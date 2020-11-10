Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) CEO Alfred Poor on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:30 PM ET

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Tony Sklar, Vice President of Communications and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Good afternoon and good evening, everybody. Thank you operator and welcome to the Ideanomics third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today, I'm pleased to have Mr. Alfred Poor, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Conor McCarthy our Chief Financial Officer. A webcast of today's call will be archived and available on Events and Presentations section of our corporate website for a minimum of 30 days. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, such as dialogue regarding our revenue expectations or forecasts for the quarters and the full fiscal years 2020 and 2021 related to our business. These statements are based on our current expectations and information available as of today and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially and as a result of various risk factors that are described in our periodic filings with the SEC.

As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. In addition, other risks are more fully described in our Ideanomics public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov.

Today, November 09, 2020, the company filed its 10-Q with the SEC and afterwards issued a press release announcing its financial results. So participants on this call who may not have already done so may wish to look at those documents as we provide a summary of those results on this call.

The format for today's call will be as follows; Mr. Alfred Poor, our CEO, will speak to the company's overview and the business strategy, as well as the activities and developments for the third quarter and for fiscal 2020. Mr. Conor McCarthy, our CFO, will speak to the company's operating and financial results for the third quarter and then all of our investor community's favorite session Q&A time.

I will now hand the conversation over to Mr. Alfred Poor, our CEO.

Alfred Poor

Thank you, Tony, and thank you to everyone joining our call today. I'm going to begin by talking about our results in Q3 and follow that with some remarks about our Q4 and our business as we head into 2020. In Q3, was saw the quarter over quarter growth we had referred to in our last earnings call. Unit deliveries was significantly up, which resulted in revenues increasing a little under 2.5 times versus the second quarter.

[indiscernible] business unit continue to be the driver of this growth as the consumer led economy in China came back strong in the second half of the year. We've been working hard as I mentioned at our recent AGM, to get the financing solutions in place on unlock our pipeline to big ticketholders such as trucks and buses and we've made some significant progress there already there in Q4, which I'll discuss in more detail shortly.

In terms of the broader EV industry, we've seen a significant uptick in EV passenger count sales and this is driving interest and inquiries from commercial fleet operators outside of China, which was previously the only meaningful market active globally. We expect those inquiries to translate into demand and the launch on the commercial vehicle markets as we move into 2021.

One of our priorities as we close out 2020 is to unlock the order pipeline we have for larger ticket items. As I've discussed previously, the key to executing on the stockholder is end of the day financing program. There is a dynamic taking place in the China market away from financing the finished product of the vehicle and battery together and towards financing the vehicle and battery separately. In order to achieve this, we had to restructure relationships with our batters partners and those partners bringing the capital into our funds.

There are two funds in progress at this time, one of which is likely to be finalized within November and the second surely thereafter. The funds will focus on vehicle leasing as well as battery as a service, the subject you heard me speak about several times recently. [indiscernible] phone line will enable us to confidently place the orders with manufacturers who every day came to see these orders moving as our customers and shareholders and of course the management and staff of Ideanomics who are working on these deals every day.

In terms of Q4, we're already seeing strong growth in deals sourced by our South teams in [indiscernible] and Qingdao, many of who, are recent hires. I am pleased to tell you that we've been successful in attracting South talent with experience in commercial fleet sales and our pipeline is already beginning to show the benefits of expanding our sales operations in China.

We work incredibly hard to put the systems and processes in place to scale our sales operation and this is bearing fruit already. Many of you are anxious to see our bus and truck sales come online and I'm pleased to announce that we have begun to execute one of our orders, which involves the conversion of diesel buses we've concluded that deal in Q4 to supply the batteries and harness equipment utilizing CATL batteries supplied by our MEG Division.

The initial order is for 13 buses and that's part of a larger rolling order for fleet conversion that will continue through Q4 and into 2021. As the operator has to take the buses out of service in order to do this work and that's why you'll see the numbers like similar to what this initial 13 will be 10, 15 or 20 at the time. We have another order we're expecting in December with similar number and for those customers who are replacing goods.

