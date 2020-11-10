The 60/40 Portfolio Will Underperform: Harrison

It looks like we may get a Republican Senate with the Biden presidency and markets are bullish everywhere as a result, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that markets like divided government, and the fact that Biden has experience as a negotiator in the Senate may increase the likelihood that deals will get made. However, there is a risk that Biden and McConnell will not find common ground, and that potential conflict can create more negative scenarios from a growth perspective, he said.

While optimism about the election outcome may explain the rally, Harrison also argued that it could be more technical in nature, as many investors who bought into the VIX spike theory are now unwinding their positions. Which narrative is driving the price action in markets right now is unclear, he said, and we’ll have to see it play out over time to be sure.

Harrison also discussed whether the 60/40 portfolio is dead during the interview and said the real question is how helpful it will be in downdrafts in the market, how sustained future downdrafts will be, and when the next one is coming.

He believes when we have the next cyclical downturn, the 60/40 portfolio will underperform because the 40% won’t protect investors against the 60%’s decline. “All the data show that, in Europe and Japan, during the March downdraft they got killed; there was no protection whatsoever from the bond side of the portfolio,” Harrison said.

He believes that if the next downdraft is sustained, the 60/40 won’t do well and at that point people will look for ways to deal with it. Until that happens, he believes it still has legs for ordinary investors.

Finally, Harrison wrapped up the interview with his thoughts on what may be next from the Fed. He said we’re in a paused period where things are less critical and more chronic, and there’s nothing the Fed can do except go turbo with their existing toolkit in this particular part of the crisis. The next phase is where we have to be asking what the Fed is doing, what are the tools they have available, and what will they do with them.

When the Fed is eventually called upon to act more, Harrison thinks we may see more qualitative easing (ie. going out the risk spectrum into buying more corporate bonds and potentially junk ETFs) and the implementation of yield curve control.

“We should be thinking about qualitative easing and yield curve control over the next six months as potential, but not necessarily likely, outcomes,” he said.