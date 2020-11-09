Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ADR (GLKQY) Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ADR (OTC:GLKQY) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2020 10:00 PM ET

Jason D’souza

Welcome to t Glenmark's Q2 earnings calls. First, the review of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the second quarter of FY 2021 Glenmark consolidated revenue was at ₹29524.79 million, recording an increase of 4.88%. For the sixth month in December 30, 2020 Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at ₹52972.6 million, recording an increase of 3.10%.

India Business, sales from the population business in India for the second quarter was at ₹10506.91 million recording growth of 17.2%. The India Business continued to outperform the industry growth and has grown consistently over the past several years. As per IQVIA September '20, data Glenmark's India Business recorded growth of 25.6% as compared to IPM growth of 6.2%. The strong performance of the India Business during the quarter was aided by revenue generated from the sales of Favipiravir. As per IQVIA last September '20 data, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals IF is ranked 14th with market share of 2.31%. Glenmark is the fastest growing company among the top, second fastest growing company among the top 20 companies that match September 2020 basis.

In terms of market share, Glenmark strengthened its positions in all its core therapies areas, including cardiac, diabetes and respiratory. During the second quarter, Glenmark also launched the world's first hypertension awareness symbol in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India and Hypertension Society of India. The symbol is developed in consultation with 50,000 leading doctors in the country to raise awareness of the growing burden of hypertension and the need for timely screening. Glenmark has also pledged on round support to the cause by committing to screen 5 million people for hypertension through screening kiosks at corporate hospitals in all major Metro cities.

Glenmark’s novel patient protected and globally research SGLT2 inhibitor, remogliflozin etabonate continues to do well in India. Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch remogliflozin and the response from KOLs has been positive. As far as IQVIA 2020 data, Glenmark’s remogliflozin ranks first in terms of prescription with our share of 25.2% and 6 in terms of value with a market share of 7.4%. Glenmark recently launched nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark being one of the leading players in the area of respiratory is amongst the first to launch the bandage generic rigid version at an affordable cost to treat pulmonary fibrosis in India.

Glenmark’s consumer credit business despite headwinds and discretion consumer care categories in the country, Glenmark consumer care business performed well in the second quarter. Even with the ease of restrictions, the recovery in the skincare category is the slowest, however, the GCC business has still clock revenue of ₹465.2 million in the second quarter growing in excess of 40% excluding VWash. This growth is led by Candid powder, which grew in excess of 50% in the second quarter.

North America. Glenmark pharmaceutical USA registered revenue from the sale of finished dosage formulation at 7521.77 million, recording decline in revenue by 11.28%. In the second quarter of the financial year, Glenmark launched Charlotte 24 Fe, adding a trade name to existing generic Minastrin 24 Fe tablets. The company filed for ANDAs with the US FDA till September 2020, and plans to file 15 to 20 ANDAs in this financial year.

Africa, Asia and CIS region for the second quarter of FY21 revenue from Africa, Asia and CIS region was 3,805.87 million recording growth of 9.11%. In the second quarter of the financial year, secondary sales growth for the Russian subsidiary was at 3% in value vis-a-vis corresponding quarter for the previous financial year. The Russian subsidiary has performed well relative to market conditions. The Russian subsidiary expects to launch three to five new product approvals in the next half of the financial year. This will ensure that the subsidiary performance will rebound strongly from the next financial year. The rest of the CIS region continues to remain challenging with the YTD retail market declining by minus 9.9%, dermatology market by minus 8.2% and expectorant market by minus 42%. However as per Morion MAT September 20 data Glenmark Ukraine recorded growth of 13.3% in value.

The company also continues to do well despite challenging market conditions in the remaining markets for the CIS region. In the second quarter of the financial year, most of the Asian markets observed partial lockdown following the second wave of COVID-19, which impacted patient flows to the clinic or hospital OPDs. Due to this Asia region continue to be under pressure as secondary sales declined by 10% for the second quarter. The Middle East and Africa region recorded strong growth in the second quarter of the financial year. The growth was across all major MEA markets, including Kenya and Saudi Arabia subsidiaries, which was positive.

