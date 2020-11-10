Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Management Presents at Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference November 9, 2020 4:15 PM ET

Arvind Sood - VP, IR

Murdo Gordon - EVP of Global Commercial Operations

Peter Griffith - EVP and CFO

Evan Seigerman - Credit Suisse

Evan Seigerman

Evan Seigerman
My name is Evan Seigerman; I'm the Senior Large Cap Biopharma analyst, here at Credit Suisse, and it's my pleasure to introduce Amgen on the first day of our Virtual Healthcare Conference. From Amgen, we have Peter Griffith, CFO; Murdo Gordon, Global Commercial Operations; and of course, Arvind Sood, VP of IR.

Arvind Sood

Evan, thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody. I really appreciate this opportunity. As you mentioned, Evan, we would much rather be at The Phoenician, in Scottsdale, but that's kind of the way it is right now. So Evan, let me just tee up some key topics, and then we can move on to your questions.

Our recently reported Q3 results, I think, are yet another indication of very good execution in the midst of this pandemic. We have 12% revenue growth, and that of course was supplemented by strong volume growth of 18%. The strong volume growth is coming from some of our key growth products, including Prolia, Otezla, Repatha, and our biosimilars portfolio which generated about $480 million in revenues in Q3. We continue to advance our pipeline. We recently reported top line Phase II data with sotorasib in non-small cell lung cancer, and we noted that the overall response rate date is consistent with Phase I, and other measures of efficacy are promising.

And we are going to be presenting this data with a later data cutoff date in January, at the World Lung Meeting. We are also expecting top line data on Tezepelumab near-term and are expecting a high-quality dataset based on the very compelling Phase II data that we previously reported. Also making good progress with our extended half-life BiTE platform, and you noted in your report this morning, we expect to have data on AMG 757 at the upcoming SITC Meeting, and AMG 701 later this year.

The last point that I would note, Evan, is that we have a strong balance sheet and will continue with our thoughtful and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

So with that, let me turn it back to you, and we'll be happy to address your questions.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. Well, thank you for that introduction, and again, thank you everyone for joining us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Evan Seigerman

So let me just start on a high level. I know we had the results, what was it, two weeks ago now. Time has kind of frozen it seems. I just want to start on a high level just talking about the potential -- the impact of COVID-19 and especially now that we have a vaccine, how you see Amgen moving beyond the pandemic and setting us up into performance in 2021? So maybe Peter and Murdo, you can give me both of your perspectives, from the CFO perspective and the Chief Commercial Officer perspective.

Peter Griffith

Sure, I'm happy to start, and Murdo can cleanup where I leave off, and thank you, Evan, and thank you Credit Suisse for the conference. We're delighted to be here.

So we looked at COVID, we saw as we were getting into our evaluation of the rest of the year that a resurgence of infections, certainly in Europe, and now we're seeing, and of course and we knew it would happen. As Dr. Reese says, it's just mathematics happening here in the United States. So, first of all, from a humanitarian aspect we're hopeful that we can all get this under some control as quickly as possible, and we're certainly very, very grateful to our colleagues at Pfizer for what we heard today.

So, fourth quarter guidance, we left it wider than we normally do. We came down a 100 and we went up a 100. I think that that contemplates at the bottom a little bit of a COVID acceleration if that happens, and we also are thinking about some of our products, and Murdo can talk a little bit more about those, that may or may not feel some effect from COVID as we did back in the April and May timeframe. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses to grow 20% quarter-over-quarter. We got quite specific on that because we want our investors and colleagues to know that we feel like we deferred expenses, we didn't cancel them.

So when you look at a 20% increase quarter-over-quarter, what that does for us is, and that puts us right in the range where we've been the last five, six, seven years in the fourth quarter in terms of OpEx as a percentage of overall OpEx for the year. So on -- we're feeling confident in our ability to safely return to the labs, engage virtually, spending some more on commercial expenses, as Murdo will explain, our launches, and we wanted to make some investments, some BTC and some other investments to not just for 2020, but to really look towards 2021. We always like to, as I say, look over the curvature of the earth.

