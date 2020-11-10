Morgan Stanley. (MS) Management on Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 - Earnings Call Transcript

Morgan Stanley. (NYSE:MS.PK) Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 November 9, 2020 1:40 PM ET

To the end just to kick it off, investment management's not an area that we spend as much time on. And so I think just for the audience, you give them some perspective, if you could just give an overview of whether it's the asset, the geographic distribution mix, maybe some of the strategic areas of focus that you've been spending your time on.

Daniel Simkowitz

Right. Well, thanks, Mike. And thanks for having me back this year. And I guess Thanks for reading the disclaimer as well. So maybe I'll get a little bit of context around asset management, and then and then the around the history and the strategy. You go back five years ago, around 2016, I came in with a pretty clear mandate from James and the board to grow Investment Management. And, I think if you go back to that moment, it seemed like the right time, Smith, Barney had been successfully integrated, equity sales and trading IBD were delivering industry leading returns. And, I think the two things, focus areas for the firm were rationalizing and improving fixed income and growing asset management. And I think it's pretty clear over the last few years, on both of those fronts, we've done really well.

I think the growth focus in asset management and the rationale was pretty clear. I think the Morgan Stanley firm strategy is pretty powerful and simple. It's all around clients. It's all around markets. It's all about giving clients, capital allocation advice, or execution. And investment management is maybe the purest form of that, a fiduciary form of that. But I think also importantly, from a firm, strategic context, it doesn't require any capital to grow and to deliver value to clients.

So when we came in our first focus was to build a leadership team that was focused on clients, focus on growth, but harness the great investment teams that we had in investment management, but also, try to develop new strategies, new products and leverage the global client franchise that we had. We think the strategy has been very disciplined. The focus has been on areas of asset management that are in secular growth, where we at Morgan Stanley can add differentiated value. So…

Daniel Simkowitz

We will. We after we'll dial in, so just back to where I was. That leadership team was focused on growth farness the teams that we have and leverage global franchise. The focus has been on areas in the market with secular growth and where we can add differentiate values, so focusing on areas where Morgan Stanley's got is very good. Our clients want us there. And there's low risk of commoditization. So that's been the strategic focus of the business.

And the results have been very strong. I think, as you've noted, 400 billion in AUM, in '16. And now it's a bit over $700 billion. And at the same time revenues are around $2 billion in '16. And we've been averaging this year, around $900 million of revenue a quarter, so about 70% growth. If you – there are a whole bunch of ways you could break down the business, but we think about it strategically in three areas. First area is high conviction, alpha. And we think we're pretty unique in that that's both on the public side and on the private side of the businesses. On the public side, concentrated public equities, where we're delivering really differentiated alpha, in portfolios, typically 25, or 45. Stocks within the portfolios, we're generally avoiding the bucket terminology, and the business skews towards, towards global investing.

And what's been, I think, a bit surprising, but something we were focused on is that if you can deliver consistent long term alpha, that there's real client demand around the world to complement and supplement, the free beta or inexpensive beta that client and asset owners can have.

The second part of that alpha, high conviction alpha business is our private alternatives business. So that's now up about $110 billion of client capital in private alternatives. It's across private equity, private credit, real assets, which includes infrastructure, real estate, real estate credit. And again, we're seeing as a lot of the market is real secular growth in that marketplace. And we can leverage, the firm's resources, we can leverage ISG in terms of talent and product development, wealth management, and the global franchise.

The second part of the business strategically we think of is around solutions and multi asset products and partnerships. And increasingly, we think you have to go to the asset owner or the wealth management platforms with a solutions mind set. And we go attack that part of the market through multi asset products, asset allocation, partnerships, asset class mandates, or thematic mandates, it can be in hedge fund solutions, or it could be in fixed income across public and private markets. Or it could even be in a geography like China, where we can go to the market.

