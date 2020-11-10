Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) CEO Joseph Payne on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Thank you operator and good afternoon everyone. We are joined today by Joseph Payne, President and CEO; Andy Sassine, CFO; Dr. Pad Chivukula, CSO and COO; and Dr. Steve Hughes, our Chief Development Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that except for statements of historical facts, the statements made by management and any responses to questions on this conference call constitute forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the Safe Harbor, provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements other than the statements of historical facts included in this communication, including those regarding the Company’s supply agreement and potential supply agreements, the company’s future manufacturing and other operations, the status and results of clinical development programs, the planned initiation, design on completion of clinical trials, the likelihood of the success of company’s to Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine candidate or other candidates and the company’s current and future cash and financial position, are forward-looking statements.

Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, without limitation, an inability to develop and market product candidates, unexpected clinical results, and general market conditions that may prevent such achievements or performance.

Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Arcturus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020 and in subsequent filings with or submission to the SEC.

Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise.

Now it is my pleasure to pass the call to Joe Payne, President and CEO. Joe, Please go ahead.

Joseph Payne

Hey. Thank you, Neda. Good afternoon to all, thank you for joining Arcturus quarterly call today. To begin, right of the back, I’d like to congratulate Pfizer and BioNTech for the significant milestone announced earlier today. Congratulations to them, their scientists and their team for this accomplishment. We believe this is exceptional validation of messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccine and Arcturus is very fortunate to be part of this messenger RNA therapeutics community, especially since we’re all working together in this global effort to vaccinate and protect just each of us from COVID-19. Thanks to our partners in Israel and Singapore in supporting us.

While Arcturus has made substantial recent pipeline progress, highlighted by our two most advanced clinical programs, ARCT-021 which is our COVID-19 self transcribing and replicating RNA, or STARR mRNA vaccine candidate, and ARCT-810, our therapeutic candidate for OTC deficiency or ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

We're very pleased to today to announce encouraging initial clinical results from both of these programs. And we've also made strong progress advancing our earlier stage pipelines including our CF program or cystic fibrosis. I'll begin with ARCT-021, which is also known as LUNAR-COV19, or COVID-19. To remind you ARCT-021 is being developed in collaboration with the Duke-NUS Medical School, and development activities are being performed in Singapore.

Today, we're excited to report for the first time preliminary clinical results from our on-going Phase 1/2 clinical study. The objectives of this study are to evaluate safety and tolerability and the humoral and cellular immune response, and to determine the dose and administration regimens to be evaluated in further clinical development.

Our encouraging Phase 1/2 results, to which Steve will detail in a few minutes, our Chief Development Officer, they provide further support to suggest that our self-replicating mRNA based investigational vaccine that this approach using our proprietary STARR mRNA technology may produce protective immunity at low mRNA doses and potentially with only a single administration.

Now based on our interim clinical data, we plan to advance a low single dose of 7.5 micrograms, along with prime boost regimens. We saw 100% seroconversion of IgG binding antibodies in younger adults. One out of five older adult participants has not yet seroconverted. The observed Geometric Mean Titers in all of these cohorts exceeded 2500.

So the 7.5 microgram dose level that's been selected, focusing in on that specific dose are GMT or geometric mean tighter for this group or the GMT was exceeded 15,000 for younger adults, and exceeded 2000 in older adults at this dose.

The IgG binding antibodies continue to increase over time in humans. This is similar in a similar manner to what we observed in preclinical animal models. We consider that encouraging. The data is still evolving. We remind all that the time course for STARR mRNA technology is extended and different from conventional messenger RNA, which is one of the reasons why we're seeing activity at such low dose levels.

The data that we've collected will be published at the time of study completion. We believe that ARCT-021 could be an important addition in the global fight against COVID-19. We look forward to advancing ARCT-021 into later stage clinical studies as quickly as possible.

In parallel with our clinical development activities, we've also made progress with our manufacturing activities of our vaccine. With the support of Catalent and resofarm [ph] and other manufacturing partners, Arcturus remains on track to manufacture substantial numbers of doses. Arcturus announced earlier today, an agreement with the Singapore economic development board to support our manufacturing efforts, and Andy is going to be providing more details on that in a few minutes.

