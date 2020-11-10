Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) CEO Saundra Pelletier On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:50 PM ET

Amy Raskopf

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. If you haven't done so already, I encourage you to access the slides which accompany today's call and the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, both of which are evil, some that come under, the investor said. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that remarks on this call will contain forward looking statements which are made only as of today, November nine, twenty twenty for a more detailed description of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10K, our most recently filed Tinku and our current report on Form 8-K filed with the FEC on June two of Twenty twenty. With that, I'll turn the call over to Sandra Pelletiere and CEO.

[00:01:27] Thank you so much, Amy. Hello, everyone, thank you for joining us this afternoon. In the second half of twenty twenty five of them has achieved three significant milestones. In September, we lost Vecsey, the first and only non hormonal prescription contraceptive drug for on demand use. In October, we closed at twenty five million dollar strategic investment from adjuvant capital and we initiated our pivotal Phase three trial of one hundred for the prevention of Chlamydia and the prevention of gonorrhea in women. On September 8th, we announced the commercial launch of Sexy. Despite the challenges we face launching a commercial product in the midst of covid-19, we are proud of our early momentum and we're confident about the long term success FXE. Considering that there are twenty one million women in the United States who are beyond hormones, Vecsey has conservatively a billion dollar market opportunity in fact. So listen to this part. If we can just acquire three percent of these twenty one million women, that's just six hundred and three thousand women out of the twenty one million that are already beyond hormones and they fill their prescriptions seven times in one year, we will achieve this potential. Once again, this illustrates that small percentages of market share will deliver very big results for FXE. Our reported earnings represent only a small snapshot of our commercial launch, which is now only two months in and reference. Our chief commercial officer will discuss later on. The call are early indicators that support a strong growth trajectory and gets us well above that conservative figure. Our extensive consumer brand awareness campaign has leveraged the targeted digital channels and key influencers to raise awareness FXE with a diverse and engaged consumer audience. Our early adoption of telemedicine has provided women with expanded access to FXE without the need and without the hassle of a physician office visit. And we are especially proud of our team's ability to implement the FXE concierge's experience, which is our comprehensive online experience for women seeking to gain access to contraception. In this business, an unwritten rule is that you take good capital when you get it at the right cost and from the right party.

[00:03:53] For well over a year, we built a strong relationship with adjuvant capital. They are backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other global public health leaders like Merck and Novartis. Agilent is deeply aligned with our core mission, developing and commercializing innovative products to address critical sexual and reproductive health concerns of women. There are twenty five million dollar investment was at a premium to the market on the data flows, as well as a premium to the fundraising round we completed in June. This is adjutants largest single investment to date. What is important is that what that testifies to is the confidence that they have in this team and the importance of introducing true innovation in women's health, not just me, to products in crowded categories for everything and for our shareholders. This was a very smart strategic move. The thing that I want investors to hear, though, that's very important, is that the lion's share of the Agilent investment is earmarked to fund the development of EVA. One hundred for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea and women. We enrolled the first patient in our pivotal Phase three trial in mid October in line with our stated time frame. And we met our enrollment target for the month of October in just nine days. So we are very confident that even in the current environment, we will not have any issues enrolling in this trial. There is nothing FDA approved for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea, and every woman having sex is at potential risk. The reality is that partners are unpredictable and that's sad. But it is true. And condoms break. And many times women don't win the condom negotiation and therefore they're not even used.

[00:05:37] So the increasing prevalence of these in the US and globally attests to the growing unmet need EBITDA. One hundred has the potential to be the first drug approved for the prevention of these common STIs. And many investors think this will be an even bigger opportunity for us than contraception. In addition to our drive for innovation, which, as you have seen, is going to be threefold. First, with these only non hormonal contraceptive products that women use on demand, then with the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea, we continue to differentiate ourselves. And we're also differentiated by our culture, which enables us to attract, to grow and to retain top talent at every level. In every department, investors have the confidence that we not only have a game changing product, but we have a superior team to. So one of those adjectives really, what do I really mean when I say superior, what I mean is that all of the people in our commercial organization have actually worked on the biggest products in contraception, delivering very big results because they know how to maneuver through hurdles. They know and understand how to make these products rise to the top of the mind. For both women and for doctors. Our sales team alone is second to none, as we've said before. But I want to say it again. They have an average of eight years of women's health care experience and 15 years of pharma. Their ability to call on long standing relationships in the industry has provided invaluable resources, particularly now during the sexy lunch, because there's many offices that are closed due to the pandemic. So I do want to tell you, with full confidence, you will not find a better team to make sexy a commercial success.