Glenmark's Europe operations revenue for the second quarter FY 2021 was at ₹3,181.27 million, recording growth of 11.59%. Due to the fear of the second wave of the ongoing pandemic, Glenmark's European business remained weak in the second quarter. Even though sales for the anti malarial drug Atovaquone-Proguanil declined substantially due to travel restrictions, the UK subsidiary still recorded growth in the second quarter of the financial year. The Western European business continued expanding through increased penetration in the Nordic region UK, Germany, Spain and Netherlands. During the quarter, the UK subsidiary launched one product, German subsidiary three products and six products were launched in the Nordic region. The Central Eastern European regions was under pressure due to the pandemic with most of the major markets not performing well in the quarter.

Latin America. Glenmark revenue from its Latin America and Caribbean operations was at ₹983.51 million, recording revenue decline of 18.88%. The Brazilian subsidiary was impacted in terms of sales in the second quarter. This was on account of the respiratory market, which declined by 19% for the year. Further 20% of the pharmacy stores in the country remains closed due to the pandemic. The Mexican and the Algerian subsidiaries recorded growth in constant currency in the second quarter.

GPL Specialty/Innovative R&D pipeline, Ryaltris. Ryaltris, the company's respiratory pipeline asset is currently under review with the US FDA as a treatment for seasonal allergic Ryaltris in the US. Ryaltris sales continues to progress well in Australia after the successful launch in the first quarter of FY 2021 by Glenmark's partner Seqirus. During the quarter, Ryaltris was launched in South Africa. Glenmark plans to initiate commercial launch in Ukraine and Uzbekistan in the third quarter of the financial year. Glenmark is also supporting its partner Yuhan Corporation to launch Ryaltris by the end of the financial year in South Korea. Glenmark received approval for Ryaltris in Australia, South Korea, Cambodia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Namibia and South Africa.

The company has filed an application for Ryaltris approval in European Union, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Malaysia and several emerging markets. Glenmark is also working to close a partnership deal for Ryaltris in various other markets, including the EU and Canada. Glenmark is working with its partners in Australia, South Korea to submit the pediatric efficacy supplement in the fourth quarter of this financial year. Glenmark’s partner in China, Grand Pharmaceutical plans to submit an IND in the third quarter of this financial year. A pre-IND meeting application was submitted to the CDE in the first quarter of this year, which was followed by receipt of feedback from the CDE in September 2020.

GBR 310, the company continues to be in discussion with potential partners and is targeting to conclude a deal before it initiate 3. GRC 39815, the company recently received an IND approval from the US FDA to commence a Phase 1 first in human study. Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, GLS. For the second quarter of the financial year Glenmark Life Sciences Limited registered consolidated revenue, including captive sales of ₹5192 million, recording growth of 39.9%. For the first half of the financial year, Glenmark Life Sciences’ consolidated revenue, including captive sales was at ₹9179 million, recording growth of 13.5%.

For the second quarter of FY 2021, external sales for Glenmark Life Sciences was at ₹3213 million, recording growth of 19.1% over the corresponding period of the last year. The external sales for the API business performed well in the second quarter, recording growths primarily in markets of India and the US. During the quarter, Glenmark GLS submitted one DMF each in Canada, Korea, Russia and submitted two DMS in China. The company is also looking to file at least 10 to 12 DMFs in the third quarter of the financial year.

Ichnos Sciences, for the second quarter of the financial year, Glenmark invested ₹2250 million, 30.09 million as compared to ₹1935 million invested in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the first six months of the financial year, Glenmark invested ₹3980 million as compared to ₹3835 million invested in the corresponding period of the financial year. For further updates on the pipeline of the organization, please log on to www.ichnossciences.com. The pipeline update for the first quarter of this financial year is published on the site.

Flip for the earnings, before we starts the question-and-answers, a few comments that I would like to make. ForEx loss for the second quarter was at 57 crores, 17 crores was recorded in other expenditure and 40 crores was recorded in other income to offset the ForEx gain of 40 crores in the first quarter. R&D expenditure for the second quarter was at 365 crores, which was around 12.36% to net sales. For the first six months, R&D expenditure was 619 crores, which was at 11.7% to net sales. Innovation expenditure was 398 crores and generics R&D expenditure was at 221 crores for the first six months of the financial year.

