New vaccine announced, but unlikely to be widely available until 3Q21.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) owns and operates a fleet of 66 vessels, composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes 15 Suezmax vessels and one Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes 50 medium range (MR) vessels. Shares of DSSI began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 28, 2019, following the combination of DSS Holdings L.P.’s 43 vessels and the 25 vessels contributed by Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP).

Since inception, the price return of DSSI has been -49%, as compared to +67% for the S&P 500.

In the year-to-date, the total return of DSSI was -66% as compared to +10 % for the S&P 500.

The 52-week price range has been a high of $17.50/share and a low of $5.31/share. On November 6, DSSI closed at $5.61/share.

For the second quarter of 2020, the company reported a Net Income of $45.7 million or $1.15 per basic share. As of August 12th, the company had booked 59% and 55%, respectively, for the Crude Fleet and Product Fleet for Q3 spot at rates that were considerably below Q2 total.

According to Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company is expected to post a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share for the third quarter. Revenues are expected to be $128.13 million, down 9.5% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 87.65% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. DSSI has a Zacks rank #5 (strong sell).

Spot TCE earnings for Suezmax and MR voyages have fallen strongly from their 2020 year-to-date averages, except for the UKC-USAC voyage. For example, the spot rate for the Suezmax WAF-UKC voyage was $1,300/day, as compared to $29,900/day for the year to date. The spot MR voyage from USG-UKC was $2,200/day as compared to $17,600/day for the year to date.

Looking forward, DSSI CEO Craig Stevenson said during the second quarter conference call in August:

We continue to see restraint on the tanker supply side as the graph on the right-hand side of Page 5, shows an order book at 20-year lows with little supply growth across all tanker types. This is a bullish long-term signal. With a low order book combined with [eventual] demand growth is positive, particularly since demand will likely be driven from the Far East, while the production growth is largely in the West.”

Much has been made of the low orderbook supporting rates. But Ridgebury Tankers CEO Bob Burke recently observed that “if you look to the orderbook to save you on the spot market, you’re grasping for straws.”

Stevenson himself had said in a conference back in 2009:

You’re not going to scrap your way to prosperity. Ever. You’re not going to reduce the orderbook and turn it into a good market. It won’t happen. In the history of shipping, it hasn’t worked that way. It starts with demand.”

I recently explained how the second wave of the COVID-19 virus spread has led to lockdowns in Europe in my article, Nordic American Tankers Limited: Views Rate Collapse As Short-Term Phenomenon After Ordering 2 More Tankers. As an update, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced that a:

Vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis… and no serious safety concerns have been observed. Based on current projections we expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.”

According to CNBC,

“Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and a member of Pfizer’s board, said the vaccine could be available in limited use as early as late December and widely available by the third quarter of 2021.”

Over the weekend, Goldman Sachs cut its first-quarter 2021 U.S. growth forecast to 3.5% from 7%, and significantly revised its fourth-quarter estimate for Europe from growth of 9.1% to a contraction of 8.7%.

“Risks are tilted to the downside if the virus news continues to deteriorate.”

Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO, wrote:

For the remainder of this year, the tanker shipping industry will find itself paying for the highs it reached in the second quarter. The higher demand for shipping at the time was not because of higher immediate consumption, but because of future demand being brought forward as importing refiners sought to benefit from the lower price. The lower aviation and transport demand, and fundamentally lower oil consumption, will hurt the industry for at least 15 months.”

S&P Global Platts wrote that tanker market could face sharp rebalancing for the next couple of years, as it is set for some critical capacity management in 2021-22:

Weaker freight rates have sapped enthusiasm for new orders, and creaking oversupply of older ships could accelerate scrapping. With uncertainty over pandemic-related oil demand and over fueling ships ahead of key climate goals, a step backward may be the way forward for tankers. The boom in tanker deliveries in 2019 is set to be followed by a lull. New orders have fallen to decade lows, with the third quarter of 2020 seeing a substantial decline. A total of 84 vessel orders have been placed so far this year compared with 163 orders last year. While oil demand is likely to bounce back next year it is unlikely to reach 2019 levels until 2022 at the earliest.”

Conclusions

DSSI and other tanker shares jumped early November 9th on the news about the COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still little doubt that lockdowns may continue well into 2021, impacting petroleum demand and tanker traffic. Furthermore, it may take all of 2021 and 2022 to rebalance the tanker market. Therefore, my outlook for DSSI remains negative.

