Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) CEO Russell Ellison On Q2 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to Rockwell Medicals third quarter Twenty twenty earnings results call, this is Claudia Styslinger of Argot Partners, the investor relations representative for Rockwell Medical. Joining me from Rockwell Medical on today's call are Dr. Russell Ellison, president and chief executive officer Russell Skibsted, executive vice president, chief financial officer and Chief Business Officer Tim Chole, vice president of marketing, and Dr. Mark Hoffman, chief medical officer, who will be joining us for Q&A. This conference call can be accessed on Rockwell Medical's Investor Relations Web page. This call is being recorded on November 9th, Twenty twenty. The audio rebroadcast can also be accessed on the same Web page. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Rockwell Medical's chief executive officer, Dr Russell Ellison.

Russell Ellison

[00:03:55] Thank you, Claudia.Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for your time. Today on today's Call, we will address our vision and our strategy to build value for the company to new potential implications for EPS platform and our next steps for each continued progress on the commercialization of our first FDA approved product, I would say our preparations for the upcoming launch of our second FDA approved product, Tricor Avenue, an update on our international partners activities and other pertinent corporate updates and a review of our financials. And then we'll take questions from covering analysts and we'll answer some of the questions we received by email. Rockwell Medical is focused on transforming the treatment of iron deficiency anemia around the world to improve outcomes for patients. Our vision is to establish a new standard of care for patients suffering with iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. Iron deficiency anemia afflicts the subset of two billion people worldwide who are nutritionally iron deficient. And in the United States alone, approximately 10 million people are iron deficient, including five million who have iron deficiency anemia. Patients suffering from iron deficiency anemia can experience extreme fatigue, dizziness and reduced cardiac function. Current treatment options have limitations because elemental iron is toxic and iron absorption and availability to cells is tightly regulated by the body, by the hormone have side and iron deficiency is challenging to effectively manage orally due to poor absorption and side effects. And intravenous iron is often required in many situations. However, current IV forms of iron ore and PE's release iron into white blood cells and then the liver, which slowly releases iron to the transport protein transferring which makes the iron available to cells. This release can be substantially reduced by side in inflammatory situations such as dialysis. Our companies hire phosphate citrate, or SPC technology platform has potentially transformative attributes, EPS releases iron directly and immediately to the transport protein transparent, and that the iron is immediately available to tissue independent of inflammation to unlock the value of this platform. We are focused on transforming the way animals manage for hemodialysis patients and developing F.C.C. to treat other medical conditions with unmet medical needs. Where ION can be important, such as for patients with iron deficiency anemia, receiving home infusions and potentially in hospitalized patients with congestive heart failure to improve their cardiac function. We believe that we now have a management team that has the relevant experience and hemodialysis, sales and marketing to dialysis clinics, commercial strategy, drug development, clinical trials and public biopharma company management. We strongly believe that we put our company on a track that we anticipate will build significant value over the next several years. We have a solid core business that generates over 60 million dollars annually and gives us a presence in dialysis clinics across the country where we have an excellent reputation for reliability and service. We have one branded product in the market right there and the second one about to be launched. We have international partnerships that we expect to generate significant growth over time. We have a pipeline of new uses for EPS being developed that we expect will not only help us grow sales in the future, but will also provide us with multiple potentially value enhancing milestones well before they are launched. Those of you are that are familiar with the biopharma sector already understand the significant value that can come from achieving certain milestones, such as commencing clinical trials. Attaining full enrollment in and completing the trials, data readouts and FDA interactions, all of which occur well before these new uses actually generate sales.