In August, we signed a binding term sheet with the Israeli Ministry of Health to supply ARCT-021. We consider this a core and important part of the country's vaccination strategy. Israel is the second country in addition to Singapore to reserve supply of Arcturus COVID-19 vaccine. And we also continue to have constructive discussions with additional countries pertaining to stockpiling and supply agreements.

Now shifting focus to ARCT-810 for OTC deficiency. We continue to make great progress with our lunar OTC program. We've completed dose escalation of all cohorts, point 1, point two, point three and now including the top dose of point four milligrams per kilogram in our Phase 1 study. We're pleased to report that steroids pre-treatment was not necessary, even for the top dose cohort. And we've commenced enrolment of a Phase 1b study here in the United States in OTC deficient patients. And our first subject is initiated screening.

So there's a lot there to report in one quarter for Arcturus. And I now pass the call to Steve to review and provide more detail pertaining to the ARCT-021 Phase 1/2 study results as well as new Phase 1 data from our ARCT-810 ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency program, Steve?

Steve Hughes

Thanks, Joe. I'm pleased to report that the ARCT-021 Phase 1/2 study is now fully enrolled with 106 adult subjects including cohorts of older participants. Before discussing the data, I'd like to go over the study design in some detail. The study is evaluating both a single injection of ARCT-021 and time boost measurements. The subjects received either placebo or ARCT-021 in a double-blind randomized fashion.

In this study, we have single dose cohorts at 157.5 and 10 micrograms in younger adults, and the 7.5 micro single dose cohort in older adults. They are also testing two dose priming measurements of three micrograms and five micrograms in both younger and older adults.

Younger adults are in the range of 21 to 55 years and older adults are greater than 55 years of age. To date, 78 subjects have received at least one injection of ARCT-021, 36 subjects have received two injections, and 28 subjects have received placebo.

Our interim analysis includes preliminary results from all single dose cohorts, including the older adult cohort. For the two dose cohorts, although all subjects have now received at least one dose of vaccine, data are currently only available for the younger adult cohort at the five microgram dose.

These results include safety up to at least 28 days after vaccination, and immunogenicity up to the day 43 time point. Although not all subjects have immunogenicity data at the later time points and for the single dose cohorts, the neutralizing antibody data only goes up to day 29 at this point in time, and further data is anticipated.

Based on the study results, a robust anti spike protein IgG, immune response was observed with 100% seroconversion at all doses evaluated in the younger adult cohorts, and only one subject that has not yet seroconverted in the older adult cohort.

GMT Titers for the IgG antibodies are greater than three 2300 in all cohorts. We have selected the 7.5 micrograms single dose, and 5 microgram 2 dose regimens to take forward into further studies. At the 7.5 micrograms single dose the geometric mean titer was greater than 15,000 in younger adults, and greater than 2300 and older adults. In the 5 microgram two dose cohort the GMT was greater than 16,500.

The GMT for neutralizing antibodies in the PRNT 50 assay was within the range of titers observed in the COVID-19 patients convalescent plasma tested in the same laboratory. However, as this is an on-going study, the data is still evolving. And not all subjects in the cohorts evaluated have complete results for this assay at a later time points as it has to be performed in a BSL3 labs and therefore takes a few weeks to get the samples processed.

For example, the single dose cohorts only have neutralizing antibody data up to the day 29 after day 29 and the IgG g results indicate that titers continue to rise through day 43. So these later time points so important.

Additionally, we do not yet have the neutralizing antibody results from the micro neutralization test that we will be using for our Phase 3 study. This will be performed over the next few weeks. We will therefore share more data on the neutralizing antibody titers in the coming weeks as these data mature.

Turning now to T cell responses. Cytokine staining and ELISpot tests showed T cell responses to multiple peptide pools spanning the full life of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The CD4 response was Th1 dominant and the CD8 response are seen to peptide pools that includes to the receptor binding domain.

