Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) CEO Gil Van Bokkelen On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Karen Hunady - Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Ivor Macleod - Chief Financial Officer

Gil Van Bokkelen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Harrison - Bank of America

David Hoang - SMBC Nikko

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Karen Hunady

[00:00:31] Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. I'm Karen Hanretty, director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations for Athersys. Thank you for joining today's call. If ou do not have a copy of the press release issued at the close of market, it is available on the Web site analysis dotcom. I heard McLoud and chief financial officer is here to provide us with the financial update, and Gilleran Bourquin, chairman and chief executive officer, will be providing corporate update. Today's call is expected to last 30 to 45 minutes. And it was posted. The audio will be available three hours after the call. Inclusion on our Web site under the events section. The access information for the replay is also in today's press release. And the remarks that we made about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward looking statements and the results of various important factors, including those discussed in our form 10 to 20 and other EPS filings.

[00:01:54] We anticipate that subsequent developments may cause our outlook to change well, need to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future. We specifically his claims and his obligation to disarm. So I think it's amazing to listen to the replay. This call is held and recorded on November 9th of Twenty twenty. Since then, we may have made announcements related to the topics discussed, police violence, our most recent press releases and FCC. We've got to turn the call over to our.

Ivor Macleod

[00:02:31] Thank you, sir. Good afternoon, everybody. And once again, thank you for joining today's call. Fired over the fire chief financial officer officers. And it is my pleasure to give you an overview of the financial results for the third quarter of Twenty twenty. For the three months ended September 30th, Twenty twenty, we recognized eighty six thousand dollars in damages compared to negative revenues of three hundred sixty one thousand dollars for the three months ended September 30th, Twenty twenty primarily related to our collaboration with the. During our evaluation is very little consideration in the third quarter of 2090. We determined that the estimated transaction price of certain products supply providers is decreased due to a reduction in the underlying cost of both of the product supply occurring in the course. In addition to of doses of clinical product requested by the U.S. was amended, further reducing our revenues during the period. Collaboration revenues may fluctuate over time as we contract with the U.S. to perform manufacturing or other services, as we potentially enter into new collaborations.

[00:03:55] Research and development expenses were facing a half million for the first quarter of twenty twenty eight point nine million for the comparable period in 2013. The nine point six million dollar increase is primarily associated with increases in clinical trial and manufacturing process development costs of six point nine million, as well as increases in research supplies, personnel costs, stock compensation costs and other research and development costs. All clinical development, clinical manufacturing and manufacturing process development expenses vary over time based on the timing and stage of clinical trials, underwear manufacturing companies, physical trials and manufacturing process, development process. We expect our annual twenty twenty research and development expenses to increase compared to Twenty twenty. General and administrative expenses were three point seven dollars million for the three months ended September 30th, Twenty twenty. This represents an increase of 700000 dollars when compared to expenses of three million dollars in the comparable period since 1990. This increase was primarily due to increased personnel costs, outside services, professional fees and stock compensation. The net loss in the third quarter, Twenty twenty, was twenty two and a half million dollars compared to a net loss of 12 million dollars in the third quarter of nineteen. The difference is primarily the consequence of the previously mentioned versus. During the violence ended September 30th, Twenty twenty net cash used in operating activities was forty four and a half million dollars, compared to twenty five point two million in the name of sended September 30th, 1990. Net cash used in operating activities may fluctuate significantly on a quarter to quarter basis, as it has over the past several years, has used the timing of receipts of fees from collaboration's and the famous clinical trial costs, such as cynical manufacturing campaigns, contract with research organization costs and manufacturing process development projects. That's September 30th, Twenty twenty, we have sixty one point seven million dollars in cash and cash equivalents. Compared to thirty five billion dollars at the 30th versus 2019.

[00:06:41] Refer to the call to CNN in for the protective gear.

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:06:48] Thanks, I'm honored. Good afternoon, everyone. Our last earnings call was held on August 10th, just about three months ago. During that time, we've made steady progress on a number of important activities and initiatives which reflect our focus on and commitment to completing clinical trials, supporting our partner programs and implementing new high value alliances, as well as establishing commercial readiness in multiple areas and preparations for becoming a commercial company. On the clinical trial front, we've been actively supporting the efforts of our partner in Japan, Helios, as Helios has indicated previously, they are approaching completion of enrollment in two clinical trials. There are ongoing pivotal study focused on treating patients that have suffered a serious and debilitating ischemic stroke. The 220 patient Tresser trial and the smaller one with trial that is focused on the treatment of patients suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS. Helios has previously indicated that they are focused on trying to complete enrollment for both trials around the end of this year. If they achieve that goal, it should mean that they have seen line results for both studies in the first half of Twenty twenty while. Specifically, the primary clinical assessment for one bridge is designed to occur 28 days or approximately one month after enrollment, and after all, patients have been involved with the trial was followed by inspection, verification and analysis of the clinical data for the study, which typically takes a few weeks.

