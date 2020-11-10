ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) CEO Chris Ahern On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:50 PM ET

Brendon Frey – Investor Relations

Chris Ahern – Chief Executive Officer

Taylor Smith – Chief Financial Officer

Elliot Alper - D.A. Davidson Companies

Thank you, Grace. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to review the third quarter twenty twenty financial results on the call today, we have Chris Evans, chief executive officer, and Taylor Smith, chief financial officer. Following Christine Challenge prepared comments, we will open the call for a question and answer session.

[00:01:33] These statements include, but are not limited to our outlook for the company and statements that estimate for project future results of operations for the performance of the company. These statements do not guarantee future performance will speak as of the date hereof or more detailed discussion on the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected any forward looking statements. We refer all of you to the risk factors contained in Zak's annual report on form 10K and quarterly reports and form TENGKU by the Securities and Exchange Commission. That assumes no obligation to revise any forward looking statements that may that may be made in today's release or call. Please note that on today's call. In addition to discussing the Gap financial results, we will discuss the adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP financial measure expiration of the use of this Namgyal financial measure in this call and reconciliation can gap and dannette measures required by FCC regulation, including index questions today, which again can be found on the investor relations website below. Yapp information is not a substitute for any performance measures derived in accordance with Gap, and the use of such non-GAAP measures has limitations which are detailed in the company's customers. And now I turn the call over to Chris Marcus.

Chris Ahern

[00:02:47] Thanks, Brendan, and thank you to everyone on today's call. We hope you and your families continue to be safe and healthy. Firstly, let me start by taking our entire ZAGG team across the globe. I'm extremely proud to see our teams reacted to the quarter and never lost sight of serving our consumers and partners the quality products that protect and enhance our devices over the course of the third quarter. It was pleasing to see our results improved significantly compared to the second quarter and exceeded expectations. We are encouraged by our recent performance, given the challenges we continue to face from the ongoing health pandemic and its impact on the economy. Our work over the past several months, which has included reducing expenses, adapting our operations to the country, to the environment and aggressively managing inventories, has put the company in a much stronger financial position and provided the business with good momentum as we head into our busiest selling season. Looking at our third quarter in more detail, as we discussed on our Q2 call and all of this, we saw a significant sequential uptick in Setsu in June for border protection and categories as several of our larger customers reopened our doors and resume more normalized store operations, which some said two weeks even exceeding last year's levels. This trend continued into July and consistently improved throughout August and September. While our online sales growth did temper a bit from levels we experienced earnings pandemic. When most of the brick and mortar was closed, it was still up nicely from a year ago. And expanding this channel continues to be a priority for us with respect to our overall performance. Q3 revenue came in at one hundred fifteen million dollars compared to one hundred forty seven million a year ago period, a decrease of twenty one percent. This represents a nice improvement from the twenty eight percent year over year decrease in revenue we reported in the second quarter. Despite the roughly 32 million drop in revenue compared with the third quarter of last year. Combined with some gross margin headwinds from higher freight expenses, we delivered adjusted EPS of fifteen dollars million thanks to cost saving measures we enacted already in the pandemic. Terror will go through in greater detail on the balance sheet, but I wanted to share a few highlights. Despite significant market pressure from covid-19 our accounts receivable, DSOs improved compared to last year. Inventory to decline compared to where we entered Q2, we generated positive operating cash flow and we continue to reduce our quarter in net debt balance on a year over year and sequential basis by taking quick, decisive action back in April and more recently working closely with our retail partners and our story opening efforts, we have been able to successfully navigate through incredibly challenging market conditions, ensuring the financial viability of the company and positioned ourselves to exit this difficult period as a stronger, more nimble organization.

