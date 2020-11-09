Almirall SA (LBTSF) CEO Peter Guenter on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Almirall SA (OTC:LBTSF) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pablo Divasson del Fraile - Head of Investor Relations

Peter Guenter - Chief Executive Officer

Michael McClellan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse

Krishna Chaitanya Arikatla - Goldman Sachs

Alvaro Lenze - Alantra Equities

José María Canovas - JB Capital Markets

Peter Welford - Jefferies International

Jaime Escribano - Banco Santander

Operator

Pablo Divasson del Fraile

Thank you Joe. Good morning to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us to review Almirall’s Q3 results. I hope everyone is safe and remaining healthy. As usual, you can find the slides to this call on the Investors page of our website at almirall.com.

Moving to Slide 2. I would like to remind you that information presented in this call contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.

With that, please advance to Slide 3. Presenting today, we have Peter Guenter, Chief Executive Officer; Mike McClellan, Chief Financial Officer. Peter will review the third quarter business performance and later come back to sum up, and Mike will review detail on the financials. After that, we will open up for a Q&A session.

So, with that, I will pass you over to our CEO, Peter Guenter.

Peter Guenter

Thanks a lot Pablo for the introduction and good morning to everybody on the call. Before I move on to the quarterly results, I would like to first address my decision to leave Almirall.

First let me tell you that I had enormously enjoyed my three years at Almirall. Since I joined the company, we have worked extremely hard to build what I call the new Almirall. This new Almirall, is driven by a sound strategy by highly experienced and talented people and by a series of innovative launches and late stage pipeline products.

Above all, we at Almirall are driven by a profound desire and commitment to make a real difference in patients lives suffering from debilitating dermatological disease. And I very much believe that we have indeed succeeded in building a very strong company that is poised for future growth.

The transformation of the company is quite obvious when you look at the structure of our EBITDA, the core EBITDA, which is at the end of the day, what we really manage, has more than quadrupled over the period. Consequently, we are no longer dependent on other and deferred income elements. Moving forwards growth of core EBITDA is what you should be looking for.

Of course, I have not done it alone, we have significantly reinforced many parts of our organization, our development of internal province, as well as by external hires. I’m proud to say that our even place an internationally experienced leadership team capable of driving long-term shareholder value.

Also, we had built one of the strongest pipelines and medicals dermatology. Thanks to a series of successful in licensing projects, we have evolved from a pipeline based on reformulations with little clinical relevance into a pipeline of late stage innovative new entities that will bring clinical relevance, patient benefits.

Consequently, Almirall’s is set for a period of sustained growth of our core business over the coming years, further accelerated by the launches such as Tirbanibulin in the U.S. and EU, the launch of lebrikizumab in EU and others to follow. We have also strengthened our R&D capabilities for which I want to thank Bhushan Hardas. Bhushan, has recently decided to leave the company for family reasons.

Finally, I want to thank many people starting with the Gallardo family for their unwavering support, the Board of Directors and last but not least, all the employees of Almirall without whom this transformation would not have been possible. Although this will be my last earnings call, you can be assured that I remain fully committed to Almirall until year-end, and we will of course continue to press forward without fear strategy.

Now moving through the business. In Q3, we have seen a generally resilient performance despite the environment with a varying impact across geographies. Our European business has shown steady growth, while our U.S. business having been severally impacted earlier this year has showed initial positive trends. I will comment on our performance in these markets shortly.

To highlight our growth drivers performance Ilumetri continue to perform strongly surpassing pre-COVID levels. And we are excited about the imminent launch in France, a key building block for the products going forward.

So Skilarence, no surprises here, continuing in line as we had guided you at half one. However, we are pleased to have achieved net sales growth sequentially Q3 versus Q2 plus 12%. Seysara sold TRx back to pre-COVID levels in absolute terms, as overall U.S. oral antibiotic market has started to rebound. These initial positives are supported by the critical label updates we explained during the half one call.