[00:08:21] This means that if enrollment is the last patient is completed by the end of the year or sometime in early January, they should be on track to have topline results for one bridge before the end of the first quarter. The primary clinical assessment for the Treasury trial occurs at 90 days after each patient is enrolled. So depending on when the last patient is evaluated, Helios could be on track to have topline results sometime in the second quarter of 2021. Once again, after enrollment is complete, inspection verification and analysis of the clinical data for the trial will likely take a few weeks to finalize. As we've previously announced, we completed the production and delivery of the material to Heliostat, complete both of these trials last year. In recent months, our focus has been on providing regulatory and other assistance to Helios as they prepare for their rolling submission for potential approval in Japan. In the meantime, we continue to work with Nic on cell innovation, as well as other contractures providers and manufacturing organizations in anticipation of product launch following successful clinical trials and subsequent approval. In parallel, we've advanced our own clinical programs in negotiations with other potential partners. On the political front, despite the chaos created by the covid-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on hospitals and clinical trials around the world, we have forged ahead in the face of all the obstacles and uncertainty.

[00:09:53] Our most advanced program is our 300 patient master's two clinical trial evaluating administration multi-stop for the treatment of a scheme extra. This is a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, pivotal trial that has received multiple important regulatory designations from the FDA, including both fast track and Ahmat designations. As we reported previously, beginning in the late spring and throughout the summer, like many other companies, we experienced significant operational issues that a meaningful number of clinical sites, some of these disruptions included hospitals suspending enrollment activity in clinical trials. And these institutions were offline for a period ranging from weeks to months. In Europe and other international territories, significant travel restrictions were put in place and many remain in effect, which is the latest case in those geographies from coming online. Accordingly, we've had to adjust our expectations and timetable for the study. Today, however, we're pleased to announce that all of the Masters clinical sites in the U.S. that had previously been taken offline as a result of covid-19 associated operational restrictions are now back online. And we've been adding new sites at a meaningful pace. We've also qualified a large number of additional sites for inclusion in the study beyond our initial goal of 50 sites. Importantly, our aggregate enrollment rate at active sites has exceeded our initial expectations and projections for the study, which we believe reflects strong clinical investigator and staff enthusiasm for the trial. We also believe this illustrates investigator confidence that this treatment approach has the potential to substantially improve the standard of care for patients that have suffered a debilitating stroke and who are facing potential extensive disability and complications in the aftermath due to limitations in current standard of care.

[00:11:50] But we cannot control the course of the pandemic, how effectively is being dealt with, the impact it might have on hospitals? We are working with or intend to work with international travel restrictions or other obstacles. We continue to forge ahead. As we described in our last earnings call, our goal is to complete enrollment at the Masters to trial by the end of next year. This will, of course, depend on a number of different factors, including the potential for new or recurrent operational disruptions at clinical sites in light of the recent spike in New covid-19 cases and the corresponding increase in the number of patients that have subsequently become seriously or critically ill. Significant clinical resources have to be devoted to caring for these patients, and this increase in the number of cases means that clinical institutions and hospital staff may be forced to divert their resources or impose to impose restrictions designed to reduce the further spread of the virus, thereby impacting operations and clinical trial activity even for unrelated areas. Just to illustrate the increased threat level, as of our last earnings call three months ago, there were approximately two point four million active cases of covid-19 here in the U.S.

[00:13:05] and 5.2 million cumulative confirmed cases had occurred as of this weekend. However, there are more than three point five million active cases, with more than ten point two million confirmed covid-19 cases having occurred here in the U.S.. Disturbingly, in recent weeks, the seven day rolling average of new cases occurring here in the U.S. has surged upward. And last week exceeded more than one hundred and thirty two thousand new cases per day for the first time, with a seven day rolling average of more than 100000 cases, both well above the observed recent highs from this summer, which is their peak topped out at about 70000 new cases per day. And if they're low or approximately 35000 cases. It's somewhat tempting to attribute the recent rise in cases to an increased frequency of testing. However, the data suggests that things are not that simple. Well, the mortality rate has come down appreciably since the early phase of the pandemic. It's important to recognize that this, too, is increased in the fall and recently exceeded 100 reported deaths in a single day here in the U.S. with a seven day rolling average that has risen from a low of about 500 and twenty four days in July to the current level of approaching a thousand patient deaths per day. Globally, the increased incidence of confirmed cases and mortality levels have risen substantially in recent weeks, both to new highs.