The batteries and harness equipment are expensive, but it's cheaper than replacing newer buses in the bus operators moving stock and we're excited to have this revenue activity in the bus segment of our business. Our three electric business unit, this company placing orders for this manufacturing partners for the first tranche of 1,000 plus units and this will enable them to begin fulfilling sales in major markets where we have strong order flow including Thailand and Indonesia.

'19 hit Malaysia hard this MEG operations but the ports are now open with robust measures to counter the coronavirus and we expect big things in that business unit in 2021. As I mentioned at our IGM, we have a CFO joining the Three electric team in a few weeks time and he brings rich experienced from Big Auto that will help us with everything from supply chain through to the development of our land in the port area. As you'll recall, we acquired title for the land earlier this year and this is a strategic part of our plan to electric and its ability to reach sales and meet demand throughout the SEM region.

As we detailed in our recent shareholder meeting, we are progressing with our Medici Motor Works business and expect of have the first see the truck sales and another vehicle types waiting to start the allocation process necessary for sales in North America. We're encouraged by the fact we're already getting inbound links from commercial fleet operators both in North America and other non-China markets. So we feel we are where we need to be in terms of timing for the introduction of our Medici brand. Conversations are taking place in areas ranging from supply chain to the south distribution partners and we'll keep you informed of major developments as they occur.

I'd like to point out in case if not obvious that our MEG business unit will support Medici in Three Electric in terms of financing, batter as a service and charging services as an expansion of its China based activities. We believe MEG's S to F to C model will translate well to our global markets. So MEG will be available not only for support in Three electric brands outside of China, but also to support the needs of commercial fleet operators for the broader range of vehicle cost of manufacturers.

That leads me into our next topic, on October 22 we announcement that we invested in California-based EV track the company's select track. Our investments of a little under 15% in the company. As a reminder, Select Track build some sales 100% out of repowered electric tractors as a clean alternative to diesel. They supply these farms, vineyards and other types of land operations.

The investment allows us to participate in the global agricultural tractor market, which is valued at $75 billion with the market in North America alone expected to reach $20 billion by 2023. This was a great investment at the right time because we believe the specialty vehicle market will be one of the fastest-growing sectors in commercial EV. This is due to the fact that tractors and other specialty vehicles typically done have concerns around range anxiety, vehicle weight and charging network infrastructure for long haul vehicles.

Our strategic investment in select tractors aligned with our M&A strategy, which must fulfill the following criteria, must be synergistic, possess something proprietary of approved and viable products in existing sales. Select Track is a great fit for our specialty vehicle and heavy truck with Medici Motor Works. The company was both awarded pending patents, three electric models with another in design stage as well as sales and an order book. So we're very excited to have Select Track in the family.

In terms of general operations, Conor McCarthy will cover that in his segment, but I'd like to say that as we had staff to bolster in seller activities, Conor and his team are taking a disciplined approach to our expenses. We continue to help us streamline our operational costs. This includes divesting in non-core assets such as the FinTech village property, which is beginning to receive qualified interest.

In conclusion, I'd like to say that we are pleased with our progress and are achievements are only possible through the support of what is truly global IDEX family, the strategic partners, employees and shareholders. This has been a pivotal year, but commercially these are gaining mainstream attention and we anticipate this segment will begin to show the type of growth, we've seen in EV passenger cars. The future looks bright for the EV industry and I'm confident that Ideanomics is well positioned to take advantage of that global trend towards zero emission vehicles. This will allow us to generate sustainable revenue growth and shareholder value.

Thank you very much. Now I’ll hand over to our CFO, Conor McCarthy to review our financial performance for Q3.

Conor McCarthy

Thank you, Al. The third quarter was one of the strongest quarters that Ideanomics has had in terms of financial performance. The highlights for the quarter are continued strong revenue growth, reduction of $1.6 million in annual operating expense through continued disciplined expense management. We ended the quarter with $27.6 million in cash. We have an active M&A and investment program to support our organic growth initiatives. I would now like to discuss the financial performance in greater detail.

