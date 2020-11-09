In Which I Thank Pfizer For My Latest Dose Of Humility (Technically Speaking For 11/9)

Let's start with last week's ETF fund flows, courtesy of ETF.com:

There was a massive move into the SPY - nearly $7 billion. Small-caps took in a decent chunk of $1.1 billion. The QQQ had a net influx of $200 million. The amount of money flowing into the other index-tracking ETFs was negligible. Investors took money out of the treasury market. Only two ETFs - the XLK and XLV - took in more than $200 million. The next strongest inflow was into consumer discretionary, which received $175 million. The other flows were negligible.

Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine looks very promising:

A front-runner coronavirus vaccine developed by drug giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective at protecting people compared with a placebo saline shot, according to an interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee that met Sunday. The early look at the ongoing trial provides a decisive initial glimpse of the real-world performance of one of the four coronavirus vaccines in the last stages of testing in the United States. It is the strongest signal yet that the unprecedented quest to develop a vaccine that could help bring the pandemic to an end might succeed, breaking every scientific speed record. "I would say it's a historical moment. Something like this has never happened before. First of all, the world was faced with such a terrible situation, the pandemic, and being able in such a short time to go through what usually takes many years," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said in an interview. "Hearing that at the interim analysis we are over 90 percent effective - it was almost stunning to hear."

This is a potential game-changer, which I'll explain in more detail below.

Lael Brainard is a leading Treasury Secretary candidate:

A leading candidate for the post is Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard, who served as a senior Treasury Department official in the Obama administration. Brainard has broad policymaking experience, particularly during economic crises, as well as wide respect among international foreign ministries and central banks from her time as the department's top diplomat.

Brainard is a brilliant economist. While some Fed governors fall back on the standard Fed President speech outline (looking only at employment and prices in broad terms), Brainard's speeches are nuanced and complex, often delving into granular detail. She also has an international outlook, which is necessary in the current environment.

No sooner had I posted my weekly ETF roundup titled, "Don't Expect the Market Rally to Continue This Week, Pfizer published its vaccine results. I'd like to personally thank Pfizer for giving me a solid dose of humility.

Let's first assume that internally Pfizer has done a fair amount of re-checking and verifying results, which means it has a high degree of confidence in its conclusions. That would explain the timing - before the market open on Monday when the news would have the maximum bullish impact.

Assuming that to be true, the news has three distinct analytical impacts. First, it gives us a pandemic end-date. According to news stories, if all goes well, Pfizer can deliver 50 million doses by year-end and another 1.3 billion through 2021. Let's also assume that high-risk populations (medical professionals, the elderly, emergency workers) will be the first to be vaccinated. That means lower-risk populations can probably start getting vaccinated towards the end of 1Q21. Second, it potentially minimizes the market's perception of the currently very virus-negative news in the US, again, by giving us an end-date (remember, caseloads are increasing at high rates). That doesn't mean the bad news is any better, but it will allow traders to think, "yes the current news is bad, but it's time-limited." Third, it gives conservative lawmakers cover in passing a smaller stimulus measure, arguing that the end-date is foreseeable. I think it also makes its passage more likely because of the potentially smaller package, which can also be advertised as a one-time expenditure.

From my perspective, it also removes the key bearish fundamental economic factor, which was the unpredictability caused by the pandemic. Again, assuming the news holds, it means that, should lockdowns occur, they'll probably be of a shorter duration. It also means that highly-affected areas might receive the vaccine to slow its spread.

Now, I need to address a very tricky topic. There has been a fair amount of press about the election results comforting international investors as it signals the return to a more traditional presidency. Remember that markets like the predictable, which will be a key trait of the incoming administration. This is another reason for the strong rally last week, which fed into this week.

Now, after a far longer mea culpa than I anticipated, let's look at today's performance tables: Today, it was the small-caps that led the way higher. However, the large-caps' gains are a bit less-than-impressive considering the news. And note the QQQ lost over 2% today. There were outsized gains in energy and financial. Real estate and industrials also posted solid gains. But three of the more important sectors to the SPY and QQQ were off modestly, as traders sold lockdown stocks.

Now, let's check in on the 3-month charts, because while they are printing gains, they could be better: SPY 3-months

Prices printed a solid down day on very strong volume. They closed below the 357 level. QQQ 3-month

The QQQ also printed a solid down bar on high volume. And it didn't reach new highs. IJH 3-month

While mid-caps were also down today, they did close noticeably higher, as did... IWM 3-month

... small-caps. IWC

Micro-caps gapped higher but also closed down.

Considering the morning call, I'm going to hold off on saying anything further and wait for at least a few more days to see what happens.