Gross debt for the second quarter September 2020 was at 4689 crores as compared to 4868 crores for the year ended March 31, 2020. Net debt for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 was at 3780 crores as compared to 3758 crores for the year ended March 31, 2020. Total asset additions for the first half of the financial year was 390 crores of which intangible addition was to the extent of 156 crores. Working capital, debtors as of September 30, 2020, was at 2648 crores as compared 2409 crores. In number of days debtors was at 88. Inventory as of September 30, 2020 was at 2202 crores as compared to 2136 crores. Inventory number of days was at 73. Payables as on September 30, 2020 was at 2167 crores as compared to 2,126 crores. Payables in the number of was at 72 as on September 30, 2020.

With this, I would like to introduce Glenmark's management on the call. We have Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; V. S. Mani, Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. With this, I’d hand it over back to the operator for Q&A.

Neha Manpuria

Yeah. Thank you for taking my questions. First on India business. If you could give us some color on how much of the contribution of FabiFlu if not an absolute number probably some color on how the underlying performance was and what are we seeing in terms of trend in October?

Robert Crockart

Just to give you a good idea. Our growth has been pretty consistent, including the Favi. Our base business we have found has been growing around 7% to 8%. So really the difference between our overall growth and this 8% is all accounted for Favi.

Neha Manpuria

When you say 7% to 8% growth, that is for the India business?

Robert Crockart

Base business, yes, for the India business.

Neha Manpuria

My second question is only US. We’re still hovering at around 100 million mark. If you could give us some sense on how did we see pricing in derma? Have you see recovery in derma because some of our peers have just shown a pick up in certain generic derma business also. And how should we look at this business from 12 to 18 month perspective?

Robert Crockart

I think first of all, the second quarter, yes, it’s been a tough one. We have seen price erosion probably hitting the bottom now. We've been unfortunate to not have have too many big approvals coming through. And yes, of course, the dermatology area has taken significant impact as a result of the pandemic. However, if you look at the upcoming quarters, we are pretty optimistic about quarter three. We've had quite a few approvals coming through, looking at Sirolimus, dimethyl fumarate, Pimecrolimus and then of course we have quite a few exciting approvals we're expecting in the next couple of quarters. So, we do see a positive trend and we’re quite optimistic about quarter three and quarter four.

Neha Manpuria

Robert, I may ask. How many approvals of you know should we look at more from second half perspective and also what to think about FY22 be sort of in that pipeline?

Glenn Saldanha

So, Jason mentioned 15 to 20 approvals right for the full year -- filings…

Neha Manpuria

I thought he mentioned filings, yes…

Glenn Saldanha

But you can typically expect 10 to 12 approvals annually, Neha.

Neha Manpuria

And on the injectable approvals, when will we start seeing that in the US?

Glenn Saldanha

So Fulvestrant, we are already commercialized, and I would anticipate next financial year, you should see quite a few injectables coming through. We are expecting one more yet this year out of Monroe and then the next year, you should see quite a few coming through.

Neha Manpuria

And my last question is on the inflow from the sale of the consumer brands to to HUL. I think that we have recorded only I think about 40 crores, 42 crores in this quarter. Could you -- you might have the number was supposed to be higher than that?

V. S. Mani

So broadly, whenever we approve these kind of cash flows, we obviously have expenses and any assets, et cetera, that we do have been planned, so it is net on that. And also we are getting some amount of monies as a part of the royalties. So the part of that engine we are -- it is an undisclosed amount, so that's why we're not able to put.

Neha Manpuria

So it's probably first part of the payment everything has been received, there’s nothing payment other than the royalty payments?

V. S. Mani

Yes, correct.

Neha Manpuria

And even for the [following] business, all inflows have been…

V. S. Mani

No, that was last year.

Nitin Agarwal

Mani, on the working capital trend, there is a very sharp increase in receivables. How should we look at this now for the end of the year?