[00:14:32] The mortality rate from fully resolved cases globally is currently approximately three point four percent, whereas the mortality rate from fully resolve cases here in the U.S. is more than three point six percent, even with the U.S. having one of the highest per capita testing rates in the world. So clearly, the increased number of confirmed cases is also correlated with elevated rates of patients that are subsequently becoming seriously or critically ill, many of whom are dying. In total, there have been more than two hundred and forty three thousand covid-19 associated patient deaths here in the U.S.. So the evidence seems clear that despite the best efforts and advice of politicians and public health officials, enhance public awareness, increase testing and the imposition of operational restrictions at schools, businesses and many other establishments, the pandemic hasn't resolved and things are currently moving in the wrong direction. While we are encouraged by the announcement earlier today regarding one of the candidates vaccines and development until the last effective vaccines are developed, demonstrated to be safe and effective through properly designed and executed clinical trials with data appropriately reviewed by the FDA and other regulators and appropriately qualified vaccines are subsequently approved and made available on a large scale with people being vaccinated. We continue to experience additional chaos and uncertainty for some time while the pandemic continues. However, that scenario also provides us with an opportunity to make a difference for patients that are becoming seriously or critically ill as a result of covid-19 or other pathogens that can arise and have a similar effect as I believe everyone listening in today is aware.

[00:16:19] In addition to our ongoing masteries to clinical trial, we are also conducting a clinical trial to evaluate administration of multi steps, treat patients with ours. This program was designed as a pivotal trial and has received both FastTrack and more recently, the Ahmat designation from the FDA based on the strength of our prior results and clinical data. In response to our recent attack earlier this year, we work closely with the FDA to design and initiate a clinical trial focused on the treatment of patients with covid-19 inducers, which remains the leading cause of death in patients that are becoming seriously or critically ill from the virus. Unfortunately, we have now surpassed one point two six million covid-19 associated patient deaths globally, and there are now more than thirteen point seven million active cases, more than double the number from three months ago. This year, we've witnessed a major mobilization of innovative technology and organizations that are focused on the expedited development and delivery of personal protective equipment, diagnostics, vaccines, antivirals and treatments for patients suffering from covid-19. There's been tremendous progress on multiple fronts. But there's been one area that has been glaringly underemphasized funding to expedite development and delivery of treatments for patients that are seriously or critically ill and on a ventilator because they have covid-19 and do start.

[00:17:45] A number of innovative approaches have been tried, including antivirals and others, but none of them have provided highly meaningful or effective relief for these patients, as evidenced by the mounting number of patient deaths occurring here in the U.S. and around the world. The focus of our program has always been on treating patients that are becoming seriously or critically ill with ours because our data strongly suggests that we can help them. The strength of our results for why we received both fasttrack enormous designation from the FDA for this program. However, while politicians and bureaucrats struggle to find common ground and what approach is to prioritize whether and how to fund key programs and what institutions, groups or individuals should be in charge of such an effort, our focus and priority objectives have never wavered. In response to the interest from Baatar leadership who reached out to us early in the year before the pandemic was even declared a national health emergency by Health and Human Services, we prioritize the advancement of multicam for the treatment of covid-19 as new starts, and that led to the design and expedited authorization and initiation of our 400 patient McAvey trial. As we stated in the prior earnings call, we are focused on trying to complete enrollment of the trial sometime next year.

[00:19:05] However, we have watched with mounting frustration as part of funding authorized by Congress in February was commandeered and redirected to other initiatives in key personnel or transferred out of the agency. In our view, while the administration is appropriately emphasized efforts in advancing in certain areas, including expediting development of personal protective equipment for health care workers and expediting development of diagnostics, vaccines and antivirals. They fail to recognize or address other key issues, including emphasizing the advancement of treatments that have shown clinical promise for these seriously and critically ill patients. Despite our best efforts, we've been unable to find common ground with BARDA while the current leadership remains in place. However, following the ultimate resolution of the election, it now appears that there may be a change in leadership in a key institution, creating opportunities for the new administration to focus on things that have been neglected or ignored, specifically putting greater emphasis on expediting development and delivering treatments for patients that are seriously or critically ill and that are at risk of dying. We look forward to seeing how the new leadership team approaches the challenges of the pandemic and to working with them where possible, as recognized by far too early on. One of the strengths of our approach is that MULTICAM is not a pathogen specific treatment. Our mechanistic and clinical data gives us give us confidence that it has the potential to be broadly relevant to the treatment of arts, whether the condition is induced from a virulent coronavirus, influenza, bacterial pathogens or a range of other scenarios, as we noted in our earnings release today.