I think importantly, we’re going to market there not just as a product provider, but also as a solutions and a partner. And sometimes just as a service provider, where we're not actually earning a fee. We think increasingly content and services to CIOs and wealth management platforms are really critical to the overall relationship you have with your clients. And very few firms, we think in the industry can go into a discussion with CIOs across asset classes, across both the public and private markets, talk to them about whether you want to have internal management or external management, the mix between alpha and beta and do all of that in a global context. And we're, we leverage all the resources of both Ensign but also all of Morgan Stanley, to provide that that view. And it's extremely valuable not to -- not just to the actual product we may be delivering, but to the overall relationship and the value proposition of Morgan Stanley.

And a big part of the rationale for the combination with the advances parametric is a great solutions and outcome provider. But we've also within AMS and been focused on hiring really senior talent to go deliver that sort of service level that we think the market now requires. So we hired the former CIO of CalPERS, Ted Eliopoulos, was a sustainability background. That's first class. Gary, the former CIO, the City of New York, Seema Hingorani, who was the founder of Girls who invest was a diversity focus, and then our counterpoint equity team recently hired Mike Mobizen [ph], the real big picture, thinker for the issues facing asset managers and asset owners.

And then last, the third bucket is fixed income, and it's sort of is in the middle between the two. It's got a alpha component, when you think about high yield or loans or EM, or go anywhere mandates, but it's also got a solutions and an outcome element. And we thought that being bigger and having greater scale was really important and filling some of the gaps in that market. And that clearly was a rationale around the announced Eaton Vance combination as well.

And I'm sure we'll talk more about Eaton Vance, you've covered it, but pro forma for Eaton Vance, across those three areas, we're about 30% in cost and high conviction alpha 30% of our AUM and solutions and about 40% in fixed income. So, really great balance across asset classes, the public and private markets, as well as solutions. And then we deliver this in a really very broad and global client franchise. And so our geographical mix coming into the combination with Eaton Vance is about 40% of our sales this year have been from Europe, about 25% from EM, in Japan, and 35%, from North America, and having that diversification on the client side has been really helpful for us to develop new products, and optimize distribution to match client demand.

So that's a that's a long overview. But that gives you a sense of how we think about strategically the setup of the business.

Mike Wilson

It's a good perspective to start with. If I look at MSIMS or Morgan Stanley side, you guys have been putting up organic growth, which puts you in a differentiated bucket. There's not a lot of firms out there that have been able, to put up positive flows. So when you look at some of the key drivers of the growth that you've been putting up, like, what areas have been driving that? And have you seen much in terms of like fee pressure, in some of the parts of the business?

Daniel Simkowitz

Sure. Well, I think that again, we -- you mentioned the strong results. It's been both on the revenue and AUM as I mentioned, but also on the on the PBT side, we've tripled PBT since 16. And the flows have been strong across the board, both geographies and asset classes. But I think as we look back on, on how we're delivering that, that flow results, I think, first it's back to strategy, where, where are we positioned and how our position. We're really focused on places where there is secular growth, where there is a sort of we're avoiding commoditization and we can do so, balance between the public and private markets. I think the second one is just being global in our client footprint allows us to go where client demand is, not all the time, you'll have, client demand and certain asset classes in, in every geography so we can match against client demand.

And as I said, having two thirds of the sales outside the U.S. is really, really, really valuable. And then third really important is performance. And so in that high conviction equity business, which is a big part of our growth, we have a 90% of our a AUM has beaten the benchmark over the last three years by 600 basis points, so we're not beating it by 50 or 100. But we're beating it by 600. That gets people's attention. As an example, our global Opportunity Fund, which is managed out of Asia, for the last five years, has beaten the index by 1300 bips annualized. Any right now, we have 13 funds in the equity side, across four teams in four different countries that are top decile over five or 10 years. So this is not just one year performance, it's long term performance, and that's helped us deliver that very strong equity, organic growth in the marketplace.