Our pipeline leverage potential remains extremely significant as we all know. For lebrikizumab, we expect readouts of Phase III in half two next year. And we are working with our partner Eli Lilly, in the planning for 2023 launch. We feel very confident that lebrikizumab will become our number one product by far in the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

We are focused on making the final preparations for the launch of Tirbanibulin in the U.S. and EU in Q1 and Q2 2021, respectively. For Bioniz, we have 60-days to review the data, which we expect to receive by the end of the year, and therefore a decision will be made in Q1 2021.

And finally, it is important to mention that we have received the acceptance of the clinical trial application for Seysara in China. This means we are on track to start the Phase III trials as planned. So as you can see, there is open progress in the late-stage pipeline. With the resilience of the business we have seen in year-to-date, we also reiterate the full-year guidance.

On the next slide, I would like to show you in more detail the market trends we are seeing that directly affect Almirall. There is a clear rebound in face-to-face interactions after a trough in the Q2. Our own internal data follow a similar trend and we have been quite successful to beef up our digital communications with our customers.

As you will see later in the Ilumetri section, we have even lost in Belgium and Italy by virtual means in the month of May and June. Additionally, we will show you the rebound in the OAB market, where we are seeing the increase in prescriptions of Seysara.

Let’s now move to Ilumetri. So, this slide shows you the market dynamics in the anti-IL23 class. You can see clearly from the German data, the anti-IL-23 are competing with anti-IL-17 capturing now 30% of the dynamic share of the market within the biologics with compelling reasons for the strength. The anti-IL-23 class has a strong efficacy profile, with the key attributes being approved and locked in efficacy with convenient dosing and with no significant safety constraints.

While competition remains intense, Ilumetri’s product profile is compelling with long-term sustained efficacy, delivering maintain control for psoriasis patients, very good tolerability and ease of use at the key attributes.

This superior profile benefits patients and physicians in the current environment that will continue to be a competitive aspect in the fast COVID world with a quarterly dosing regimen and a cost effective price, which will continue to support the growth of the products in this finished months.

As you can see on the next slide, Ilumetri had a strong performance with sales growing sequentially, and with 125% increase year-on-year. The performance in key market Germany has continued to drive sales growth, achieving our highest monthly unit volume since launch in that country with more than 1200 units.

Across the different markets in Europe, most countries are surpassing March levels, which really is a good achievement and validation of the potential of unity. We remain fully confident in its growth potential going forward with data for September being very encouraging, continuing the momentum of Ilumetri.

At the recent EADV Congress, we have released, a first anti-IL-23 a full five-year data set analysis demonstrating long-term psoriasis control with a reassuring long-term safety profile for five-years. We are confident this evidence will help doctors in their clinical decision making further adding to our understanding of the role that the anti-IL-23 B19 class can play in achieving long-term control, because that is really the goal of treating the chronic disease like psoriasis.

On the next slide, as we mentioned last time, we are very excited to the imminent launch of Ilumetri in France, which is, which is a significant strategic milestone for the company, with France being the second largest psoriasis market in Europe, and is a strategic opportunity for Ilumetri. This enables Almirall to build a strong footprint in the dermatology field for future launches with for example, tirbanibulin and lebrikizumab.

Also here we provide you with some incremental details across specific markets where we have launched virtually for example, in Italy and Belgium. These are proving to be successful launches even within the current restrictions.

In summary, despite the continued impact from COVID in the third quarter, we delivered strong performance with Ilumetri, with significant sequential sales growth. Even though we are not back at full normalization, we have been able to continue with rollouts. We strongly believe that coming through this pandemic, the profile of Ilumetri is really what is making the product for physicians and patients to turn to.

Now let’s take a look at Skilarence. Overall, no surprises in Q3. We are pleased with the sequential positive net sales growth seen this quarter despite the continued impact from COVID, I remind you that patience and Skilarence need block monitoring.

And we had also previously outlined to you the issue of compounding we have faced in the Netherlands, which has stalled our growth there. The legal court case is spending and has progressed and we are expecting to be able to update you in Q1 2021. So it has been a decent quarter for Skilarence.

