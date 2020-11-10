Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.

– Warren Buffett

The iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors and diversified market capitalizations. It targets stocks that have a high dividend payout. In this, it seeks to emulate the performance of the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index, investing at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in the depositary receipts, representing securities of the underlying index.

The index measures the US's leading stocks' performance by dividend yield and consists of 100 stocks with strong five-year records of paying dividends.

The fund's price started to decrease with the market, from its high of $107.36 in March of 2020, reaching a low of below $61.89, before starting to recover in the subsequent period. However, even after the recovery, it is still trading at a significant discount of around $86-87 from its March 2020 price.

However, the share price has seen a positive upward trend overall for investors. The movement can be explained by banks like Morgan Stanley (MS) adding to their investment portfolios by taking up fresh stakes in the fund after prices crashed, no doubt taking advantage of the discount being offered by the market.

The recovery in price was also helped because three of the fund's underlying holdings have shown notable price increases, helping boost the fund's net asset value and, therefore, the price.

Studying the total return performance of the fund against the S&P 500 paints a picture worse still. The fund's total return has been -13%, while the S&P 500 has given investors a positive return of 16.4%.

The financial sector (XLF), particularly the banking and financial services sector, has been hit hard with the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates, leading to reduced interest income. This, in turn, affected dividend payouts made by companies of the sector.

Utilities (XLU) have been steadier with reliable and predictable cash flows and higher domestic demand for utility services. More people are working from home, resulting in the use of household utilities higher than usual. This has helped it offset some of the declines in income potential resulting from the tough times being faced by the financial sector.

On the other hand, the recession has also severely affected the demand for consumer goods and services. The global downturn biting into the domestic markets and international consumer goods export markets targeted by the United States, added with the fluctuating exchange rates, has meant that the consumer industry has seen falling demand. The consumer services industry depends heavily on disposable household income and consumer spending, and with real median incomes falling across the board, the propensity of consumers to spend has decreased.

However, the one primary silver lining in the dark clouds has been the Federal Reserve's decrease in interest rates, which has helped make consumer financing easier and cheaper for consumers. The passing of the most significant stimulus bills by Congress in American history has provided Americans with some safety. It has prevented American consumerism from having its bottom fall out from underneath it.

Portfolio Holdings

The fund follows a very high diversification strategy as no single company is holding more than 2.5% of the entire portfolio. Also, it has investments in a total of 104 companies. This diversification is in addition to the diversification it practices across economic sectors.

The diversification strategy has shown its impact on the dividend, which has increased year over year with no sign of slowing down, which proves its diversified investment strategy for investors looking for strong performance from funds.

Further analysis of the fund's dividends paints an even more rosy picture. With a dividend yield of 4.14% and an annual payout of $3.58, the fund is a mouth-watering prospect for investors looking for strong cash flows from their investments.

The current S&P 500 weighted average dividend yield is around 1.7% and has hovered around 2% in recent periods. Compared to this, the 4.14% dividend yield is more than double being offered generally in the market. Very impressive.

In a near-zero interest rate environment and amid a series of drastic dividend cuts by companies, investors are seeking consistent and safe income, which has driven the appeal for dividend-paying funds. Additionally, volatility and market uncertainty have led investors to flock to dividend products.

The fund's dividend-focus is offering investors both safety in the form of payouts and stability in mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices. The dividend-paying securities are significant sources of consistent income for investors when returns from equity markets are at risk. Further, the fund has proven to be an outperformer over the long term.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.39%, which is on the higher side for ETF funds. Investors generally avoid ETF funds with high expense ratios as these reduce returns in the long term by eating into the returns being generated by the fund.

However, in the fund's case, the higher expense ratio is justified for investors who prefer a more hands-on approach, as the fund uses a more complex selection methodology that results in improved diversification and has successfully resulted in a superior dividend distribution. So the increased expense has been more than offset by the higher net dividend generated.

Investor Takeaways

During periods of market uncertainty and heightened volatility, investors and traders often turn to income-generating assets such as dividend-paying stocks. In this environment, the fund is providing two things that can be of comfort to investors. First, it has proven performance in paying out dividends to investors aggressively. Investors can take comfort in the cash flow being generated by the fund. Secondly, the fund has a basket of highly risk-diversified large-cap companies strong enough to stand the market's seismic events. Receiving Cash flow and safety - something always worth investing in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.