And then the second place is alternatives; private alternatives, that's been a focus area for us. We – our focus is generally in the middle market where we can drive some real alpha for clients. So we're not going to be as large as the mega cap buyout firms. But we're now up to I think $110 billion, $115 billion of client capital in that business and we try to grow it, we grow it through new products, but we also grow vintages. So, as an example, our infrastructure three fund of a third vintage, we raised last year is about $5.5 billion but it's also about 50%, larger than infrastructure too.

And then the other example is we are very focused on private credit market. Three or four years ago, we were managing about a billion dollars of client capital and private credit. We're now up to $19 billion of capital that can be deployed for clients and private credit. You asked about fee pressure. We're certainly in parts of the market that are most commoditized, or where maybe performance hasn't lived up to expectations. We're -- you definitely see fee pressure.

But I would argue in the -- in the high conviction markets, both in the private side and there's not a Morgan Stanley comment, I think it's an industry comment. Both on the private side and public side, clients are focused on value. So some of that value is in alpha, some of that value is in the fee, some of that value is in the service, but you've seen less of it in that part of the market. And then I think there's -- the third part of the market around solutions and fixed income, fees have definitely come down over the last five or 10 years. But I think we're at a point of some element of equilibrium in some of those markets around the fee. What's -- what's not an equilibrium is the level of service and content and value, you need to put a -- get to the client away from the fee, away from the alpha or the or the actual investing performance, the service requirements, clients are going up.

And so you know, one thing we think at Morgan Stanley, MSIM is part of Morgan Stanley's we can be there to deliver more of that value more that service, as clients demand more for stuff frankly, not a higher fee.

Mike Wilson

Yes, good color. If you’re shifting over to Eaton Vance and just M&A, to go well that you guys said on the call like strategy and culture either tend to be you know two of the key points to try to get right. So I guess more on the strategy side, what do you see playing out in the asset and wealth management sectors? You know that maybe Eaton Vance, a good strategic fit and combining, asset and wealth, you know, can make sense?

Daniel Simkowitz

Yes, again, I think if you if you take a step back at the Morgan Stanley firm, wide strategic standpoint, Asset Management right at the core, all about clients all about markets, all about capital allocation. Very similar to wealth management, it also requires very little capital to run. And so, and we think at the firm, we're pretty good at managing both asset and wealth management businesses. So naturally, the focus is can we grow those businesses and, especially when we're presented with opportunities where either a transaction or a new product can deliver incremental growth versus the existing business.

Also, if it can deliver incremental value to the client. And Eaton Vance at the Morgan Stanley firm level, was really attractive in that context. I, at an industry level though, I don't think we would be the best buyer of business or an asset that needs a lot of fixing, or a lot of repairs, or a lot of, cost cutting. I think those transactions generally are harder, they take longer to play out, but they still may be the right thing for those companies to do, because they may need it to manage, negative flows, or they may need to do it to cut costs, so they can invest in technology, or they can invest in international distribution, or they can have seed capital to grow the business.

We're very lucky at MSIM. We had a really strong flow growth. So we didn't need to address a flow issue. But we also have the resources of Morgan Stanley, $100 billion dollar market cap, $45 billion of revenue. And we had all the resources in MSIM to go invest in growth. And I think that also made us quite attractive to Eaton Vance. It also meant our leadership team could focus on what we think is our core skill set, and that's around managing talent. It's around new products. It's around clients. It's around distribution, frankly, it's just around growth.

Mike Wilson

Daniel Simkowitz

…And how it plays out. I think, the focus of our leadership team was on growth and then this, this obviously presented a real opportunity. You cover it, and that they have a set of first class investing and solution franchises. And they come into the combination with MSIM with very good flows yet, and this is really critical. It's almost with no overlap with Morgan Stanley.

So, when we think about it from a client perspective, our clients were telling us to be a real fixed income partner, you need to be in the loan business, you need to be much bigger in high yield, you need to build a municipal bond business. And on the solution side, they were really asking us to build capabilities around customize portfolios, and to be bigger around sustainability partnerships. And Eaton Vance didn't just address two or three of those client needs or client builds, we're going to have to do, it delivered market leaders in more than a half a dozen sector growth areas. It also brought I would say, a big bonus and a big requirement.