V. S. Mani

So Nitin, as would be aware, this year there have been on and off, basically logistics and supply chain takes a little time. So I think a lot of shipments run closer to the end of the quarter. So I believe that this should substantially correct itself in Q3 and Q4. It's basically debtors that have gone on so that is the most liquid of the asset. So I think we should be in a good position to see some of these.

Nitin Agarwal

This does seem a little surprising because this is in a quarter in a quarter in the first half very strong cash valuation across most of the [business], so this came as a bit of a surprise?

V. S. Mani

Yes, I agree. But then if you look at it inventory is well under control that greater than under control. Only a portion of the receivable that as it goes and that’s over 200 crores out of -- I mean and you look at quarter sale of about 3,000 crore, it’s not a very substantial portion, under 200 crores could always get a little bit lumpy at the end of the quarter, which you could receive in the next quarter.

Nitin Agarwal

And secondly the CapEx number seem to be high on the higher side versus what you’ve been guiding to that?

V. S. Mani

So we have guided over 700 to 800, so we are closer to 400. So I believe that in the second half it should be slightly lower than this also. So I don't think that we are off the guidance much. So we should be pretty much there.

Nitin Agarwal

And lastly on the cost front, this seems to be a fairly different reduction or controlling both staff costs and other expenses excluding R&D on a y-o-y basis. How should we look at this number from going forward?

V. S. Mani

I think broadly, Nitin, we've seen an EBITDA of around to less than 20% for the first half. I think we would guide to that in the next half of the year as well. So I think we've got a good handle on the cost side going forward. So you should definitely see this around these levels.

Nitin Agarwal

And just my last one, Glenn, on the areas of Ichnos fund raise, you put out a timeline of December to close transaction. How comfortable are you with this timeline?

V. S. Mani

So Nitin, we have quite a lot of interest right now from several US investors. So the management believes that by December we’ll be able to close the transaction.

Krish Mehta

I have two questions, the first one was on the inventory. So if you could please give the number for Q1 and Q2 inventory, like a breakup of that?

V. S. Mani

So the Q2 we have given. So broadly the Q1 was also similarly in line. I mean, I don't have the number right now but it is very much. So between March and today, the increase in inventory is about max about 60 odd crores. So inventory is I mean pretty much in control.

Krish Mehta

And my second question was about the US business. So what is your estimate on like when this US business will bottom out, and when it starts to show growth, since we've seen like a decline this quarter?

Robert Crockart

I think just to build on what I’ve said a bit earlier is we believe we've seen the bottom out now. So we believe that we'll see the growth in our pick up in quarter three and even furthermore in quarter four.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Alankar Garude from Macquarie.

Alankar Garude

My first question is on the ANDA filing. So we did four till September and we are planning to file 15 to 20 in this fiscal? So does this mean some shift in our R&D strategy? And are we looking to have possibly a higher focus on generic R&D than maybe what you're hired with the past couple of years?

Glenn Saldanha

Alankar, we've been very consistent in terms of spends on the generic and supporting the overall business. I mean, I think second half will look better for in terms of number of filing of generics. And also I think Ichnos spends will be a little lower. So I think overall, our R&D spends full year will finish within 10% to 11% somewhere thereabouts as a company. But I think our spending pattern on our investments in R&D in the different pieces of R&D have been pretty consistent.

Alankar Garude

And my second question, Glenn is, if you look at ISB 830, it seems that even with higher dosage, the primary endpoint or rather the secondary endpoint has not been met. So how are we looking at this product going forward?

Glenn Saldanha

Well, ISB 830 is a broad immunology compound. It could work in various different types of immune diseases. Obviously, for atopic dermatitis that’s used to be which was carried out, we met the primary endpoint, which basically shows that the drug is working in patients. But it is not as good as -- the response is probably not as good as some of the competing molecules. So our view is ISB 830 could play an important role in the treatment of other forms of information and other immunology indications. We have approval for rheumatoid arthritis from the agency. And right now we are look for partners who can take the task forward into other indications.

Alankar Garude

So basically we wouldn’t be going ahead with Phase 2b for RA before we get the partner?

Glenn Saldanha

That’s correct.