[00:07:22] We are an organization that inspects what we expect. We have very close, very consistent and constant interaction with the payor teams and the commercial team. Just Friday, we had an incredible call with the entire sales organization. The purpose was to share success stories, to talk about how to overcome obstacles and to get feedback. And I want to tell you that these reps have launched not just one, not two, sometimes three, four and five contraceptive products in these same categories. And the stories that we hear from them are unbelievably unique and different. And many of them say that they had never seen this kind of response from offices. And these are people who would know better and they know different. And we are sobering realists here. And we say, look, we don't not want to know about the rainbows and the puppy dogs. We want to know about the warts. And so it's very encouraging to see that once these reps have an opportunity to talk to doctors and offices is very easy for them to see who these sexy patients are. So as I turn the call over to Jay file our CFO to review the results of the third quarter, I want to highlight that this includes our first ever revenues, which are from just the initial three weeks of the sexy sales, then rough. We'll talk in greater detail about the sexy commercial launch and the early trends in the marketplace, which frankly are very positive. And Kelly Caldwell will give a clinical update and then we will open the call for questions. So with that, Jake.

[00:08:48] Thank you, Sandra, for the three months ended, September 30th, Twenty twenty, which included those first three weeks of FXE sales, we recognized two hundred and seventy eight thousand in net product sales. This was from the initial stocking FXE by wholesalers and specialty pharma customers. Adjusted for distributor fees, co-pays and other related items, cost of goods sold was three hundred seventeen thousand, which included a hundred thousand one time charge related to the product label. Research and development costs decreased to four point two million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty. The decrease reflects an absence of costs for the FDA, and that prevents trial in the current period. This was partially offset by clinical trial expenses for ELGART, which we initiated in October Twenty twenty and higher payroll related expenses, non-cash stock based compensation due to increased headcount in the current period, selling and marketing costs for fourteen point seven million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to three point eight million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. We started breaking out this line item in Twenty twenty in anticipation of the FXE launch and for the prior year reclassified three point eight million from Jenay into sales and marketing expense. To conform with this presentation, the vast majority of the ten point nine million increase was related to the sexy launch. General and administrative costs increased to seven point two million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty, mainly reflecting an aggregate increase of two point nine million over the prior year quarter associated with various operational items.

[00:10:21] As a result, total operating expenses were twenty six point four million for the third quarter of Twenty twenty, as compared to fourteen point three million in the prior year. So rather expense, which was three point seven million in the third quarter of Twenty twenty. It mainly included a three point one million non-cash change in sales at fair value of the Baker notes and 700000 in accrued interest expense related to those loans. As a result, net loss attributable to common stockholders was twenty nine point nine million, or loss of thirty seven cents per share for the quarter ended September 30th, Twenty twenty, as compared with a net loss of thirteen point eight million for 30 cents per share for the prior year. We close the quarter with eighty six point seven million in unrestricted cash and as Sandra mentioned in October, we raised twenty five million from adjuvant capital. This provides us with one runway into the second half of twenty twenty one based on current expense forecasts and cash burn. And I want to highlight sexy revenue provides upside to this forecast. With that, I'll turn over to Russ.

[00:11:25] Thank you, Jay. FXE is off to a strong start right out of the gate. Health care providers started writing prescriptions in third quarter, which includes only the first three weeks of data that he was able to achieve. Three hundred and eighty five prescriptions. And we had our first refill before the quarter closed. I look forward to sharing more robust data on our Q4 earnings call in March when we'll have a full quarter plus of data to share and to give us a better idea of the trajectory among the many early indicators of interest in Vecsey. Prior to that, I specifically want to highlight first, when you look at women who have entered through the FXE, Countians experienced and qualified as a candidate for FXE. Forty three percent of these women booked an appointment through our telemedicine provider to discuss receiving a Vecsey prescription. The FXE concierge's experienced provider populous media had projected, based on their experience and metrics from their prior launches, that the conversion rate would be twenty two percent. The sexy prescription conversion rate is double these projections. In fact, the populace. Seelow noted that their most successful launch to date and that several thousands of women have come into the experience in just the first eight weeks as launch.

