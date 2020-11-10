Going forward, the company's lower fee-based % cash flow is concerning, but the company's overall asset base is strong.

We'd like to see the company continue to pay down its significant debt load, making it a primarily target during the 2020s, while rewarding shareholders.

DCP Midstream has undervalued assets and new FCF that it's been using to paydown debt.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is a sizeable midstream petroleum company with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion. The company has been punished along with other midstream companies, watching its share price drop more than 50% YTD. However, the company is a classic example of the "baby thrown out with the bathwater" as its strong financial picture means the potential for strong shareholder rewards.

DCP Midstream is focused on navigating the market cycle that it's a part of, which has put pressure on its dividends.

DCP Midstream has continued on steady operational performance across its businesses. The company has focused on maintaining safety and reliability. Financially, the company generated $330 million of adjusted EBITDA and $232 million of DCF for the quarter, annualizing at nearly $1 billion in DCF for a company with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion.

The company has managed to significantly reduce capital spending, continuing the trend of massive capital spending declines to handle the downturn. The company's spending declines highlight strength from its DCF, with $130 million in excess FCF in 3Q versus $152 million YTD. The company has been able to use that to repurchase debt reducing its bank leverage.

The company's 3Q financial results especially highlight the company's strength.

DCP Midstream's 3Q 2020 DCF was $232 million supported by cuts in sustaining capital, along with improvements in costs and margins. The company spent a minimal $21 million in growth capital and comfortably covered its dividends with $81 million in distributions. The company could still comfortably afford its old dividend.

However, the company instead chose to have the excess capital to pay down debt. The company paid down a substantial $156 million of debt in the quarter and has $130 million in excess FCF on a quarterly basis.

DCP Midstream Financial Positioning

Overall, the company is incredibly well positioned financially.

DCP Midstream has had increased excess FCF and lowered debt over the past year. The company's new 3.9x leverage is very manageable for midstream companies, and the company has a manageable $1.3 billion in liquidity. The company is improving its efficiencies and working to aggressively reduce its costs.

The company has diversified earnings and stable cash flows with a respectable but not particularly exciting 83% fee + hedged based cash flow. However, it's worth noting that the company's overall financial positioning has remained strong.

DCP Midstream Commitments

No one saw COVID-19 and its effects on the oil markets last year, and we don't blame the companies that didn't see it coming.

The company updated its guidance to adjust for the downturn, and so far, its expectations have remained correct. The company's expectations have been met on volumes, costs, sustaining capital, growth capital, and prices, if not exceeded. These commitments will help to support the company's cash flow going forward and its ability to reward shareholders.

DCP Midstream Long-Term Results

DCP Midstream is focused on generating substantial and long-term shareholder returns.

DCP Midstream is focused on maintaining best in class cost and capital discipline and focus on increased and sustainable FCF generation. The company is focused on improving its leverage and continuing to perform well. More importantly, for shareholders, the company's long-term DCF and improvements will drive substantial shareholder returns.

After the 2014 downturns, U.S. shale companies were left in a difficult position. However, they were able to quickly make their businesses more efficient, and 2016-2019 allowed many shale companies to almost return to normal with their businesses. We expect the current downturn to see the same thing occur.

DCP Midstream's continued midstream business improvements will continue to serve them long term.

DCP Midstream's 2020 adjusted EBITDA is expected to total a significant $1.275 billion, supporting $780 million in DCF and $200 million of excess FCF. The company's bank leverage will remain ~4.0x, with ~$5.75 billion in total debt, a significant amount. The company's post-dividend cut dividend obligations are roughly $325 million annualized.

The company is focused on aggressively cutting capital spending, with 2021 growth capital expected at the lower end of the $50 to $150 million range. This points to a substantial ~$425 million in 2021 FCF on the basis of the company's ~$7 billion EV.

On this basis, DCP looks less exciting. The company's share price has been much less volatile than other midstream companies. However, the company has been intelligently reducing debt, helping to support its overall portfolio. We expect the company to continue to do this, aggressively saving on interest.

Given that interest costs are substantial (hundreds of $ million annualized), the company paying down debt aggressively could support shareholder returns. Over the next decade, the company could pay down most of debt, supporting cash flow from interest, and driving much higher DCF and the potential for shareholder returns.

DCP Midstream Risk

DCP Midstream's risk is the chance of a long-term continued downturn in the oil markets, especially with the company's lower % of fee-based assets. The company has seen cash flow suffer. However, its continued performance depends on being able to keep growth capital low. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

Conclusion

DCP Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets that it's focused on continuing to develop. The company has improved its cash flow to be able to pay down debt, paying down a significant amount of debt during the quarter. We'd like to see the company continue doing that. However, whether it manages to do so remains to be seen.

Whether the 2020s are the lost decade for the company, or the company's chance to increase shareholder rewards significantly, remains to be seen. However, the company does have a unique opportunity here that makes it interesting and investable for the long run, and we recommend paying close attention to that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.