The new 85% acquisition of the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box Projects in Tesla's backyard in Nevada is another strong catalyst.

The stock price has fallen steadily since 2018 until recently as cobalt prices fell after the 2017 cobalt price surge. The stock now looks to be very oversold.

GEMC is an early-stage explorer and project generator focusing on cobalt, nickel, copper and gold at its 3 combined projects (Australia, USA, Canada).

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on October 8, 2020, when GEMC was trading at C$0.20, but has been updated for this article.

Global Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB:GBLEF, TSXV:GEMC, FSE:5GE1) ("GEMC") is building and developing a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets in safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions alongside key strategic partners. The company is in the exploration stage and has 3 combined projects located (Australia, USA and Canada). GEMC's key metals are cobalt, nickel, copper and gold. Demand for battery and grid metals (cobalt, nickel, copper) is set to surge this decade, as you can read here.

Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) - Price = CAD 0.235, USD 0.21

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Cobalt price - 5-year chart

(Source: Mining.com)

GEMC's 3 projects

Millennium Cobalt Project (flagship) and Mount Isa Cobalt-Copper-Gold Projects - Queensland, Australia (100%)

Lovelock Mine & Treasure Box Projects - Nevada, USA (85%)

Werner Lake Cobalt Project - Ontario, Canada (70%)

GEMC's projects are located in Australia, USA and Canada

(Source: Global Energy Metals - The Road to Electrification)

Millennium Cobalt Project (flagship) and Mount Isa Cobalt-Copper-Gold Projects - Queensland, Australia (100% owned)

The Millennium Project is a significant cobalt-copper deposit that remains open for expansion. The historical JORC (2012) Inferred Resource is 3.07 million tonnes @ 0.14% Co, 0.35% Cu and 0.12g/t Au (using CuEq cut-off of 1.0%). This historical resource estimate is not yet NI43-101-compliant, and GEMC will be required to initiate a work program in order to upgrade this resource to a current NI43-101-complaint resource.

The project is located close to well-established mining, transport and processing infrastructure along with a skilled workforce and direct shipping to the world’s largest battery cathode manufacturing hubs in Asia. GEMC say that the project has "excellent potential and further upside in extending the known cobalt-copper-gold mineralized structure through exploration work along strike to the north and south." Preliminary hydrometallurgical studies have demonstrated the potential for the recovery of separate cobalt and copper concentrates at rates exceeding 95%.

GEMC's strategy is to align with the right strategic partner to bring Millennium to a production decision and further explore the collective Mount Isa project portfolio.

The Mount Isa Projects include Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge. Early-stage drilling results include:

Mount Dorothy drilling - 7m @ 0.14% Co, 2.55% Cu and 2m @ 0.12% Co, 0.13% Cu.

Cobalt Ridge exploration rock chip sampling - 0.31% Co, 3.63% Cu, 1.25g/t Au.

In total, GEMC's Australian land position of 2,560 hectares provides a district-scale cobalt-copper-gold exploration and development opportunity. The company states its land has "significant exploration upside through sizeable untested anomalies in a cobalt-copper-gold rich region."

The Millennium Project and Mount Isa Projects (Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge) location map

(Source: Company website)

Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box Projects - Nevada, USA (option to acquire an 85% interest)

The Lovelock Mine and property consists of approximately 1,400 acres (567 hectares) in the Cottonwood Canyon area of the Stillwater Range, Nevada, USA. It was discovered by George Lovelock and Charles Bell about 1880 and saw limited production of nickel, copper and cobalt beginning in 1883. The primary cobalt mineral was identified as “cobaltite.” The general average of the 200 tons shipped in 1886 averaged 14% cobalt and 12% nickel. The mine operated from 1883 to 1890 to the 100-foot level, reporting 500 tons of cobalt and nickel mineralized material shipped to England for processing. After intermittent production, an English company attempted smelting on site in 1898. No further production from the Lovelock Mine is known for well over a century. Several of the rock samples collected in 2017 showed strong enrichment in cobalt, nickel and copper.

Treasure Box hosts mine workings from limited copper production, which occurred until early into the 20th century. A historical diamond drill hole (~1910) reportedly intersected 1.52% copper over 25.9 metres with mineralization beginning at surface. A reverse circulation hole drilled on the Treasure Box in 1976 returned 1.55% copper over 12.2 metres from a depth of 25.9-38.1 metres.

The recently 85% acquired Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box Projects are located in the Stillwater Range with good access, skilled workforce, first-world infrastructure and located only 150 kilometres east of Tesla's (TSLA) Nevada Gigafactory 1.

Location map

(Source: Company website)

Werner Lake Cobalt Project - Ontario, Canada (70%-owned)

The Werner Lake Cobalt Mine operated in the 1940s as a high-grade source of cobalt, with total mine production reported at 143,386 pounds of cobalt grading approximately 2.2% cobalt and 0.75% copper.

The project has an Updated NI 43-101 (2018) Indicated Mineral Resource of 79,400 tonnes at 0.43% Co, not including the 2018 drill program. The 2018 program confirmed the exploration potential of the deposit with all mineralized zones remaining open in all directions.

2018/19 work from 30% project partner Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) fully funded the exploration program at Werner Lake, extending the existing resource area, and confirmed historically reported tonnage and grades.

Werner Lake has high-grade cobalt (0.43%) and copper and gold

(Source: Company website)

Management and shareholders

Management has some reasonable experience and is supported by an experienced board and some strategic advisers, including Chris Berry.

GEMC is led by President and CEO Mitchell Smith

(Source: Global Energy Metals - The Road to Electrification)

Valuation

GEMC currently has a very low market cap of only C$3.1 million, mostly due to the cobalt bear market of 2018-20 and the company being in early exploration stage. The stock now looks to be very oversold.

There are currently no earnings or dividends. I was unable to find any analyst price targets.

One strong positive is that insiders hold 46.5%.

Cash on hand is low, so some future dilution is to be expected

(Source: Global Energy Metals - The Road to Electrification)

Latest news

Risks

Cobalt, copper prices falling. To a lesser degree, nickel prices.

Sovereign risk in very low (Australia, USA, Canada)

Usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, costs blowouts, production risks.

Company risks - Management, liquidity and currency risks.

Stock market risks - Liquidity, stock dilution, market sentiment, etc.

You can view some company videos here and the latest investor presentation here.

Conclusion

GEMC is an early-stage explorer and project generator focusing on cobalt, nickel, copper and gold at its 3 combined projects (Australia, USA, Canada). All projects have a history of good grades, so it is now just a matter of further exploration and growing these resources, either alone or with JV partners.

The stock price has fallen steadily since 2018 until recently as cobalt prices fell after the 2017 cobalt price surge. With cobalt prices starting to rise again and news from Tesla Battery Day regarding the company's plan to accelerate the EV and battery boom, the stock looks set for a possible turnaround. The new 85% acquisition of the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box Projects in Tesla's backyard in Nevada is another strong catalyst.

Valuation looks to be extremely appealing on an incredibly low current market cap of just C$3.1 million, given the historical resources, good grades, top-tier locations and multiple projects with further exploration potential for cobalt, copper, nickel and gold.

Risk remains very high due to the low market cap and difficulty faced by some juniors in raising capital, or if the company raises the considerable dilution that can occur. Project generation with a JV partner can lessen this risk.

I rate Global Energy Metals Corp. as a very-high-risk/very-high-reward buy for long-term investors who are bullish on cobalt, nickel, copper (and a chance of gold). I would not invest more than you can afford to lose, but with patience, huge gains are possible.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP. [TSXV:GEMC], TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.