On the bonus side, extraordinarily complimentary distribution capabilities. So Ethan Vance with U.S. wealth management, and then the Morgan Stanley international capabilities. And the requirement which you highlighted is cultural alignment. So, even with secular growth engines, and distribution revenue opportunities, or and filling the gap, if we didn't think the cultures would work, or if the overlap was too high, we would not have moved forward. But the overlap is extraordinarily low. And the cultures are really aligned, and we didn't, and we didn't get on the culture. I think that's important. We have the incredible benefit of the long and deep relationship with Eaton Vance in Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, as well as some interaction they have with ISC.

So within days of getting the call, we were really well informed not just on the investment team, but around the culture. And then the other element that we've benefited from, which was really idiosyncratic to Eaton Vance is, their top 25 leaders had the vote on the transaction. So we had really extensive one on one time with the top 25 members of Eaton Vance before the announcement. And that's, quite rare in a transaction like this.

Mike Wilson

Okay, all those points make sense. And then maybe one more just Eaton Vance has very strong U.S. distribution across the different [Indiscernible] platforms. How do you guys think about like managing, like the brand, the relationships to ensure the wealth [Ph] platforms you know still want to do business with Eaton Vance, now that they're going to be part of, Morgan Stanley, so a competing wealth platform?

Daniel Simkowitz

Sure. Well, I think at the forefront of that is, we at Morgan Stanley and MSIM, we're big believers in open architecture in the wealth management marketplace. And that's really a defining characteristic of U.S. wealth management. And we and MSIM, we operate around the world. And so we can see from different markets, the real value that clients get by, finding the best providers in the market.

And given that the dynamic in the U.S., which is probably the leader in the world around open architecture, and the fact that we're going to do very, very minimal changes to the underlying investment brands of Eaton Vance, the team's, their investment process, the leadership of the wholesaling effort at Eaton Vance, we don't anticipate that the combination will create, real challenges and issues for Eaton Vance. Underlying that is a view that, if you have great alpha or service, and relationships and platforms or advisors they want to work with you and certainly parametric and Eaton Vance have proved that value over the years. But even in [Indiscernible], we've got a very small wealth management wholesaling app in the United States. But given our equity performance that I mentioned earlier, we've seen AUM grow three to five times at some of the wirehouses. And we do that with, again, a small fourth, and with the Morgan Stanley brand, but the brands I think, are really important, as we think about it, and it was a huge part of the value of the transaction. And they're going to be maintained throughout as we go to the U.S. Wealth Management market.

So if you think about the value that we can offer to a financial advisor, or a platform as well as be the best place to work, if you're a wholesaler, you're going to go in with parametric, which is the leading customization provider in the market, you'll go in with a Calvert brand, which is a leader in sustainability. We'll go to market in the U.S. Wealth Management channel with those Eaton Vance fixed income brand as sort of a brand of Morgan Stanley fixed income, you'll have the high conviction equities, at Morgan Stanley, out of New York, London, and Asia, and now Atlanta, with Atlanta capital, and then the Morgan Stanley alts platform. If you put that whole package together, that's in a really unique, pretty incredible line up in the industry for a wholesaler to come into a wealth management platform and talk to an advisor. So those events and parametric Calvert brands are going to remain very much intact, and actually the wholesaler at Eaton Vance is going to go in with Eaton Vance distribution hartsville. So we're very focused on maintaining the momentum that Eaton Vance has had in those markets, and we've taken an open architecture world that will work very well.

Mike Wilson

Got it. That makes sense. And then you hit on some of these, some of the growth opportunities that you see with Eaton Vance. You mentioned Parametric, you mentioned Calvert. But is there anything else, that we're missing, like, whether it's Morgan Stanley, products, through the Eaton Vance distribution, or anything else outside the U.S. where you guys see additional, growth opportunity over time, with the transaction.

