Shopping Centers Love Vaccines

That’s probably asking for a bit much, so we’ll take a more muted approach.

Investors are hoping the new vaccine, in addition to preventing COVID-19, can also prevent stupid decisions from retail tenants and restore crippled retailer balance sheets.

The shopping center REIT subsector had an outstanding rally today. Many REITs rallied at least 15%, and several rallied more than 35%. That’s amazing.

The relevant REITs we’re going to discuss in this article are shown below:

Company Name Ticker Div Yield AFFO or Core Yield Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC 0.00% 5.79% Urban Edge Properties UE 0.00% 5.55% Site Centers SITC 0.00% 7.80% Acadia Realty Trust AKR 0.00% 7.46% RPT Realty (Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust) RPT 0.00% 9.55% Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 1.63% 9.39% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A UBA 2.51% 6.50% Retail Properties of America Inc. RPAI 2.82% 6.18% Kimco Realty Corp. KIM 2.95% 7.07% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. CDR 3.28% 16.67% Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 3.68% 7.00% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 4.63% 3.98% Regency Centers Corp. REG 5.18% 5.74% Whitestone REIT WSR 5.89% 11.15% Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX 6.04% 8.68% Saul Centers Inc. BFS 7.51% 8.02%

Before we get into our main topic for discussion, we’ve got a few more charts that have been popular with readers. We start by turning those values into a bar chart:

Then, we provide the payout ratios:

Huge Rally

The rally today was incredible. As of the market closing, this is where we stand:

Wheeler (NASDAQ:WHLR) isn’t in the rest of the charts because it doesn’t deserve to be mentioned. We’re going to focus on some better REITs.

Ratings

Let’s get into some ratings.

We’re going to give a pair of quick neutral ratings to FRT and REG. These are usually two of our favorite REITs for the sector, but rallying by about 33% to 35% is sufficient for a few years. Investors may opt to hold onto shares for the dividend income, but we’re taking a neutral outlook. We sent the following message to subscribers today, while share prices were still slightly higher than their closing values:

This kind of “all” announcement triggers an e-mail alert for our subscribers, which makes it particularly easy to track.

A Recent Announcement

We tackled today’s vaccine announcement as part of our subscriber article: Housing REIT Sector Update: Q3 2020 Earnings & Vaccine Announcement

We're going to share a small part of that update below. Specifically, we're going to share the part that pertains to the vaccine, infection rates, and herd immunity because it is extremely relevant to the shopping center REITs as well.

Today’s Messages

Today’s message is one of congratulations to the investors who joined us in picking up shares of great apartment REITs like AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Essex Property Trust (ESS) over the last few months. An emphasis on long-term value and willingness to overlook the near-term struggles allowed investors to lock in excellent prices on several great dividend growth investments.

Yet we need to include a second message. This is a word of caution about the excitement sweeping the sector.

Here are the main points:

The development of a vaccine is not the same as the widespread availability of the vaccine.

The availability of the vaccine for widespread use is still pretty far off.

The percentage of total tests coming back positive continues to rise.

Lockdowns in the near term are still entirely possible.

When the vaccine is widely available, it would still need to actually be used. That’s a bigger hurdle than most investors think.

Without widespread use of the vaccine, “herd immunity” still would not be reached. While we like to imagine that “COVID-19 is over”, that just won’t be the case. We bring you the results of a poll on whether Americans will actually get the vaccine:

Notice that willingness to get vaccinated has been declining. Without getting into qualitative judgments, we simply need to highlight that getting 50% to 60% of the population vaccinated is insufficient to achieve herd immunity. On the positive side, the vaccine was projected to be more than 90% effective. That’s solid for a vaccine and creates a compelling case for reopening the economy.

Until it is available, we need to keep an eye on the rapidly rising percentage of positive tests:

While the market is rallying hard today, we urge investors to maintain some caution as cases are still roaring higher.

Conclusion

We’ve got to maintain some caution here. While the sector is roaring higher, we don’t want to get caught up in the excitement. The sector is still facing some material challenges. Rent collections are improving, but are far from 100%. A vaccine is potentially on the way, but it isn’t here yet. Even if it were here, many people still wouldn’t get it. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some lockdowns between today and the day when a vaccine is widely available. Retail tenants still often carry too much leverage and don’t have the best history of decisions. For example, they decided to carry too much leverage.

Sorry. Get on with your celebrations. Clearly, nothing could ever go wrong again.

Neutral rating on FRT and REG

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