Furthermore, in a post-COVID world the profile of Skilarence will support, will continue to support this growth. To remind you of this, Skilarence is a product with a good balance between efficacy and safety indicated as a long-term maintenance treatment.

With those flexible and addressed it according to the clinical response and tolerability of each patient, achieving an individual therapy based on the minimum effective dose. When we will return to normalizations use patient stats will begin to increase as patients get back in front of their doctors.

Now moving to the U.S. In the U.S., as their chart shows the OAB market has also rebounded from its lowest level in May, and it is trading close to its pre pandemic levels. In Q3, the weekly total prescriptions have shown the positive trends, and the latest data show that prescriptions are at the highest reported volume since the end of March.

Let’s now turn to Seysara. COVID-19 impacted Seysara prescriptions in Q2. In Q3, we are encouraged by the increase in new-to-brand prescriptions, despite the continued challenges presented to us by COVID and this gives us confidence in rebuilding our position. This was the first quarter with the FDA updates to the microbiology label of Seysara.

While we are still at an early stage, it is proving an important factor that we are able to leverage with physicians and it really differentiates the product from the older generics that continue to dominate the market. The narrow spectrum of Seysara versus other products on the market gives us a meaningful advantage.

The overall U.S. OAB market has started to show positive trends, and our expectations are for the market to continue to pick up gradually. Our focus remains to build prescriptions and gain market share.

With that, I will turn it over to Mike for the financial review.

Michael McClellan

Thank you, Peter. Now I want to take you through the financial part of the presentation. As Peter mentioned in his introduction in Q3 we have seen resilient performance despite the tough realities of the COVID-19 impacted environment.

The key highlights for the nine-months to-date are the following: our European business remain relatively resilient with steady growth, while our U.S. business having been heavily impacted by COVID-19 effects, have shown initial positive trends in recent months.

Year-to-date, net sales have declined by 3.7% and total revenues have declined by 9%. However, if you exclude Aczone generic impact, net sales increased by 4.3% year-to-date, which gives us a better sense of the sustainable growth outlook for Almirall.

This is important as the generic impacts has annualized at the end of Q3 with a reduced drag on that sales from Aczone going forward. If we look at two three in isolation, net sales decreased by 9.7% versus Q3, 2019, but increased by 1%, excluding the impact of Aczone generic.

Looking at total revenues, we guided earlier this year that we would see a significant reduction in other income, which resulted in a year-to-date defined of 9%. The gross margin ratio is in-line with our expectations given the adverse impacts of the generic competition to Aczone on margins.

In terms of OpEx, SG&A declined in-line with total revenues as increased new product investments were offset by lower promotion activity in general expenses in the nine-months due to the COVID situation. The combination of these elements results in the decline in EBITDA of 20% for the nine-month period.

Turning to Slide 17, we continue to increase our product sales disclosure, adding a quarterly breakdown to better help you understand the dynamics of our business. The difference between our European and U.S. business momentum is clear as we see the relative resilience of the European portfolio in Q3, driven by the growth of our dermatology business, which I will detail in the next slide.

Our U.S. portfolio was still impacted significantly by the generic erosion of Aczone as well as the COVID impact on other products such as a seller Seysara. However, following the severe impact experienced earlier in the year, we are seeing initial positive trends in Q3. Our rest of the world business benefited from strong orders from partners in the first half.

As a reminder, other net sales include the impact of the accelerated recognition of deferred income that we mentioned in the Q1 results. The Q3 deferred income was around five million, which is two million less than the Q3 2019. Now that we have essentially analyzed the impact of the generic Aczone, our portfolio has limited patent expiry risk going forward in the near-term.

Moving to Slide 18, looking at the Q3 dermatology sales, we drove a strong performance in Europe benefiting from the growth of Ilumetri as Peter has described, as well as strong trends from our Ciclopoli franchise. Here you can also see the generic impact of Aczone in the U.S., which is compared to the strongest period of last year in Q3, resulting in a challenging comparative period.