Daniel Simkowitz

Sure just on Parametric, I think the ability to invest incremental resources and dollars around technology, so that we're investing incrementally in innovation and in the Parametric brand, is really a good sort of growth driver there. In addition, taking that to sort of a broader institutional market, but also check cases around the world globally, so that we can talk to our client base around what they can bring. On Calvert, bringing that internationally, really important, but also, using our global equity capabilities. Our multi asset capabilities and private capabilities in tandem with the Calvert research team, and the Calvert brand is important. I think, I sort of highlighted before but you know, Eaton Vance has this just incredible relationships, business in wealth management, but to bring our high conviction alpha into that, whether it be the concentrated equities, or the alternatives, especially the private credit business I mentioned, but also fixed income, you know, we really sold our fixed income and multi asset capabilities and MSMO [Ph] old entirely to institutions and to wealth management platforms outside the U.S. And now we get to bring it through the Eaton Vance wholesaling for us. And then the other side of the coin, around International, it's not just Parametric and Calvert, it's around fixed incomes. So we see a major opportunity in loans, high yield EM local debt, even taxable Muni, as well as the Atlanta contra equity into or through our international distribution franchise outside the US.

Mike Wilson

Great, okay. And then just on the deal and like structure, facet management deals tend to be you know, somewhat tricky, just because you mentioned like the senior members of Eaton Vance, you all voted for the transaction. What else in terms of like the deal structure, like how do you structure the transaction just to ensure that the talent man stays on board?

Daniel Simkowitz

Yes. Look, I think managing and developing talents is at the core of everything we do at Morgan Stanley. So across all of our businesses, if you think about it. Financial advisors and wealth management, salespeople, traders, investment bankers in IFC, the PM and client people at the IM, this is the lifeblood of our firm. So if you think about it in this context, we didn't do a deal and then worry about the talent, you sort of focus on talent as a defining element of the transaction from the first time we got the call, and the first evaluation we did of Eaton Vance.

And, it's, it's funny, I hear the word from some advisors around retention. But you know, we're aiming dramatically higher than then retention or retaining, I think it's similar to the way we think about diversity and inclusion. We're aiming much higher than including we want people to feel like they belong, or at Morgan Stanley. And so on talent, the goal is to create an environment where the high performing talent, regardless of what level they're at every part of the business, they want to build a business, they want to deliver value to clients, they want to do it, frankly, all the way till they retire, and along the way, be stewards of the franchise and build teams that are going to carry on that client franchise well beyond their retirement.

And as we entered into this transaction back to that cultural alignment, we're lucky in a number of fronts. In Hansen, we've built an environment where investors can thrive. So with the leaders of our equity team, I've been at Morgan Stanley, on average, 25 years. They've spent more than 90% of their careers at Morgan Stanley. Our fixed income CIO has been here 30 years. And on in the -- business dozen or about 75% of our leaders started their career in ISP. And now I've been at the for more than 21 years.

And what we found is that Eaton Vance and Parametric and the other parts of EV, that they share that culture and the staff are similar. And so they -- there's real pride around their 90-plus year history and our 85-year history and a shared philosophy on long term development. What is specifically helpful here is that having very little overlap in the investment team, creates a day one very positive dynamic. The second one, as we've talked about the 25 leaders involved in the assessment of the transaction and having the vote and voting unanimously for it.

So we put a lot of thought with Tom Faust and Brian Langstraat around this issue. And I think Tom summed it up really well, in a conversation we had in September, which is your team's commitment to the organization and to our clients is through three main areas versus the environment. What is it like day in, day out? Is it a diverse and welcoming team where everyone is proud to work? The second one is compensation and benefits. And the third is opportunity to grow.

On the environment, this is around deal structure and deal strategy. The teams on the investment side are intact across the entire board at Eton Vance and Parametric. And so, the high yield team, the lone team, the Munich team, these are unchanged team unchanged leadership. Matt Witkos, who runs distribution for Eaton Vance is going to run Wealth Management distribution at the combine business going forward.