Revenue for the third quarter was $10.6 million, almost all of which was generated by MEG, the company’s EV business. The third quarter revenues are the largest since the company commenced its EV activities that are 2.3 times greater than the revenues for quarter two, 2020 and 3.4 times the third quarter of 2019. We delivered 626 units in the current quarter versus 97 units in quarter two, 2020. This excellent results demonstrates that investment made in our China based sales team of the infrastructure needed to support them is generating a very high return on investment and gives confidence to the plans that we have for further investments continuing to drive material levels of quarter-over-quarter sales growth.

The MEG sales offering continues to expand with the objective of deepening the relationship with the customer through a differentiated sales offering from our competitors in order to create longer-term brand value. Reflecting this we recorded $0.4 million of deferred revenue in this quarter, which will be recognized in future quarters as the services are delivered. Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $3.1 million, of which $2.8 million came from the sale of EV taxis.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $0.7 million, which represented a gross margin of 6.7%. Gross profit in the prior quarter was $2.9 million with a margin of 92%. The MEG division active agency capacity for the EV sales of the third quarter of 2019 and under U.S. GAAP guidance, these revenues were reported on net basis which resulted in a de minimis cost of revenues expense and consequently at very high gross margins.

As I pointed out on prior calls, the dollar amount of the gross profit earned, the cash generated are identical regardless as to whether the revenues are reported on a gross or net basis. Third quarter operating expense was $12.7 million, as compared to $12.3 million in the same period in 2019. Third quarter includes a $1.3 million expense for early stage R&D work related to designs from the DG branded battery and hydrogen powered trucks and buses.

Professional fees in the third quarter were $4 million, which reflects the cost associated with an enhanced Investor Relations program to raise the profile of the company to the investment community with the objective of aiding capital raising efforts also responding to the class action lawsuits and regulatory inquiries, as well as generally heightened corporate activity in fundraising and M&A. As previously announced, FinTech Village is considered to be a non-core asset and we commenced an active marketing program to sell refis and appointed the Colliers commercial real estate brokerage firm to run the marketing efforts.

Their efforts have produced some promising indications of interest which management is in the process of evaluating. The consequences of decision to sell the site rather than developers, we won’t have capitalized architect fees and the one remaining building on the site. The amount of this impairment charge was $3.3 million, which was all non-cash. We recorded a gain of $4.2 million to reflect a measurement of the earn-outs contained in the Tree Technologies acquisition agreement.

We remain highly confident about the long-term potential of Tree Technologies. However, delays in delivering on the business plan are projected to reduce the earn-out payments due to the selling shareholders. The loss from operations was $12 million as compared to $9.4 million in the prior-period, the increased operating losses almost entirely due to the lower gross profit.

Turning to the interest and other income and expense section of the income statement. Interest expense for the period was $2 million, which was non-cash and represents the expense when U.S. GAAP accounting guidance is applied to the ratchet provisions in the company’s remaining convertible debt. We recorded a non-cash gain of $5.3 million in other income related to the successful negotiations to terminate the lease of the company’s fire office buildings Downtown, New York City.

Our new office reflects a workplace dynamic which we anticipate will continue to see the future, which covered a very significant cost savings. Now I’d like to turn to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $27.6 million in cash, goodwill of $10.5 million is lower by $12.8 million as compared to December 31 2019 balance of $23.3 million.

The change affects the finalized purchase price calculation for the company’s Tree Technologies acquisitions. In the current liability section of the balance sheet, current contingent consideration of $4.1 million is lower by $8.3 million as compared to the year-end balance of $12.4 million, principally reflecting the payment of the consideration for debuff by way of issuance of common stock. In conclusion, the third quarter was one of milestones achieved, the highest revenues for MEG since the business commenced operations, extension of MEG’s products and services to provide additional revenue streams, more value to customers and strengthen our long-term relationships, continued operating cost discipline saved $1.6 million annually, active M&A pipeline of opportunities that meet the four investment criteria set out by Al in his early remarks. That concludes my remarks. And I’ll hand it back to Tony Sklar.

Tony Sklar

Thank you so much, Conor. And this concludes management’s prepared remarks. Now I’m super excited for us to be able to answer some of our investor and analyst questions. So operator, if you could give everybody the instructions on where they submit we’ll get to it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question comes from Damon Felton. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, can you hear me?