[00:12:49] Second, we're working with Eighty-three via social media to specifically utilize their proprietary artificial intelligence to identify women who may be more interested in non hormonal contraception in order to offer them an opportunity to learn more through a nurse support service. Before the Vecsey launch the eighty three hour day, the metrics suggested they would be able to generate approximately two hundred leads per month. Right from the beginning, they blew that number away with two hundred. In the first four days, they have consistently generated over two hundred leads per week, four to five times higher than they anticipated. Since the beginning of this initiative, over twenty three hundred leads have entered the Vecsey concierge's experience to date through ages. Rimma, of all these women that they have reached out to, thirty percent have engaged with eighty three bar regarding Vecsey, approximately seventy five percent of those highly qualified. These have spoken with one of the FXE support nurses and requested to see an HTP to determine FXE prescription is right for them. Another indicator of overall interest and awareness of Vecsey is the high volume of website traffic at both our consumer and our health care provider. Websites for FXE on the consumer side w w w Vecsey Dotcom. We are approaching nearly half a million visits since the launch on September eight and a weekly page. Visits consistently indicate that these women are not just entering on the landing page and leaving. They're finding out more information about Vecsey by visiting multiple pages.

[00:14:31] And on the ACP site, we've had more than thirty one thousand unique visitors by the end of October and again, each one visiting on average, two pages indicating that HTP are seeking more information on the prescribing FXE for their non hormonal contraception canidate. A great deal of interest has also been generated through social media influencers, particularly on Instagram. Now, unlike typical celebrities, we are working with women who have followers identifying with them who are more likely to be swayed to find out more information about Vecsey among these. There's is a woman named Becca Martinez with more than six hundred and sixty thousand followers that goes on The Bachelor, and today she has two children and isn't sure if her and her husband are really ready for number three. Our followers tend to be exactly where her followers are in regards to attitudes and their stage of life. Our influences are equally influential with the other audiences that follow them. They periodically discuss their own contraceptive journey and they share stories about taxe with their followers. You know, our influencers have three point six million followers in aggregate with the biggest majority of these women are in our target audience. For Vecsey, turning our focus to the sales force efforts, our sales team has succeeded in detailing Vecsey to over two thirds of our target audience thus far. This underscores the caliber of the team we hired. Good reps will find ways to see health care providers even in the midst of challenging times.

[00:16:14] So well, there has been roughly a 30 percent decline in offices that are willing to let salespeople enter into the office. Based on the covid-19 situation, we are getting creative in reaching our targets. For example, one of our teams in Florida brings an ice cream truck to the parking lot in front of the old offices. Everyone is able to leave the office, come out to the truck for ice cream. And while they're there, our representatives discuss it with the entire staff of ACP and office personnel. Another really creative approach we've used is conducting outdoor virtual speaker programs. We serve lunch to the attendees at Justin's tables, of course, with the speaker presented on a large bowl of screen. These events are extremely well attended and they really result in very quick awareness of FXE as the weather turns cold in the North, trust me, our sales team will continue to find creative ways to gain access to ADP's at our firm, we are determined to be improve in getting out of the awareness. The Vecsey training to market access. We coming up over fifty five percent of commercial lives that are covered by FXE. Our current coverage includes approximately seven million lives that are covered at zero co-pays or deductible by prominent payers such as United Health Care of New York, Connecticut, Delaware, DC, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and California. It includes Kaiser and Washington State. It includes Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield, Exelis, Tufts Health Care Plan, Harvard Pilgrim, Health Care, Quartz Health Solutions, Geisinger Health Health, now Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western and eastern New York.

[00:18:04] When you look at this level of coverage right out of the gate for women's health products, what this indicates is that payers recognize the uniqueness of FXE and the unmet need of the existing twenty one million plus women who are beyond our months. We continue to work with the Office of Women's Health and the Health Resources and Services Administration or herself to update their birth control tables to include Vecsey as a new birth control option with a unique mechanism of action as a vaginal modulatory. The timelines for a decision are unpredictable, but we remain confident that Vecsey meets the threshold of a new MLA, as has been recognized earlier by the Price compendiums as well as these payors I've already mentioned from across the country. I want to conclude with a look at the market opportunity for FXE among the millions of women in the United States who are at risk for pregnancy and importantly, unintended pregnancy. There are three distinct segments we will target for Vecsey, our primary segments, our first women using no contraception at all, and also these women who are using non prescription contraception, such as berrier methods, withdrawal or periodic abstinence. Our second segment, or as some might say later adopters, are women who are currently using prescription contraception, but who may already be considering moving to a hormone free on demand method. Sex peak revenue potential is one point four to two point three billion by achieving only single digit acquisition percentages of women in each of these three segments. Based on our early indicators of a positive trend and our plan to DTC campaign, which will be launched at the end of January, we are confident we can achieve Tex's full potential. And with that, let me turn it over to Dr. Kelly Colwell, our chief medical officer. Thank you.