Alankar Garude

And one final question from my side, you mentioned about similar EBITDA margins in the second half ‘19 and 0.5%. So can you just throw some light on what exactly is happening on the cost side. I think at the beginning of the fiscal, you had mentioned about R&D and possibly employee costs. Are there any other expenses where we have seen some structural reduction in savings. So any color on that would be helpful.

V. S. Mani

So broadly if you look at it on a overall basis, I mean look at SG&A expenses itself, there has been a descent reduction and nothing at travel and so many other things. There are many lines that one can look at. So on a really broad basis, I think there has been at least a good 3% that we could pull down and I think it will remain there. And also our R&D as we just said is about almost 1.5%, 2% lower than the previous sales. So all in all when we bunch all this together, we feel we’re in a good position and we definitely can see a 3% to 4% increase in our margins going forward as well.

Prakash Agarwal

Just wanted some outlook on India business. I understand that there is very good growth on back of Favipiravir and your chronic portfolio. So I'm not sure you already discussed. But what would have been the growth look like Favipiravir and the outlook for the second half?

Glenn Saldanha

I think the question was a bit earlier as well but just to give you clarity. Our base is growing around 7% to 8%. So the balance is all on Fabi. And then of course for the balance of year, we expect FabiFlu to slow down. But we also expecting our base to systematically also improve. So we also have an optimistic view on the balance of year.

Prakash Agarwal

Double digit is clearly achievable as we have been doing in the past?

Glenn Saldanha

Yes, we believe…

Prakash Agarwal

And if we just strip out the cost savings on the SG&A line, which we have seen across the pharma companies, especially which have branded generic sales. So I mean if we remove that savings we are back to that 16%, 17% margins, so I understand easing in lockdown, traveling and all basically, but not to that extent. But what is the business change which has led to better margins? I mean, its very clearly a lower margin business or -- because looking at y-o-y not much change in the base margins, there is a comment there and how do we see this moving up?

V. S. Mani

So, Prakash, as you can see, we have continued to keep our gross margin right there, at about 35%. I mean that is a margin about 65%. So in spite of whatever you said about some other businesses where the margins could be lower. And in spite of that the business is managed to keep the margins better, it's a combination of product and the kind of work we've done on the procurement side as well. So it's not just about only SG&A, it's all around. So that we have done well. So going forward, if some of those lesser margin businesses come on, we should see a slight improvement in the margins at GC level as well, which is our endeavor to do that.

And as far as the other expenses, what we said, I mean that will be across the industry, everybody would have got some benefit or the other. But I think that is a big lesson for everybody to look at it. So in our mind, we feel that we are quite confident of achieving the 19% to 20% margin and that's where the confidence comes from. And also as we said, even R&D expenses we have pruned down a bit. So overall we have tighten the belt across the board by 1%, 2% everywhere. So it's not just one factor that went and made the big change.

Prakash Agarwal

And lastly on R&D side, so suppose this deal happens by end of this calendar year, which you're very confident. How does R&D look next year for us in fiscal '22?

Glenn Saldanha

So Prakash, it's hard to put a finger on what the R&D spend is going to look like for next year till we complete the capital raise, it will all depend on the quantum of capital rates but that will impact basically the cash. On the P&L side, to the extent that we will dilute to that extend it will consolidated. So I think R&D spends, I mean our view on the P&L will be more or less in the same ballpark, maybe slightly lower. But on the cash side, it'll help dramatically because you'll get external funding into the business.

Prakash Agarwal

And so we should model in around what 10% when you say we'll come down a bit on an overall basis?

V. S. Mani

Prakash, you can -- I mean between 10 and 11, but it can keep it closer to 10. Okay, that’s why we can model it.

Prakash Agarwal

And what would be the current split of the generics and [NCE]?

V. S. Mani

I think, we have given the numbers…

Jason D’souza

So Prakash, if you look at it, the innovation expenditure was 398 crores for six months and generic expenditure was 221 crores.

Shyam Srinivasan

Just the first one on the respiratory pipeline for the -- in Europe. I recollect you have done, completed our litigation and all of this. So how has that portfolio behave in quarter two?