[00:05:30] I know provide some additional color to our categories, starting with protection. We continue to build on our overall digital win. The strategy for a few years now, our hero screen protector has been vision got a product to reduce exposure to high energy visible through light that can have damaging effects without changing the screen colors or the resolution. We have now sold over 10 million units, which is technology. In addition, on invisible and screen protectors produced this year and beyond now also include antimicrobial technology. This includes our entire lineup for the new iPhone twelve, which is now available in stores. Earlier this year, we introduced our newest product geared towards our digital When The Strategy You've Fallen Sanitizer, which works with all mobile devices and kids up to ninety nine point nine percent of staff and E. coli surface bacteria. Our emphasis on protecting devices and their owners is resonating with retailers and our consumers and. Has led to increasing censorship and greater shelf space with many of our towns, we've expanded this strategy beyond screen protection to protect cases with good success, starting with the Samsung Galaxy s 20 launch earlier this year and right through to the recent iPhone 12 launch, all geared for protective cases now also feature antimicrobial technology. The combination of this enhancement benefit and Giffords differentiate DCO impact technology is driving excitement among consumers, especially as awareness of the brand products grow. From our efforts to expand distribution with a new iPhone four is now available and going across all of our carrier partners. This expanded distribution accelerates the momentum for Brand, and I'm excited to see it continue to grow to twenty twenty one. In our poll category, Mowafi launch many exciting new products to treat, including the introduction of a new line of wireless charging solutions. These innovations are focused on providing the ability to conveniently charge multiple devices in one central location. In addition, last month we launched a new mall. Features to connect this new product represents an evolution of our popular juice pack, allowing users to easily charge the phone on demand. Using a detachable battery feature is not device specific and is used with or without the consumers. And almost all case. Our Hero brand continues to perform well on QVC, which has been a productive partnership in China, particularly given the number of consumer spending more time at home. Q4 is a busy time for our brands of QVC and Aitchison, with a number of earings planned during the holiday period looking ahead with the majority of our US partner doors now open and we will continue to prove, combined with solid direct to consumer trends, we feel optimistic about our prospects from end of the year. While are still a good deal of uncertainty about how the virus would impact shopping behavior this holiday season, including the effect on several countries in Europe have recently implemented Lockdown's.

[00:08:16] We believe we're well positioned to capitalize on demand, regardless of which time our consumer chooses to engage with the brands. We're currently planning for Quaqua value to increase one third quarter levels and continue improving on the year over year declines. We've experienced the past two quarters, even as we're facing tough comparisons to last year's rescue forces. I am confident the long term cautious set for the company, our efforts around antimicrobial you'll sanitization blue line protection agreement by our belief that consumers are increasingly look for solutions that will change today when we also believe another consumer priority will be increased productivity and comfort from home. We will continue our focus on enhancing technology in our lives to accomplish these growing needs. While it remains difficult to know when conditions will fully normalize and what impact covid-19 would have in the global economy in our industry, I am confident that we have taken the right steps to emerge from the pandemic as a stronger company. This includes a decision to discontinue certain lower margin product and categories and simplify our core lines of business as a more nimble companies that can better service retail partners and consumers capitalize on the tailwinds for the multi-year rollout of 5G with emerging margin benefits from our brand consolidation and generate increased value for our shareholders. I will know how to call over to Tator.

Taylor Smith

[00:09:34] Thanks, Chris. Since many details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments in our third quarter financial performance. Q3 net sales decrease year over year by approximately twenty one percent to one hundred fifteen million dollars after exiting a very difficult second quarter. We saw good momentum throughout the third quarter as retail outlets continue to reopen and allow a more normal in-store shopping experience. That being said, the residual effects of Koban 19, combined with the delay of the launch of the new Apple devices which pushed up, which pushed some orders into Q4, made it a difficult year over year. Compare overall, we're pleased with the momentum and sell through improvements. We saw retail, which enabled us to increase sales by almost 50 percent on a consecutive quarter basis from seventy seven million dollars to one hundred and fifteen million Q3 gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased year over year to thirty three percent. There were a number of puts and takes an impact on gross profit during the quarter, including a benefit from net lower duty rates and expected duty refunds, which I'll discuss in more detail in a second. This benefit was offset by higher expedited airfreight and increased air freight rates, along with the sale of excess inventory and margins that were lower than our historical averages. On the subject of duty refunds. In early August, we received an exclusion notice that duties paid on certain products imported from China starting in late twenty eighteen may be subject to refund.