[00:20:47] We are in the process of modifying our clinical study to broaden patient eligibility for the trial and to accommodate enrollment of patients with non covid-19. And to start once these proposed modifications are finalized, they must be reviewed and authorized by the FDA and eventually other regulators as we move toward potential inclusion of clinical sites in Europe, which we intend to do in coordination with a partner. Our goal remains to complete enrollment of this trial by the end of next year. Importantly, companies that we have been actively engaged in partnering negotiations with in recent months also recognize the breadth of potential relevance of multicam for treating arts. This quarter, we moved closer towards establishing an alliance that would focus on expediting development and commercialization of multiple programs in our critical care portfolio, with an emphasis initially on development and commercialization in Europe, while enabling us to focus in parallel on development and subsequent commercialization here in the U.S.. This also provides us with an opportunity to achieve several important goals. The first goal is to finalize and implement the transformational alliance with a major multinational partner that has the essential capabilities, expertize, resources and commitment to work with us to efficiently and successfully advance, as well as ultimately commercialize our critical care programs in Europe with the additional potential to work together to expand the reach of the alliance to deliver safer and more effective therapies into other parts of the world as well.

[00:22:23] Second objective is to work with the partner to accelerate and successfully complete ongoing and planned development efforts in multiple high value education areas where technology has shown promise, where there is substantial unmet clinical need, and where we both believe there is a strong value proposition for innovative treatments. Third is to provide us with a substantial financial resources to help accelerate our evolution and grow as we work toward completing the transition to becoming a fully commercial company. Throughout this year, we've been working methodically with prospective partners to define and ultimately finalize an alliance that meets our strategic, financial, operational and commercial objectives. And we've made steady progress in that regard. We are highly focused on achieving this very important near-term goal with a world class organization and doing so in a manner where there is genuine alignment and a solid commitment to achieving success. Together. Once we accomplish this, we believe it will be a transformational moment for the company and our shareholders. While we approach that important event in parallel, we continue to advance our other clinical programs and our efforts directed towards achieving commercial readiness. As one example, we are pleased to announce that the University of Texas Health Science Center, or U.S.

[00:23:45] Health, has finished required institutional reviews and are now commencing patient screening for the patient for the Phase two clinical trial, evaluating administration multi-stop for trauma related inflammation and complications, or Matrixx one in patients at Memorial Hermann, Texas Medical Center, a leading level one trauma site. This study represents another important application of multi-system for the critical care area, targeting the severe inflammatory responses and other complications associated with poor outcomes following trauma. As we've indicated previously, this trial is being supported by the Department of Defense through an attack, U.S. health analysis. In terms of establishing commercial readiness, we remain focused on our process, development efforts to establish manufacturing processes and procedures for large scale manufacturing of the product and commercialization following approval, conducting planning and facility design, work for commercial scale manufacturing facility, defining requirements and establishing supply chain integrity essential for large scale commercial operations, and implementing an inner size resource and enterprise resource planning or ERP system suitable to support commercialization, a process that we first initiated in 2018. We've also continued to map out our invasion commercialization approach here in North America. In addition to these activities, we are focused on many other important objectives, all of which are in direct support of achieving our goals to develop and ultimately deliver innovative and more effective treatments to patients in areas of unmet clinical need and deliver substantial value to our shareholders. Some of those objectives include strengthening the organization through key hires, which we've done throughout the course of this year.

[00:25:35] It also means taking proactive steps to strengthen and diversify the board, which we were also in the process of doing all of this, is intended to help the company and serve the interests of our shareholders. And we look forward to updating you on this and other activities soon. With that, I'd like to address a few questions submitted by some of our shareholders. One question that many people have asked since the election is what impact do you think the election results will have on our program to treat covid-19 and do starts? The answer is this remains to be seen. And it depends a lot on what the new administration's priorities are and how willing Congress is to support that agenda. At this point. It is too soon to say, especially since the election results haven't been certified yet. But we're encouraged by some of the things that we are seeing. I want to emphasize that our priority is to pursue development of multi-system for the broader political need, including for use against influenza, and do this approval and delivery of one or more vaccines against covid-19 will impact our program, our interest in the area. The answer is no, because as we've stated numerous times, in a typical year, even without covid-19, there are more than 200000 patients in the U.S.