Robert Crockart

So on our respiratory pipeline, we've made some real good progress. So I mean, we've been able to relaunch in some of our markets. We've also -- so we have now got pretty much coverage across most of the markets. And furthermore we are looking at a further expansion in terms of how we can penetrate even further with our respiratory portfolios. So this is really going to be the strength for us moving forward.

Shyam Srinivasan

But is there any big contribution this quarter or you think it has some more second half and fiscal '22 where we’ll see meaningful growth? So what about the 5% constant currency growth we are seeing in Europe, the other things rather than respiratory [gains]?

Robert Crockart

Yes, I would say it's more of the other, because I think the respiratory as a whole has also had an impact, of course through the pandemic. But I think it was a balanced view as we look at the balance of the year we would see it pick it up systematically.

Shyam Srinivasan

Second question is on Ryaltris, I know the FDA is under review the file. Is there any incremental updates, have you heard back, or is it still too early on that one? And the second one of the launch in Australia. Any qualitative sense you can give on how the market itself looking at that?

Robert Crockart

I was just going to say that on the US, it's a bit early unless you wanted to add to that, Glenn. So it's still a bit of work in progress. And then furthermore when we're looking at Australia, we now have -- we launched this in quarter one and the initial indicators have been very positive. So we are at this stage ahead of expectations. And also we've recently launched in South Africa and also the initial months the results have been pretty promising.

Glenn Saldanha

Shyam, on the US side, we are expecting a likely approval of H2, calendar H2, 2021 in the US. As you know, we partner with ITMA. So I think we are hoping to go back to the FDA soon. This was on -- I mean, there was an outstanding CRL, hoping to go back to the agency soon. So that's the status on the US. And of course Europe also we've filed so we're expecting Europe to start contributing next year in a big way to Ryaltris. So I think when you look at next year, I think across the different geographies, Ryaltris should be a substantial contributor to the Europe.

Shyam Srinivasan

Last question is on Latin America, so the MD&A we said that there’s been issues in Brazil, specifically the respiratory portfolio again. So what's the outlook in the second half? Are you seeing -- and Bob, just a general on second wave of COVID? Is there something one needs to worry? Do you think this will keep the developed market including Latin America kind of under pressure for the second half of the fiscal?

Robert Crockart

Yes, I think, when we looked Lat Am, we've seen some impacts with reference to the currency. Of course, the lockdown had its effect. But I think the biggest challenge we've had is in the respiratory category. You've seen that it's declined by 19% to 20% and it just had to have an impact. Also as we look at the pharmacy stores up to 20% of the stores have not even opened again. So in general, it's been a real challenge for us in quarter two. However, now at very early stages, I mean, October is gone we've seen a positive trend and we hope that we can see this trend continue through the balance of the year. Just on your question on second lockdown, our guess is as good as yours. However, we will manage that as Tom will tell.

Tushar Manudhane

Just on the API side, the traction has been improving or strengthening quarter-over-quarter. So is this to do, I mean there have been some commentaries from the four other formulators

this is more because of the inventory build up to avoid any discussion, because of this COVID. So is it the case for us also on the API external sales?

Glenn Saldanha

So I think we are very optimistic about our API business. I mean we are seeing some very good uptake it’s got nothing to do with inventory build up. This is actually a lot of the shift, which is happening is coming on account of I think more and more customers wanting to move from China to India, and to pick up suppliers from India. So that is also assisting the whole trend on the API side. So our view is that next few years, I mean the API business will continue to show strong growth across the board.

Tushar Manudhane

And is this more led by -- so effectively this is more led by volume rather than just favorable pricing?

Glenn Saldanha

Correct.

Tushar Manudhane

And if you could just also highlight the product concentration on the API segment like top five, top 10 products could be contributing how much?

Glenn Saldanha

It's very, very broad based. So our business unlike many of our peers, API who have API businesses, our concentration is very broad based. So I don't think any significant product contributes to more than 10%.

Tushar Manudhane

And just secondly on this ROW segment, this also, I mean just to clarify, this is also led by this COVID led products or again some improving outlook in select geographies?

