cloud has is embedded on those devices. And the expansion into the AT&T prepaid go phone segment of the market is another further step, very concrete one where we expect the population of users here, that AT&T cloud to continue to expand. Similarly, although it's also early, it's very early days, the expansion into straight talk and total wireless brands just continue momentum for our product offerings to be more broadly available to that track phone base. And we're encouraged by that. And as also mentioned, we've had a great success, of course, with Verizon and their treatment of consumers and the cloud base. And we hope a future relationship with track phone and Verizon will only further support that momentum.

Mike Walkley

[00:26:53] I think that's good for me and I'll pass on it. David, it's great to see the strong execution on cost controls. Just kind of remind us where you are in terms of in terms of executing against that. If it seems like maybe you're slightly above plan and just the implied Q4 guidance is only one quarter left you a little bit of a step down sequentially. That just mainly due to timing in the messaging business with, you know, some strong revenue in Q3 that maybe a little lumpy down in Q4. Is that the main driver for the sequential adjusted EBITDA? Thank you.

David Clark

[00:27:28] Yeah, Mike, you're right on a combination of continued expectation of a downdraft because of the Verizon six or six adjustment and then, yes, just being hopefully being conservative around around revenue and that bringing down and bringing down EBITDA. So that's you're right on. You know, there probably some sort of lumpy license revenue in the third quarter that we're not putting into our expectations for fourth quarter.

[00:28:07] All right, we'll move on to Mike Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Michael Latimore

[00:28:12] Make it safe, I guess, with the sort of the CEO change coming kind of right a quarter, and did you see any deals that were paused or delayed or was really kind of business as usual?

Jeff Miller

[00:28:27] There were there were no delays that were as a result of transition whatsoever. And as I mentioned, if anything, we were just pleasantly surprised that the strength and the depth of the relationships that exist from the Synchronoss organization just sort of paid their dividend. Customers know who they deal with every day and how they are served by Synchronoss. So we really didn't miss a beat. And that was in our operating performance and our results here for Q3. And candidly, it was very much in the feedback that we received from customers who were quite ready to move on and make sure that we focus on the future.

Michael Latimore

[00:29:05] And then on AT&T, obviously good to see them moving forward on a number of fronts here, I guess. Is there any are there any kind of key initiatives or her product development work that Synchronoss has to do, like in the fourth quarter? You know, any important initiatives on your side to help AT&T move along?

Jeff Miller

[00:29:24] No, the infrastructure is in place, the cloud solution is operating for both the postpaid subscribers of AT&T and now more recently, the prepaid subscribers. It's a matter of customer adoption and the focus of our partners among the portfolio of things that they work on with their clients.

Michael Latimore

[00:29:47] Great. And then within within messaging, I guess you probably break this out in the TENGKU, but how does the kind of mobile or the subscription or mobile e-mail piece of the business do in the?

Jeff Miller

[00:30:02] Another solid quarter overall, I don't have any specifics because we don't break it out. Beyond that, it was just solid operating performance, continued profitable contributor to the business. We really enjoy the strong foundation of our overall messaging platform thanks to our email customer base around the globe. And it's, as you know, supported with a broad, diverse set of customers from all three continents that we were interacting with. Like it's not a growth engine, as you're aware, but it's a solid contributor to profitability.

Michael Latimore

[00:30:34] Ok, great. And guess just last one on the last time you made there was about to continue to grow EBITDA. I think you said that. And I guess was that sort of a comment about next year? What was that for reference to?

David Clark

[00:30:47] Well, yes. Yes, yeah, absolutely. We are expecting to plan for growth for next year. EBITDA when I was answering Mike Mike Wahlquist question, it was more about the sequentially. But obviously embedded in our guidance is a step down after a strong, strong third quarter. Remember the third quarter? We are I mean, we also benefit from a from about two million or one timers that we don't expect to repeat. But yes, it's our intention to grow. We've got huge focus for us. And obviously related to that is taking out the pipe.

Michael Latimore

[00:31:21] Very good. Thank you.

Jeff Miller

[00:31:23] Thanks, Mike. Thank you.

Jon Hickman

[00:31:33] Hi, I'm thanks for taking my questions. First of all, can you comment on the restructuring, the six point five million, there was seven million last quarter. Is that going to go away?

Jeff Miller

[00:31:50] Yeah, and in quarters. It should roll off its basically severance related to the forced reductions we executed in the middle of the second quarter. So, I mean, there's some historical litigation also flowing through there. I hope that goes away, too, but that that may persist. But I'm hoping that well, as we sort of cross the year here, the seven should roll off.

Jon Hickman

[00:32:16] And is that coming out of your mouth, like just as Jenny?

David Clark

[00:32:22] It's an advocate for EBITDA purposes, and so, yeah, but most of all, it's really across the board because, I mean, the the the the riff was across many different departments, including technology. So it's not just Aschiana, you know, OK.

Jon Hickman

[00:32:41] Ok, so as that goes off, your your your actual operating systems, It said is that the severance is that severance expense rules than the operating expense, the actual cash operating expenses will go down to that.

Jeff Miller

[00:33:04] Yeah. Yes. OK, but we add it back to. Yeah. You can, you know, you can do compare.

Jon Hickman

[00:33:12] So then let me ask as the DMI contracts or as as those. If that begins to get implemented across the carriers and their customers, how I know you've got a bunch of revenues kind of up front to do the project, but how will revenues roll in once the platform kind of gets goes like. Can you walk me through that?

