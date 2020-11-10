Riding The Stock Waves: Technical Update On Nvidia

Like many other tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a pullback in early 2020 which held far above the late 2018 / early 2019 lows. The relative strength in big technology stocks has carried the Nasdaq to an epic rally off the March lows, and NVDA has certainly not disappointed, as it's up 226% off the March lows. At current levels, both fundamentals and sentiment indicate a pullback toward a more reasonable valuation.

Fundamentally, NVDA has now reached rather frothy levels with share prices exceeding 20x sales. While the herd can always get more irrational, is it reasonable to expect that a mature company trading at 20x sales is sustainable? A deeper correction like that shown in orange labels on the “move off the 2019 lows” chart (see below) would bring this ratio back down to more sensible levels.

Note, these recent highs have surpassed all previous highs in NVDA’s price to sales ratio. Please see the chart below from Zac Mannes. A pullback in NVDA would realign price to a more value-neutral region within this key ratio.

Also, notice (on the accompanying NVDA Fast Graph provided by Lyn Alden Scwhartzer) how far and how quickly price has diverged from the blue line indicating a normal P/E ratio. Indeed on this metric as well, NVDA is quite expensive

Lyn Alden Schwartzer, who recently sold her position in NVDA after a $330 profit, said:

“When I added it, its price/sales ratio was 9x and its market cap was a bit over $100B, so it was an expensive but high-quality growth stock that I was willing to buy on weakness. From there it went straight up like a rocket ship, mainly due to rising valuations”

And: "Nvidia trades at a record high price-to-sales ratio, and near record high cyclically-adjusted price/earnings ratio, that are bubbly in all but the most optimistic of growth forecasts. It's a strong company, with a great growth profile and balance sheet, but investors need to be cognizant of valuation when making a long-term purchase. Nvidia could be a great buy during a significant pullback, but at current high levels, the valuation is hard to justify even with robust forward performance."

NVDA reaching over 20x sales is indicative of tremendously euphoric sentiment. Unfortunately such euphoria often precedes disappointment as markets don’t tend to form important lows on very bullish sentiment from the masses but do often form important highs.

On the daily timeframe, NVDA has a clear 3 wave rally off of the 2018/2019 lows which fell just shy of $600, which is the 1.382 extension shown in the blue fibonacci lines and a typical target for a third wave.

Based on the sharpness of the decline off of the September high, we have an initial signal of topping in (3), which suggests that we are in a corrective wave (4) pullback off the 2019 lows. This strong initial move is often characteristic of what is referred to in Elliott Wave as an A wave. Larger support for this decline falls between $284 and $375. At a bare minimum price is expected to reach the 23.6% retracement which occurs at $446, labeled on the accompanying Elliott Wave chart as “upper support.” However based on the diagonal structure off the December 2018 lows a deeper pullback in wave (4) is favored. Further confirmation that price is heading down to test the noted support region comes with a break below the October 30th low, $492.

Ideally, the $284 region should hold as support, but as long as price doesn’t see a sustained break below $238, I can expect another high upward of $800 in the coming years. A sustained break below $238 would open the possibility of a much larger degree top in place, but If that region is tested and holds without a break below $180, we can expect a move up to $735 in the coming years.

Note, even though we’ve seen NVDA’s share price recover almost all of the losses from the early September drop, the structure of the rally off the Sept. 8 low does not favor price extending substantially higher. Instead the rally appears to be a corrective one and we should be mindful of a potential for a big decline in more direct fashion.

"Nvidia's current price/sales ratio, at around 24x, exceeds its 2000 dot.com bubble high, as well as the 2017/2018 crypto bubble high. It's cyclically-adjusted price/earnings ratio exceeds its 2000 high, and is matched only by the peak level it reached in 2017/2018. It is challenging to justify today's valuations with even the most optimistic discounted cash flow analysis, but upon a significant correction could prove to be a good buy, given how strong the long-term fundamentals are for Nvidia's key products." - Lyn Alden Schwartzer

Overall, we see NVDA striking much higher targets in the years to come. But a pullback is quite likely at this point in time, and it will be quite healthy for the continued uptrend.

Move off the 2019 lows.

20~% pullback in the first week of the drop.

P/S Ratio has exploded upwards since the 2019 lows and looks due for a breather.