So quarter four margins typically are the lowest, as I said. So I think if you go back historically, it's 28%, 29%, 30%. Not appropriate to draw conclusions going in 2021. We -- well, as everybody knows, we give 2021 guidance in January, and we'll certainly do that again. So we're not looking at 2021 now, but we think we're in typically seasonal pattern with some deferred expenses coming in that we're investing. We continue to be excited about the business. I'm sure we'll talk a little bit about the pipeline today, and saw a little bit today on 757 and the BiTEs, and so -- and had some news on 510 and KRAS. So we're very confident in the business. We feel very, very good about it, and we're looking forward to finishing out the year, as we always do, with very strong execution.

Maybe just one thing, Evan, I'd hate for it to be taken for granted that a year ago, almost to the anniversary, we invested $13.4 billion of our shareholders' capital into Otezla, and that integration went really, really well, and it went on time, it went on track. The transition service agreements, the TSAs all fell off on time, on track, and we don't take that for granted. We know that's a lot of capital, and it's worked out well, and we'll certainly like to talk about Otezla today, but that was a big piece of 2020. I mean that was a big focus, and we have the collaboration with BeiGene, and we also brought Astellas back in, so a lot of strong execution in 2020 integration and innovation, so we're pleased with that.

So, I'll turn it over and let Murdo share with you some additional thoughts.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. Thank you, Peter.

Murdo Gordon

Thanks, Peter. Thanks, Evan. The only thing I would maybe just add is what we're seeing in the marketplace with respect to COVID's impact on physician behavior and patient behavior, the two important intermediaries in how our business works, and what we're pleased to see is even as COVID is rising in Europe and parts of the U.S., we've seen a much more resilient healthcare system. We've seen institutions and physicians continuing to see patients. The harder one to predict is whether or not patients will isolate themselves from medical care, as happened during the lockdown. So far we've seen pretty good continued recovery, as we saw in the third quarter, and we're hoping that will continue in the fourth quarter.

Couple of things just to think about very specifically, one COVID related, and one less COVID related. Our kind of canary in the coalmine product for COVID is Prolia, which is a physician-administered injection for a senior vulnerable high-risk patient population, and so that product tells us if there is a change in physician behavior and access to physicians as well as patient behavior. So far what we saw is a recovery in Q3 is continuing in Q4, but we talked about this on the call a little; you need to remember that that dip we saw in Q2 has an echo in Q4 because of the six-month dosing. So that change in the normal timing of when people were getting their Prolia has now time-shifted. Instead of being Q1 and Q3 softness, there's going to be Q2-Q4.

That's just something to watch out for on Prolia. It doesn't mean that we've lost demand. It just means that the normal dips in when that product is used have appeared in a different place. We actually were able in Q3 to recover a lot of the patients that delayed injections, and then the other product just to keep an eye on, because it's going to be impacted by a reimbursement change, and that's Parsabiv. As we see the change from the TDAPA data collection period going into the end-stage renal disease bundle, we have a final rule out now that sets a ceiling on reimbursement for that bundle payment that includes calcimimetics, but not to the same extent of being able to use those products as you had in the past.

And so, we are seeing some pullback on demand there, and we expect to see that continue next year. Just a reminder, when this happened in the ESAs it was as much as a 20% reduction year-on-year when they went into the bundle.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent, and those are some good segues into my some specific commercial questions. So let's start off with Otezla. I know, Peter, you mentioned that as a big investment last year, and then also, Murdo, your work on it this year integrating it, and so, it's another recent launch, but it's not a new product as Celgene had it prior. How do you position Otezla given some concerns of Bristol's TYK2 with the data that they presented last week? But it also being having a strong position in the market. How do you think about it now and the potential dynamics evolving over time? Also noting your prowess as Amgen as being able to market inflammation products.

Murdo Gordon

Yes, thanks, Evan. We really did feel when we made that transaction, that we were the best buyer for that product. I mean these things are -- you have to be a bit opportunistic when FDC says, "Look, you got to unload this," and we were very interested from the get-go. We obviously know the dermatology arena, as you point out. It was a really good fit for us, and as Peter mentioned, the integration has gone extremely well thanks to the commitment of the legacy Celgene people that are now part of Amgen, as well as the receiving Amgen employees. This is -- I've done a few different integrations in my career, and this one has probably topped the list in terms of the most effective in the shortest timeframe with the least negative impact on the business.