Glenn Saldanha

I think its a -- there is very little of COVID led products in here. I mean, this is mostly, some geography’s outperformance and growing faster.

Tushar Manudhane

Would you like to call out which specific geographies and is that sustainable?

Glenn Saldanha

I think it's sustainable. I can't give you a break-up of specific geographies, because ROW is a very broad-based business. I mean we have operations in 30, 40 odd countries. So it’s much broader. I can't call out a specific geography but I think we see this trend continuing.

Damayanti Kerai

My question is on the debt reduction front. So if you can update on debt reduction plan for this year as well as for next coming years?

V. S. Mani

So as you can see the gross debt has come down to about 180 crores in the first half of this year. And while we had some requirements on the working capital side, but I see that going forward in the current year, you should see similar kind of reduction in the net debt as well as we go along. And also as the business grows, obviously, sometimes there are requirements but on a very broad base, it is there. And with the improvement in the EBITDA, I think the ratios all look quite good. I think it's difficult to put a number of what we’ll do next year. But going forward, if we continue to manage I mean our -- if we continue to do our businesses well, obviously, we should see reduction as we go along, similar to what we will see in the current year.

Damayanti Kerai

So debt reduction mainly led by the operational cash flow. And do we have any diversification plan for any non strategic asset which can help us get in debt reduction front?

Glenn Saldanha

So I think the biggest outside of the core business where you'll see constant debt reduction going forward, also with the Ichnos capital raise, our investment in Ichnos will go down, which obviously, will mean the business will have significant free cash coming in. So I think starting next year, you should see a big chunk of de-lever happen. Of course, in the next few quarters, also you see some amount from the business, I think next year maybe a big amount of de-lever.

Damayanti Kerai

And one question on the API business. So you are seeing, you said it's helped by customers diversifying away from China. So are we seeing such more queries from the global customers who are looking to diversify their sourcing away from China and that should continue to help us?

Glenn Saldanha

Absolutely. I think we are seeing a lot of that, a lot of global customers who are now looking for India sources and that is helping and will continue to help going forward.

Damayanti Kerai

And this is across our product portfolio, not something related COVID or some specific therapy?

Glenn Saldanha

Correct.

Vishal Manchanda

So I wanted to check whether the cost related to the Monroe facility…

Operator

Sir, I’m so sorry to interrupt but your audio is not very clear. Can you speak from the handset mode please?

Vishal Manchanda

So I wanted to check whether the cost related to the Monroe facility is into the P&L, or there are still some costs that need to come up going forward…

V. S. Mani

So I mean, already we are on with oral solids and also the injectable side, a lot of the costs are already in the P&L.

Vishal Manchanda

So more than half…

V. S. Mani

Yes, around closer half.

Vishal Manchanda

And one more on your NCE side, basically the bi-specific antibody platform. Just wanted to check whether there are any approved bi-specific antibodies, or this is basically a new target and would need to be validated?

V. S. Mani

There is one b-specific approach for [Micromet], I think which eventually got sold to Amgen. So Amgen has one, I think it's called [glycinato] which is approved, which is again a CD3 engager. And obviously there are a lot of -- there is a huge amount of work ongoing on bi-specific antibodies. And many of them have shown positive responses in Phase 1s and Phase 2s in the clinics and have progressed quite significantly.

Vishal Manchanda

Is there -- there could the bi-specific antibodies that could have come into Phase 3 now, apart from the one that’s already approved.

V. S. Mani

That's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two questions on Ichnos. What is the size of fund raise are we talking about? What is the expected dilution we would look at in Ichnos? And after the fund raise for the financial year of FY '22. What would be still the investment which the parent Glenmark will have to make into Ichnos?

V. S. Mani

So Rohit, unfortunately, I don't think we can give any visibility on any of the questions you asked. Basically, I think the fund raise will all depend on the valuation. I think this is that we will decide how much of capital raise at this juncture versus how much capital will be raised subsequently. So I think this is a Series B fund raise, there will be a series C, D. And obviously, hopefully one of the series will be an IPO. So I think there's a big runway there. As the company keeps -- the value keeps increasing and as we keep -- these assets keep progressing, there will be subsequent rounds of capital raise. That's the only visibility we can give you right now. I mean, we can't give you any details on the size of the capital raise at this point.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. The next question is from the line of Nitin Agarwal from IDFC Securities.