[00:08:20] I'm delighted to welcome Russell Shipstead to Rockwell in his new position as CFO and chief business officer.Russell joined us in September from the Biotin Family Companies and has extensive experience in the management of SmallCap public biopharma company financing, partnering, drug development and M&A. And thanks to his efforts on joining, we are now well capitalized to meet our goals. With our recent capital raise, we have sufficient resources to drive value creation for our company. Now, early next year and into the future, across three concurrent tracks, maximizing U.S. sales of TRIPEROXIDE Alesi and soon to be launched, Trocaire expanding the global commercial reach of trifecta, our key partners and strategically developing our FCTC platform for new indications, beginning with our home infusion program. In the United States, we continue to build momentum for the sales of Tripura Califate and are prepared to launch Tripura Avenue, the IV formulations to dialysis centers nationally in the first quarter of twenty twenty one. Our global efforts are progressing on many fronts India, China, Korea and Latin America. For new indications, we believe there is potential for important value creation, both near and long term, through the development of the EPS platform for indications outside of the hemodialysis setting, where there are significant needs to transform the way iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia is managed and where we will leverage the clinical and medical experiences to date of two FDA approved. Our top priority, new indication to pursue is EPS for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients undergoing home infusion therapy. Currently, iron requirements can only be met with either an oral iron supplement, which is often not well tolerated or is suboptimal because of the inflammatory conditions or by I.V. iron infusion, which requires an office visit due to the hypersensitivity risk with these products. However, we believe FTC could be safely administered through the already available IV line at home. Home infusion therapy is a rapidly growing area of medicine, with over three point two million patients served every year in a large subset of patients treated with home infusion. The incidence of iron deficiency anemia is estimated to be as high as 60 percent.

[00:10:59] The growth trend of home infusion therapy is likely to continue, driven by cost savings versus office based or hospital care, and improving reimbursement landscape under Medicare and emerging standards resulting from the global pandemic. We estimate that the market access for EPS will be favorable, largely because payers want to reduce costly hospitalization and office visits for the administration of these drugs or nutrients. With approximately 50 percent of patients covered by commercial payers and Medicare coverage currently available through a specific part B. Home Infusion Benefit. We intend to submit our clinical development plan to FDA and to hold a type C meeting in the first quarter of twenty twenty one. Pending this discussion next quarter, we currently estimate that phase two studies could commence in the second half of Twenty twenty one. The second opportunity under consideration is FESSEY for patients with congestive heart failure. More than a million patients are hospitalized each year with decompensated heart failure, and we feel that if EPS may be able to address some significant unmet clinical needs in this patient population, a growing body of evidence exists to support the use of IVR as replacement therapy. The current therapeutic options are IONSYS, which are limited in ihram uptake and clinical benefit because of the relative bioavailability, particularly in an inflamed patient population such as patients with heart failure. However, studies with older forms of parental ReliOn have consistently demonstrated meaningful benefits of heart failure patients in the outpatient setting. But with these products, the release of iron from the liver is likely to be too slow to produce a health benefit in the acute hospital setting. We look forward to providing future updates to you regarding this indication.

[00:13:01] Now, this slide provides a snapshot of our upcoming clinical and commercial milestones, as you can see, our current three track approach to value creation focused on U.S. sales of Tricare dialyze Avenue, expanding global commercial reach of two key partners and strategically developing new indications for our EPS platform and includes numerous milestones starting in Q1 twenty twenty one and throughout the following twenty four months and beyond. These milestones include a U.S. product launch, new consultation with FDA and active U.S. clinical development of EPS for home infusion consultation with FDA regarding the regulatory pathway for FTC for heart failure and multiple clinical development milestones and expected product approvals as well as product launches throughout Asia, North America and Latin America. We are the number two supplier of concentrated products in the US from which we generate more than 60 million in annual revenue through nearly 20 million life saving treatments each year, and we continue to reliably supply concentrates to our customers. Well, our pharmaceutical business is clearly the growth and profit driver for our business going forward. The concentrate business allows us to develop and harvest relationships with key customers in the industry and facilitates discussions we have with current and prospective Tripura customers. Regrettably, the covid-19 pandemic is not yet a baby and continues to impact countries around the world and states within the United States. The dialysis industry faces a unique challenge from the pandemic because many patients are already carrying multiple comorbidities and patients lives are quite literally dependent on the treatment that they receive three times per week.

[00:15:06] In addition, one of the downstream impacts of covid-19 can be multiple organ failure, including kidney failure. And this is put further stress on both acute and outpatient dialysis clinics. Our role in supporting health care providers and patients is absolutely critical, and I am pleased to share that. We continue to see no disruption to our supply chain for either concentrates or childbearing. This is a testament to our hardworking employees who adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic. As we have mentioned in prior earnings calls this year, dialysis clinics have restricted access to facilities by non-essential workers, including our sales representatives and nurse educators, and they have caused any significant change in clinical protocols to focus on managing the crisis. This has impacted our ability to continue the promotion of and medical educations for tri ferric that we have been working to continue our efforts virtually where possible. With the resurgence of covid-19 in many states, it is unclear for how long these restrictions will continue and the states that have reopened. We have taken measured steps to resume in-person clinic visits, taking necessary safety precautions. We are in close contact with our global partners to evaluate the potential impact of covid-19 on these partners timelines for clinical development and commercialization. I'll now hand over the call to Tim Cole to discuss commercial metrics and the of new launch plans. Tim.