And if anything, we've been able to actually increase the focus on Otezla compared to where it was, and it was already a very important product for Celgene. So what I love about Otezla is it's a unique product, positioned really well in the market for a post-topical psoriasis patient, but prebiologic, and it really does occupy that space well. It has very, very good commercial and reimbursement coverage, so there's -- we have co-pay assistance programs and free goods programs, but it's largely a well reimbursed product with a lot of good access to it. So it's easy to prescribe for dermatologists and rheumatologists alike.

We have, as I said, increased resourcing it and promotion of Otezla. We actually have cross-trained all of our Enbrel field-based staff to be able to promote Otezla, and vice versa, and we've also increased primary care promotion. That's something Celgene wasn't able to do. We have a primary care field force, and we have them starting promotion of Otezla, and we're seeing some good things in the new prescription evolution of that product. There is a bit of suppression in overall rheumatology and dermatology due to COVID so there's a little bit of softness in the overall market, but I think we've largely been shielded from that impact compared to, say, injectable biologics or, in particular, the IV biologics that are being used in the category.

As with competitors that could be coming in to the market, I obviously have some familiarity with the TYK2 product, and the whole kind of JAK family of small molecules. We've watched how those have played out in other categories. I think there's a lot of room in this market for multiple orals, but I do think those start to parse. I think when we get our mild-to-moderate indication, hopefully next year; we'll continue to move into a broader and broader early kind of post-topical treatment patient population, and if you're looking for biologic-like efficacy albeit with some potential safety considerations, then perhaps a product like TYK2 would be an important choice as well. So we'll see what our final data say. We know what the press releases indicated having met primary end points. We know what they studied looking forward to seeing the data, and I do think when I look at dermatologists and how careful they are in what they prescribe on the basis of safety and efficacy profile I think we've largely been able to satisfy that need for a convenient psoriasis treatment, and I think it's going to be a little bit more challenging to come in and get them to look at a JAK type product, a JAK family product like TYK2. So I feel good about where we are. We'll continue to invest. We're also looking at international expansion on Otezla to grow it. So we recently secured reimbursement in Australia. Our Japanese business is performing really well, and we're seeking reimbursement in some other markets where historically Otezla has not been reimbursed. So between our in major market promotional effort and expansion of that as well as the geographic work we're doing to increase the reimbursement footprint, I think that double-digit growth guidance we gave for the product is well in hand.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent, and kind of looking at some of your other key products you had mentioned Prolia, and one of the things I think in my conversations with Arvind, and I believe with you as well, talking about moving to alternate sites of care as a way to potentially mitigate some of the concerns around the pandemic. Has that been some part of your strategy, or now that [Inovio] [ph] vaccine is it no longer as necessary, how do you think about that going forward?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. Like you and many others, I'm clearly excited about the news today on the vaccine front from Pfizer, credit to them and their partners for doing the work there and fingers crossed. Hopefully, they'll be able to make a lot of doses in a really short period of time.

Evan Seigerman

Yes.

Murdo Gordon

But having watched some of the other EUA type situations, it takes a while for that engine to rev up. It takes a while for the distribution allocation. So, yes, we still are planning on continuing to keep alternate sites of care open. Early in the pandemic, the bone franchise team did a really nice job of helping practitioners, change up how they deliver the medicine and how dedicated kind of osteoporosis patient days in their clinics, so that they could practice good distancing. We also opened up a traveling nurse program, and we even worked with CMS to ensure a possibility of self-administration. We did some education on that. So, we've got layers, I think, of kind of mitigating channels of administration now, which is really good. To date they've been largely underutilized compared to what we thought, but that also means that the in-office administration has been less impacted than we thought. So I'm not complaining about that. Going forward should the in-office administration dip? I think our channels are really well-positioned and able to mitigate that.

Evan Seigerman

And then one kind of -- two more comments on kind of your legacy business then we can talk about my favorite topic with you, biosimilars as well and the pipeline. So, Aimovig were about two and a half years until the launch. Have you started to see that product turnaround and kind of any comments on the dynamics you're seeing in the CGRP space?