So given there's very little overlap, and very little team change, or reporting changes, no moves to New York City or other locales, we think the environment and culture is set up well. On compensation for the same reason, we don't think that will be a major issue, because we've made real commitment, that same levels of comp, same methods of the comp, same people that were deciding your compensation and your levels are the same people you'll see next year and the year after. And so I think that's really important. And what we've done around structuring in and around the closing of the transaction, we've made some of those compensation and benefits more secure. We make commitments that'll make those even more secure as a transaction closes. And all in the context of both organizations known for being very competitive and comp, and we don't see that changing at all by this combination.

And the opportunity set is just bigger, and we think that's probably a huge element here. More distribution, more seed capital, more tech, more value and connectivity to the client and we went out really fast. We did 15 town halls in the first couple of weeks after announcement and the response around the opportunity set has been really exciting. And so we do think from a client perspective, the talent should be stable and the client transition will be very smooth.

Mike Wilson

Okay, great. And just a reminder for everyone in the audience, if you want to submit a question, just do it through the portal, and then I can ask the question to the end. And then just what are the necessary requirements for the deal to close it, whether you know, anything to votes, any regulatory approvals, that are necessary.

Daniel Simkowitz

So, no shareholder vote, because the transaction has been approved by the voting trust that we talked about, that holds all the voting stock of Eaton Vance. Expectation is at a close 2Q at 21. The closing is not subject to approval from the Federal Reserve. But, there are customary closing conditions, HSR, FINRA, as well as client consents. And so, we've got joint teams focus right now on getting those approvals done in the coming months.

Mike Wilson

Okay, great. We have one question coming in on just on the growth opportunities, with Eaton Vance. And this is more around, like on the Morgan Stanley platform is how do we economics like change? If it's an Eaton Vance product, previously was sold by Eaton Vance? But then going forward? You know, it's part of Morgan Stanley. I mean, how did the economics, you know, shift?

Daniel Simkowitz

Yes, again, back in an open architecture system, just like MSIM is treated just like other asset managers. In the system, Eaton Vance will be treated the same way Eaton Vance was treated before. So really no change around being inside. So we compete, and are priced the same way as other managers in Morgan Stanley wealth management and therefore Eaton Vance state of thing.

Mike Wilson

Got it? And then you mentioned this as the last answer, just in terms of using technology and investments in technology, both at Morgan Stanley and Eaton Vance has, we think about in the investment management business. What areas of the business have you been using in technology, whether it's, to help improve performance, get access to different modes of distribution? Or focused on efficiencies?

Daniel Simkowitz

Yes, look, I think it's all the above. But we believe strongly that to be a world class, asset manager, you've got to have significant investments in technology, as well as the client footprint and the great investment teams and fee capital, etcetera. But technology increasingly, part of that. We leverage a lot out of the Morgan Stanley franchise. So as if you think about it, and cyber, I think as James and John have mentioned, several hundred million dollars of STEM there, that's increasingly important in the asset management space. On the investing side, alternative data, we're increasingly a user, both on the public side, but also on the private market side, in both private lending and some of our opportunistic businesses. We and Eaton Vance, have gone through a real digital transformation around the client. I guess, experience from both finding the client, onboarding them, reporting for them risk managing it, and then reporting it back to management teams, so they can make good decisions. So that whole digitalization, and then obviously embedded in that using the cloud, but as I highlighted the ability to use all the resources and you know, the real significant technology capabilities and spend at Morgan Stanley to go drive growth. That's pretty exciting. And I think that is a place in particular, at parametric. That's something that they'll be able to utilize those resources that budget, those dollars to grow their business and innovate.

Mike Wilson

Alright, great. We're just about out of time. So we'll wrap it up there. But I want to thank you for joining us today. Really appreciate it. And thanks for getting back on after we had some of those technical difficulties and hopefully next year we'll be back in person. So thanks a lot.

Daniel Simkowitz

Thank you.