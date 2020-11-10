As a result, I offer investors two superior alternatives that focus more specifically on China and the Asia Pacific region.

While a "Total International Stock ETF" sounds like a good idea, the "total" part of the description means too much diversification that drags down performance.

Investors have multiple reasons to seek exposure outside of U.S. equities: an out of control pandemic, high unemployment, high debt, and slow economic growth.

Investors looking to diversify outside of the U.S. equity asset class might consider the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS). This ETF is designed to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index. The index tracks the investment returns of ~2,200 large-cap and mid-cap stocks in 46 developed and emerging markets issued by companies located outside the United States.

Investment Thesis

Investors have multiple reasons to consider allocating capital to international markets. Currently, the U.S. is in the midst of an out-of-control pandemic and is currently suffering more than 100,000 new cases per day and more than 1,000 deaths per day, and the trend lines are still rising:

Source: NY Times

Meantime, the U.S. federal deficit - which was running at a $1 trillion annual rate even before the pandemic - topped $3 trillion for fiscal year 2020.

Source: Statista

As a result of the economic pain induced by the pandemic, and while the U.S. has been adding jobs recently, the unemployment rate remains stubbornly elevated at 6.9%.

On the other hand, many East Asian and Pacific countries (China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and Australia) have had much more success fighting the worst effects of the pandemic and, as a result, are generally out-performing the U.S. economy (see Why I Am So Bullish On China). For instance, last week, Australia had a zero new cases day, and Taiwan actually went 200 days without a locally transmitted case.

Due to the combination of these developments and the acknowledgement that it will likely require trillions more of federal government debt to bridge the U.S. economy to the other side of the pandemic crisis, many investors are looking outside U.S. borders to find companies that are more directly exposed to economic growth.

Typical of Vanguard, one option to consider is the super low-cost VXUS ETF with an expense ratio of only 0.08%. That's very low for any ETF, let alone an ETF that invests in foreign equities. In comparison, the Harbor International Fund (HAINX) has an expense ratio of 0.77% while the Fidelity Total International Fund (FTIEX) has an expense ratio of 1.2%.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of the VXUS ETF are shown below and comprise ~11% of the total portfolio allocation. Such a low concentration in the top-10 is an indication of the fund's broad diversification: the entire portfolio holds 7,504 stocks. The pie-chart on the right of the graphic below shows the global allocation - with Europe dominating the portfolio at 38.7% followed by roughly equal allocation to the Emerging Markets and Pacific region:

Source: Vanguard (the two images above combined by the author)

Given that China GDP is expected to grow ~5% this year as it continues to bounce back from the virus, it's not surprising that the top-2 holdings in the ETF are China based Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), both of which have made headlines lately: BABA with Jack Ma's high-profile and halted ANT IPO episode (BABA has a 33% stake in ANT) and Tencent with the WeChat controversy with the Trump administration. However, both these companies are powerhouses, and these recent developments are likely bumps in the road that - although they may slow growth in the short term - do not appear to damage the underlying business fundamentals of either company. The stocks have pretty much brushed these concerns aside (see chart below).

Semiconductor company Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and diversified electronics company Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) combine for a 2.5% weighting and give the fund excellent exposure to the long-term bullish fundamentals of networking, 5G, EVs, cloud computing, AI, and IoT, while Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are global pharmaceutical companies.

Performance

The one-year stock performances of a handful of the ETF's top-5 holdings are shown below:

Data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, the top-3 holdings - high-tech stocks representing China and Taiwan - have delivered excellent returns, while EU holdings Roche and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) have been relative laggards.

For the fund itself, the chart below compares VXUS with some other ETFs in the same asset class:

Data by YCharts

Note these broad international funds have generally under-performed the S&P 500, likely because of their overly broad diversification into countries other than China and the far East (i.e. Europe).

Earlier this year, when I was searching for specific exposure to China and Asia, I came up with two picks: the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) and the Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund (FSEAX) - see my Seeking Alpha piece: 2 International Selections That Will Profit From Falling U.S. Dollar. These two funds are graphed below and compared to the VXUS:

Data by YCharts

Note that both FSEAX and GXC have significantly outperformed both the VXUS ETF and the S&P 500.

Summary & Conclusion

While the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF is - in theory - a good idea, the "total" part of the description appears to be the problem: too much diversification - specifically too big an allocation to Europe. As a result, and despite excellent performance by its top three holdings - all up more than 60% over the past year - the fund is only up 1%. Meantime, funds more focused on China and the Asia Pacific regions, like GXC and FSEAX, have significantly out-performed the S&P 500 and VXUS. My advice for investors searching for international exposure: stick with China and the AsiaPac region.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXC, FSEAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.