Murdo Gordon

Yes, we had a great launch of Aimovig, and there was a pent-up demand of patients who were waiting on the first-in-class CGRP antibody to be available, and we also make sure that access and reimbursement wasn't an issue in the early days, and so, we've shifted from that pent-up demand to steady state. So where are we now? Well, we enjoy market leading market share in total prescriptions and new to brand prescriptions. We have secured the broadest market access coverage of any CGRP treatment available in terms of access and reimbursement, but what we haven't necessarily done to the extent that we need to is shift the prescribing pattern from older oral agents that are less effective at preventing migraine to the newer treatments like Aimovig, that's still kind of a behavior that needs to evolve.

So, right now CGRP market has penetrated about 15% of the eligible or addressable prevention market, 15, so 15% is in my mind, it's far too low, given the impact that Aimovig can have on a migraine sufferer. I mean, this is one area where I really enjoy reading the patient letters that we get and then people talk about, hey I can hold down a job. I'm in a relationship. I have my life back. It reminds me of earlier days in my career when I worked in atypical anti-psychotics and we're addressing bipolar disease and other mental health conditions.

I mean, migraine is debilitating and you've got millions of people around the world suffering on these older anticonvulsants other medicines that just don't work that well, and our job is to push and press and move those patients onto Aimovig. We've got five years plus of safety data and efficacy data follow up now. So it's not a new drug. This is a well known, well understood product where quite frankly more patients should be benefiting from it. So we continue to invest along with our partners, Novartis. We continue to grow the category. It was growing, I would say, about 7,000 new patients per week, which is pretty good. That's total CGRP category new patients. That went down during COVID unfortunately to about 4,500 a week, and we're climbing back up with each passing week now, but this is a category that I think that the long-term looks really good, but there's some behavior change that we need to affect.

Evan Seigerman

And one final question on the legacy-based commercial business, you had mentioned Parsabiv being moved into the bundled payment without necessarily giving guidance, but how should we think about how that could impact the Parsabiv line item come 2021 when that is included in the bundle?

Murdo Gordon

Yes, we don't really have the perfect analog for it, other I'd point you there. I would say at a minimum, when you look at what happened to ESAs, they were done 20% when they went into the bundle. I would say that that's a fairly good approximation for now. The one thing that complicates this further though as you've got a generically available Cinacalcet, and I don't think that's the best option for patients, but economically there are going to be some dialysis providers that are going to want to try and manage the economics as a bundled payment, and it's unfortunate because I think it does a disservice to patients where the benefit of Parsabiv, which is really clear is going to be challenged by the economics now the bundle, and we worked with the policymakers to try and have that bundle raised, but -- and we were partially successful. The original rule would have had a much lower bundle because of the data capture period they were using. We got them to drop a couple of quarters. So, overall, the bundle payment went up a bit from our base case, but it's really challenging for providers out there to use products that are going to cause a loss in economic recovery.

Evan Seigerman

Right.

Murdo Gordon

We'll do our bit for patients and we'll keep focusing on it to try and mitigate it, but it's a tough force to counteract.

Evan Seigerman

And I want to turn gears to Beijing, and Peter, I want to kind of ask you this question first. Given your -- you talked about capital allocation and the investment you made in Otezla. I was wondering if you could provide some rationale as to the investment into Beijing, and how you think that investment has been paying off from both a more CFO perspective, but also from a more commercial perspective for you Murdo, so first Peter and then for you Murdo on the same one. I think, Peter, you're on mute.

Peter Griffith

I don't want to interrupt Murdo when I am…

Evan Seigerman

No, of course, no one does.

Peter Griffith

His words of wisdom are always great. So let's listen on Beijing, we're extremely excited about that opportunity and continue to be. We signal any number years ago how important global expansion is. We see about 25% of our growth over the next nine or 10 years coming from JAPAC area. So we're very confident and frankly energized by the relationship there and the collaboration. So, Beijing has been performing well. Our collaboration has been performing well. So, international expansion is really a core element of the strategy. It's a strategic pillar, and so we'll continue to make investments in that region. You'll notice in July, we invested an additional US$420 million or so in Beijing to keep our ownership interests, where we have had it in connection with the private offering they undertook. They're starting to commercialize. They're commercializing XGEVA, and Murdo can talk with you a little bit about that, but we're excited about that launch, and I know that we've got some other products, BLINCYTO and KYPROLIS are coming right behind. So we continue to think, Evan, second largest pharmaceutical market in the world. We're long-term players. When we talk about global, we think in terms of -- it's decades, right. You got to be there, you got to be there for a long time, fully committed and we certainly are.