[00:20:13] As chief medical officer of Abdelsalam, I am biased. I am clearly a fan of FXE, but it's not because of my job, it's not because I was an investigator in FXE clinical trial. It's because I am an OBGYN who still sees patients granted only once, twice a month. But enough that I remain connected to the women above them and to serve. I understand from a practical perspective who the sexy woman is. I have firsthand experience with women who do not want hormones and who will not use an IUD. I have seen their dissatisfaction leaving my office with a bag of condoms and frankly, as a provider, I was also dissatisfied with the lack of appropriate contraceptive choice before Vecsey. The most effective contraceptive method is the one a woman will use consistently and correctly. This is not a marketing message. This is reality. Women have access to a great deal of information and today, more than ever, they are proactively driving the dialog about contraception as an overdue win. It's not my place to tell a woman what to use. I help her to find the option that she will use. I'm excited that health care providers like me can now offer women a new FDA approved hormone free on demand contraceptive method. Turning to medical affairs, we continue to have great traction with our publication and presentation strategy. We secured nine scientific presentations on datasets from mPower, which was our Phase three contraception trial, and on empowerments, which was our Phase 2B API prevention study at five key medical society meetings this fall for mPower. This included poster presentations at the Society for Family Planning Annual Meeting Twenty twenty, where we were the sole sponsor of the poster for all the nurse practitioners in women's health. Today, third annual Women's Health Care Conference, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, Twenty twenty Scientific Congress and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists virtual conference and service publications included an oral presentation at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine TWENTY TWENTY Scientific Congress on sexual satisfaction data in the trial. Additionally, the full Alperovitz results were presented in a poster at the U.S. CBC's SCD Prevention Conference and a poster on the impact of products. Here is condom use rates on rates of urogenital. Reinfection with chlamydia, gonorrhea and prevents were presented at the Society for Family Planning Annual Meeting Twenty twenty. Additionally, two abstracts on sexual satisfaction, these trials were published in Fertility and Sterility and the full mPower manuscript was published in Contraception. We aim to have the full and robust manuscript published in the coming months and are working on submissions for spring conferences.

[00:23:02] On the clinical side, as Sandra mentioned, we initiated our pivotal Phase three trial for EVA, one hundred for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. This trial would roll 17 hundred and thirty women at 90 US study centers. Specifically, we are enrolling women who have had and been successfully treated for a urogenital chlamydia or gonorrhea infection at any time over the 16 weeks prior to their enrollment visit and who have had one or more risk factors for infection. They will receive EBITDA one hundred or placebo with instructions to use study drug immediately before or within one hour before having sex for the four month treatment period. In terms of timing, we expect to complete enrollment by the end of twenty twenty one as you report topline results in the first half of twenty twenty two with an NDA submission planned for late Twenty twenty two. Also, I want to remind everyone that EBITDA one hundred has been granted fast track designation for the prevention of chlamydia and women by the FDA. And it's an FDA designated qualified infectious disease product for the prevention of gonorrhea and women. So we would expect a priority review with a producer date in mid twenty twenty three and with that operator, we'd like to open the call for questions.

Jeff Hung

[00:25:03] Thanks for taking the questions. Now, the sexy has been on the market for a couple of months. Can you talk about the dynamic for scripts being written and sold? So are these scripts being driven more by inbound requests from patients, or are physicians more actively recommending FXE to patients and kind of appreciate any color you can provide in this dynamic and then have a follow up?

Russell Barrans

[00:25:23] Thanks so much. Of course, some of our our metrics are still a little bit early in the mix to do that.We're currently in the process of doing an 80 or attitudes, trials and utilization, a market research project. We'll have more information for you later on that. But what we what we do know is that we are seeing about, you know, a pretty even mix between those that are coming through in our telemedicine portal, which is an indication that they're following it through their social media or through the other avenues to find out about it. And as and then the other half are coming through the health care providers. We think most of those health care provider ones are coming through based on the fact that that once a health care provider has learned about it. They are then finding women that come into their practice or that they've already identified that are good options for FXE and then making sure that they are aware of it and have an opportunity to get a prescription.