ARCT-021 was generally well tolerated and had a favorable local and systemic adverse event profile. The majority of adverse events have been mild, and there have been no severe injection side reactions or fever at the doses that we plan to take forward to later stage clinical trials. No subjects have withdrawn from the study, and there have been no serious adverse events deemed to be treatment related. There has been one serious adverse event observed. This was an event of Cellulitis from insect bite, and was judged by the investigator to be unrelated to study drug.

We continue to collect and analyze data from this study, and we intend to discuss the data with regulatory authorities in the coming weeks as we move towards pivotal trials. Moving now to our ARCT-810 program. ARCT-810 is being developed for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, a serious disease with limited treatment options. ARCT-810 utilizes Arcturus' LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery platform to deliver OTC messenger RNA to the liver.

Expression of ornithine transcarbamylase enzyme in the liver of patients with OTC deficiency is expected to restore normal urea cycle activity and potentially prevent neurological damage and the need for liver transplantation in these patients.

We have recently completed our ARCT-810 Phase 1 study, a double-blind placebo controlled dose escalation trial in healthy volunteers. The study included poor cohorts in total with doses tested between 0.1 milligram per kilogram and 0.4 milligrams per kilogram. Subjects were randomized 2 to 1, active to placebos, and all doses were on the anticipated therapeutic page.

All subjects have completed all dosing and all study visits. The study is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability as well as pharmacokinetics as primary and secondary endpoints respectively.

In the study ARCT-810 was generally safe and well tolerated. Most adverse events were mild and severity and there were no severe adverse events. No subjects were too early for this study, and there were SAEs.

ARCT-810 has also demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. And our preliminary data has shown that no ARCT-810 lipid was detectable in the plasma beyond 48 hours following drug administration.

Finally, the Phase 1/2 study of ARCT-810 in OTC deficient patients, which is being conducted in the United States under IND has commenced enrollment and the first patient is currently in screening. I’ll now pass the call onto Andy.

Andy Sassine

Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon everyone. The press release issued earlier today includes financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which I will briefly summarize. Our current primary source of revenue is currently from licensees and collaborative payments [ph], received from research and development arrangements with our pharmaceutical and biotech partner.

For the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $2.3 million compared with $3.3 million in the third quarter in 2019. The decline in collaboration revenue primarily relates to a decrease in reimbursements from CureVac associated with the OTC collaboration that ended in the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses in Q3 were $23.3 million, compared with $10.9 million for the same period of 2019. The current quarter operating expenses were partially offset, with $3.7 million of funds earned under the Singapore vaccine grant and $0.7 million in funds awarded by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Research and Development expenses increased approximately $10 million sequentially from the June 30 2020 quarter driven primarily by an approximate increase of $4 million in each of our LUNAR OTC ARCT-810 and LUNAR-COV19 ARCT-021 program, mostly due to clinical and manufacturing expenses. The remaining 2 million was driven by increased personnel expenses, and costs of our two new pipeline program, LUNAR-flu and LUNAR-cardiovascular.

Earlier today, Arcturus announced an important manufacturing and vaccine supply agreement with the Singapore economic development board for up to 220 million in additional financial commitment. The EDB will provide a limited recourse loan of $45 million within 60 days contingent on the delivery of certain documentation.

The proceeds will be used for the purchase of equipment, materials and services related to the manufacturer of our vaccine. Under the terms of the agreement, the loan will be repaid through royalties on future ARCT-021 commercial sales.

Yes, ARCT-021 development does not succeed or obtain regulatory approval the loan will be forgiven. Additionally, ARC -- Arcturus and EDB have entered into a supply agreement for the right to purchase up to $175 million of ARCT-021 vaccine at pre negotiated prices, with shipments expected in the first quarter of 2021. These funds provide the company with additional resources to support our efforts to continue to rapidly scale up ARCT-021 manufacturing to support our existing Israeli and Singapore agreement, as well as other potential supply deals in 2021.

Along with our global manufacturing partners, we have laid the foundation to produce hundreds of millions of doses of ARCT-021 over the next 18 months and we believe the company has an opportunity to positively impact the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Our cash balance totaled $307.1 million as of the end of Q3 compared to cash and cash equivalent of $71.5 million at December 31 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents and investments is primarily due to successfully raising approximately $262 million in net proceeds through two public equity offerings in 2020.

