While the long-term thesis is still valid, it is perhaps time to make some significant profit and wait for a meaningful retracement.

Revenues were $199.703 million in 3Q '20, up 23.6% from a year ago and down 20% sequentially.

(Source: Hecla Mining - Image: Lucky Friday mine)

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) can be considered a "silver" stock, and, in fact, the company produces about one-third of all silver produced in the USA. But the production of gold is still the primary component for the miner now, with 41.174K Au Oz this quarter.

Let's look at the revenue per metal:

The company released its third-quarter of 2020 results on November 9, 2020. The quarterly results were good and beat analysts' expectations.

One positive development that has profoundly affected Hecla Mining is the recent rally in the silver price.

We can see that HL still outperforms the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on a YTD basis. This strong stock appreciation is following the bullish price of silver and gold.

The investment thesis is not an easy one. Hecla Mining has performed very well lately due to a high price level for gold and silver. However, we are now reaching a plateau and may potentially start a slow retracement. While the long-term thesis is still valid, it is perhaps time to make some significant profit and wait for a meaningful retracement.

CEO Philippe Baker said in the conference call:

we've never generated as much EBITDA, this was $75 million this quarter. And only four times in our history has the free cash flow been higher. This reflects the quality of our silver mines, particularly Greens Creek. Part of the reason we generated so much free cash flow is that our capital requirements are generally low. So with the $50 million of free cash flow, what we use that to repay our revolver, we put cash on the balance sheet and we announced 250% increase in this quarter's dividend.

Company Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 3Q '19 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q'20 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 163.88 224.95 136.93 166.36 199.70 Net Income in $ million -19.65 -8.11 -17.32 -14.03 13.49 EBITDA $ million 42.87 64.04 39.69 40.98 68.77 EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 0.03 Cash from operating activities in $ million 54.9 57.26 4.93 37.53 73.49 Capital Expenditure in $ million 26.1 24.1 19.9 10.82 23.69 Free Cash Flow In $ million 28.8 33.17 -14.94 26.71 49.80 Total cash $ million 33.0 62.45 215.52 75.92 98.67 LT Debt in $ million 584.6 504.73 679.02 518.85 509.90 Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.00875 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 490.0 502.90 523.22 525.24 535.79 Silver and Gold Production 3Q '19 4Q '19 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q'20 Silver Production K Au Oz 3,293 3,412 3,245 3,404 3,541 Gold production K Ag Oz 77.3 74.8 58.8 60.0 41.2 Silver realized $/oz 17.02 17.47 14.48 16.33 25.32 Gold price realized $/oz - 1,488 1,588 1,736 1,929 AISC by-product 8.89 11.31 12.45 9.33 11.53

Analysis: Silver And Gold Production Details For The Second Quarter Of 2020

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

Gold production was 41,174 oz, and silver production was 3,541,371 Oz.

The output below per mine. Green Creek is the more significant mine producer for the company, while Lucky Friday is slowly ramping up. All mines are producing both silver and gold, except Lucky Friday.

Green Creek had higher silver production due to slightly higher ore production and grades. At the Lucky Friday mine, normal operations during the pandemic have continued, with the ramp-up ahead of schedule. Starting in the fourth quarter, the mine will achieve full production with an estimated annual production of over 3 million silver ounces in 2021.

Metal price in 3Q '20 Price $ Gold per ounce 1,929 Silver per ounce 25.32 Lead per Lb 0.86 Zinc per Lb 1.04

2 - Silver price and AISC by-product is $11.53/Ag Oz

The silver price was up 48.8% from the same quarter a year ago, and AISC (by-product) went up from $8.89 last year to $11.53 this quarter.

AISC gold was $1,855 per ounce.

Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenue was a record of $199.79 million in 3Q '20.

Revenues were $199.703 million in 3Q '20, up 23.6% from a year ago and down 20% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported third-quarter income of $13.49 million, or 0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $46.67 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.10 per share.

Revenues per metal:

2 - Free Cash Flow was $49.8 million in 3Q '20.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

All Hecla Mining's assets generated positive free cash flow this quarter, except for Lucky Friday.

Free cash flow yearly is $94.8 million, with a free cash flow of $49.8 million this quarter. The rise in free cash flow pushed the company to increase the dividend by 50% this quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00875 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.005 per share for the silver price-linked component and $0.00375 for the base annual dividend component.

The company is now paying a yearly dividend of $0.035 per share, or a 0.7% yield.

3 - The net debt is $411.23 million in 3Q '20.

The company indicated $98.669 million in total cash. Net debt is now about $411.2 million.

Hecla had an adjusted EBITDA of $75.701 million, and net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) improved to 1.7x.

4 - 2020 Production Outlook

The company increased 2020 annual silver production guidance and reduced silver cost guidance.

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Current Prior Current Prior Current Prior Current Prior Greens Creek* 10.2-10.5 10-10.3 47-48 47-48 23.5-24.0 21.5-22.1 263.5-268 240-246 Lucky Friday* 1.8-2.0 1.6-1.8 N/A N/A 4.0 3.2-3.6 43-45.5 35-40 San Sebastian 0.8-0.9 0.8-0.9 6-7 6 1.5 14-1.7 15-17 16-19 Casa Berardi N/A N/A 115-120 114-124 10.5-11.0 12.1-12.6 115-121 135-140 Nevada Operations N/A N/A 32 32 2.9 2.9 32 32 Total 12.8-13.4 12.4-13.0 200-207 199-210 42.8-43.4 40.4-42.6 468.5-482.5 458-477 * Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production.

Technical Analysis

Hecla Mining managed to post great third-quarter results, but the market was not really bullish on anything about gold or silver today. The news of a vaccine was quite devastating for the precious metal industry, and gold tumbled nearly $90 to $1,870 per ounce.

So far, gold and silver have managed to stay strong because the virus was still spreading worldwide. But this news may have changed the near future outlook.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

HL forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $5.25 - $5.60 and support at $4.25.

Generally, a descending channel pattern starting from down to up should be considered bullish, as it is the case here. Still, it is important to consider today's news and eventually wait on the side. I recommend selling at least 30% of your position above $5.35, if possible.

Today, HL retraced just below its support. It may be a sign of future weakness if gold continues to go down tomorrow, which is likely. If the gold price turns even more bearish, I see HL retesting the 200 MA at $4.00-$3.80, at which point I recommend buying back slowly. Conversely, if the gold price recovers then, I recommend holding HL with a target above $6.