The rest of the portfolio in the U.S. still seeing lingering impacts of COVID situation, but we have seen improving trends during the quarter. As we move forward, we expect growth to be driven by the recent launches like Ilumetri and Seysara, as well as new products coming to the market such as tirbanibulin in 2021.

Looking at the overall net sales evolution. Here is a bridge for the nine-months and you will see a couple things I would like to call out for you. The existing portfolio in net sales increased around 33 million, of which 24 million was due to deferred income released in the first quarter, when you compare the nine-months year-to-date versus last year.

As you are aware, the deferred income including other net sales will normalize for the full-year to a difference of roughly 22 million, resulting in around 52 million this year versus 30 million in 2019 for the full-year, with a remaining amount of roughly 17 million to be recognized in 2021, before the deferred income is fully amortized.

On the opposite side of this, we took a hit of close to 16 million in the U.S., of which 49 million was due to generic Aczone. To repeat my earlier comments, this impact is now analyzed having ended at the end of Q3, excluding Aczone net sales would have grown 4.3% year-to-date for the company.

Looking at the P&L, we have now reviewed the sales performance, so let me make some additional comments. Other income reduced as expected in previously communicated as AstraZeneca milestone income declined.

Despite our investment in recent product launches, SG&A has decreased due to reduced spending during the COVID impacted period, which also reduced our R&D spending as compared to 2019. Despite lower expenses to decline in our revenues, other income and COVID impact led to a 20% reduction in our nine-month EBITDA to around 190 million.

Moving on to Slide 21. Continuing down the P&L, there is nothing in particular note for you here except the Q2 impairment charge on the legacy portfolio in the U.S., which does impact our pre-tax profit. We finished the quarter having generated normalized net income of 74 million for the nine-months and a normalized earnings per share of $0.43.

If we now look at the balance sheet, there are quite a few comments provided on the slide, so I will only highlight one of the most important factors. We finished the quarter with a leverage of 1.7 times EBITDA to net debt, which gives us strong liquidity in the current environment and also flexibility for potential M&A activity. We are on-track to land the ratio between 1.6 to 1.8 by the end of the year, absent significant M&A activity, which is what we already described at the half year results.

Let’s take a look at the cash flow statements. We delivered operating cash flow generating 85 million aided by a collection of a sales milestone from AstraZeneca. We have had a negative charge in working capital for nine-months, which is a combination of the decrease in accounts payable from lower rebates in the U.S. and COVID related activity slowed down across the business, as well as increased inventory for recently launched products.

There were no significant investments made this quarter, in Q4 we do not expect a significant amount of investing activities, since the decision on the option agreement for Bioniz for the underlying CTCL asset will likely be in early 2021 as described by Peter.

As you are aware of the dividend payment was delayed as a result of the COVID situation postponing our Annual General Meeting. In October, the gross dividend was paid of $0.203 per share, with a majority of the shareholders choosing a script dividend, resulting in approximately two million cash outs that you will see in Q4.

With that I will pass it back to Peter for his wrap-up.

Peter Guenter

Thanks a lot Mike. To wrap-up. Today, we have tried to provide you with more to understand the business and the different moving parts. This quarter has demonstrated the resilience of our European business, which has experienced steady growth, and we started to see positive initial for Seysara.

Going forward, there are many aspects we can be optimistic about, including the performance of Ilumetri, the good progress of Seysara in terms of prescriptions, as well as our strong financial management and balance sheets.

Furthermore, as I highlighted at the start of the presentation, we are progressing nicely with our exciting innovative pipeline. I’m very pleased to see the continuation of the transformation of the Company.

Almirall, as a company in good shape set for long-term growth by unlocking the value of the pipeline, which will be led by the experienced leadership. This growth will come from the increasing contribution from the current and future growth drivers, as well as management continuous focus on additional external opportunities to generate sustainable value for shareholders, and further boost growth prospects.