Based on our current pipeline, the company's cash position is expected to be sufficient to support operations for more than two years. I'll now pass the call back to Joe.

Joseph Payne

Thanks, Andy. It's certainly been a period of strong clinical development progress for Arcturus. Looking ahead, we anticipate an eventful period of further clinical progress updates. We’re highly encouraged with the ARCT-021 data that we've obtained. We believe the program has enormous potential to play an important role in the global COVID-19 vaccine response.

In the coming weeks, we anticipate to obtain additional ARCT-021 Phase 1/2 two study data. And together with regulatory authorities, we will finalize our plans for further clinical development. Advancing this program forward as quickly as possible is our top corporate priority. With respect to the ARCT-810 program we also anticipate obtaining initial clinical results and OTC patients. In addition to our clinical development stage programs, we're making steady progress applying our powerful mRNA platform to develop medicines in a number of promising earlier stage programs. And we look forward to providing you with updates on those in the next year.

At this point, we can go ahead and open the line for questions. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Seamus Fernandez with Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question.

Seamus Fernandez

Great, thanks for the question. So few here just trying to get a little bit more specific and thanks for the additional specifics that you guys provided on the call. Just in terms of the convalescent plasma levels, can you just give us a sense of the titers that you saw with the convalescent plasma or you know, neutralizing antibodies and IgG and also, the types of patients that made up the convalescent plasma, where these predominantly hospitalized patients just trying to get a better sense of how these how the convalescent plasma comparison metrics up against the different data that you've provided.

The second question is on just the young adult patient population, again, relative to the convalescent serum, can you give us a sense of the percentage of the young adult population that you know exceeded the neutralizing antibody titers for convalescent serum as well as the IgG titers?

And then finally, just in terms of the older adults, if you could provide us that same information, that'd be great? Thank you.

Joseph Payne

Sure, Steve, go ahead.

Steve Hughes

Okay. Thank you for the question. I can address some parts of the question but not all of the parts that at this point in time. So for the convalescent plasma that we got, it had a geometric mean titer for neutralizing antibodies of 147. Those ranged from around 10 to 20 up into several hundreds from the graph that we have. We don't have at this point, the IgG binding antibodies for those convalescent plasma. We need to post those. It was the neutralizing antibodies that we felt were most important for that comparison.

Within the convalescent plasma, it includes both younger and older subjects. So subjects range in age from 24 to 83 years of age. And there's a range of collection time from a couple of weeks to several weeks after onset of the illness.

We have the convalescent plasma includes subjects that have both mild, moderate and severe disease, with the majority of subjects, actually in the mild-to-moderate category as characterisation. Would you mind just repeating the last part of the question that you had?

Seamus Fernandez

Yes, if it's possible to share the percentage of young adults and older adults that exceeded the or at least met or exceeded the convalescent Sera, levels. I think in your press release this morning there was some commentary in that regard. But if it wasn't, it wasn't specific.

Steve Hughes

So at this point, the data that we have is still maturing. So this is an interim analysis cut of an ongoing study. The -- and it's primarily to inform our regulatory submission. So our purpose for doing this data cut is so that we can advance by rapidly from this study to the next study. Not all subjects have completed the later analysis time points for the neutralizing antibody essay, just because it takes some time to actually get those tests processed in a way we're in a queue with other tests -- with other people and it has to be performed in a BSL3 lab. So from actually taking the sample to get the test process takes several weeks. So for that reason, we don't have full data yet on the neutralizing antibody titers.

And the other thing to consider is that for our technology, the later time points are actually quite important because what we see is though antibody titers continuing to rise over time. So we're not really in a position to provide further color on the neutralizing antibody titers. At this point, we should be sharing that information over the coming weeks.