Alfred Poor

Yes, we can hear you, Damon. How are you?

Unidentified Analyst

I’m doing well. How are you?

Alfred Poor

Yes, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I just had one question. Really, where do you see the company in the next five to 10 years?

Alfred Poor

I was obviously anticipating us being a significant company in the next five to 10 years. We’ll be getting there in a meaningful way much sooner than that, in my opinion. We’re starting to see the commercial activity for EV pick up in the same way that the passenger car does, think a lot of people see the passenger cars and say, why isn’t Ideanomics moving that fast? Well, we’re not in the consumer space.

And if you look at most of the EV in the commercial space, they’re just taking orders at this time, we’re actually starting to execute on that pipeline, as you saw. So I think in 2021, we’re going to start to see the energy revenues come online from that side of the business as we get more of those commercial fleet customers out to market in EVs. And I think you’re going to see the company benefit from the last couple of years of infrastructure we put in place.

You heard Conor mentioned, it’s talking about the sales infrastructure and other things where we’re preparing the business to scale at this point in time. So we’re anticipating growth to come behind that and one of the reasons we raised the cash in the early summer was to support the additional staff we need to bring on board in the short-term and to look at some other strategic opportunities as the market unfolds.

It’s a new market, EV. So we do get changes as you’ve seen that the dynamic I’ve spoken about with the financing for the bigger ticket orders. But we’re obviously taking steps in every angle that we can to make sure that we’re out ahead of the market in that regard. And I think you’re going to start to see as the commercial market comes online, more meaningfully, companies like Ideanomics very much in the ascendancy.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you very much.

Alfred Poor

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Susan Morrow. Please state your question.

Susan Morrow

Hey, Al, great quarter as far as earnings per share, I’m really glad to see it moving in that direction. My concern is you’ve been awfully quiet, management has not been doing its usual communication with investors. And I noticed there’s an SEC investigation that you’ve noted on the Q, wondering if you can provide some light on that and when we can start hearing your wonderful voice and PRs more often?

Alfred Poor

Yes, thank you very much for joining us, in fact, thank you for that question. Yes, obviously, when you have China based operations, and you have events happen, negative events happen, like the short selling, and you catch the SEC’s attention, we’ve had a good relationship with the SEC, obviously, we can’t discuss ongoing matters. But as much as I can say, at this point is, we have reached out to the SEC to ask them what else we can be doing to help preclude their inquiries. And then we’re a public company, so very much their entitlement to ask the questions that they do.

Susan Morrow

Thanks, Al. Interestingly, you’ve got other companies that are in a very similar position financially, as far as negative earnings, and not quite yet profitable, yet these companies are going gangbusters as far as their stock price, what do you say to investors who’re holding on we’re barely at $1. And you’ve got a company like Workhorse and others not, not that they do the exact same thing, but they seem to be doing a really good job reaching their investors and reaching new investors and to hang with them. And we’re not doing that. What can you tell us about what’s?

Alfred Poor

Yes, I think perception is reality. So I would say that, you often get the stock price that you deserve. And certainly that is the case in the short-term. What I would say to you is, folks looking at a lot of these companies in the space have an imperfect understanding of the automotive industry. You’ve just seen some moves made by Volvo, made by Ford and others who have market cap, so often a fraction of some of the astronomical valuations, the share prices that are out there at this time, there’ll be consolidation.

There’ll be a market correction again some of those, I think people are looking at the consumer vehicle sector, particularly Tesla and Nio, and saying, wow, everything on EV related must be on fire. I don’t think it works quite that way in the commercial sector. And as I said, a lot of people are not looking at what we consider to be the crown jewels here. And that is the energy consumptions. Remember EV and automotive is great. But manufacturers go through cycles of boom and bust over decades, right?

Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP these people down, okay. And it’s going to be the transition and the energy demand -- energy demand and the people that play in that space, I think it’s going to be the real winners. That’s something Ideanomics understands. It’s something Tesla understands very well, that’s why it has a closed network for its charging. And it’s beginning to pick-up metering licenses in Germany, Australia and places, but most of the market doesn’t get and the peer asset heavy automotive company won’t be able to participate in.