[00:26:50] alone and many more around the globe. Many of these are caused by or associated with influenza, despite the fact that every year many people receive the annual flu vaccine. It's estimated by the CDC that typically less than half the population in the US receives the flu vaccine. Usually it's between a quarter to a half of the population with a much higher rate of vaccinations and children. In contrast to covid-19 specific vaccines or antivirals, our approach is pathogen independent and we believe has much broader relevance against a range of things they could cause or contribute to our. In the past 20 years, we've seen repeated instances of the emergence of novel viruses that can induce SARS and cause patients to become seriously or critically ill. It seems pretty likely that that will continue to happen again in the future. Finally, many people ask about the status of our ongoing Parkening negotiations and discussions for obvious reasons, we can't provide detailed comments on this other than to say that, one, it's a near-term priority and we've made good progress, too. We're in negotiations and discussions with very high quality multinational companies that have the types of capabilities we require. And a partner in three, choosing the right partner in negotiating the right deal structure are the most important objectives and people should be patient while we complete the process. And with that, we like to open it up to a few additional questions.

Greg Harrison

[00:28:49] Hey, guys, thanks for taking our questions. Just wondering, under the Macovei study, how are you thinking about the hurdle for success or good data when it comes to covid patients relative to the previous data in patients with loans from other causes? Is there any reason to think that the covid patients could have better or worse outcomes? And how does that kind of impact your strategy for expanding the study to other patients and then you know what it takes ultimately for approval?

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:29:23] Yeah, that's a really good question. And, you know, one of the difficult things as it relates to evaluating covid-19 patients with there's the good news is that there's a lot of data out there that has emerged over the past few months, actually, that give us some insight into how those patients are faring in some of the complications that are observed now. It's absolutely true that some of the patients, I would say on average, patients with covid-19 and Zusak tend to be a bit sicker and experience a higher mortality rate than patients with let's just call it traditional arts, whether it be from influenza or other types of pathogens or other events that can that can that can cause heart disease patients. But we recognize that very early on when we were designing the study, and so we actually designed it very conservatively. So we did not anticipate the same type of response rate that we saw in our prior clinical trial. We were actually much, much more conservative than that. And we also built into it the end of the study design the opportunity to do a resizing analysis partway through the trial so that the monitoring board of the DSP could actually look at the data and then come back and say, we recommend. So one scenario is, is that our data is tracking closer to what we saw from the last study. And they come back and say, you know what, you don't need to run a study because you guys thought you were going to you can actually downsize the the the number of patients that you include in the trial.

[00:30:48] The another possibility is, is that we're close to our somewhat more kids are more conservative expectations. And they say no. Four hundred patients is about right. We just recommend that you continue with the path and you continue moving on that. Or they could come back with something you said between those two, which is to say, hey, or, you know, you don't need to go quite as far as you thought you were going to go. You can you can do something about this less or conversely, they could say no. We recommend that you increase the size of your study by some amount just based on the emerging dataset that we see partway through the trial. So all of those are possibilities. And I think that we try to design this approach such that we don't need to make hard and fast. Assumptions or predictions is basically designed with some flexibility and also appropriately leveraging the data that we generated from the prior clinical trial in terms of how we determine success. The primary endpoint of this study, we don't think is going to change as we go through this exercise. Right. It's really about how large the study might be in modifying inclusion criteria that that we allow for patients in the study. Modifying the inclusion criteria is a reasonably straightforward exercise, but there's still a process that you have to go through with the FDA in order to get them to sign off on that.

[00:32:02] And we don't think there's going to be any problems on that front for us to. We simply have finally reached the conclusion that, you know what, it's time to basically industries that process move forward and advocate for broadening of the study. But again, we will take a look at the data in terms of making that. We'll take a look at the covid-19 patient data. We'll take a look at the other nine covid-19 to do starts patient data and we'll evaluate all the patients in the trial holistically. And that's something that we look forward to discussing with the FDA in the not too distant future. So our belief is, is that if we see reductions in mortality and we see an improvement in ventilator free days and the clinical metrics that the FDA has signed off on in terms of in terms of the things that are built into the study design, that that is going to remain intact. It's really just about modifying, again, the types of patients that we include in the study and then moving forward on that basis. And it's also fair to say that our potential partners or partner may actually have insight into how they would like to think about the trial as it relates to, for example, clinical sites in your.

Greg Harrison

[00:33:07] Ok, that's helpful, and then I guess just to follow up on that. How are you thinking about your enrollment speed assumptions in light of the increase we've seen and the pace of infection, as I kind of assumed already in your your guidance that you try and, you know, fully in all the study by the end of next year, or could that be sooner based on the increase we're seeing lately?