Tim Chole

[00:16:42] Thank you, Russell. In the third quarter, we continue to make important progress in the commercialization of tri dialyze, despite the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic. As of the end of the third quarter, we increased the number of contracted patients to approximately thirty four hundred, which translates to an annualized treatment volume of approximately five hundred thousand meaningful increase compared to last quarter. The overall growth in Christchurch sales was lower than expected, primarily due to the restrictions dialysis clinics have levied on in-person visits from our field staff. However, we are pleased that the results are sales and clinical nurse educator teams have produced by leveraging virtual engagement tactics to complete training programs and close contracts. In the quarter, certain US geographies continue to relax restrictions, which has allowed us to reengage with more clinics and get back on track with planned in-person training programs. We are continuing to monitor the increase in covid-19 cases happening this fall, and we will adapt as needed. With real world data on hand and experience from the first year, the first launch, we have instituted a number of new initiatives in the third quarter. First, we're encouraging clinics to move straight to purchase contracts and bypass the evaluation process when possible. Second, we have adopted a more aggressive pricing strategy. While these combined efforts are recent and implementation has been slowed by covid-19, they have allowed us to shorten the overall sales cycle for traffic in some cases.

[00:18:22] Third, we have introduced new promotional and educational programs to jumpstart a much needed increase in broader awareness of traffic and its place in the management of in dialysis. New programs include a non branded disease awareness education campaign for both nephrologists and dialysis nurses have a fresh start for promotional speakers program series. And a clinical level try value analysis tool kit. Fourth, we've kept our presence at scientific Congresses, including the recently concluded American Society of Nephrology Congress, where we sponsored a virtual exhibit Booth, posted a scientific symposium and submitted three scientific abstracts that were accepted as posters. Last, we have increased our presence on social media to highlight Rockwells activities and dedication to the dialysis community. That's the execution and culmination of these programs that we believe will drive the long term adoption of our groundbreaking product. Once the global pandemic moves towards resolution, we expect to see a real acceleration of adoption of Tricor. This is importantly specifically important for triffid as the sales process is a high touch, high support, hands on approach by our field personnel, which leads yield's us the best results. So next, I'll turn to try Third Avenue, which is our IV formulation of Twyford. Trackwork Avenue is a line extension of our traffic portfolio and adjoins Tricare dialysis as the only FDA approved products indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis dependent chronic kidney disease.

[00:20:08] Park Avenue is designed for intravenous administration and enhances the traffic platform by providing patients with greater access to Tricare by expanding administration options for clinics. The therapy allows dialysis centers to administer Tricare to patients regardless of the mode of bicarbonate delivery being used. And thus it's more appropriate in cases where the hemodialysis clinic is using dried bicarbonate. Technology and our preferred dialysis product is not an option. Now, our outreach to prospective customers to increase awareness of the upcoming commercial launch of Got Academy started in the second quarter of twenty twenty and is ongoing. Currently, this includes reaching out to customers who have already expressed interest in trade fair in the past, but have been unable to adopt it due to their use of dry powder dry by current technology. We're also in discussions with current treasurer customers about adding Fryeburg Abney to existing agreements in order to pave the way for adoption once the product is commercially available. We have started to generate excitement in the market for Traffic Avenue and included an introduction to try First Avenue as part of our Exhibiter Spotlight program at the recent ascend annual Congress while promoting our evaluation program at our virtual exhibit booth. In parallel, we are now finalizing the integrated marketing, communications and educational programs that will signal commercial availability of the product expected in Q1 of next year. Originally, we had planned for the commercial release of Triffid Avenue in the fourth quarter of this year, but the timeline has been extended due to a minor scheduling delay in the production of packaging for salable product. We initiated the first report and evaluation programs in early October. These programs provide samples of traffic avenue to clinics at no cost to trial the product. While it's too early to report comprehensive results, customers have shown interest in the program, and if selected patients that they feel will benefit from treatment, we try to. Our experience field team of nurse educators schedule regular lab and medication use reviews to help them evaluate the impact of traffic while also ensuring proper training and education of the field staff. We believe these evaluation programs for an important marketplace introduction for Trife Avenue, and we'll support our commercial efforts when salable product is available in the first quarter of twenty twenty one. We look forward to continuing to provide updates regarding the commercialization of Tritak Avenue in future reports. In terms of reimbursement, Trifunovic Avenue will be reimbursed within the SRT bundle payment that has been established for Medicare patients.