With that, Pablo, I will hand it over to you for the Q&A

Pablo Divasson del Fraile

Thank you, Peter, Joa back to you for the Q&A, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Your first question comes in the line of Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Trung Huynh

Hi, guys, it is Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse. Firstly, to Peter, all of us at Credit Suisse. We are very, very sorry to hear that you are leaving. But do you know you have left the company in a much better position in dermatology then when you joined. So, we look forward to meeting you again in your new role?

So, three questions from me, mainly for Mike, I think, first one on guidance. Given the high level of cost control that you have done so far this year, is there any risk of beating the 230 to 250 EBITDA guidance, is it simply caution around COVID in 4Q.

And secondly, on the gross margin side pre-COVID, you said you should see a small increase for the gross margin despite the genericization of Aczone, but for nine-months this year you are down, 4% on sales and up 4% on cost? How should we think about the mix of your cost this year?

And then just looking at cost drivers going forward on SG&A and R&D we have had this significant step down this year. But it should come back in 2021, as you roll out more countries for Skilarence, Ilumetri you launch tirbanibulin and invest in R&D. So, is a level similar to the 2019 SG&A and R&D spend look like a sensible assumptions to 2021? Thanks very much.

Michael McClellan

Yes, so let me go through the different aspects there. So, with the full-year guidance, based on what we have seen nine-months year-to-date, we are confident that we will be in that range. We do see a little bit softer spending. But we also of course, see in Q4 that there is some increased COVID restrictions across some of the geographies.

So we think with all of the different moving parts, we are still on-track to land within that range. I think it would take quite a significant increase in sales to get us above that. So we are comfortable with the range at this point.

If we look at the gross margin, we have seen a little bit of an extra drag on mainly related to Aczone. If you take out the Aczone generification, the underlying sales growth and the underlying cost of goods growth is pretty consistent.

So we do expect to see a slight improvement in Q4, because we will see the annualization of this Aczone impact and we should get fairly close to last year’s gross margin. I think as you go forward into 2021 and beyond, the increase in sales of the newer launches will help to get us back in that range of 70 percentage.

If we look at SG&A, yes, we have been soft this year because of the COVID impact. So I think when you start looking into 2021, and we will give you our guidance in February. But you have got to think of a couple different factors.

One is that, you know, there will be a natural increase in SG&A, just by returned to normal activity. You add to that for the need to launch tirbanibulin and continue pushing some of the other products, and we will see an increase in SG&A and R&D as well, because you will see a more normalization there.

Our goal in 2021 will be to grow the core EBITDA of the company. Now, keeping in mind that we do have a significant amount of deferred income rolling off, 52 going down to 17. That will create a stretch at the overall EBITDA level. But we will really concentrate on growing the core EBITDA with the new launches, despite the fact that we will see an uptick in expenses next year, because of the normalization post-COVID which we don’t expect to last as an effect for the full-year of 2021 and new launches. So lots of moving parts, we will give you a much clearer view on 2021 when we get to February.

Peter Guenter

Last one more coming from my side trying to - I mean, with all our things being equal the question also what is a commercial go to market model plus COVID going to look like and of course I think we have learned an awful lot during the confinement period, we have seen the possibilities in an accelerated way. We have all undergone I think a kind of a digital evolution for Dummies so to speak.

And we have learned a lot that the digital interaction you can also reach many customers in a very cost effective way. So let’s see what comes out. I think of course there will be an increase for sure. But some of the lessons learned during the confinement where we see this sticking there for the future go to market model.

Trung Huynh

Thanks very much. I will jump back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of KC Arikatla from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Krishna Chaitanya Arikatla

Hello, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. I have four please. The first one, you talked about starting the Phase III trial for Seysara in China. How should we think about the timing and the cost of doing that? And will you be partnering with someone in the region? And also does this trigger any milestones that you need to pay that again, that is the first one.

The second, sticking with Seysara. Do you think COVID-19 has changed the long-term peak sales potential for the drug in any way, be it increased competition or changes in how physicians are prescribing?

Third, for lebrikizumab, when should we expect the Phase III readout, please? And can you confirm the status of recruitment and how it is going amid the pandemic?