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:33:38] If we think it's going to happen sooner, sooner than we'll give guidance to that effect once we finalize their strategy for Europe, for example. But the two big things that we're currently focused on right now are, number one, are actually driving up the exclusion for four other, not 19 our patients. And then number two, the potential for more countries in more clinical institutions that are seeing a meaningful number of patients. But right now, our goal is to try and get it done sometime next year and by further updates as we get a little bit further along and and are closer to providing some more granular perspective on the.

Greg Harrison

[00:34:14] Got it. Thanks. Thanks very much.

David Hoang

[00:34:28] Hey, guys, congrats on the progress this quarter, just had a few questions. So first, just off the, you know, the regulatory path for Europe. Could you just remind us, are you looking to file and a, you know, in the same timeframe as the VLA for SeaMicro? And then have there been any differences in the year in the types of guidance on May versus FDA or what, you know, the agencies are looking for in terms of results, outcomes?

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:35:01] Far from the crowd specifically. Yeah, yeah, no, actually, the feedback has been pretty consistent and very much a line between Europe and the FDA here in the U.S. has been that way from the beginning. There was only a slight difference between the perspective, the feedback that we got from the Asia-Pac when we engaged in our initial discussions with them very early on in the process. But EMEA pretty a realign in terms of how they do things. Yeah, ultimately served as the failing strategy is also going to depend on the preferences in and kind of the orientation of our partner in Europe. And my and my expectation is that that's going to be done in parallel and may even be done kind of around the same time as, you know, both jurisdictions. But some of that actually comes down to things that haven't been decided yet, which I think will throw a little further down the road that we'll be able to make a determination on that.

David Hoang

[00:36:08] Got it, and I guess on the topic of the participants for somewhat limited in what you can disclose, given the, you know, the conversations to be ongoing, but, you know, in terms of a potential economics of the deal, is that something you think can be improved by having and believe in and from arj and, you know, and or stroke and then in terms of sort of the priorities, you know, how do you think about the capabilities of the partner versus, for example, the ability to provide a upfront payment?

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:36:46] Well, obviously, a meaningful upfront payment is mandatory for us to do a partnership. I mean, that's that's that's where I think it's fair to say that we're not looking for something incremental or looking for something that is very substantial, that I think our shareholders would look at that and say, yeah, this represents the transformational type of alliance between the company and the partner. I didn't quite understand the first question that you were asking, so maybe you could just restate that.

David Hoang

[00:37:14] Yeah, I was wondering if, you know, waiting until or post the Helios readout and having that data in hand is something that would help you in terms of negotiations or bringing, you know, some additional data points to the table.

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:37:31] Yeah, it's, you know, an interesting question. So, again, we're more focused on this alliance is a near-term priority. And so I guess I don't want to get too granular in terms of our response to that, other than to say that this is something that we're actively working on. It's something that we really regard as the near term objective. And the companies that we're in discussions with know that as it relates to. I think the second question related to kind of the portfolio structure of the portfolio in Asia, we are very much focused on the capabilities of the partners. That is one of the things that we've been asked leave it is what are the capabilities of the partners therapeutic areas that we're going after that actually critically important for us. And it's something that we strongly emphasize and it's spent a lot of time to do diligence on the companies that we're in negotiations and discussions with to kind of evaluate what might make them a good partner. Because, as you know, you can imagine, obviously, the financial elements of this in the overall structure is very, very important. But what you really also want to do is you want to make sure you're aligned with somebody that understands the market is critical here in the case that we're focused on, they have demonstrable capabilities and expertize in those areas and they buy a lot strategically and commercially about how go. And so that is something that the team has really been emphasizing in our conversations with prospective partners. And I think that they feel really good about the information, the things that we've learned. Obviously, some some entities profile better than others. But I will say that we're all the companies that we're in discussions with. They're serious contenders. They're all serious players.

David Hoang

[00:39:18] Ok, great. Thanks for the color on that one.

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:39:22] Thank you.

Chad Messer

[00:39:32] Great, good evening and thanks for taking my question. So, you know, it was pretty exciting the next day he did we're going to get is going to be a from Chelios and it's going to come pretty quickly in Twenty twenty. One treasure, obviously, we've talked about. That's a good size, a stroke trial there. I'm a little more interested in your perspective on what we might expect on a one bridge. It's a bit smaller and a little bit cohort there. It just wondering if you have any perspective on what you think that might be Helios in terms of a label or an ability with the NBA, particularly given their leniency towards regenerative medicine and then also in consideration to the fact there is potentially some positive growth data from a larger study coming behind that.