[00:11:02] We worked closely with our Customs Broker to begin submitting refund documentation to US Customs. This work is ongoing and given about the volume of imports from China since late. Twenty eighteen. We'll continue throughout the fourth quarter. Based on the work completed to date, we recorded a refund receivable at quarter end of approximately five point four dollars million for duties paid the. We expect to be refunded the income statement impact of this receivable, offset by the balance sheet, reduction from Duty's previously capitalized in inventory and then sold in Q3, Twenty twenty was a net income statement, benefit of one point seven dollars million, or approximately 150 basis points to gross profit margin during the quarter. As I mentioned, there's still quite a bit of work left to do during the fourth quarter to complete our remaining refund submissions. And we'll provide an update on any additional refund upside on our next call. Q3 operating expenses decreased twenty nine percent, or approximately 12 million dollars compared to last year. The decrease was due primarily to the various cost cutting measures we implemented as a result of the expected covid-19 covid-19 impacts on demand. Over the last several months, we've made the conscious decision to bring some individuals back from furlough to support fourth quarter product launches and customer care. But we continue to be focused on all spend to ensure we navigate our way through this difficult time. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was fifty million dollars versus twenty one million in the prior year period. The decline versus last year is linked to decreased sales and a reduction in overall gross profit margin.

[00:12:28] For the reasons I mentioned, these items were offset by the decreases in operating expenses that I just discussed. Turning to the balance sheet, compared to a year ago, accounts receivable decreased thirty three percent to ninety one million dollars due to the reduction in sales compared to the prior year period. However, our DSOs improved significantly from eighty seven days to seventy three days. The quality of our receivables remains very good. Inventory was eighty million compared to ninety four million dollars at the end of the first quarter, a reduction of approximately fourteen million dollars during the third quarter. We took a conservative approach to inventory as we closely monitor retail sell through customer forecasts and customer inventory levels to ensure we didn't overextend on inventory purchasing. As a result, we did incur some incremental expedited air freight charges due to increased demand at the end of the third quarter as retail sell through improved. At this point, we will continue to closely monitor the factors that influence our purchasing forecasts, but we'll continue to plan conservatively due to the continued uncertainties related to the covid-19 pandemic. Despite the continued headwinds from covid-19 during the quarter, we generated third quarter operating cash flow of approximately nine million dollars, compared to negative eleven million in cash from operations during the prior year period. Net debt, which is consolidated debt less cash decreased to eighty one million dollars, compared to ninety seven million in Q3 last year and eighty five million at the end of the first quarter of twenty twenty. As we discussed in the last call during April, we amended our credit facility to increase the total amount available into the line of credit from one hundred twenty five million to one hundred forty five million dollars.

[00:14:02] This expansion, combined with the loan received under the CARE Act, the Q2 restructuring and cost cutting initiatives we've undertaken gives us confidence that we'll successfully navigate the headwinds the Cuban Nineteen has put on the business the capital allocation focus throughout the remainder of Twenty twenty. We remain on funding working capital needs and continuing to service our line of credit as we look to the fourth quarter of twenty twenty. We definitely have better visibility now than we did when we last spoke in August. However, covid-19 continues to create uncertainty around world wide retail demand. Given this market uncertainty, we will not be providing annual guidance at this time. However, given our current view of customer orders and positive retail sell through trends, we expect strong sequential net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth over the third quarter. We expect Twenty twenty year to date gross margins to improve during the fourth quarter. So, as I mentioned, we'll see some pressure over the next next few quarters compared to historical averages of mid 30s. As we sell through our excess inventory, we expect total operating expenses to be in the same range of high twenty to thirty million dollars for the fourth quarter, no different than from any other companies. covid-19 has been extremely disruptive to our business. However, with the steps we've taken to restructure the business, reduce fixed costs and ensure adequate liquidity, I'm confident to watch this period impacted by covid-19 is a much stronger company than when we entered. With that, we will now open up the call, the call for questions.

Elliot Alper

[00:15:44] Great. Thank you. So thanks for the info on just the sequential sales in the fourth quarter, I guess. Could you talk about any trends quarter to date specifically and specifically geographic sales mix? Are you seeing any material changes with sales and geographies that have less restrictions compared to those that have more?