The final one, you previously talked about potential Spanish pricing reforms. Can you provide as an update here, if you still expect this to happen sometime in 2021? Thank you.

Michael McClellan

Yes thanks KC. I think, I will take the first and the last question. And I will let Peter take the two in the middle. So with Seysara China, we will be ramping up Phase III studies, as soon as we can. You will see that in the R&D expense. But you know, I think this is going to be a couple years, and it is not going to be a hugely expensive because it is already capitalizing on the data from the U.S.

When it comes to for milestones, the agreement on Seysara China is with Paratek. It has nothing to do with the Allergan acquisition, because Allergan did not have the rights to Seysara in China, so there will be no further payments to Allergan, because of that.

The final question was Spanish pricing reforms. Given everything that is going on in COVID, we don’t expect to see a fundamental reform package out this year. We will keep our eye on what is going to happen for 2021.

We are seeing, of course, the normal pressures that you see in products that have generic competition and sometimes when new launches, lower prices. But we don’t expect anything comprehensive to come out before the end of the year.

Peter Guenter

Yes. So on the fourth question KC Seysara long-term potential. Well, obviously 2020 has been a very special year. Because this is one extend the last year because of COVID-19. And the impact on let’s say the acute business of dermatology and of course acne is an acute business par excellence, so it is going to be dependent on in a normal situation, how fast can we grow the business, how fast can we grow prescription, how fast can we grow market share?

But it is true that the new label is, has a very, very favorable response in the eyes of customers. So KOLs are very supportive of that new label of Seysara, so, but I think it is a little bit early to see. And we have to come to normal situation and see to which extent that we can grow the brand.

Actually piggybacking a little bit on your previous questions, so it’s not forget that we have a very interesting business days in China. So largely de-risked clinical trial program, a relatively limited one also, by the way, in terms of costing.

And registration or submission in 2023 for a potential loans launch in 2024, because as we mentioned in one of the earlier calls, we are looking at a out of pocket business model. And of course in the affluent part of China the price flexibility is there and so we are very optimistic on that possibility.

And then your question on lebrikizumab well as you know Lilly had paused all the clinical trials. I have the positive news that it has of course resumed, they are accelerating where they can, not only in the U.S., but they have opened massive new sites in Europe also, which is very important to us, obviously to have also European KOLs having a hands on experience with the drug before we launch.

And I’m pleased to tell you that for both of the monotherapy studies, but also the combination study with TCS, with Topical Corticosteroids, most of the sites are open and the patients are recruiting rapidly. Not a surprise to me, because even if lebrikizumab is a great drug, there’s a very important remaining unmet medical need. And in such indications, normally, you don’t have a lot of difficulties to recruit fast new patients. So, we are still on track for a readout of these studies by half two next year, and a launch in 2023.

Krishna Chaitanya Arikatla

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Alvaro Lenze from Alantra Equities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alvaro Lenze

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have already been answered. But I just wanted to know if you could give us some more detail on the performance of Seysara, and whether they update we have seen during Q3 margin and by recovery in the overall market, or whether you have been also gaining market share? Thanks.

Michael McClellan

Yes, I think it is both you, you have seen a increase in market share of a couple tenths of a percentage points, as well as a rebound in the market, of course, as you get into the summer months here into the back to school, which is typically better for the OAB. But we are very encouraged by gaining some market share in that period.

So, we think we are on a good track and trends, we will see how, COVID impacts the rest of the year. But so far, so good. You have seen an inflection point since the launch of the new label. And that adding with the rebound to the market has helped us to have a much better quarter in Q3 versus Q2.

Alvaro Lenze

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of José María Canovas from JB Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

José María Canovas

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just one follow-up on potential changes on Spanish regulation. If I’m not wrong, you guided for a potential impact of up to - negative impact of up to 20 million at the beginning of the year. Just wondering, if you are still seeing such impact or if you could be more - should we see these changes in 2021? Thank you.

