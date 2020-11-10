Australian Stock Market Set To Go On A Tear

Responsible lending laws and guidelines brought in after the GFC have been withdrawn. Bank credit creation now has far greater potential to add to aggregate demand.

Australia now has QE for the first time in decades, and it's a whopping 7% GDP.

The purpose of this article is to show how recent changes in Australian fiscal and monetary policy have lit the fuse under Australian asset markets.

In the last month, the following major changes have been made in the country at the federal level:

1.) The federal government has passed a new federal budget that plans to spend over 11% of GDP into the economy up to June 2021.

2.) The federal government has dropped most of the "responsible lending" rules that were introduced as a response to the banking excesses in the aftermath of the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis (NYSE:GFC). This means that the banks can now more easily create credit money. The constraints are off.

3.) The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has dropped the interest rate from 0.25% to 0.1%, announced AUD$100 billion of Quantitative Easing (QE), and that the interest rate on excess reserves (known in Australia as Exchange Settlement balances) is now set to zero, down from 0.1%.

These are big moves that will move markets upwards. The biggest move is the change from an austerity bias to an expansionary bias on the federal government's part in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following quote from the budget captures the essence of the change well:

The Australian stock market has still not reached the highs it made before the GFC, as the chart below shows. The reason is due to a lack of dollars. The lack of dollars comes from the fiscal austerity bias of the federal government that it admits to in the statement above. But for the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government was on track to remove 0.3% of GDP from the private sector by way of a public sector surplus. This would have reduced GDP, as the following formula shows.

GDP = Federal Government Spending + Private Sector Spending + Net Exports

The essential foundation of this market logic is simple. Within the bounds of inflation, more dollars grow the economy and fewer dollars shrink the economy. Dollars that are not in the private sector cannot be saved, spent, or invested by the private sector, and they cannot count towards GDP. The federal government has no need for dollars, as it is the currency issuer and has no shortage of dollars, and indeed, creates new dollars as it spends. Creating and regulating the currency is one of its sovereign privileges. The federal government, via its central bank, has dollars in the same way that a referee at a football game has points to award.

GDP = Gross Domestic Income

If GDP is less, then it follows that there will be less income to earn.

In stark contrast to the US stock markets that are well above the old highs, as the chart below shows.

Even for the stodgy Dow index, the stock market performance, let alone the more dynamic NASDAQ, is light years away from the flat Australian performance. Why?

To its credit, the US introduced, in 2008, all the things that Australia is only now doing. The dopey Australian emu has finally taken its head out of the sand and started to run as fast as a leopard with steel springs for legs, just like Archie Hamilton.

After the GFC, the USA lowered interest rates, implemented fiscal stimulus, and also quantitative easing. All these things worked to lift asset markets. Also, financial regulations such as the Glass-Steagall Act and the Dodd-Frank Act have been steadily weakened so that credit creation by banks is less constrained.

These things are only now taking place in Australia. The upward potential is enormous.

ANG Traders from the Away from the Herd Seeking Alpha market service produced the following charts for two Australian-based funds that track the Australian stock market's performance. These funds trade on US markets and allow access to the Down-under market for overseas investors wanting exposure to Australia.

Both EWA and IAF are shown with technical indicators and likely future trajectory. A koala bear can see the trend even through his eucalyptus haze.

The strength of the new fiscal flows and monetary and regulatory changes make an upward movement of these formerly moribund markets very likely. It will not be long before the stock market is jumping like a kangaroo rather than burrowing like a wombat.

The low interest rates and sheer production of new dollars will put downward pressure on the Aussie dollar, and it will be doing a wombat burrowing maneuver as the chart below shows. The Quantity Theory of Money at work.

The above chart was produced by Mr. Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models Seeking Alpha market service. Since this chart was made, Australia's interest rate has been reduced from 0.25% to 0.1%, which will hasten the downward trajectory trend shown on this chart. AUD could be shorted with a high likelihood of success.

The essential foundation of this market logic is simple. The source of AUD quantity is the RBA. The central bank has held its balance sheet constant in size for decades, but this process is now reversing, so AUD will fall for as long as it continues.

For asset markets, the important component is the change rate. The change rate moves from a standing start, that is nil, to 7% of GDP in one year. This is a huge change and very stimulatory. Stimulatory for asset markets going upwards and the AUD going downwards.

A cheaper AUD will boost exports too. Australia's major commodity exports (iron ore and coal) are enjoying rising prices again at present.

Net trade is already popping, and the interest rate's impact is not yet shown in the chart. The green bar can be expected to grow much larger as time goes on and the impact of the lower exchange rate takes hold.

The chart for iron ore is shown below.

The upward trend from the demand out of China since the lows of 2016 is obvious. A lot of the iron in the Chinese Belt and Road project is Aussie iron.

Coal has lots of room to move upward, as the chart below shows. Not a popular source of energy, but still the largest in use.

Things look very positive for Australia after years of political austerity bias that has blighted its future since the GFC. It is a shame that it took a global pandemic to shake the political drongos [A drongo is Aussie slang for a slow-thinking person] out of the trees and get them doing the right thing.