So we're continuing to be excited about it. We can look and see how Beijing has been performing and it's very attractive. So we're very pleased with the collaboration. We're very pleased with the investment and we're looking forward to continuing to collaborate with them, and hopefully for the sake of patients in China and all over the world, this is going to turn out really, really well. So that's from the CFO perspective, all is good, and I'll turn it over to Murdo now and he can share with you some of the good news that's happening on the ground.

Murdo Gordon

Excellent. Yes, like Peter says, it has been a great collaboration and the team at Beijing is a strong, experienced group of global leaders with very, very detailed understanding of the China market. So, it's been a pleasure working with them. As Peter alluded to, we've successfully transitioned Xgeva, BLINCYTO, and KYPROLIS to them, and Xgeva was actually approved and launched and is doing really well in the marketplace.

I think that the opportunity in China is substantial now that we've seen a much more rapid, regulatory process, but also a much more rapid reimbursement process with the National Reimbursement Drug List, or nRDL refresh rate, looking like it's probably going to be annual now, even though it's a little bit delayed this year in terms of process, because of the share volume of products that they're catching up with as well as a little bit of COVID disruption from earlier in the year, although they're largely on track.

I continue to think that the Beijing collaboration will help Amgen, not just on the products that we're transitioning to them, but we're learning from them for our own affiliate because we continue to market the general medicine side of the portfolio. We have Repatha approved in China, and we have recently secured and launched Prolia approval, and again, that's the other half of the Denosumab business. So you've got Xgeva on the Beijing side, probably on the Amgen side, and it's performing really well. The untapped potential for GCTB or osteoporosis for Denosumab is substantial and we're executing well against that, and then obviously the clinical research collaboration is one that is really going to help having a strategic platform through the Beijing collaboration to develop our medicines properly for the Chinese population, but also in using some of those data generated in China for the rest of the world, which is evolving and opening up will be a nice advantage for Amgen in the long run.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent, and I would be remiss to not at least mention biosimilars when I just talk with you, and so, I'll just ask you one question on that, because I could probably spend all day. I think on your quarterly call, you alluded to some different dynamics with pricing and volume, especially in oncology versus inflammation. Can you kind of overview as to what you're seeing and I guess what you expect to see in the year -- in 2021 and beyond? And how you see the biosimilar landscape evolving in the United States?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. I mean, I shy away from making bold predictions in general, Evan, because it either gets me in a position where I have to re-explain it to you later because I was wrong.

Evan Seigerman

Sorry.

Murdo Gordon

Or Peter writes down notes and they come up during a budget session. So either way I lose, so I'm going to hedge a little here in all transparency. What I will say is realm one has gone differently than many people handicap, right? Realm one was, oh, biosimilars aren't functioning properly in the U.S. It's a failed market. I mean, really these are the headlines we read, and it was chalked up to not generating enough competition and all the rest of it. Well, I think realm one while not fully played out is showing that heartbeat biosimilars like MVASI or biosimilar to Avastin and KANJINTI or biosimilar to Herceptin when marketed properly, when providing a substantial savings to the healthcare system do get utilized and have market uptake, and I think that's what we've been able to show this year. Now, I'm also really proud of the team that are executing that plan because these are the same people that were defending Neulasta all of last year and into this year, and they learned how to do that well.

And then when they got their own biosimilars, they pivoted and went out there and we're very good at commercializing those biosimilars with the same customers. We were smart enough to make sure that the Amgen offering that we provide all of our innovative product customers were also the same offerings that we've provided attached to our biosimilars. So things like reimbursement support to the practices, patient support in the way of co-pay or other reimbursement services. So, with that combined, I think, with Amgen's quality reputation, sustainability of supply and patient continuity has allowed us to compete very effectively in the market, and now, you've got between 45% and 50% of bevacizumab being supplied as biosimilars. So that's realm one.