Michael McClellan

Yes, so I think we didn’t guide a specific number for the Spanish impact. We have a range in our guidance of 20 million. And we had mentioned that one of the potential negative factors would be any changes to the Spanish regulation.

At this point, nothing has happened so far this year, and we don’t think anything will happen to negatively affect us in the last couple months. So, we are still competent with the range of our guidance. But the revised guidance we gave at the half year didn’t have a significant impact from Spanish reforms.

When it comes to 2021 it is a little too early to tell. We will know more in February when we give our view on 2021. But so far, there hasn’t been anything approved through the Spanish Parliament.

Peter Guenter

I think also, bit of additional color from my side, I think that in many countries, politicians are extremely appreciated for the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in general. First to find the pandemic and be part of the solution when you think about both potential vaccines and potential drugs to be produced to combat the disease. So, I think also that many politicians will understand the importance of a strong, also but local pharmaceutical industry and that might hopefully change a little bit the way politicians are looking at this industry.

José María Canovas

Many thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from line of Peter Welford form Jeffries. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Welford

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I have got two Pete. Firstly, just with regards to M&A. You mentioned that your 1.6 to 1.8 net debt to EBITDA still left you firepower to execute on deals. Curious if you can perhaps comment a bit on the environment at the moment you are seeing for that? Is it an opportune time to be able to pick up on the dermatology assets? Or given some of the valuations obviously the same in U.S. biotech, is it actually quite challenging to do deals? And are you finding any impact in negotiations, obviously, from COVID-19 hindering the ability to do it? And perhaps just related to that, is it sensible to assume a significant or somewhat significant deal could happen near-term? Or given the sort of management changes, if the inclination to wait until a new management is in place before executing any potential transaction?

And then the second question, just a sort of a follow-up to the comment that Mike made on the limited near-term LOE risk that raised to the portfolio from generic. Just help us given Almirall you know just have a fairly big portfolio of a lot of things we don’t necessarily focus on. Could you perhaps just outline when next generic considered risks to the legacy portfolio, we should be factoring into our thinking? And just to help us sort of frame where Almirall goes from here? Thank you.

Michael McClellan

Yes. So let me take those two questions. First, with M&A, we have got some firepower. We actively looked out into the market to see if there is opportunities. Right now, in this COVID impacted environment, it is a little more difficult to value things because you just don’t know where the trends are going to go.

So, I think we will be cautious if something does come along that we think we can create significant value. We will take a look at it. But I think in this current environment, you have got to be a little cautious and that it is tough to see where the trends are going to go in the next year or two.

And you don’t want to overvalue assets based on historical results when we don’t know how COVID is going to impact things. So I would say stay tuned, if we find something interesting we are ready to move but we have got to be assured that we can really value things properly.

When it comes to the LOE, like I said, we don’t have any significant LOEs coming up. I think if you look at across our portfolio, there are products that already have generic competitors. Most of that is behind us, you will see some declines slowly in the coming years.

But I would say the next one of any significance is one of our partner products in Spain at FSE Tesavel, but that is not for another three years. So there are some things that will come later in the in the cycle, but nothing imminent in terms of further LOEs post-Aczone.

Peter Welford

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your last question comes from the line of Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Trung Huynh

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my follow-up. Just a few housekeeping questions if I can. So on working capital that came in higher, was there any reasons why we see this high inventory needed. On Imunorix, there was a big jump in the quarter, so it went from being too small to disclose to now being in the top 10 in 3Q. So how should we think about versus 3Q one-off or should we treat this as a more sustainable product going forward?

And then finally, on Peter’s actually, on the Spanish products. So things like Crestor and Sativex, are you able to keep the growth of these products flat year-on-year or when do you expect these to start going down? Just trying to think about how these Spanish products can bounce back once COVID is gone, or actually, given that they are older, they just simply slowly decline. So any help, there would be welcome. Thanks very much.

Michael McClellan

Yes. So on working capital, we saw an extra impact in Q3. But that was mainly because of COVID in the summer months. We saw accounts payable go down significantly. So we had cash out, and we didn’t have a lot of activities building that back up.