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:40:39] Yeah, so so as it relates to the VR trial, it's you know, it's interesting in the smaller study because there's actually several relevant examples. Are we we have a relevant example where companies have received approval under the regulatory framework in Japan. They first went into effect just several years ago. And and so the two studies that we're talking about here, the two hundred twenty patients present trial, that's that's larger, more robustly power study. Of course, our studies even larger. Three hundred patients and it's even more reliable power. So I think we're going to learn a lot on the on the stroke, both of those trials in terms of the smaller studies, in some ways it was reflective of the approach we took in our study, which was about 30 patients, and which actually showed a pretty substantial data that we were having a positive impact and getting a lot of patients that were enrolled in the trial. Now, of course, the one difference is, is that ours is a double blind, randomized, placebo controlled trial. And there are studies in open label trials. But nonetheless, there are examples in Japan that based on open label or even small or modest data sets, the Pelias reviewed that data and said, hey, this represents an area of substantial unmet medical need and we're willing to provide conditional approval for an investigational therapy or product on that basis. Approval using the conditional approval pathway in Japan means you're on the market for seven years and you're eligible for full reimbursement. So you'll get a full reimbursement for your product for a period of up to seven years.

[00:42:15] But then during that time frame, you have to run confirmatory studies that they have to sign off on to demonstrate that your product is in fact safe operated to ensure meaningful therapeutic benefit. But the first hurdle in terms of conditional approval, which I think is really being emphasized for or reserved, if you will, for things that are targeted at patients or indications where there's substantial unmet medical need and there's really limitations, meaningful limitations and standard of care, that that's really what that I think doorway is is best suited for. And he decided that they were going to run the study that they're running and that that might provide them with the basis for pursuing that, as if that's what's important. But at the end of the day, they're going to look at the data and see what they've learned, how the conversation obviously first with us, we've had a subsequent conversation with the FDA and make a determination about how they think they should proceed. And I think that's a very reasonable thing to do. And, of course, they're going to have the opportunity to learn from from our larger trial that we're running when we have data results from that, just like we're going to have the opportunity to learn from their trial on top of the bridge. And then they're going to have the opportunity to learn from our from our masters to trial as well. So we're both learning from each other and benefiting from the investments that we're making in conducting clinical trials and building additional information. So I'm not sure that actually answers the question that you have. But happy to answer follow up if you want to.

Ivor Macleod

[00:43:56] Yeah, I think that's exactly right, it's going to be very exciting next few months and the first couple of quarters of the year and I think even out beyond that. So we're we're looking forward to it. And the team is pretty fired up about it. I mean, there's obviously a lot of a lot of stuff going on around us. But I can honestly say I'm incredibly proud of the team and I know I work there as well for how the team is navigated through this stuff and dealt with all the operational obstacles or logistical things that people have had to deal with. And they've just never lost focus and they continue to move ahead. And it's it's I think it's a testament to the strength of our team and how excited and committed their.

Chad Messer

[00:44:36] You know, yes, look, look, look, looking forward to the progress. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:44:49] With something I want to ask you, a question kind of picking up on where the questions started, which is when you're pursuing a disease like stroke or a disease like ARDS or even covid or is, there are a lot of variabilities. There's a lot of noise. There's competition. You know, clearly, one thing that Artosis understands, given your experiences, is how you zero out that noise and the assumptions that you're making about power that leads you to clinical trial size. So I wonder if you could try to be a little bit specific on, you know, what those assumptions are, whether it's the covid based ARED study that you're working on now. And just remind us kind of where we are in terms of power on both the Japan and the global stroke trial. Thank you.

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:45:47] Ok, so. It's interesting, you know, when they're making such assumptions as you move into a clinical trial, we always think it's the prudent thing to do is take what you've learned and that you're highly confident. And so in this case, are the the hard knowledge about why the historical landscape looks like for patients that suffer from Mars. And we know historically the mortality rate for patients in the area has typically been around 40 percent plus or minus right there. So if you focus on the severe cases and the mortality rate can be somewhat lower than that. But basically we try to learn from a lot of the data that was out there when we were designing our initial study in terms of the types of patients that we wanted to enroll in the trial and how we wanted to analyze the data. You'll recall that when we set that trial, we prospectively defined two populations, one, these higher populations in the trial and then more specifically, the more severely ill patients with ours. And sure enough, it turned out that the mortality rate for this trial as a whole was about 40 percent, which is very much in line with historical expectations. And the mortality rate for patients with more severe arcs was about 50 percent, which is also more in line, in line with historical expectations, despite the fact that it was a fairly modest dataset. But when we analyzed the data that those are some of the things, along with the biomarker data, that we got the obvious for improvement of things like getting 45 percent of the patients off the ventilator within seven days. Well, in contrast, only 20 percent of the patients that were being treated under the best available standard of care, the ICU free days, ventilator free days and everything else.