Seamus Fernandez

If I can ask a separate question, obviously, the Pfizer BioNTech data came in delivered certainly an impressive result. I think you guys know, what their data looks like? You know, what the threshold might likely be to sort of predict the, a single dose type efficacy, I was just hoping you might give us a general sense of what you think is achievable in that context, with a single dose vaccinations, in part because, I think there is a little bit of concern from investors that the single dose vaccination if it doesn't have exactly the same threshold of data, what, what the what the what the bar is going to be from the agency. So does the Pfizer BioNTech data, should it shift the bar upward from the 50% to 60% threshold to 70% to 80%? What's your confidence that that you could meet if that were a moving bar, that you can meet that with a single dose vaccination and, and when will we see the data to support that?

Steve Hughes

Well I have one comment and if you if the team wants to add feel free to do so. I think to rephrase your question is what's the likelihood of a regulatory agency allowing us to proceed in advance of this therapeutic, given the data that we've collected so far? And I think that that's reasonably high. And I think that's fair to say, in there. And so we're going to continue to be able to evaluate this technology and mature it. And I think that will be the metric that I'd like to, to refer to. And I think the likelihood of us succeeding in advancing this is high to very high.

Joseph Payne

Yes, I just like to also add that, at this point in time, there isn't a color of protection that actually established. It's important to consider that subjects with mild disease that have recovered universally, for the most part have considerably lower antibody titers and subjects with severe disease. But we're not seeing subjects with mild disease falling over with COVID reinfection over and over again, there's only been a handful of cases of COVID reinfection around the world.

So I think what is clear is that sky high levels of neutralizing antibody titers aren't required for protection. The other important point to bear in mind is T cells. And nobody knows whether for this disease T cells are more important than antibody titers than as I call a protection of disease. And so I think it's premature to speculate what's the most important characteristic to see in terms of protection from the vaccine, the experts that we've talked to are they confident moving forward, that our data looks exciting and looks promising as a single dose. And we're going to be in conversations with regulatory authorities this week, to discuss our data in more detail and about moving forwards with with a single dose regimen into the next stages of clinical development. So we remain very confident and very excited about our program, and confident that we'll be advancing single doses further in clinical development.

Seamus Fernandez

Okay, great. I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you guys.

Joseph Payne

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of Madhu Kumar of Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Madhu Kumar

Hey, everyone, thanks for taking our questions. So our first one kind of relates to ARCT-021 as well. So is there additional data that the Singapore economic development board had really ARCT-021 phase 1/2 trials that influenced their decision to set up the arrangement you guys announced today? Or is the data you put out both this morning and this afternoon kind of the basis for their decision making?

Joseph Payne

Yes, I think the short answer is, is yes. The Singapore Duke and U.S. Medical School is very well aware of our data. They are running the study and, and managing and overseeing many of the development activities. And, and that's where a lot of the positive energy that we get and the feedback we get, as this continues to develop. But to what extent that information to share it outside of Duke and U.S. I can't comment on that.

Madhu Kumar

Okay, and also as you're aware, there is a news article that came out overnight adjustment is Phase 3 trial for you all could start as early as by year end, does that seem like a consistent with your perspective on things? or how are you doing with the timing for pivotal studies for ARCT-021?

Joseph Payne

So we're in discussions at the moment with the Singapore regulators and we've had a discussion already with HS with the FDA as part of a pre-IND package. Both of those discussions have included overall design for a Phase 3 program. We're continuing our discussions with the regulators. We'll be having a conversation with Singapore regulator this week. And very shortly, we'll also be re-engaging with FDA to discuss our phase 3 program. So until we've actually concluded those discussions, I don't think we can really make any further comment on what comes next or the timing.

Madhu Kumar

Okay, one last one on 810 and OTC deficiency. Given even if the dose escalate with no kind of obvious safety concerns. Is there a reason to not want to look to those higher dose the PK you've seen so far the exposure you've seen so far? Feel like you kind of hit the sweet spot in terms of how much OTC you can get in there, or do you think that there's potential to expand further given the kind of relatively mild conditions you seem to have seen so far?

Joseph Payne

So the study that that has completed is a healthy volunteer study. So we've really dosed as high and healthy volunteers as we think that we need to go. We also have the patient study ongoing and we can dose higher in the patients and we will be using the data from the healthy volunteer study to enable subsequent dose studies as well where we can evaluate these things in more detail.