Jeff Hung

[00:26:25] Great, and then can you talk about the retail process when a woman gets the initial prescription, does the physician include a certain number of refills in that script? And I know it's a bit early and timing can vary, but can you talk about what you're hearing on the proportion of patients who are getting results? Thank you.

Russell Barrans

[00:26:39] Yeah, you know, we're seeing it being written in a few different ways at some some of the original initial prescriptions that were going out were, as you can probably appreciate, for a just a one one month or one prescription script. What we have been able to do is work with most of those offices and they're now writing them in three or six months, typically because knowing that as a new product, sometimes players won't accept a 12 month. But what we are seeing is that that those scripts are being written in a manner that allows for women to get their refills done. We we're starting to see refills, of course, starting to pop into the system now. But as I would remind everyone, because this is a on on demand or a friend only use it when you need it, methods that will vary depending on the frequency of sexual activity that each individual person has. So as you can probably appreciate, there will be some who, you know, fill their scrip, you know, every few weeks. And then there will be others who, you know, fill it every a couple of months. So we have started seeing those pop in. We'll hopefully have better data points when we get to our Q4 call in March that will help us understand the frequency and how frequent people are filling those scripts again.

Saundra Pelletier

[00:27:58] And Jeff, just to add to that, too, we've actually had some interesting intakes of some of our sales force that there's a lot more patient centered counseling that seems to be happening very actively now, either over the phone via telemedicine or in person. And so, for example, there are some patients on average market research tells us that women have sex twice a week. So that's why when we designed a prescription, which is a box of 12 people applicators, we did that so women would have more, you know, they need it. But also, if a doctor says that a monthly prescription, because the woman is more active, is a box of 24, that also could be a one month supply. So we see that depending on what's happening with the counseling situation, that is typical. You know, a typical prescription is for a box of 12, but it could be as much as 20 for it could be a monthly supply.

Jeff Hung

[00:28:50] Thank you.

Annabel Samimy

[00:28:59] Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just wanted to go back to the comments around prescriptions refills. First, you mentioned I think it was three hundred eighty five prescriptions have been written. Can you tell us whether whether the full rate is is very high or is there a lower full rate? Secondly, on the refill, I know you've assumed about seven refills per year. Have you do you have an update at this point to know whether some women are kind of gaming it around their cycle and whether that's the seven is the right number to use? You talked about higher, but is there anyone using it in lower fashion then separately? Just want to get your thoughts around net price in the first quarter. I know that, you know, the first prescriptions had zero copay and then after that it's thirty dollars. So how should we assume net price to evolve over the next couple of quarters or next few quarters? And then finally, any additional market research you've done around keeping sexy and even one hundred separate products? Thanks.

Russell Barrans

[00:30:08] I'll jump in first before I flip it over to. And so I think the question maybe I don't know if I heard this right is what was our our abandonment around the first of the scripts when they were first being written? And what we found was there was initially a few of the women who would be told by the the pharmacy that they're there. They weren't covered under the copay card simply because of the fact that that script got to them before the copay started. You know, we've been able to rectify that and make sure that the pharmacies are putting that copay card in for them. So there was a pretty small number of abandonments that that happened at that point. The Coast Guard has worked really quite, quite well. And we've actually seen about 50 percent of those scripts that have gone through that requires having a copay on that.

[00:31:03] As I kind of indicated earlier, the level of refills is at this point because we only had three weeks of data in the in the quarter. And then we've got some data that's happened since then. But it isn't sufficient enough for us to make any kind of statements around what we expect or anticipate. The the level of of filling would be what we did come up with that seven refills. We did look at that as sort of the, if you will, the average. So we did know that there would be those who would, in fact, probably have up to 12 refills on it on a yearly basis and those who might have four. And when we looked at it in aggregate, we we determined that the right number was right around that seven. So we anticipate that as we start getting into, you know, three months, four quarters worth of data, we'll have a lot better indicator of what that refill rate typically looks looks like. And then taking time to speak to what our our situation is right now with what's really early data.