So that’s where we think we’re different. We’ve done this within a public company by transforming the business, not having a blank canvas doesn’t give you kind of the same clear runway as a lot of these companies have had, but we’re very proud of what we’re doing. We’re making at scale in China right now. So when we come to copy, paste our operations globally, I think people will understand what we’ve been trying to put together the infrastructure we have in place. And we expect to begin, we expect to start in the ascendancy and we expect those astronomical valuations to start to come down as well. So I think you’ll see a lot of normalization in the market in 2021.

Susan Morrow

Thanks, Al.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris [indiscernible] please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good to speak to you. I’ve got some questions following on Susan’s questions, just about general business updates. Is there any more color you can add to the spin-offs of Medici and Tree, and any updates there, just looking for any kind of guidance, you can give us as far as what your plans are?

Alfred Poor

Yes, I mean obviously we can’t speak about events before they unfold. Don’t want to jump the gun on anything but needless to say anybody with any assets in the EV space has been approached for some interesting conversations at this time. So, we’ll let you know more when we’re able to. But obviously, it would, I can’t come out and declare anything before we’re ready to disclose it, because we’re a public company. But there’s some interesting conversations out there, not just for us, but for anybody with the EV assets at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Alfred Poor

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris [ph]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, can you provide additional clarification on the S2F2C model in the U.S., specifically do the financing and charging pieces in the U.S. need to be a separate standalone operation to be successful?

Alfred Poor

We don’t believe they do. Conor and [indiscernible] who heads up our Ideanomics Capital Group having a lot of interesting conversations with financing partners over here, we’re beginning to help them understand how the models been working in China, what the challenges have been as the EV market has developed, particularly as it pertains to battery technology getting faster, more durable, and cheaper year-over-year.

So those guys have been having the conversations, they need to make sure we have the financing partners in place, as we bring the Medici and [indiscernible] support select track as well. We believe the S2F2C model is a strong one, we believe it will translate directly into other markets and as I mentioned, in my remarks a few moments ago, MEG will be here to support Medici, Medici is a product company, MEG is a service company.

So there’s always going to need to be a service there. But MEG won’t only support Medici, Select Track to electric et cetera. The needs of commercial fleet operators are not going to be able to be serviced by one particular company. As you go out and you meet the fleet, operators and you talk to their management teams, you understand they get a range of vehicles in from a variety of manufacturers.

That’s where MEG I think can continue to be interesting. Not only can it finance their own vehicles, but it can finance the other vehicles for other manufacturing partners that complete their fleet operators needs. And I think, obviously, the Holy Grail there, we’re trying to do is give them that sales and financing support services in order that we can take care of their energy demand needs and help sell them electricity products.

I think that’s why we were with the strong on MEG, where we think MEG ultimately will likely be our largest revenue producer, given that it will be selling the energy demand as well. So we’re, as I said, we’re starting those conversations now in other markets to make sure that we’re ready to move with MEG when Medici and others come on mind.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And a follow-up to that would be the fleet operator adoption of S2F2C, can you maybe give us some type of metric or expectation of what that would look like in terms of quarter-over-quarter growth going forward like how many have been engaged so far and what can we expect in the coming months?

Alfred Poor

What I can’t tell you at this point, I can’t give you any of those types of numbers at this time. But what I can tell you at this time is that the fleet operator is having the same type of discussions with us as they’re having in the U.S. as they’re having with us in China and other markets, which is they need service providers to assist them to understand the manufacturer landscape, understand the financing landscape, understand the rebates and the tax incentive landscape.

Those areas continue to be very interesting. And obviously if they can benefit from

our group purchasing of electricity to supply it to them cheaper than they can probably get direct, then that’s obviously something that’s very interesting to them. The ROI is one of the biggest hopes, the fleet operators communicate to us not only in reduced energy costs, but in reduced some time-off the road through vehicle maintenance, which obviously internal combustion engines aren’t quite as superior as EVs in terms of motors and mechanics.