So the short answer is, really we don't didn't feel that we needed -- those higher in healthy volunteers, it's better to now advance the program as quickly as we can in patients to include more doses and higher doses.

Steve Hughes

And just to just to help convert the units for people on the call 0.4. Mgs per kilogram is 10s of thousands of micrograms of dosing. This is a substantial amount of messenger RNA, that we've administered systemically or through intravenous application of mRNA.

Madhu Kumar

One thing based on what Steve just said, Is there a reason to think you would need to go to higher doses in OTC patients, relative to healthy volunteers? Is there any kind of like mechanistic rationale why you would need to dose higher?

Steve Hughes

No, not not at all. So based upon our animal data, we've seen great efficacy in the animals that dose is greater than point one milligram per kilogram. So our doses in the healthy volunteers are well within in the therapeutic range. And we've looked at multiple different biomarker endpoints, and also looked at mortality in the animal models and we see doses of 1.1 milligrams per kilogram or greater and the animals efficacy. So we're very confident that the dose range that we've tested already in the healthy volunteers is well into the therapeutic range that we'll need to test in, in patients.

Madhu Kumar

Excellent. Thank you so much, everyone.

Steve Hughes

Thanks, Madhu.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is comes from the line of Yasmeen Rahimi of Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question.

Yasmeen Rahimi

To the team, congrats on the great progress that you're making a number of questions. Not all of them are quick clarification questions. So the first one, are the percentage of zero conversion that you just put out in your four o'clock press release referred to a single or is this a combination of signal and boost? And then I have a number of other little questions.

Steve Hughes

So, Steve here. The seroconversion data that we just released that we just discussed, relates to all doses and all cohorts. So for the binding antibody titers, and for the binding antibody titers, we have pretty much full data now. What we see is 100% seroconversion, in the two dose cohorts, which was in younger adults, and we also see 100% seroconversion in all of the young, all of the younger adult, single dose cohorts. In the older adult, single dose, single dose cohort, we've seen seroconversion in all except one subject. But for the older adult cohorts, we don't yet have the later time points. And we know that as time goes on, we see more and more seroconversion. So we're confident that the seroconversion will continue to increase in that older adult cohort.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And thank you, Steve. And then a second question is, thank you for giving us that GM case, also in the four o'clock press release. And thank you for pointing out that it's over 15,000 for the younger adults and 2300 for the older, can you give us another time point for that single 7.5 microgram dose group? So that our ambassadors just felt comfortable that we're continuing to see an increased response over time?

Joseph Payne

Can I rephrase the question for Steve? Are you asking that if the IgG antibody GMTs if those increased going from day 29 to day 43, for example. I can only refer to the to what we've already mentioned. I can refer to the script and while Steve collects maybe his thoughts as well, but you know, what we're very comfortable in saying that the that just reviewing my script that, that the IgG binding antibodies continue to increase over time in humans in a similar manner to what we observed in preclinical animal models.

And to refresh your memory where we were with animal models, this particular data continued to increase to approximately day 50. Now, we did not take a day 50 time point in humans, but we we've mentioned day 43. So that's why we use approximate and it's still continuing on. But yes, we can assure people that with respect to IgG binding antibodies that they continue to increase in humans over time, and we don't have the data on point yet for adult cohort. And for some of these cohorts, as Steve mentioned we don’t have the complete data package. So and we add alcohol and for some of these cohorts, as Steve mentioned, we don't have the complete data package. So this data It continues to evolve.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, Joe. I guess I was just thinking of you have something at day 15 or earlier, and you could share that that was actually compared to the time point that you just referenced. So that was that was the thought process?

Joseph Payne

So, day 15 the Geometric Mean titer for the older adults was, was about 20% to 25% of the Geometric Mean titer of what we saw at day 29. And day eight, it was about one third of what it was a day 15. So, from day 8 to day 15 it increased about three fold from day 15 today 30 today 29 – sorry today 36 it increased in the range of two to three fold. So it is continuing to rise.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you. And then one last question. I know that, as you pointed out, 36 of the patients received two doses. So can you maybe comment on moving forward? Sort of which what percentage of the population may require a boost shot in two doses to the extent you can comment on based on this data that we have seen so far? And then thank you again, for taking my question.

