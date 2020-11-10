Net interest rate margin is still under pressure, forcing the bank to look at new revenue models.

Background and the investment thesis

On the 12th of August, I pointed out in my last article, titled HSBC: Extremely Cheap, that due to a severely depressed price, shares in this bank now offers a great opportunity for future capital appreciation and a generous dividend for many years to come.

There are risks associated with it. That is what the market is pricing in. We shall revisit these in this article.

The bank came out with its 3rd Quarter 2020 results on 27th October, so it is a good time to look at how it is doing. I will also look into the bank’s past dividend history and glance at what investors can reasonably expect to happen from 2021 onwards in terms of the dividend.

3rd Quarter 2020 Results

The company reported a net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of $1.36 billion. This was 54% lower from the 3rd quarter of 2019. However, in order to gauge whether the economic landscape has improved, it is more interesting to compare this with the 2nd quarter of this year which was only $192 million.

As usual, Asia is the largest profit contributor by far. The company generated as much as $3.2 billion there on a pre-tax level. Economic activities in Asia are recovering faster than the rest of the world.

One way to judge if the effect of the pandemic is subsiding is to look at its ECL, which is the Expected Credit Losses. In the 2nd quarter, this was pumped up to $3.8 billion, whilst last quarter saw the ECL marked drastically down to just $785 million. Management feels that it will end up closer to the $8 billion than the $13 billion guided for the full year.

During uncertain times, such as these, many customers prefer to increase their holdings of cash, despite the fact that you don’t get paid to do so. HSBC increased its deposits by 12% compared to the same period last year, bringing its total deposits to $1.6 trillion.

With this, in combination with not paying out any dividend, the bank strengthened its capital ratio further to 15.6%.

I like to look at two other factors when I go through each quarterly report.

One is the net interest rate margin.

Source: HSBC 3rd Quarter 2020 Presentation slides

Net interest income was $6.5 billion, which was down 6% against the 2nd quarter. As can be seen, the net interest margin was 120 basis points, down 13%. The effect of this is that the management expects total net interest income to come in around $3 billion lower this year compared with last year.

All banks are grappling with this compressed NIM, which we reasonably should expect to go on for the next couple of years. To compensate for this, they are looking at increasing income from fees and other services. DBS Bank of Singapore (OTCPK:DBSDY), which just announced its 3rd quarter results, pointed out this trend in its commentaries. I will follow up with an article on its progress soon.

HSBC is also looking at new revenue models, including increasing fees.

The other factor I like to look at is how the bank is able to control its costs. Large financial institutions, such as HSBC, are complex to run. Since the global financial crisis of 2008, which was caused by poor supervision and governance, regulators have forced banks to spend a lot more money on compliance. Digitization is another costly affair.

It has proven quite difficult for HSBC to make a meaningful reduction in its costs. In this last quarter, it was down 3% compared to the same quarter last year. Management believes it can hit its target of reducing costs by $4.5 billion by 2022.

Prior to the pandemic, the bank announced that it would be cutting 35,000 jobs. It was not a palatable thing to do during the peak of the shutdown, but it is still going ahead with this restructuring, albeit at a slower pace than originally planned. More than 4,000 staff have left the bank in the first half of the year.

It is also, as planned, cutting down on many retail bank activities. Its retail business in France is up for sale, and in the U.S., it has reduced its branches by more than 30%.

Return on Tangible Equity for the first 9 months of this year is down considerably from 9.5% last year to just 3.5% this year. Hopefully, it will normalize from early 2021.

I believe that we have seen the worst of the effect of the pandemic.

Dividend history and expectations

The dividend is very important to HSBC, as it is held by many of its customers in Hong Kong, especially retirees relying on dividends to pay their bills.

Source: Data from HSBC Annual Reports, graph by Author (NCOA= Net Cash from Operating Activities)

As can be seen from the data and graph above, the dividend has been well covered by net cash from operations. It is, however, interesting to note that the number of ordinary shares has more than doubled over this time period. With such a large number of additional ordinary shares, it does make it increasingly more difficult to continuously produce a higher net cash per share.

On March 31, 2020, HSBC announced that it was canceling the fourth-quarter dividend payment for 2019. This payment is twice as large as the first three quarterly dividends. The reason was the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Its dividend has been $0.51 per share ($1.02 per ADS which consists of two ordinary shares) for the last couple of years. With 20.16 billion ordinary shares, the bank has in effect retained $10.28 billion by not paying dividends for one year.

Going forward, we can expect a gradual resumption.

We are very focused on the path back to paying dividends. With a core Tier one ratio of 15.6% relative to a target of 14% to 14.5%, we're now accruing meaningful capital buffers. When we start, we'll start conservatively and look to build sustainably from there.”

- CFO Ewen Stevenson (from Q&A session during conference call)

Just like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A), HSBC will use this time to reset its dividend. It is not going to go back to what it was pre-Covid-19 in the near future.

If HSBC were to resume with the same dividend level as 2019, it would in effect mean that the share would yield as much as 12%, based on the present level.

It will, in all likelihood not happen next year, but for long-term investors, it is not unthinkable that the company at some time will resume paying the same level as 2019. For those lucky investors who have had the courage to buy HSBC during this pandemic, they may then enjoy a 12% yield.

I believe such opportunities do not present themselves very often.

Becoming a “Green” bank

SA recently published an article I wrote about RDS.B. It was titled RDS: More Than Just Oil And Gas. I wrote the article predominantly to argue that the effects of climate change, and with it, the changes we see towards how and what type of energy we are going to use are accelerating at a very high speed.

Some investors argue that this “green movement” is not good for the bottom line of businesses, and would rather that their companies do business as it has been.

Others choose to look at this as an opportunity, rather than a threat. Several banks, including HSBC, are gearing up their capabilities and their products to cater to financing in projects related to Environment.

Source: GE Renewable Energy

On 9th October, HSBC announced that it will target net-zero carbon emissions across its entire customer base by 2050 at the latest, and provide between $750 billion and $1 trillion in financing to help its clients make the transition. Reuters published an interesting article on this.

Risks associated with the thesis

There is no shortage of risks out there.

Here I will outline some, in order of how I rank their magnitude.

Geopolitical events, such as existing US-China tensions could lead to a more difficult environment for HSBC. Remember that it is Asia which brings in the bacon, so to speak. I do not think the likelihood of this happening is particularly large. Sanctions from the U.S. on banks in China and Hong Kong could have devastating effects if it were to escalate, but I do not see this as very likely.

There are also uncertainties on how emerging challenges in the UK-China relation will be handled.

On the topic of the UK, we still do not know how the future relationship between the UK and the EU is going to look like. Trade talks are ongoing and there remains a possibility that there may not be a trade deal agreed by December 31, 2020. I have no idea what the outcome will be. One can only hope that they will find compromises enabling the continuation of a free flow of capital, goods, and people.

Last, but not least, we have seen a new wave of Covid-19 infections in the U.S. and Europe. This could lead to a deteriorating business environment negatively impacting the bank. Whatever happens, this event will, in my personal opinion, be fairly short-lived, and I do not see it to be particularly harmful to the bank.

Conclusion

It has certainly been a tough time this year, but the conditions are improving for HSBC.

The bank is conservative in its business approach and it is well-funded, making it resilient for future external shocks.

We also know that the company has a long history of generosity towards its shareholders, distributing dividends and buying back their shares.

I stick to my bullish thesis which was outlined in my previous article.