Jay File

[00:32:07] Yeah. And, you know, obviously, you know, a few weeks to make a permanent trend. But obviously the copay program in itself is is designed to basically flat, you know, in lieu of a sample, a free sample program. So it's really meant to to really try and mitigate any sort of issues that women might have and, you know, really help reduce the risk of any high out of pocket that might cause abandonment at the pharmacy as well. So to that effect, you know, through September, as Russ said, we are seeing in that 40 to 50 percent range of of women on commercial insurance taking advantage of the copay card and, you know, stress. It's not everyone that does get that that for first one free. We are seeing that split among that small proportion. So about half of those that are participating in the copay program do get that first one free. So that's half of about the 40 to 50 percent range of those people participating. And we're seeing about an average of two hundred fifteen through the month of September for those first three weeks of an average copay. Now, going forward, you know, we obviously don't anticipate the program to continue in perpetuity. But, you know, we do expect obviously that will still be in place for the DTC launch that's occurring in the first quarter of next year. And then we'll continue to assess it as as we continue to monitor monitor prescriptions as it goes forward from that point to Twenty twenty one.

[00:33:36] And before I pass that over to Kelly, just to talk about one hundred real quick, you know, on the market research site and one of the key indicators that you can always point to is awareness. Awareness tends to be the one metric that both on a consumer and ACP side will dictate what the uptake looks like. So we are currently working on getting our very first awareness market research done so we can start seeing after just a couple of months where we're where we're currently sitting when it comes to that that metric. And those are key metrics and ones that we certainly look forward to sharing as soon as their opportunity presents itself to do so.

Saundra Pelletier

[00:34:23] And afford that. Oh, sorry, does that answer your question?

Annabel Samimy

[00:34:27] Yes, just one more follow up. If I could just say this, I know that you have your specialty pharmacy that's distributing product is I'm tracking going to be capturing that accurately or is there a part of the market that's not going to be captured because of that?

Russell Barrans

[00:34:46] That's a great question. So, no, the the the mail order, of course, which is through Nefertari X and we do have some level significant levels going up through that part. They are not captured through, you know, simply. Right. We will when we get to our reporting of that at the quarters in, we will have we will have corrected those data points that come out of Cuba and Symfony to include that data. But that will be at the end of the quarter.

Annabel Samimy

[00:35:19] And how much is going through in Iraq right now?

Russell Barrans

[00:35:23] You know, I don't have the specific numbers that are going through, but we are seeing that right now. We're in the neighborhood of about 50 percent of our overall business is telemedicine. Some of those go through Knepper and some of those are actually, you know, going through there, the regular bricks and mortar. So I don't have that specific breakout right at the time to give you the number that are going through there. But it looks to be somewhere in that neighborhood of about 30 percent.

Annabel Samimy

[00:35:56] Ok, great. Thank you.

Raghuram Selvaraju

[00:36:06] Hi, thanks very much for taking my questions. I just have a couple of questions regarding the marketing and promotional activities in support of FXE. Can you just kind of give us a description of what the nature of those consist of at this point in the launch and how you expect that overall marketing and promotional activity mix to change over the course of the next two to three quarters? And then also, if you can comment on this in the context of the actual expense line item, and you anticipate that based on the marketing and promotional spend as of right now, the great mistake or whether you expect significant further quarterly increases in the months ahead as we get further into the launch strikes.

Russell Barrans

[00:36:56] Thanks, Rob. Yeah. So our our primary marketing approach is right now, when it comes to the consumer side, is through social media, primarily through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. And of course, as I always kind of say to my contemporaries when they ask, where are the ads? They're not seeing them. I usually say that's a good thing, because if you are seeing them, you're probably in the wrong place because we're not targeting people of of my age or gender on that one. So what's happening is we are we're active in and those spaces we're seeing a lot of activity. We're seeing a lot of reposts of different things that are going out. And that's really taking place in that regard. What will change, if you will, is that we will come out with our our commercial or our over the air video, as is referred to when you're losing it online. And that will come out at the end of January. That will, of course, give us a higher level of visibility. And just as a reminder, you know, the reason that you wait on that is because FDA does want to make sure that the health care provider audience is fully aware of the brand before you start sending women into them to discuss something that they're not completely familiar with. So we know that based on our activity right now with HCP will be in a position to meet those requirements by the first part of the year. So that's what will will significantly change. I'll just mention broadly and then let's speak more specifically that a lot of the budget items that we've already put into the budget account for those changes that are taking place in order to be able to have that ready when we get to the first quarter of next year.