[00:47:31] But we believe that this wouldn't be the best thing to take your data, even though it just really I want to say it exceeded our expectations, but it came back to a very strong pattern that we were helping these patients, and particularly in light of the fact that covid-19 is something that nobody's ever seen or dealt with before in the early data that was coming out, suggesting that the mortality rate in the USA on these patients was pretty dramatic and pretty pretty pretty negative. So we made the decision, particularly when we were in discussions with the FDA going back and forth, that we were going to make a conservative set of assumptions about the clinical effect that we would see there were meaningfully below what we saw in our last study. And so, in a way, that's the philosophy that we try to employ and other things that, for example, we also did the same type of thing in our, you know, our mass trial. We, for example, the study in Japan is 80 percent or better power to meet the end point for that study. Our trial is actually powered well over 90 percent to achieve statistical robustness. And that's we designed that way intentionally. So we were trying to be conservative and if you will, kind of overbuild better in terms of what people would normally do, just because we know that when you run a trial, sometimes your patient population might be slightly different than you had in the prior study.

[00:49:00] And so we really wanted to make sure that we were being conservative about how to design the stuff in Kandahar so that we maximize our probability of being able to achieve success at the end of the day in the threat of trial. We also do things like we knew that we were going to be able to move out our window of treatment earlier than in the last day, which we felt was meaningfully move beyond further in our favor. Because the last trial told us that the earlier we were treating patients within that 24 to 36 hour window last time around, the better the patients were doing. So this by moving the trial, the treatment window to 18 to 36 hours and emphasizing early treatment in a study, we felt like we might be able to further maximize our chances of success and moving in the right direction. And there's a number of things that we need to really try and leverage what we learned from the last studies that ran both in ours and also in in math with one researcher and apply them in the current large studies that we're currently running, but making conservative assumptions about the mortality rate.

[00:50:04] So, for example, when we saw a difference in the seriously ill patients, the mortality rates of 25 percent of the multisensory patients and 50 percent of the more severely ill patients, we didn't assume that we were going to see that big of an effect in the McAvey study. And it seems the same thing when we looked at other parameters. We didn't assume that it was going to line up perfectly with the clinical parameters so that we could design the study in a way that we think was more conservative. But the other thing that we I mentioned is in the in the study is building in the opportunity for doing a resizing analysis by the DSM, be part of the study because evaluate the data, reflect on us, and then give us some feedback about, OK, where do we think is what's the before recycling as a study, given the company's objectives, based on the data set halfway through the trial. And and we thought it was a reasonable, prudent thing to do, and we still do so just as we thought was a reasonable, prudent thing to make conservative assumptions about what we might see in in in medicine to to kind of overpower that, if you will. Thanks, Dr.. Sorry. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:51:19] So how close are we in terms of you know, and I hate to use the phrase confidence level, but how how good do you feel about where you are in terms of your study now? Or I guess you just have to wait to kind of get feedback from the Efendi?

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:51:37] Yeah, we just we just have to wait until we get that feedback. So first off, our policy is, is that we don't watch the popular going. So we're not expecting the data as it rolls in. I mean, obviously, there's a team of people that are responsible for doing that thing. But for example, I don't have the basic data when it comes to order other members of the leadership team. We focus on the execution of the to do it as quickly as we can. So it would be I think it's folly to try and prognosticate blindest data or interpret it and make a determination about what it might mean or what it might not. We believe that if we design the trial the right way, if we select the force properly, if we've got full support and buy in from the FDA and other regulators and we execute the study properly and we're working with precise and understand exactly how they're supposed to evaluate patients, both in terms of enrolling them and then also during the course of the conduct of the trial, then that's how we optimize that. Plus the design elements, obviously, which are critical. That's how we optimize our chances of success. And that's really what we're focused on their.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:52:36] Thank you, Gail, appreciate the update.

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:52:39] Thank you, Jeff.

Gil Van Bokkelen

[00:52:51] Well, once again, just in closing, I'd like to thank everybody for listening in on the call today or the webcast for your faith and your confidence. We remain fully committed to advancing our programs and achieving our goals, and we look forward to making additional announcements and providing further updates as we move forward.