So we’re anticipating the EV trucks, so it will be both on the road more and longer lasting than their highest counterparts were. So the conversation is very, very similar. It’s going to be all about service level costs and what they can get for that cost to the ROI that they achieve. And that’s why we believe MEG is going to translate over as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And one follow-up if I may, can you just confirm whether the Beijing Central Finova bus deal is still active?

Alfred Poor

Central Finova is a financing company. We do still have an active relationship with them. They’re one of the companies that has been working with us to discuss how to deal with this dynamic in China, which is the lease financing companies don’t want to underwrite the finished product at this time, because the batteries are getting cheaper and bigger year-over-year.

So that’s what I’ve been talking about now and that there’s dynamic in China that we expect, at least in the short-term to translate to the other international markets, which is the battery will be sold as a service until, the consumer or the fleet operator can purchase knowing that he’s got something that isn’t going to change in terms of value or durability and range and things like that, six months after he’s purchased it.

So that’s really the big dynamic that’s taking place in China, we expect that to be the same year-over-year, the tax getting much better for not only the battery, but for the charging of the energy management as well. Until that stabilizes, I think you’re going to see a dynamic where the battery is going to be more at least as a service for three or four year periods and purchased as part of the finished product.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Alfred Poor

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Joseph [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, thank you Mr. Poor. Congratulations, I thought the quarter was very good. You guys are going in the right direction with the growth of the company. My question is related to the United States change of the political situation has changed and it appears that the new government that appears to be in place will be in place apparently, is very proactive in the electric vehicle space and that they’re going to be pushing out incentives and tax breaks for corporations and that what do you, how do you see Medici Motor works in that light as well as track, and the American market going forward? And are you expecting to see start to transpire in 2021? And number two, you mentioned in the last quarter mergers and acquisitions were also on the to do list. Could you comment on that as well, please?

Alfred Poor

Yes, certainly. Thanks so much, Dave. It’s interesting questions, and I’m very happy to answer them. The first part is, we don’t really know what the next administration would do. And you have to try and plan around any administration as it comes in. Certainly the noises coming out of the Democratic Party is that, if they were in government, they would be taking certain measures, and they do tend to be pro-EV. And one could also argue they’ll be more pro-China, which has been a difficult dynamic with the current administration for a company with operations in China as we have.

The answer is, I would generally say, based on holding those politicians true to their word. And I don’t know if there’s any theory one can never really, really do but without wanting to get into political discussion, but typically, I think we’d expect them to at least partially take care of the promises they made during their bid for election. The one thing I would say that’s a dynamic now that we can understand this, the economy’s at the state level are not in good shape, right.

COVID has been pretty hard. The same is what the EV industry looks at Tesla and Nio and says, what’s going on to the rest of everybody else? Well, you look outside the tech sector and one or two others. And, you could say the same thing, like what’s going on with the rest of the economy. I just, I don’t know from the conversations that we’re having, that a lot of these states are going to be at all forward, extending their programs in 2021, we certainly hope they’ll be. We don’t anticipate that hitting us terribly if they don’t.

But that would be the one thing that I would be concerned about, is both as well at state level will they be able to afford the tax incentives and rebates they’ve had in the last few years.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good and merger and acquisition activity. I recall that when you had $35 million in the last quarter, that you guys were potentially looking at merger and acquisitions. And I didn’t hear anything about that in this quarter. Is that still on the to do list?

Alfred Poor

Yes, there’s obviously, we think there’s some amazing opportunities out there. I just mentioned there that there could be some states unable able to continue with the rich subsidies they’ve been giving in 2021, because their economies are not great. They need many more tax dollars to support them. In the same way, there are some companies out there with some amazing technology that are relatively well priced right now and a good strategic fit for growing companies like Ideanomics.

So we’re very active. We’ve added to the corporate development team recently because of a pickup in activity. We continue to have our own conversations as well as be approached by advisors looking to get our interest in companies in their portfolio or companies that they contracted to. So it’s an area that I would expect to see additional activity from us in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good. And in closing, congratulations 230% increase over the quarter I think is excellent and you guys are going in the right direction.