Joseph Payne

Right. So what, what populations respond to the single administration versus the double administration? Some people have speculated that, that the elderly population will be, have weakened immune responses. So that may end up being the case with our tourists, but we don't have that data yet. And I think, but so based upon the single shot data, we've seen very robust binding antibody data across all of the cohorts. The older adult cohorts like with all of the other vaccines have a slightly lower geometric mean titer than the younger adult cohorts. But even for the older adult cohorts, we've seen that the geometric mean titer is over 2300. So they're robust finding antibody titers that we're seeing across all age groups and all cohorts. For the neutralizing antibody titers we don't have the later time points yet. And so that data is still evolving, and we'll be able to provide more color, as time goes on. But the data that we do have show that mean titers are within the range of what we see for subjects that have had COVID-19 and are in the convalescent phase.

And if we're not, if there is a subpopulation that doesn't respond, as well as others, we utilize a non-viral delivery technology that is multidoseable. So that that's one of the features of this product.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And thank you, team for taking my question. And thank you for that answer.

Joseph Payne

Thanks. Yas.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is comes from Yigal Nochomovitz of Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking the question. Just another one on the single dose versus the prime boost? You've talked about both? Could you just give us a little bit more understanding as to how you're going to take, you're going to take both of those forward? Are you going to make a decision to only take one forward? Could you just provide a little bit more context as far as far as whether you're going to commercialize both single dose and the prime boost or make a decision to only go forward with one of them?

Steve Hughes

At this point in time, this is Steve again, at this point in time, when we're advancing both single dose and time boost regimens forward into the next stage of clinical development, where we'll evaluate further in several hundred subjects. And then we'll rapidly advance one of those regimens into light stage or into a registration study. So in our registration study, we'll just take one forward, we still have confidence in the single dose regimen, which is why we're advancing that to the next stage of development. But we're also testing two doses in that next study. And then we'll very rapidly move to phase 3, with just a single regimen.

And at this point is, we can't say that it will definitely be a single dose regimen, although we're confident that the single dose has adequate immunogenicity to be protective in humans.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And do you plan on publishing the results of this study in the near future?

Steve Hughes

Yes, as Joe indicated a little while ago, we're planning to publish the results of the study when the study is complete, which the stage of study will complete in the first quarter of next year. And then we will publish we'll summarize the results and publish them thereafter. The issue that we have at the moment is that this is an ongoing study so the data is evolving. So trying to publish the data based upon data that could shift is that is a little premature.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Gena Wang with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Gena Wang

Thank you for taking my questions. I have a few. And first, just wanted to confirm, you mentioned that GMT have a wider 47 for convalescent serum, I just want to confirm those at the PRNT50. And the 147 is a [Indiscernible] mean?

Steve Hughes

It is the PRNT50. And the 147 is a geometric mean, which is what's usually used...

Gena Wang

Okay, perfect. So then what is the upper end of those PRNT50 or convalescent serum? What is the highest number?

Steve Hughes

So the upper end that goes all the way that the upper end is for subjects which that have severe disease, and that I don't have the numbers right in front of me, but it's several hundred at least.

Gena Wang

Okay. So when you come in, 3 to 15 GMT within range of the titers in the convalescent serum, are you referring to the top end or overlapping with the top end of the convalescent serum from a single dose and two doses cohort?

Steve Hughes

No, we're referring to the range.

Gena Wang

Okay, and then any differences between single dose 7.5 micrograms versus the plan boost five micrograms, in terms of the PRNT50?

Steve Hughes

It's not possible for us to make that determination at the moment just because we don't have the full data set from the single doses. As I mentioned, we don't have the lifetime points. And for our vaccine technology, the antigen levels have continued to increase over time. So we see increasing levels of increasing titers over time. So it's going to be a few weeks yet before we're able to make the comparison between the single dose and the two dose regimens for any of the doses. However, we do see very robust antibody titers in the five microgram single dose cohort as we do in the five microgram, two dose cohorts.

