Harmony is cheap after the recent sell-off, but investors should keep in mind that the stock may be very sensitive to additional gold price downside.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) has recently provided its third-quarter operational update. It was a bad day for an operational update of a gold miner as gold prices were under major pressure after vaccine news announcement, and all gold stocks were falling.

In addition, Harmony is arguably more vulnerable to bad news on the gold price front since its operations are located in South Africa, a place which does not get mining investors' love due to high costs and volatile labor relations. At the same time, the high gold price environment is very supportive of weaker companies, so let’s take a look at the report.

Harmony reported that it produced 331,725 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,341 per ounce. The results were much better than in the second quarter when the company produced 226,632 ounces at an AISC of $1358 per ounce. The major increase in production levels was due to resumption of operations which were put on pause due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Harmony 3Q operational update

Please note that third-quarter results do not include the performance of assets that Harmony acquired from AngloGold Ashanti (AU) (I recently wrote about AngloGold Ashanti here), but fourth-quarter results will include a full quarter of production from these assets.

In its update, Harmony Gold noted that it had net debt of $194 million after the asset purchase, but that it expected to be in a net cash position by the end of March 2021 if current gold prices prevailed and production levels were stable.

While the market is almost always reacting to the day-to-day fluctuations of the gold price, gold miners’ cash flow significantly benefits from the current gold price level regardless of whether gold averages $1,850 per ounce or $1,950 per ounce. Sure, an average price of $1,950 per ounce is much better for the industry, but even a price of $1,850 per ounce is highly lucrative, especially for high-cost miners like Harmony.

Anyone new to Harmony and South African mining should note that the company has almost zero chance to meaningfully improve its cost profile. South African underground mines require a major use of human labor, the work is hard, and fatalities happen every year. The country has powerful unions which often engage in strikes which sometimes turn violent. In the end, the unions always manage to negotiate a better salary, putting pressure on miners' bottom lines. In addition, South Africa has material problems with electricity, which also puts pressure on costs.

For example, AISC in the third quarter of 2019 was $1,250 per ounce, and it increased by 17% to $1,341 per ounce as a result of a challenging operating environment. The cost increase in South Africa’s domestic currency, rand, was even bigger (23%), so Harmony may see an increase in costs in case rand appreciates against the U.S. dollar. In short, Harmony’s efforts are centered around keeping costs near current levels, and any significant improvement is out of reach.

In this situation, Harmony needs healthy gold prices to maintain good margins, and its investment thesis is almost always based on the company’s cheap valuation (typically, after a sell-off) than on the quality of its assets (there are better assets in safer jurisdictions).

For the fiscal period ending in June 2021, analysts expect earnings of $1.09 per share, rising to $1.32 per share for the fiscal period ending in June 2022 (source: Seeking Alpha Premium). At current share price levels, it means that Harmony is trading at roughly 5 forward P/E. This looks cheap in isolation, but we should keep in mind that Harmony deserves a discount due to its high costs (and unfavorable cost trends) and location of its mines. At the same time, it’s hard to see its valuation getting significantly more cheaper without a material decrease in the price of gold.

I’m bullish on gold since COVID-19 did so much damage to the world economy that money-printing would not stop even if mass vaccinations were to begin tomorrow (a more realistic forecast is that this process will take the whole 2021, assuming all leading vaccines are safe and there are no problems with mass production at unprecedented levels).

In this light, Harmony looks rather interesting at current levels, although I must admit that there are companies which are also cheap but do not share Harmony’s problems - like the above-mentioned AngloGold Ashanti, which I view as a more interesting opportunity compared to Harmony.

That said, Harmony has its place on investor radar for the time when the market starts looking for the most beaten stocks that do not have major execution problems (an example of a company with such problems is IAMGOLD (IAG), which was recently forced to close a mine due to a seismic event).

To sum it up, I believe that Harmony is interesting at current levels for a speculative play, but investors and traders should keep in mind that its shares may be very sensitive to additional gold price downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.