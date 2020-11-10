Growth stocks are subject to bearish technical and fundamental factors and may see large declines due to regulatory efforts from the new government.

Paradoxically, the median revenue growth rate of the top-five growth stocks in VUG has declined over the past five years while their valuations have risen.

Growth stocks have outperformed value in 2020 by a level roughly equal to that of 2000, just before the great tech-bubble crash.

Growth stocks have been significant outperformers this year as many large technology companies have been unaffected by COVID-19 (or have been positively impacted). The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is currently up 32% this year while most other indices are roughly flat. Overall, the earnings of most companies in the growth sector have not improved more than they were expected to last year. However, with many worried about a large wave of bankruptcies in value stocks, there has been a significant rotation trade into growth.

While growth performance has been attractive, we may be seeing a year-end reversal. This was witnessed on Monday when the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) gapped up over 6% higher while its growth cousin was only up 1% (both subsequently fell by about 2-3% by the end of the day). This came as Pfizer (PFE) announced a possibly successful vaccine. Such a significant discrepancy on the back of seemingly good news is a sign that growth stocks may have run their course. If we are truly looking at an eventual end to COVID lockdowns, then there will be many attractive value opportunities that will likely come at the expense of growth stocks as investors rotate.

As you can see below, the performance discrepancy between growth and value is quite large and has widened throughout the year:

Data by YCharts

Most growth stocks' alpha (i.e outperformance) came during the April-to-August period as investors were racing to buy the dips on their favorite companies. Most notably, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), and Facebook (FB) are also the top-five largest holdings in VUG. Most of these companies' valuations are at an all-time-highs. Some have gained from COVID like Amazon which actually declined nearly 3% on Monday's news. That said, the lasting economic slowdown will still likely harm all of these companies as consumers and businesses tighten their budgets.

Overall, today looks like a good time to rotate out of growth stocks. There are still issues in value stocks, however, they appear to be a much better opportunity for investors with a long-term time horizon. Still, there are important details to consider about growth stocks in the post-election (and potentially post-COVID) world.

Valuation Insanity in Growth Stocks

As you have likely heard, growth stock "P/E" valuations are at extreme levels today. However, this does come at a time when those companies have exhibited very strong earnings growth over the past five-years. Most of the time, past growth has a strong correlation with future growth. Put simply, sky-high valuations in growth stocks are partly due to a positive fundamental outlook.

This can be seen in the chart below which shows the past five-year annualized EPS growth rate of companies in various Vanguard ETFs vs. their respective weighted-average price-to-earnings ratio:

(Data Source - Vanguard)

As you can see, both the VUG growth ETF and the VTV value ETF have weighted-average "P/E" ratios which are generally in-line with their past earnings growth. If we believe companies like Apple and Microsoft will continue to grow at the pace they have over the past five-years, then VUG is at "fair-value". However, if sky-high growth estimates do not pan out, then VUG may be headed for a large crash.

Indeed, there are many potential catalysts that could cause this to happen. There is a rapidly growing bipartisan effort in Congress (as well as DOJ and FTC) to break up "monopoly power" in Big Tech. Considering most of these companies have likely benefited from considerable "economies of scale" profit gains, regulatory-enforced breakups will harm their earnings.

There is also the more simple fact that the revenue growth rate of most of the major companies in VUG has declined considerably over the past decade. See below:

Data by YCharts

In general, lower revenue growth implies lower valuations. However, for many of these companies, their valuation data is at five-year highs. This is a tell-tale sign of a bubble and irrationally high investor exuberance regarding growth stocks. Most of the valuation growth has occurred this year as earnings estimates over the next few years have generally declined due to the poor economic outlook while prices have risen. As you can see below, this has come with a spike in Google Trends search volume for "Growth stocks", implying greater retail investor interest in the theme:

(Google Trends)

The Long-Term Growth Vs. Value War

To see the outperformance of growth over value from another angle, take a look at the "VUG/VTV" price ratio over the past year:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, there was a strong trend toward growth stocks that actually began before the COVID-crash in March. It began around Christmas of 2019 and lasted in a linear fashion until August of this year. Interestingly, the pattern is very similar to that of the Google Trends search volume for "growth stocks" which rose considerably from December 2019 to June of this year and has been flat/declining since.

In fact, we can actually look at essentially the same ratio from 1978 to today using the Wilshire large-cap growth and value indices which have very similar constituents to the ETFs but are much older. As you can see below, the "growth/value" price ratio from 2012-2020 is in a similar pattern to 1992-2000:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve)

The ratio is still a bit below the 2000 technology bubble peak however the trailing annual change level is exactly the same. In other words, the ratio has risen by the same amount over the past twelve months as it did from 1999-2000. Subsequently, growth underperformed value by a staggering 60-70% over the following year.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, the question is not whether or not growth stocks are in a bubble today. Growth stocks today show all the tell-tale signs of a bubble. Sure, today is different than the past so there are competing theories, however, Occam's razor holds that the simplest explanation is probably correct. Given this, the more important question then is how long it will last before it pops?

The specific answer is indeterminate, however, there are many reasons why the "growth-bubble" will end shortly if it has not already. This includes:

First, the annual outperformance of growth over value stocks is at the same bubble-like pace as it was during the "Dot.com peak" in 2000.

Second, the growing possibility of an end to COVID lockdowns will likely cause many investors to switch from growth to value stocks as we saw on Monday.

Third, there is a growing mistrust of "Big tech" in the political arena and among many consumers (witnessed by the massive popularity of "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix).

Fourth, the sales growth of "growth" stocks is declining and will likely decline at a fast pace next year as businesses and consumers cut budgets due to lasting lockdown impacts.

Fifth, a new U.S administration will likely begin making significant changes that create significant uncertainties (i.e corporate tax levels, antitrust, stimulus, capital gains tax hike).

Put simply, there are many reasons to be bearish on growth stocks going forward while perhaps the only reason to be bullish is their strong recent historical performance. Overall, I am bearish of VUG and believe investors would be wise to rotate out of growth stocks.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL,FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.