The market rallied strongly today, on news that Pfizer (PFE) has developed a vaccine that has shown to be more than 90% effective. This was very welcome news for brick-and-mortar REITs, which have largely felt the brunt of the effects from COVID-19.

This is, however, not-so-good news for stocks that stand to benefit from continued stay-at-home measures. This apparently applies to QTS Realty Trust (QTS), which is a data center REIT, whose stock fell by 7% today on the vaccine news. In this article, I show why this presents a good buying opportunity; so let’s get started.

A Look Into QTS Realty

QTS Realty is a REIT that is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, constructing, and managing multi-tenant data centers. Its facilities support its customers’ IT infrastructure equipment and provide access and connectivity to a range of communications and IT services providers. Its customer base span across the financial services, healthcare, retail, government and technology industries.

QTS recently delivered strong Q3’20 results, as its operating FFO per share increased by 7.7% YoY, from $0.65 in Q3’19 to $0.70 in the latest quarter. Management attributed these strong results to its customer verticals of Hyperscale, Hybrid Colocation, and Federal. Additionally, I’m encouraged by the YoY EBITDA margin expansion, which increased to 55.2% during Q3’20, representing a 490 bps increase over the prior-year quarter.

Looking forward, I expect to see continued strength in QTS’ business. This is supported by the net increases in QTS’ leasing activity in every quarter over the past 5 quarters. Since Q3’19, trailing 12-month net leasing has increased by 60%. In addition, QTS continues to see strong increases to its booked-not-billed backlog, with 64% growth since Q3’19. Currently, the booked-not-billed backlog sits at a record high of $130.6M.

While Hybrid Colocation continues to produce steady returns, I see the Hyperscale segment as being the primary growth driver for the company going forward. This is supported by the Hyperscale segment contributing to 50% of QTS’ new leasing activity during Q3. QTS is currently the well-established market leader in Atlanta, and its new facility there, with a large Hyperscale customer, is expected to ramp up, as management noted during the recent conference call:

Our third quarter leasing results included an incremental 8 megawatt expansion in our new Atlanta data center with a large hyperscale customer. Including this new commitment, we've now preleased more than 24 megawatts in the new Atlanta facility, which officially opened its first phase during the third quarter. Ultimately, the new site is expected to support 72 megawatts of power capacity upon full stabilization.”

Longer term, QTS enjoys the secular tailwinds from an ever-increasing supply of data. As seen below, IDC expects total data produced in 2025 to amount to 175 zettabytes. As such, I see continued strong demand for QTS’ data centers in the foreseeable future.

One of the risks for QTS comes from the fact that its credit rating is still junk-rated, even after Moody’s upgraded QTS’ credit rating by 1 notch in September to Ba3. This means that QTS is subject to higher interest rates compared to peers with stronger credit ratings. However, I do see QTS benefiting from the current low-rate environment, as it was able to extend its weighted average debt maturity by 2 years, to approximately 5.5 years, and reduce its weighted average cost of debt by 50 bps, to 3.1% as of September 30th.

Plus, as seen below, QTS has no material debt maturities until 2023, and has a pro-formal leverage of 4.1x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, including forward equity proceeds. This is lower than the 6.0x leverage ratio that I generally consider to be safe for REITs.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, it appears that analysts share bullish prospects for the company over the next few years. As seen below, 2023 FFO/share is projected to be $3.70.

Based on the information above, I wanted to calculate what the shares are worth, based on a Net Present Value model, with the following inputs:

Starting FFO/Share: $2.78 – based on 2020 Estimate

Perpetual Growth Rate: 10.1% - based on average of 2021–2023 FFO/share growth rate estimates.

Discount Rate: 2% - based on the long-term inflation rate target. I use this for well-established REITs with durable and predictable cash flows.

Holding Period: 15 years (based on generally accepted P/E or P/FFO of 15)

As seen above, I calculated a fair value of $75.14, which equates to a 23% upside from today’s share price of $61.11. Analysts seem to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.4 out of 5), and an average price target of $76.41.

Investor Takeaway

QTS Realty continues to execute on its growth strategy, with solid operating fundamentals. This is supported by the increases in TTM net leasing activity and increases to its booked-not-billed backlog every quarter since Q3’19. Looking forward, I expect the company’s Hyperscale segment to be a strong growth driver, and QTS has made good progress on leasing its Atlanta facility in support of that. QTS also benefits from strong secular growth trends, with the continued proliferation of data.

Meanwhile, the 3.1% dividend yield remains safe, at a 67% payout ratio (based on Q3’20 FFO/share), with a 5-year CAGR of 8.7%. As the valuation exercise demonstrated, I see the shares as being undervalued, with a potential 23% upside. Given that the shares have dipped by 7%, on Nov 9th, on the vaccine news, I see this as a "buy the dip" opportunity for both growth and income.

