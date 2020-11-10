It has been a green day on the markets, setting new highs. The new highs are driven by positive vaccine news where the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed to be 90% effective. It has given the markets a lot of upward momentum. The travel industry is faring well on the news. I haven’t been holding any airline shares for almost a year now, but the US Global Jets ETF (JETS) is up more than 13% of the time of writing and other names in the travel and entertainment business or exposure to those industries are up significantly as well.

Some names that I own are up significantly:

AerCap (AER) closely tied to the commercial aircraft and airline industry gained over 30%.

Boeing (BA) gained 14.3%.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) gained 17.5%.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) (with a suspended dividend) gained 17.4%.

EPR Properties REIT (EPR) (with a suspended dividend) gained 40%.

Am I happy with these one day moves? I certainly am, but I also need to admit that these were some of the most beaten-down names in my portfolio. In this analysis, I will explain how Boeing is following the path I had expected.

Boeing: Underperforming today in my portfolio

Before we look into the path that's currently being followed, let’s take a moment to address that Boeing is the trave industry (related) underperformer in my portfolio today. I think many people will be quite fast with pointing out that due to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, Boeing’s performance is dampened while Airbus is doing nicely. However, the main reason in my view why Boeing is underperforming in my portfolio is because the EU will be imposing tariffs on Boeing aircraft. I don’t consider it a constructive move, but a largely symbolic one as the parties involved seek for a resolution.

The multi-step process unlocking opportunity in Boeing

In February, I was still thinking that while COVID-19 really could be a bad thing, we had yet to see whether it would hit Boeing as hard as the market seemed to be anticipating. Fact is that it did hit Boeing hard.

On the way down, I set a price target of $76 per share for Boeing and Boeing ended up hitting $89. It was quite an accurate call for a company as complex as Boeing. At the time, I also saw the opportunity in shares of Boeing since shares were pushed down to the price range that we stipulated based on the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. However, what caused the actual decline in share prices was the pandemic. So, I saw some opportunities that while positive Boeing 737 MAX developments would spark some price bumps for Boeing, the US jet maker would start seeing share price pressure as well as share price appreciation based on how the pandemic was spreading globally.

Boeing basically, like many companies, had become the playball of the pandemic. Part of pressure was driven by significant deterioration of the financial results, another part was driven by fears on structural changes in the demand profile and mix, outlooks and timelines.

Lockdowns

The multi-step process guides us to lockdowns, test capacity, rapid test kits and vaccines. In March, we saw air travel plummet as countries went into lockdown and that led to air travel decline by 90%. The first step to the pain for airlines was that sudden fall in demand induced by the lockdown and fear to travel. The second step in the process would become easing of the lockdowns enabled by expansion of the test capacity.

The lockdowns were in place to stop the virus from spreading and decrease the pressure on the healthcare system but also to achieve sufficient test capacity. I can’t speak for the global situation, but in The Netherlands (where I am located), we had big problems scaling up the testing capacity. Creating sufficient testing capacity would be a tiny first step in undoing the lockdowns or easing them, and once that happened some months ago, we saw the lockdowns easing and people even went on holidays again.

Test capacity

However, in some cases we saw people having to show negative test results that were no longer than 48 hours old and the Health Services were still quite overwhelmed by the work they had been buried in that the test results came in late. There are instances were people drove to Schiphol for their flight and didn’t board because the e-mail with the test result hadn’t arrived. So, while testing capacity was being developed the travel industry still was not doing extremely well because the tests results would come in late in many instances and load factors in many cases were so low that airlines cancelled flights because of economic reasons. So, for people wanting to travel the testing capacity wasn’t really a big thing.

Rapid test kits

What was needed was rapid test kits and we saw Boeing spike 5% on the news that Abbott (ABT) has been granted FDA emergency authorization for a $5 COVID-19 test that gives results within 15 minutes. So that result was fast and it was cheap, exactly what travelers would be looking for. However, there were a couple of problems there for the travel industry. The first one was that the initial production capacity for the rapid test kits was limited and would be deployed amongst higher risk groups. So while travel industry names popped and the rapid test kits were a positive development, the travel industry wasn’t set to benefit to the extent you’d come to appreciate. Airlines that did get their hand on rapid test kits charged $250 that would allow the traveler to avoid quarantine upon arrival. $250 and $5 are quite far apart and so we observed that the rapid test capacity should have been big for the travel industry, but reality is that travelers who took the risk of booking a flight that could be cancelled were hit with an additional $250 bill. It was hardly the catalyst that the industry was hoping for.

Meanwhile, globally lockdowns had eased and the number of COVID-19 cases went up again. So while limited rapid test kits were available globally and a high price tag for those kits, we saw that most prominently in Europe lockdowns were reinstated dealing yet another blow to the travel industry.

Vaccine

The industry has tried very hard to accelerate the recovery, but it has repeatedly been met by lockdowns and shortage of regular test capacity and rapid test kits. So that leaves the vaccines as the unquestionable factor to really kick off the recovery. Along the way we saw the price reactions to positive developments become more positive and today’s news about the vaccine is yet another positive development sending Boeing’s shares higher by 14.3%.

The results are positive, and when the vaccine is approved it should mark a solid start for opening up societies and allow for global traffic to increase again.

To keep in mind…

I view the news on the positive vaccine news as important, but there are a couple of things that should be kept in mind. The first thing is that these are results from a first interim efficacy results which is not reviewed by independent scientists. While the prospects are positive, the study continues and an emergency use authorization application is not expected before the third week of November. Production already has started so that should ease but not fully eliminate availability problems as we saw with the rapid test kits. Nevertheless, international distribution of the vaccine is going to be a complex logistical operation. So, we certainly aren’t there yet and I believe that mass vaccination is still something that will not happen globally this year but somewhere early in 2021 in the positive scenario.

Also, once the vaccine is approved the travel industry has to go through several steps improving yield before we will see a strong reflection of the recovery in Boeing’s numbers.

Conclusion

The positive vaccine news is an important step in the multi-step process going from lockdown to opening up societies, but it's important to note that we are not there yet. The study still needs to be finalized, results need to be reviewed by independent scientist, approval needs to be granted and distribution and vaccination needs to commence. Those are all prerequisites for recovery, but the actual recovery for Boeing needs to trickle through and that is, just like going from lockdown to opening up societies, a multi-step process. So, the developments are without doubt huge positives. It will take some time for the financial results to significantly improve. Either way, what we do see is that investors who have acted on the price projections we made and bought around the $90 level have been rewarded significantly.