Chris Ahern

[00:16:05] Yeah, just just a couple of notes. You know, with Apple launch happening a little bit later than we had experienced previously, there was maybe five million dollars of sales, a shift from Q3 to Q4, which obviously benefit kind of the the sequential. The sequential look at revenue overall, though, we're seeing really good sell through of the phones that seem to be doing very successful in marketing and obviously we're benefiting that, benefiting from that. So Q4 starting off really, really well in terms of geos. No material change in GIO expansion. Chris mentioned ergonomics. You know, Chris mentioned on his in his prepared remarks that we are definitely seeing some headwinds, at least in terms of shutdowns and some of our international locations. However, you know, the wireless dealers in those locations have been deemed as essential. And so those have remained open. And so kind of remains to be seen as to how that's going to impact demand. But I think overall, we're definitely seeing some strong signs that that we're kind of getting back to a more normal, you know, Q4 experience, though obviously covid remains a bit of a bit of a cloud over everything.

Elliot Alper

[00:17:20] Ok, great. And then aside from the Apple Watch shifting into the fourth quarter, can you talk about the holiday season and kind of what may be different this year versus historically and kind of any implications that may have on the December quarter?

Chris Ahern

[00:17:33] Yeah, well, one thing that we we are seeing this is obviously the Black Friday seems to be more some retailers are taking strategy, which are spreading this out over a number of days over to over the month months. So that's something that's going to be different. I think we're still going to see a pretty strong online attachment from both Cybercom and obviously through Amazon. But we're very, I would say, optimistic about the potential already Sentier on our screen protection in cases are quite strong. And given that we still have a number of other devices to take to market actually this week. So overall, I think we have some good runway for the holiday season.

Elliot Alper

[00:18:16] Great. Thank you. Thank you so.

[00:18:22] And once again, in order to ask a question, please, press star, then the number one on your touchtone telephone. The next question comes from the line of Matney from Titan Capital Management. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:18:35] Great, thank you. I think you could put a number on the shipping cost that you that you incurred in the third quarter. Just to give us some better idea how significant those were, you know, between two or three million dollars.

Chris Ahern

[00:18:49] And, you know, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, you know, we we really it was a bit of a balancing act with inventory, what we're trying to run it down and, you know, sell through picked up at the end. I mean, we did have to move quickly and unfortunately resulted in some some expedited air freight charges.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:19:08] And for the fourth quarter, are you expecting that to reoccur or is that have you caught up and you feel like you're in a better place now?

Chris Ahern

[00:19:16] Yes, it's a great question, you know, I think we're still probably chasing a little bit of demand. You know, the one thing that's also kind of impacted us, no different than every other company that's importing from overseas is just generally freight rates have increased kind of globally. And so that's that's also impacted. But I think it's probably going to be a little bit of that, you know, as I mentioned, is a bit of a balancing act. We definitely wanted to be careful, you know, given the pandemic and how much inventory we are planning. And fortunately or unfortunately, we've seen some some upsides, which is great, but we've had to chase those. And so I think we're probably still chasing a little bit, which will impact some of our Q4, Q4 sales and then also, obviously the spend on freight.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:20:01] Right. Also want to ask if I could really quickly about the tariff situation and now with a Biden presidency, I know you've been moving some production out of China. Does that change your your view on moving production out of China or how are you thinking about that new regime?

Chris Ahern

[00:20:22] Yeah, I think it doesn't change our strategy ultimately, we were looking to diversify across our CMBS and make sure that we're setting the company up for continued business. So we're still following the strategy. And, you know, we've had a very good quarter where we've no success. We have pilot screen detection and wireless power outside of China. So it gives us that ability to be able to shift our supply chain when needed. Obviously, China is still a big part of our strategy. But what I like is we're not just looking at it from a tower perspective now. We're really looking at it from a business continuity perspective.

Elliot Alper

[00:21:01] Great. Thank you.

Chris Ahern

[00:21:30] Thank you and thank everybody for joining our Q3 earnings report. We look forward to updating you again on Q4. Have a great evening, everyone, and stay safe.