[00:22:57] But importantly, we believe the cost structure for Trifunovic Avenue enables us to make an attractive gross margin while ensuring that the product is price competitive and provides clinical and financial value to dialysis clinics. Now, lastly, I would like to touch upon the anticipated introduction of an entirely new class of anemia management agents to his eyes, which are expected to change the management of anemia in hemodialysis. We plan to strategically position traffic alongside the skies to provide a reliable and physiologic treatment of anemia and hemodialysis patients. We expect that the introduction of the agents, the first of which Rocksteady start, is expected to come to market in early twenty twenty one. Present an important opportunity for Trifunovic, the mean iron requirement in the patients in the Rocksteady set Phase three dialysis trials was presented at this year's assent. The requirement is well within the range that can be achieved with trackwork given with each dialysis session, such that Trifunovic could be a sufficient source of iron in patients managed with prostitutes that. We look forward to providing further updates on our strategy related to him in the coming months. So with that, I'll turn the call over to Russell Shipstead to discuss Tritak international updates and our Q3 financial results. Russell.

Russell Skibsted

[00:24:25] Thanks, stint, as Dr. Ellison mentioned earlier, our partner, Wang Bong Biopharmaceutical, is making great progress in China. We hope to soon announce the first patient has been enrolled in the pivotal study once some logistical issues with shipping have been resolved, access to hemodialysis in China has been continuing to increase at a rapid rate in recent years, with over 600000 hemodialysis patients in China. It is the largest single market in the world. Earlier this year, we entered into a partnership with Sun Pharma for the rights to commercialize Trifunovic in India. India is also an attractive market, with over one hundred and twenty thousand hemodialysis patients. Sun is working to get regulatory approval for the launch from the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organizations Technical Committee. We entered into an exclusive license agreement with jailed pharmaceutical company in the third quarter for the rights to commercialize Trifunovic in South Korea. South Korea represents a sizable and growing market opportunity, with over seventy eight thousand patients receiving hemodialysis annually. We believe that jail is an ideal partner. They will be responsible for all regulatory and commercialization activities. Jail advised us that it will not require a clinical trial in advance of approval, so we anticipate sales to begin in early twenty twenty two. Of course, this is subject to regulatory approval in Korea. We are also making progress in discussions with potential partners in other key markets like Japan, Europe and Latin America. Now, turning to our third quarter results, we ended the third quarter with a strong liquidity position in anticipation of uncertainty and increased volatility in the capital markets due to the elections covid-19 the economy with the foresight to raise capital in September.

[00:26:30] This raise allows us to continue to execute on our growth strategy without worrying about having to raise cash during a volatile and potentially close capital market. We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of more than sixty seven million dollars. Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30th was approximately twenty one million dollars, which is comparable to the same period last year. Net sales for the third quarter were fifteen point three dollars million, which is comparable to the same period last year. Traceroute net sales for the three months ended September 30th, Twenty twenty were approximately two hundred and eighty four thousand dollars. But since Trifunovic was launched in the second quarter of twenty nineteen, there were only nominal revenues during the third quarter of last year. Cost of sales for the third quarter of Twenty twenty was approximately fourteen point nine million, resulting in a gross profit of approximately three hundred and fifty thousand. This compared to cost of sales fifteen point four million and a nominal gross loss during the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Finally, a net loss for the third quarter of twenty twenty improved to approximately seven point four dollars million from seven point nine dollars million in the third quarter of last year. The improvement in operating loss compared to the prior year was driven primarily by reductions in both commercial and Gené spending, which was partially offset by an increase in R&D spending and interest expense. I will now turn the call back to Russell Ellison for his closing remarks.