Now you could point to other inflammation examples where the same dynamic didn't exist, but they had different reimbursement peculiarities prevented that. So where do I think things are going to go? Well, I think the next few assets that go, we'll have some intense competition. So, we're a little late to the party on

Remicade, Rituxan will be kind of in the first stage wave, but for Humira down the road, we will be in that first wave. Now, there'll probably be more competitors. So I would expect that that price erosion to be a little more precipitous when you have more people all at the starting line, and so, that's one that I would watch a little more closely and not necessarily use the oncology analog for that, and of course, a huge difference between Part D, self administered reimbursement dynamics with PBM intermediaries versus provider practice led institutional contracting, buy and build Part B. So, very different worlds, very different markets, but long-term, I think biosimilar is an important part of the healthcare ecosystem. I think, despite COVID we were able to illustrate that and I think Amgen thank goodness that smart people be before me made some really good strategic bets on this portfolio, because it's come in at a really good time for our company. Our core strategy is still to develop innovative medicines and bring best novel, best-in-class novel mechanisms to treat serious unmet medical need, but our biosimilars help fuel the investments that we need to make in those innovative medicine programs.

Evan Seigerman

I think Arvind is smiling because he knows when I launched on Amgen, I was positive and still I'm on your biosimilar franchise.

Peter Griffith

You were one of the few add, well done.

Evan Seigerman

Well, along those lines, talking on pivot to the pipeline, because I know I'm going to be conscious of time. So, two key pipeline assets that always come up in my conversations. I'm sure you can guess what they are Sotorasib and Tezepelumab, so I'm not going to quiz you on the clinical data, Murdo, but I do want to ask you from a commercial standpoint for Sotorasib, what type of profile do you believe will make Sotorasib best-in-class in the KRAS G12C space in lung and in colorectal? And then as a secondary, what steps are you taking for potential commercial launch given how you've alluded that you are talking or could be talking to regulatory authorities near-term?

Murdo Gordon

Yes, perfect. So overall, one thing that's really good to note is one in five cancer patients globally today receives an Amgen medicine for their treatment, whether it's one of our supportive care drugs, one of our innovative therapeutics or one of our biosimilars. So we've got a very broad set of capabilities in the global market in oncology.

And the other thing we've been doing for many years now is we've been talking about KRAS as a driver mutation, we've just been doing it with Vectibix in colorectal cancer, and so, we're familiar with things like driving testing, we're familiar with things like getting biomarker driven treatment decisions made, and earlier biomarker testing. So these are things that we're really good at. So from a commercial standpoint, I feel good about our preparation, and I'll speak for Dave on his behalf, the medical organizations also primed and ready to go, we made changes at the end of last year to have the field facing customer facing infrastructure in the U.S. in place throughout the course of this year. So if we got an approval tomorrow, we'd be ready to go. So that's good, the state of preparedness very high, readiness very high.

I think from my perspective, back to your question on profile, I'm as excited now about Sotorasib as I was when I saw the very first early data sets when the PD-1s were being developed, and I think the ability to take an undruggable target, and have patients going on to treatments that we just know aren't necessarily going to help them survive a meaningful amount of time longer, but are going to give them a whole raft of safety issues like current chemo therapies, doing late lines of non-small cell lung cancer treatment, to be able to go in and disrupt that and change that with a profile that we've already illustrated, quite frankly in Phase 1 and hope to maybe even do a little better on when by the time the full program has read out.

We're really feeling good about this product that I'm really excited about bringing it to market is so rewarding, when somebody who's almost certainly going to go-off to hospice gets multiple months of life, because of an innovation that came out of your science, your company's organization that you get to bring to market, it's a huge responsibility, but it's one that we're really looking forward to, and I do think that the response rates that we've seen in our program are very impressive, very powerful. I think the safety profile is phenomenal, and I think that that will allow us to get many oncologists in the community and in academic centers to rapidly adopt this new treatment when it's made available. We've got a broad program here, over 550 patients across multiple cohorts, multiple tumor types, monotherapy, combination therapy. So, wherever we see a signal, we're going to pursue it, and we're going to try and describe the profile of Sotorasib for that patient population, and we've got the depth to do that. So yes, I'm excited if you couldn't tell.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent, and Arvind always reminds me, it's always important to look at the intent to treat population, not the modified intense to treat population.