Jay File

[00:38:49] And just to further, obviously, you know, to to be the switch on the ground, we do anticipate that we'll be giving some additional guidance and insight into sales and marketing. Spend that our year end call in March. You know, keep in mind, we are reiterating our guidance that we gave, you know, FDA approval and launch there about sales and marketing spend. Obviously, that's for partial year. So I think it's only safe to say that it will go up in the next year. And we're currently working with Russia to see what that exactly translate to in dollars. I will tell you, though, I have told them you cannot have a Super Bowl ad yet, maybe in the future.

Raghuram Selvaraju

[00:39:26] So, you know, the last quick question, one quick question was if we look now at which segment of the target population appears to be most receptive to the promotional activity at this juncture, you have a sense of whether that is indeed those women who are not currently on any form of birth control or if it is a different segment of the population, are, for example, those who are on hormonal birth control versus those who utilize some other form of contraception.

Russell Barrans

[00:40:00] Yeah, so what we do on our market research around awareness will be able to get more granular. So you've asked the question, do I have a a feel for it? And we are getting a feel for based on a lot of what we see in social media. And it certainly is that segment that we've talked about with the 21 million women who are not currently using, you know, prescription form of contraception. They seem to be the ones that are having the most conversations around that. Many of those women are indicating that, you know, previously they've tried other forms of of not hormonal contraception that has been not satisfying for them. And so if I have to, you know, just say right now before we get all that awareness data back to us, it certainly is matching up exactly with what we anticipated it would be in terms of those women who indicated in our prelaunch market research would be most interested in this. It seems to be panning out pretty close to exactly what that research had told us in our prelaunch market research.

David Amsellem

[00:41:28] Ok, can you hear me now?

Saundra Pelletier

[00:41:30] Yes, we can hear you now, Heidi.

David Amsellem

[00:41:32] All right, thanks. So a couple of quick ones. First on a sampling and copay assistance, given that FXE behaves in a lot of ways like like a consumer product, and I don't mean that in a bad way. Should we think of sampling and copays assistance as being something of a permanent fixture of of of promotion in the life of the product? So that's number one. And then number two, just moving on to STI prevention, I know that you've said that you're going to brand this differently, but I guess with that in mind, how should we think about the extent to which you need to expand the commercial organization to support that that opportunity? Does it become more of a focused effort and help us think longer term? You know, the ramp up in the commercial infrastructure and associated spend would be with that, assuming that opportunity bears fruit. Thanks.

Jay File

[00:42:47] So actually, I will acknowledge with you that, David, the library is a very much consumer driven category, always has been where women typically who have made a request of their health care provider for a certain type of contraception are more than 90 percent likely to get that. So we recognize that from sort of the get go and have made sure we structured all of our activities around that. So, yes, we are seeing that, you know, women are, in fact, becoming aware of going in and asking for and and talking about the opportunity for a non hormonal brand opportunity. So we will continue to make our focus around driving this through, largely women asking for and becoming aware of of the brand so that if push it through, it's as we usually say, is that push part where we're really trying to get the the the women to push into the doctor's office and the doctor do the pull through by providing a prescription for her or in this case, going online. So as I've said before, this is a category that women are not as inclined as an example, having been associated with IUDs for for many years. It's not as likely that someone would want someone else besides their own health care provider to do an insertion of something like an IUD. Whereas in this particular case, we're finding women are pretty willing and accepting of going to a telemedicine opportunity to a health care provider that they may or may not know or that they even don't even have to talk to because it can be done asynchronously. So we're seeing women be the catalyst to drive the uptake. That's the commercial center says to you.

[00:44:50] And so in regards to the FBI part of that, what we've also been able to look at, you know, again, we're still a little ways away from whether we have to increase the commercial footprint on that. Of course, as we navigate, as the rest of the world does through the Colgin 19 situation, we'll know more about those kinds of things. But we we don't at this point anticipate that we will require a significant change in our footprint simply with the approval of of that those assets. And as we've mentioned on other calls, you know, we don't yet know exactly when it is done. And we do feel how it will be filed, whether it's filed as an NDA that will be with Vecsey or if there'll be an NDA for a separate brand. And of course, that will make some determination, but that those those considerations are still down the road. Just a little piece. And we're not in a position to say today whether or not if it's one of those pathways or the other.