That is also a little bit exacerbated by the decline in Aczone, because you are not building up rebate accruals for those sales. Because the assets been defining. We do expect that to improve a little bit in Q4, and at the full-year we will not have quite the same working capital charge you saw in Q3.

When it comes to Imunorix, that is a very special situation. We have seen a lot of sales into Latin America. This is a product of some countries and some medical systems are using in their battle against COVID. So we have seen a little bit of a one-time surge this year in that product, I wouldn’t think that that is very sustainable. We will see how COVID kind of impacts going forward. But there are some medical practices that are using products like this and in their COVID fight.

And when it comes to the remaining products facing generic, especially in Spain, when a product faces generic competition, there is a huge price decline. But then a lot of times the volume can stay relatively consistent. So you don’t see those products once they have hit their initial price decline, sharply eroding like you do in some other markets. So things like Crestor, Sativex hasn’t seen an erosion, it doesn’t have any generics on the market.

Now of course, there are other similar products in some markets, particularly in Germany, where it is a little more open for use of cannabinoids. So we don’t expect to see generic competition on our products Sativex in anytime in the near future. So I hope that kind of answers the view on those older products.

Trung Huynh

That is great. Thanks. And if I can just sneak one last question in, for Peter. Is there any news or update on the timeline for an appointment to replace you?

Peter Guenter

Well, that is a question for the Board, I’m afraid Trung. The only thing I can tell you is that the Board is working very diligently with high priority on this. And then the second more personal comment is that if you look at the attractiveness of the Company.

Ongoing and the future launches, the late-stage pipeline. I think it is a very attractive opportunity for a high talented person. So I have no doubt that the Nomination Committee of the Board will be able to come up with a very interesting list of candidates.

Trung Huynh

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have had one further question come through from the line of Jaime Escribano from Banco Santander. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jaime Escribano

Hi, good morning. So one last question from my side on M&A. You have to do wish lists in what therapy, would you like to find out what do it think would be more complimentary to your current portfolio, if you weren’t going to do M&A and you can do a wish list? What kind of progress do you think it would be the best?

Michael McClellan

Yes. So I think, if we looked at our M&A priorities, clearly things that help us with our critical mass in markets where we would like to build-up to take advantage of the pipeline that is coming, the lebris, the tirbanibulins of the world. So, if we can expand the presence in some of the geographies in Europe, where we are a little bit underweighted, that could be interesting.

Clearly, dermatology products are of interest to us, whether they are established brands that can give us critical mass or interesting aspects that can add to our pipeline. We have got a nice pipeline coming through, we are always looking at future licensing, and then other opportunities to complement that. And those tend to come at a little bit lower cost than buying a business or an existing portfolio.

So, I think when it comes to the U.S., we would look at niche assets, we have a nice small business there, we are not going to get in over our head and try to spend billions buying biotechs in the U.S. But if we found interesting assets to add to our portfolio, we would also consider that already.

Jaime Escribano

Very good. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We do have another question from KC Arikatla from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Krishna Chaitanya Arikatla

Thank you for taking my follow-up question. For 2025, I know you are not giving guidance on it yet, but are there any potential milestones that you need to make payment for beyond the Bioniz one please if you decide to go ahead would actually resume? Are there any other ones to keep in mind? Thank you.

Michael McClellan

Yes, so when it comes to cash out, you have got a couple things you need to consider in 2021. And this is lower on the cash flow statement than anywhere else, you have got the potential Bioniz option. You have also got potential launch milestones for the Tirbanibulin. We are expecting approval in late this year and launch next year. So, there will be some further milestones.

And then of course, as if we continue our success with Ilumetri, and we will start getting into some, some minor sales milestones to Sun. So, I would expect, overall, there to be a basket of investments that are maybe down a little bit from this year, but fairly close.

Krishna Chaitanya Arikatla

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. I now hand back to Pablo.

Pablo Divasson del Fraile

Thank you Joa. We are now going to close our Q&A session. And with this we will complete our conference today. We want to thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.