Nitin Agarwal

Glenn on a broad level, see one challenge we've had historically is while your operating performance has been usually okay our capital allocation issues have been essentially a bit of a concern I mean, the challenging market has been grappling well. So when you take a next, say year, two year view, I mean broadly which we have on the capital allocation side in terms of be the debt reduction part of it whether it’d be deployment of capital -- focus on the incremental businesses. I mean where are we -- I mean how are we looking at incremental capital deployment for the business?

Glenn Saldanha

Nitin, I think the next few years are purely -- we've gone through a massive capital investment cycle over the last five odd years or more. And for me the next two, three years are purely making sure we unlock all the value that we've already created. So I think from that perspective, I think the next few years is all about free cash generation and repaying debt and will we complete that cycle of de-levering. We will not deploy additional capital to -- beyond the regular investments that we make to sustain our current businesses and the current growth.

There are no new initiatives, which will stock up cash. So that's the way we see it. So I think the next few years is probably about cash generation and using that capital to repay debt and de-levering. Our base business growth continues to remain strong. The margins have improved now to 19%, 20% and the margins will keep improving over the next few years. Consistently also with once we get the Ichnos capital raise done our investment in innovation, our innovative research will go down. So I think overall within the next few years we will be all be about the value creation and using the free cash to repay debt.

Cyndrella Carvalho

If you could help us to understand the overview on US, specifically over next two to three years, FY22, ‘23. As we expect it to be bottoming out and things should roll ahead in our expectations. So what should we model in ‘22 and ‘23 in US? And if you could help us -- you just guided us on the entire view over next two to three years. Similarly, if you can help us to understand the India business also would be helpful.

Glenn Saldanha

So on the US, I mean our view is the last three, four years have been really painful for us in the US. We have not had significant growth coming through and that's primarily because of all the price erosion we witnessed particularly on the derm portfolio. I mean we have Mupirocin, we have calcipotriene, we had atomoxetine and whole bunch of products, which have seen unprecedented price erosion over the last two, three years. So as Robert mentioned, we are now at the bottom of the price erosion curve. And from this quarter, from Q3 onwards, that cycle will reverse. So I think FY22 and '23, you should see good growth coming back from the US and primarily driven by also the filings, which we have done in Monroe, which now will start getting approved and have started getting approved. So I think that will also help in FY22 and '23. And also our investment in Monroe, we are hoping will start paying back from '22 and then '23.

So all-in-all the US looks strong over '22 and '23. We have gone through a difficult phase in the US over the last two, three years. We are expecting strong come back over the next few years. As far as India goes, India has always been a strong market for Glenmark. We have a number of filings, we have a lot of good products and we still think India will continue to sustain double-digit growth going forward for us. And we keep having enough of new product filings, new products approvals, market expansion to ensure that.

Cyndrella Carvalho

Any FDA approvals that we could look forward to in '22 and '23 in US?

Glenn Saldanha

Sorry, can you repeat that?

Cyndrella Carvalho

Any key approvals or any niche approvals that we should look forward to '22, '23 apart from Monroe?

Glenn Saldanha

We don't give any visibility to specific approvals. But you can expect the same 10, 12 approvals coming through. Only the quality of approvals, as Robert mentioned, will improve substantially going forward, because we have some good findings pending with the agency.

Rahul Veera

Just a quick question. I wanted to understand. So dimethyl fumarate opportunity will be at a risk launch, right?

Glenn Saldanha

That's correct. But we’ve still not made a decision whether we want to go ahead or not go ahead with commercializing it.

Rahul Veera

It was almost there are like seven approvals now for methyl furoate and about three or four launches have happened. So I believe even though the opportunity facing is sizeable but eventually it will boil down to $30 million to $40 million. Is my thought process correct?

V. S. Mani

I mean, we can't comment on the specific details of DMS. But I think as you rightly said, it's an at risk launch, the Federal Circuit decision is expected and we'll see what happens.