Murdo Gordon

That's exact.

Evan Seigerman

I got a smile out of Arvind. I know we're kind of running up against time, but I do want to ask two more questions, just one on Tezepelumab, I know that this would be more of a hypothetical, but looking into potential data, I've gotten questions as to what makes a competitive product, and I'm not going to parse between low eos and high eos because that's clearly part of the conversation, but Murdo, what do you think of competitive product in Tezepelumab in the relatively crowded biologic space for asthma? And Peter, I want to round it out with just one on capital allocation, and then we should be all set, so Murdo?

Murdo Gordon

Yes, the first thing I'm most excited about with Tezepelumab is this is a new mechanism, and it's differentiated, and oftentimes when we explore new mechanisms, we learn new things about how to treat a disease, and I think in severe asthma, we still have a lot of breakthrough acute exacerbations. So there's still massive unmet need, and I'm not even talking about different biomarker profiling, a different patient types allergic, non-allergic, low eos, high. I'm seeing on an Allcomers intent to treat population, there's a huge unmet medical need, and a huge opportunity to improve upon the existing standards of care, and I think, this is the kind of mechanism that's got that potential, we'll see when the data are released, but we continue to be optimistic with what we saw in Phase 2, and then if we happen to also hit on some of the subgroups, then we've got a differentiated unique mechanism that can help patients that nothing else in the biologic realm at least has been proven to help, and I think that that's very exciting, and this is a big program for us with our partners at AstraZeneca. They have a ton of experience in this area, this is a nice adjacency to our inflammation portfolio, and we will resource it accordingly. We see really good efficacy with a nice safety profile, we're going to be very quick and very focused on making sure that it can help as many patients as possible, intent to treat and subgroups.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent, and then Peter, just to round it out, as I know, we're almost out of time. Any thoughts on capital allocation going forward, I know you talked about various deals you've done, but thoughts as you move into the remainder of this year and look forward into 2021?

Peter Griffith

Evan, we want to thank you, very good question. We want to remain predictable, consistent, reliable in our capital allocation. So it's going to continue to be a forethought not an afterthought at Amgen. Disciplined choices, our capital allocation hierarchy remains unchanged and uninterrupted. First in an internal innovation, Dr. Reese, and Research and Development Group, we continue to allocate over $4 billion a year there, next our capital expenditures, including the Next-Gen bio manufacturing plant in Rhode Island for example, very environmentally friendly, great allocation of capital, we're also investing now in digitization of the business.

From a CapEx standpoint, next deploy capital to be the opportunities and answer to your question. We continue to look at those and certainly interrogate them as they come in, we're Amgen, so we see just about everything out there, we'll be patient, we'll be prudent. We're going to be precise in terms of what we're looking at, and then we want to return capital to shareholders. We've been growing the dividend at $1.60 per share per quarter. Share repurchases, we signaled the lower-end of the range but we're very comfortable with that, $3 billion to $5 billion lower end of the range, and that's all built on a foundation of an efficient capital structure that optimizes our whack, so we'll continue to maintain our financial flexibility, including a solid investment grade rating, and look at the end of the day, what we want to do is enable Dr. Reese and Murdo and Esteban to discover, develop, manufacture and deliver these great medicines to patients all over the world, and that's important to us, because what we, I came here and I'm excited about the company, because we want to bend the curve of healthcare, first for patients and then for societies and economies. So I just like on behalf of Amgen to thank you for inviting us again, it's always good to see you and we'd like to wish you and our colleagues that have been listening in and so forth, good health and stay well.

Evan Seigerman

Evan Seigerman
Thank you, Peter. Thank you, Arvind, Murdo.

Peter Griffith

Thanks.

Evan Seigerman

Evan Seigerman
And with that, everyone have a great day, and I think that wraps up Day One of the Virtual Healthcare Conference. Thank you very much.

Peter Griffith

Bye-bye.