David Clark

[00:33:44] Sure, I mean, our Jeff comment on the on the on the launch, but so, no, the way the deal structured as we as they launch and we grow, we should earn revenue as they add subscribers and ad messaging volume. OK, so this is all about getting them set up.

Jon Hickman

[00:34:02] Just the same as in in Japan. This is a similar.

David Clark

[00:34:10] It's similar to Japan, but I think it's I think we expect it to be a little less lumpy, a fair chance.

Jeff Miller

[00:34:18] I'll add a little bit to it. One one distinction, of course, is that CCMA is a joint venture and as such, but we're working with here is the collective growth in adoption across that network, which is made up of now the three operators. But as they grow, there will be additional licensing revenues that go for new subscriber growth as well as new message volume growth. And in addition to that, as we've seen throughout Twenty twenty, there have been requests by CCMA for Synchronizes, an integration partner to take on and expand the capabilities of what that network can provide in terms of new service offerings. We hope and expect that that is something that would continue in twenty, twenty one as it has served us well in Twenty twenty. I think it's fair, John, to say it's going to be similar to Japan.

Jon Hickman

[00:35:09] Ok, so hopefully larger someday. Yeah, but it's like because you don't know how, you don't know the, the volume, you don't know how many subscribers are going to write one quarter. It's kind of difficult to model. Right.

Jeff Miller

[00:35:28] Well you have to you can make it. You just basically make a subscriber assumption based on experience in Japan, you know, and those licenses are in block.

David Clark

[00:35:37] Yes. Licenses you blocks as we have expansion. So as a result, it will have a lumpy characteristic that is similar to Japan for sure.

Jon Hickman

[00:35:46] Ok, OK, thank you. That's it for me. Thanks, John. Thank you.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:36:01] Yeah, hi, guys, thanks for taking the question just a couple of years. I think Betty is doing some RCAF stuff with Google. Was there was there a bake off there where you guys involved? Is there opportunity for you in that, etc.?

Jeff Miller

[00:36:19] Well, we do stay in contact with customers around the globe as it pertains to messaging opportunities and certainly we have been in discussion would be could be served is a customer of ours, both in the messaging as well as in the cloud space. There are a number of people who have actually worked with other third parties like Google and also can still take advantage of opportunities and capabilities that are provided by Synchronoss. So our conversations are not done there and opportunities have not been fully exhausted.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:36:50] Terrific. Thank you. And then I think he mentioned adjusted free cash flow in the quarter, 5.5 million. What is adjusted free cash flow? I mean.

Jeff Miller

[00:37:02] I think we said free cash flow, it's attached to the reconciliation. I think it's just below five million dollars.So if you go to the release itself, there should be a reconciliation in there, Jeff. That just shows you how we calculate that out on that side of Miyagawa.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:37:29] What you said, the total impact of the Verizon re amortization, you know, under under six 06 was going to be for the second half of the year and what it was in the quarter.

Jeff Miller

[00:37:41] Yes, so it's 10:00 for the second half of the year, it's five a quarter, essentially, almost ratably. Yep. And then adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by everyday activities, which is a gap concept. And then we would you deduct our capitalized software capex, which is tiny, and we did add back some litigation expense to get to not just free cash.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:38:09] Ok, so now in terms of sustaining that, I would think that that would be pretty key to doing some kind of debt offering, et cetera. How are we feeling about, you know, cash generation versus cash burn, you know, in the next twelve months basis?

Jeff Miller

[00:38:24] Yeah, we're we're heavily focused on that free cash flow and really getting to a point where we're generating sufficient free cash flow just out of our operations to be so, so self funding. I would caution, though, that, you know, when you look at us when we might have quarterly swings in and things like Arinaitwe deferred revenue, that can swing a quarter to quarter, but clearly year over year, following up on a question like Latimore asked, we're not only focused on increasing EBITDA next year, we're really focused on on meaningful free cash flow. But obviously right now it's the Twenty twenty one planning process for us internally. So that work is ongoing.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:39:05] Sure. OK, and then in terms of, you know, have you gotten any feedback from the market, obviously with, you know, very solid credit rated customers, you know, people sort of looking through your, you know, significant recurring revenue business year, you know, any feedback from the debt market about how that's looked at or do you not have a flavor for that yet?

Jeff Miller

[00:39:31] No, we you know, we have an existing debt line with Citizens Bank. We obviously actively talk to them about the potential to expand that, to take out the pipe. And I mean, I think there's there's certainly an opportunity to use that as one of the components to help bring down the overall cost of our capital structure.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:39:48] Got it. Terrific. And then you mentioned something about finishing inactivation deal with AT&T. Was that new business? Was that a renewal?

Jeff Miller

[00:39:59] Now, it was an extension of the relationship that we have had in place, but some renegotiations for how things were finalized for the second half of the year, which just put us on a great trajectory to align our plans with AT&T through urine.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:40:14] So that's business that you already had. The terms of that business have moved around a little bit.

Jeff Miller

[00:40:20] That's correct.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:40:21] Gotcha. OK. And then you mentioned forty four point five million of cloud revenues. That was net of the AFSC 606 impact. So is that 40? Is that got five million added to it? Is that is that what it is?

David Clark

[00:40:39] Getting the forty the forty four point five would have been added back the 10 million dollar revenue impact. So the cloud revenue in the quarter was the reported quarter revenue was thirty nine point five. Had you added back to five, it would have been forty four point five and a quarter.

Jeff Bernstein

[00:40:57] Ok, all right. That's great. Thanks so much, guys.

Jeff Miller

[00:41:00] All right, Jeff, thank you.