Saundra Pelletier

[00:45:50] Well, and honestly to David, is that, look, telemedicine and the telehealth platform, you know, we have recognized that and obviously we already knew the power of that. But the power is strengthening every day as more women are getting used to, frankly, doing everything virtually. So, you know, that maintains the momentum and continues to grow. That may mitigate the need of having so many feet on the street, so to speak. So we continue to evaluate it. But so far, we've seen, at least anyway, with this current launch, with FXE for contraception that we do have is actually a very, very a perfect mix of the 70 people in the field with the telemedicine platform. But yes, we'll keep evaluating it, but we may, in fact, not need to add at all.

David Amsellem

[00:46:33] Ok, and I think in a follow up, it's really helpful. But speaking of commercial infrastructure, and I apologize if I missed this, if you commented on this, but, you know, what's your level of urgency, if you will, or how are you prioritizing the potential addition of another asset in women's health where you can leverage the infrastructure you have in place?

Saundra Pelletier

[00:46:59] Yes, well, that's a great question.So in that here's what I would say to you, is that we obviously want to prove to everyone that we have the team in place with the right asset to knock this out of the park. And what we know is that once that's accomplished, it's going to put us in a very different position around cost of additional capital and opportunities for additional partnerships. So so at the moment, I would say that there's not an urgent need. And we do know a sales force is costly and we recognize that. So we want to knock it out of the park with sexy first and prove and show to everybody that we know exactly how it can be done, because then, frankly, we think we would be a more advantageous partner. There is a lot of companies we've talked to that are in phase two, but they don't have a commercial footprint. They don't have the expertize and frankly, they don't know if they're going to be able to raise enough capital to build a commercial footprint, even if they wanted to. And so we think we will end up being the perfect, appropriate partner for them to talk to you about putting their asset in our bag. But we do know that we need to stay very, very diligent and deliberate and focused on this product first to show the whole world that, frankly, let's say they have an innovation that's never been done before, just like sexy, which we know there are some skeptics out there about, that we'll be able to show any partner, whether it's a product in a category that already exists or a brand new product that we know exactly how to do it. So so I wasn't trying to be up to the point is, is that it's not urgent because we have some time to show. And so we're talking to people and thinking about this. But I don't think that you'll see us take any quick action and really advance it until the end of next year when we fully proven the sexy platform.

David Amsellem

[00:48:46] All right, thanks.

Saundra Pelletier

[00:48:58] Great. Thanks so much. So I had the opportunity to talk a lot about what we're doing and what we're doing in this virtual environment. And, you know, outside of breathing, talking about effects, this is my most favorite thing. And I really mean that. And people have asked me, you know, what are investors? Are they missing anything? And so the one thing I want to share is that we know that we have some amazing investors. And yes, they are mostly male dominant. And these investors say to us that they don't want their daughters to take hormonal birth control for 20 years, that they are worried about them suffering from side effects and not feeling like themselves. We they say to us that they don't want the women in their lives to suffer from those kinds of side effects. And they really want the women that they know that they talk to, that they care about to feel as good as they possibly can while protecting themselves. So we actually feel that everybody now understands that it is time for a new option. And once investors take the time to look under the hood, so to speak, of Aberfan, they really like what they see. The one thing I know to be true is that there are moments in time that change categories when, for example, the hormonal IUD came out Mirena. It was a moment in time when women were tired of taking a pill every day. They wanted a fit and forget method. That product was supposed to do seventy four million and it does one point four dollars billion today. That moment exists now for Vecsey. Women want a non hormonal option. They want something that they only use when they need it and never when they don't. They are ready to be empowered, just like men have been for years. And I know that I've said it before, but I want to say it again because the market is speaking to us and validating what we know to be true.

[00:50:47] That moment in time is happening again in this category and it's happening for non hormonal and everything is here to deliver. That company is filled with people who are the very best in their class. We've come together with a common mission to improve the lives of women by developing and commercializing real innovation. We have an approved asset and sexy and this is a surprising number to me. But only 40 percent of drugs that start the FDA process actually make it through FDA approval. So we're disrupting the market with a first class hormone free product. And we've just advanced our second asset in the pivotal Phase three studies for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea. And again, there are no approved drug products to prevent these studies. Our trial will build on the very highly positive, statistically significant results that we already shared from our phase to the clinical trials. So we feel we've proven our ability to deliver on clinical record. We've proven our ability to raise capital when very few companies can bring in the money that they need. And we will prove that a Harvard Business School study should be written about how we successfully launched a product during a global a global pandemic. Ultimately, in the end, women deserve more subassemblies delivering. And if that is not worth investing in, I don't know what is. So thank you for your support and have a great rest of your day.