Gena Wang

Okay, so I mean, just a comment all the others, they are principally neutralizing antibody actually deployed in 14 days after boost. So, just wondering, based on the day 29 of what data could be looked like, compared to, any differences to be, do you see between single dose versus boost? And then related question as soon as you move forward. Next step, 7.5, micrograms, both single dose and a two doses, just want to confirm those two doses is 7.5 microgram plan boost, and then what makes you decided to choose 7.5 microgram over five micrograms we did so far?

Steve Hughes

So, yes, we'll be taking actually in the in the next study, we'll be taking 7.5 single dose, five microgram two dose and 7.52 dose measurements forward. So we're evaluating three different dose measurements in both younger and older adult cohorts. The reason for selecting 7.5 to move forward is that the 7.5 microgram dose was as equally well tolerated to the five microgram dose. And so it made sense to move forward with the higher dose than the lower dose, given that at this point, we're not able to make a determination as to whether a single dose or two doses are both effective.

We don't we don't have the later time points for the single doses. But in order to advance the program quickly, we made we need to make decisions with incomplete information. So we're taking 7.5 forward, that was very well tolerated. It was as well tolerated if not better tolerated than the five microgram dose. And, and we're also taking five and 7.5 forward as a two dose regimen.

Gena Wang

Okay. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Seedhouse with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Steven Seedhouse

Hey good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. I guess I'm just confused through this conversation. Did you end up actually dosing people with 10 micrograms, and if you did, what went into the decision ultimately to advance 7.5 in both the single and double dose regimens?

Steve Hughes

So we did dose at 10 micrograms. We dosed a single dose cohort at 10 micrograms. At the 10 microgram dose, we saw some greatly tolerability events and so we chose to move forward with the 7.5 dose as opposed to 10 micrograms because 7.5 was extremely well tolerated with zero grade three events. And we don't believe that we're going to see any trade-off based upon the immunogenicity results that we're seeing by going with a slightly lower dose.

Steven Seedhouse

Got it. That makes sense. Could you just elaborate with those things like fever, chills, muscle aches, muscle pain, that has been seen with other common vaccines, or what were those?

Steve Hughes

So we haven't seen any fevers that are great way, in fact, or anything. We haven't seen any, any fevers that are more than mild in any at any dose levels in the study. I can't honestly remember off the top of my head what, what the grade three events were in the in the study. So I can't really comment specifically, they just work with grade three tolerability events that were within the vaccine grading scale for those events.

Steven Seedhouse

Okay. Fair enough. And then maybe our manufacturing last question, and what scale on a dose basis? And maybe this is an unfair question. It could be too early, but I know others, particularly with mRNA vaccines threw out some estimates pretty early. So at what scale do you think you can manufacture the vaccine, and let's just say 2021?

Steve Hughes

And 2021, I think Andy mentioned, some provided some guidance there that we have the foundation to do very large manufacturing campaigns. But we're in the scale right now, that's sufficient to supply for Israel and Singapore. And we have a process that's scalable for both the process to make the messenger RNA construct, and to formulate it, and to fill finish and lyophilized it. So and we have the partners that help us with this capacity, like we mentioned, Catalent and resofarm, so and others that are helping us here. So we're at our manufacturing horizon is very promising. Our technology is validated and tech transferred. And we're in good shape there. And Pad, or do you have an extra comment?

Joseph Payne

Yes, just one other comment. As Andy mentioned, we did receive an additional $45 million for a procurement of raw materials for our manufacturing efforts. So with that additional fund, we're getting ready to get a lot of the key raw materials up to kilogram scale and get that order so that we can be where they will in manufacturing for next year.

Steven Seedhouse

Thank you.

Operator

That is all the time we have for questions today. I would like to turn the floor back over to President and CEO Joe Payne, for any closing comments.

Joseph Payne

Hey, thanks, everyone for listening. It looks at this point, we're going to close the call, but feel free to reach out as always, if you have any follow up questions. We will be as efficient as we can in our responses. Bye for now.