Russell Ellison

[00:28:21] Thanks, Russell. We've made significant progress in the third quarter across many fronts, and we continue to drive value creation for our company now early next year and into the future, across three concurrent tracks, maximizing US sales with Triboro and soon to be launched, Avenue, expanding the global commercial reach of traffic to our key partners and strategically developing new indications for our EPS platform, beginning with patients requiring home infusion therapy in the U.S., we continue to drive adoption of Trifunovic dialyze despite covid-19 headwinds, and we expect to see a acceleration of adoption of Triphammer when the covid-19 pandemic begins to resolve. And we are making final preparations for the commercial launch avenue expected soon in China. Our partner, Windang Pharmaceuticals, is about to enroll the first patient and its pivotal Phase three trial of Triphammer in India. Our partners and pharma submitted all regulatory appeal process documents for its approval for marketing. Some pharma is navigating the next steps due to the country's temporary suspension of regulatory review due to covid-19. And in South Korea, we entered into an exclusive license agreement with jailed pharmaceutical company in the third quarter for the rights to commercialize Ferrick in that country, where a clinical trial is not expected to be required prior to marketing. We're progressing home infusion as a priority, new indication for our EPS platform with the mission of our clinical development plan to FDA expected in Q4 twenty twenty and a type steaminess expected in Q1 twenty twenty one. We ended the quarter in a strong financial position to enable our execution of our three parallel strategies for value creation.

[00:30:23] With that, we now like to address some questions that we received by email. The first set of questions were regarding the stock price performance and whether we believe it reflects the value of the company. Now, I can't really talk about stock price, but we can talk about value. We're driving, as I said, value creation across three concurrent tracks, maximizing US sales of Trife dialyze and soon to be launched Trife Avenue, expanding the commercial, the global commercial reach Tricare to our key partners and strategically developing new indications for EPS platform. And we're confident that our strategy to build will build value as we move through these milestones that we have laid out. And most programs do have potentially multiple value driven milestones. Another set of questions addressed the performance of Trife, Eric dialyze in the quarter and the progress we are making and face of headwinds from the covid-19 pandemic. I mean, I think Tim has addressed this already, but perhaps, Tim, you have more comments on this.

Tim Chole

[00:31:40] Yeah, thanks, Russell. Just to reiterate, certainly Q3 growth for Christchurch was lower than we expected, and that was primarily due to the restrictions from covid dialysis clinics, not only restricting in-person visits, but also being resistant to making protocol changes during this time. But we have implemented virtual engagement tactics and we have been pleased with our field courses, embrace of these tactics, and it is helping us to continue making progress. And as I mentioned, as geography's relax restrictions and indeed relaxed restrictions in quarter three, that allowed us to reengage in many cases. And the real world that we have on hand allows us to encourage clinics to move straight to purchase contracts in some cases where they see the data and do not need an evaluation process. And along with and more aggressive pricing strategy, we see a shortened overall sales cycle for Twyford definitely wants covid starts to move towards resolution, which is an uncertainty. But at that time, we do expect the trajectory of traffic sales to improve.

Russell Ellison

[00:32:52] Thanks, Jim. Now turn the line over to the operator for questions.

Brandon Folkes

[00:33:16] Just to hear the en route for commercial launch and one to twenty one. Can you talk about any gating factors that are still required or needed to get through before launch? That may have an impact on the timing of launch to you? Sorry, nothing but a temporary home infusion type C meeting. Can you provide any additional are you able to provide any additional color in terms of when one to we could expect this. And then lastly, gross margin in the quarter seemed to be a lot better than we've seen in the past. Any color on that? Thank you.

Russell Ellison

[00:34:07] Ok, so Tim, maybe. You want to. Brandon, sorry, let me take the type C meeting question that's pretty straightforward. We expect this probably in. The late February, early March. That would be our estimate. Tim, do you want to address another one of those questions?

Tim Chole

[00:34:43] I can speak to the Avenue launch, so the delay that we saw was minor was related to, as I mentioned, scheduling of the production of packaging with our supplier in Europe. Certainly, there could always be further delays, but for the moment, we do not anticipate any further manufacturing issues. And there are no other, I would say, barriers to production. And on that basis, we're comfortable with the expectation of commercial delivery in the first quarter.