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm doing good Alfred. I wanted to you touch back on this because I haven't heard anything. I had emailed you on the insider buying 12 month ago. You said you're working on it. I have a second email, six months ago, you guys are still working on insider buying. I believe if you guys do this in the open market, confidence would go through the roof to shareholders and institutions because it shows them hey, look you guys are buying because they believe they're going in the right direction. Can you maybe elaborate on this a little more obviously based on my experience?

Alfred Poor

Actually there is a form being filed for me today that shows some buying I was able to do, my purchase number of my share options for the recently vested really, but in of market buys, yeah I believe that was filed after market. Tony would be able to confirm that. But in terms, I'd say that we're working with a large institution right now to move our share plan over from the existing incumbent vendor over to then. Part of that is they offer an extensive service around 10B5 plan. Those are ones where individuals such as myself and the company wouldn’t be subject to where we are for the moment, which is in constant receipt of material nonpublic information.

And going to David Joseph's point on the previous question, we're having a lot of conversations around M&A, strategic partnerships those types of things. There is no window that I can buy or sell but I can buy my options because they're already disclosed to the market. So that's what I did today and Conor and the team are in the process of getting the finalization for the 10B5 plan as well as the share management plan put in place with a much larger vendor than incumbent that we'll be working with.

Once that up and running, then that will be an opportunity for us to announce ahead of the market our buys and sales, so we can okay, our pool is going to buy some shares every month first Monday of the month or something like that and then that's the only other way you can get away with doing it in a compliant manner when you're in constant receipt of material and nonpublic information.

So it's taking us a lot longer to do that. There's been data export and import files and all sorts of things that we've to deal with and have to look for third parties, but I won't plough you with the details, but Conor and the team have worked hard they have weekly integration calls with the new plan provider is going to be getting us online fairly soon. Conor. I don’t know if you can speak to when you're hoping that will be live, but I know we're close to finalizing.

Conor McCarthy

And our goal is go live in the second -- part of the second part of December and as of last week…

Alfred Poor

Okay. So the 10B5 will be in place soon, that will allow some more structure and compliant approach for management and staff to be able to buy the stock. Like I said in the meantime, I went ahead and bought some of my share options divested and those got announced today. So apologies for the delay on that. These things always take longer. Moving away from the incumbent hasn't been easy for motivated to actually take the business away, but we're in the final stages of that and should be ready as Conor said from December onwards.

Unidentified Analyst

A quick follow-up to that it's more of a short question, we also have $20 million undrawn that in cash. Do you see the company also announcing like to share buyback in the open market? You would see shareholders happy because it would say hey, you got their binding open market. I'm going to add that $20 million if you just bought at the prices, you would probably 5 million shares of the float, which would be great.

Alfred Poor

Yeah I think that's something we'll have to arm wrestle with Conor McCarthy, as and when the revenues increase. That's the moment everybody else around us is right below the cash. So that can put us a little bit on the defensive depending what moves they make. So I'm not sure we're just $20 million in the bank, would make moves like that at this point, but certainly it's something we discuss in terms of our long-term planning as we start to ramp up the sales and the profitability of the company. Share buybacks are one of the items for discussions for sure.

Conor McCarthy

I think when we look at your suggestion, we need to look at the landscape of opportunities for investments. At the end of the day, we're going to maximize return for the shareholders and if see strategic investments that we have for criteria, we'll discuss that, that would be something that we'll call our cash to invest. So that will product better long term growth for everybody and fair shareholder value.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen , there are no further questions at this time. I'll turn it back to management for closing remarks.

Tony Sklar

Thank you so much, Diego and this is all the time we have for you today. This concludes the Ideanomics' Q3 2020 investor earnings conference call. We encourage our community to continue to reach out to us and we will continue to answer your questions on a daily basis. You can send your questions to IR@Ideanomics.com. Most of you have it at the top of your email list every morning. Thank you so much.

We would like to thank our listeners, shareholders, analysts and others who have taken the time to listen to our earnings call. We urge you refer to our latest SEC filing for any information that you need. This call will be available on the website under the Investors section and you will find the link there to be alerted to news, events and other information in a timely manner. We recommend the following up on all of our social media channels. Sign up with our newsletter and explore our website at www.Ideanomics.com. Thank everybody for participating and listening on the call today.