Russell Ellison

[00:35:21] Ok, Brandon, I think you had one other question, which is.

Brandon Folkes

[00:35:26] Yes, I'm just on the gross margin, just looking at it, it seems to be a lot higher than we experienced last year at the beginning of this year. So any color in terms of that or is it just product mix from.

Russell Ellison

[00:35:40] This is mostly product mix, but Russell, do you have any further comments on that?

Russell Skibsted

[00:35:47] Well, I would say that, you know, the one thing is we are trying to make our processes more efficient and cost effective. So hopefully the early stages of that we're being seen here. But I think it's one of the focuses we're going to be taking going forward as well to hopefully try to have have not only a gross margin, but but also net margin that is is as efficient as possible so we can take excess costs out of it. So stay tuned for that. That is a process that we're going going at very, very heavily right now.

Brandon Folkes

[00:36:35] Ok, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:36:49] Just to start with a few questions on the international development. Can you give us a sense of how long one expects it to take to reach full enrollment in the pivotal Trifunovic trial in China, or if they haven't given you any real guidance regarding that timeline?

Russell Ellison

[00:37:12] Mark, we'll talk about this when we get some more. Sure, sure.

Tim Chole

[00:37:19] Thank you for the question. So as you heard from Russell, we were anticipating a start of the study sometime early next year. And depending on the speed of enrollment, we should have a fully subscribed study sometime in the first half of twenty twenty three.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:37:38] Ok, and then with respect to the situation in India.Do you have any sense of what the Indian regulators are looking for with regard to when they would rescind the suspension of regulatory review due to covid-19 or that's likely to persist indefinitely?

Russell Ellison

[00:38:01] That's a very good question and I wish I really had a firm answer for that, but I don't seem to be very much related to the incidence rate of cases, which is, you know, in India was really bad. And I haven't we haven't certainly got any guidance about what sort of incidence rate with. You know, allow regulatory meetings to happen and that sort of thing. So we really don't know. So the good news is we. Don't know that it's going to be a very long time, but the bad news is we don't know that it's going to be a short time out. So we're just waiting to hear from the authorities in Sun Pharma, which is a pretty major company in India, is really very connected with the authorities. And I'm sure that as soon as they open up or start to open up, we should be able to get a meeting.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:39:08] Ok, and then can you just very quickly provide us with any kind of updated metrics regarding aid, the evaluation programs on Trifunovic Avenue and when you expect those evaluation programs to effectively close following the formal rollout of the product? And then secondly, if you can comment on what the status of the Real World Data Program with the with dialysis.

Russell Ellison

[00:39:38] Tim, you want to. Take the first two questions and I'll answer the second, the last one.

Tim Chole

[00:39:47] Yeah, absolutely. So thanks for the question. Our first evaluation programs started only in early October. So for now, it's it's too early for us to really report comprehensively on how this is going to go and how many clinics are going to adopt. But we have done heavy promotion of the program among eligible customers in our target segments, in various channels I mentioned as well through our as an American Society Nephrology Congress, which occurred in October to increase awareness of the program. The length of the evaluations vary based on what I explained to earlier, which is our negotiation with clinics about evaluation program length versus cost of product. So we're trying to accelerate the sales cycle there. But but early to say what the results are there. But we certainly will apply learnings from the evaluation program to our commercial launch in the first first quarter.

Russell Ellison

[00:40:51] And the real world data question is a good one. We've been. We contracted the firm to do an in-depth dove on the United States renal disease service data set as provided by restack, which is current and we've very recently received that data set, takes a while to get it. And so we'll be evaluating multiple clinics with about a nine month to 12 month tenure of using the product. So we should have a and the information in there is that data set is pretty comprehensive and includes also outcomes data such as hospitalizations and deaths and so on, as well as dialysis, drug and device inputs. So we should have a very nice data set, we hope. Certainly in the first quarter next year, as we're analyzing it now, I would hope that that would be earlier in the first quarter than that.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:42:03] Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Russell Ellison

[00:42:18] So thank you all for joining us this afternoon in these interesting times for taking the time to be on this call, and we look forward to following up with many of you in the coming days and weeks. So thanks very much, ladies and gentlemen.

