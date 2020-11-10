Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's (ADMP) CEO Dennis Carlo on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Carlo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Hopkins - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ron Moss - Chief Medical Officer

David Marguglio - Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elliot Wilbur - Raymond James

Naz Rahman - Maxim

Operator

Dennis Carlo

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Adamis Pharmaceuticals third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. I'm Dr. Dennis Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis. Thank you for joining us today for the update and welcome to our shareholders, analysts and anyone taking an interest in Adamis. Joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Rob Hopkins; our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronald Moss and our Chief Business Officer, David Marguglio.

Once again, the format for this call will consist of some remarks from management followed by an opportunity for some questions. This call is being webcast and will be available for replay in the Investors section of our website, adamispharmaceuticals.com. I just want you to take note that in today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding our business based on current expectations and current information. Those statements speak only as of today, and except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update in the future any forward-looking statements made today.

Of course, any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements that we make today. Additional information concerning factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K with Securities and Exchange Commission and other subsequent filings that we make with the SEC. These are available at the SEC's website.

Since our call in August, COVID restrictions have eased even in California we continue to make measures and safeguard the safety of our customers and employees. Now regarding the locked zone, we eagerly await the FDA's action on our NDA for our high dose naloxone product ZIMHI although the FDA has provided a target action date of November 15, we don't know what impact COVID-19 will have, if any on the FDA meeting that day. Everyone should realize that November 15th is a target date not one that is etched in stone. We still strong believe the spike in drug overdoses this year underscores the need for our higher dose naloxone product. I remain confident and a positive outcome for our NDA.

Currently, US WorldMeds is putting a great deal of effort in preparing for the naloxone launch. Shifting to SYMJEPI, since the termination of marketing and distribution agreement with Sandoz and reassigning rights to US WorldMeds. We have seen a large increase in unit sales. With the full transition from Sandoz to US WorldMeds occurring last week. We expect 2021 to be the breakout year for this product. As US WorldMeds is fielding a salesforce visiting prescribing doctors and in addition, they're currently working on contracts with various institutions and pharmacy chains.

On our last quarterly call, we introduced a new acquired asset in Tempol. As a reminder, under our exclusive license relating to this compound, we have rights to develop Tempol for the treatment of severe respiratory infection such as COVID-19 as well as therapeutic for reducing radiation induced dermatitis in patients undergoing treatment for cancer. I'm hopeful that Tempol can be part of the solution to the current pandemic and that Tempol will be a significant value driver for Adamis going forward. Dr. Moss will expand on this and describe some of - we're currently conducting in collaboration with Stanford University.

As previously mentioned in addition to its potential critical role in controlling some of the effects of COVID-19 Tempol has already been shown in Phase 2 clinical study to have a positive impact in reducing radiation dermatitis in patients undergoing treatment for cancer. Since our last call we've been in contact with University of Pennsylvania and a clinical cancer consortium that is funded by the National Cancer Institute. The goal is to have one or both groups fund the Phase 3 clinical study utilizing Tempol for the treatment of radiation induced dermatitis.

Currently, there are approximately $1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed annually in the United States and 60% of those patients will go undergo radiation treatment. As 2018, the global market science of radiation treatment is about $5.6 billion. In a few moments Dr. Moss will provide a more substantial update on our development plan for Tempol. But first, I'd like to turn it over to our CFO, Rob Hopkins to provide some highlights from the third quarter financials. Rob?

Rob Hopkins

Thanks you, Dennis. As Dr. Carlo mentioned I want to highlight a few items from our third quarter financials and I also encourage everyone to review our Form 10-Q for additional details and disclosures.

First, revenues for the third quarter decreased 27% from $5.9 million in the same quarter in 2019 to $4.3 million in the latest quarter. This decrease was primarily attributable to the impact of COVID-19 on sales of US Compounding. However third quarter revenue increased 10% over the second quarter so it is trending positive. Selling general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million compared to $5.3 million during the quarter of 2019. The single largest contributor to this increase was wages, benefits and other compensation expenses.

SG&A expenses for the first three quarters of 2020 was down 14% compared to the first nine months of 2019. Research and development expenses were approximately $1.7 million and $3.3 million for Q3 of 2020 and 2019 respectively. The decrease in spending was primarily due to the suspension of clinical development activities for APC-1000 and APC-5000. Year-to-date R&D revenues were down 18% compared to the first three quarters of 2019.

Cash and equivalents at the end of the third quarter totaled approximately $12 million. This amount included an equity offering completed in September which netted $10.7 million. We're targeting net cash expenditures that is cash used in operating investing activities in the range of $4 million in Q4, assuming that we can meet that target and depending on the outcome of the FDA's decision on ZIMHI and future revenues from product sales among other factors. We currently expect that we'll have sufficient operating capital to carry the company at least through the second quarter of 2021.

As I stated earlier, please see our Form 10-Q for additional details and disclosures. I'll turn it over to our Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ron Moss for an update on our regulatory and pipeline development.

Ron Moss

Thank you, Rob. As Dennis mentioned, we're waiting action from the FDA on a resubmitted NDA for ZIMHI which has the PDUFA date of November 15, 2020. Although of course there are no assurances, we remain confident in approval for this much needed product. We also continue to work with our partners at US WorldMeds as they prepare for the commercial launch of ZIMHI.

I've been providing scientific support for many meetings with key opinion leaders, government and non-government groups to help them with this launch. Some progress has also been made regarding our development of Tempol. Tempol, as Dennis mentioned earlier is an antioxidant that metabolises Tempol reactive oxygent species that cause systemic inflammation. Unfortunately few therapies have been successful so far for the treatment of COVID-19. It is now apparent that messengers immune system called cytokine have released during and after COVID-19 infection. The release of multiple harmful cytokines causes mortality and damage that can be lifelong, if one survives the initial infection. There is a clear need for a treatment of this so-called cytokine storm that is observed, if COVID-19.

In immune preliminary results from studying coloration with Stanford University, Tempol appears to inhibit the release of multiple cytokines and activated immune cells of COVID-19 patients. This new data now provides the additional scientific rationale needed to conduct clinical study in early COVID patients with Tempol. We're currently identifying phases [ph] of conductive trial. As discussed previously, we had identified a government contract, the Operation Warp Speed that fits our strategy. Now with the additional data from the study of Stanford we will submit a white paper as an initial request to the government to fund a Tempol - COVID-19 clinical study.

Lastly, our discussions with the large clinical consortium continue to evolve on the funding and design of the clinical study to examine the effects of Tempol for the treatment of radiation induced dermatitis. We're also in discussion with the radiation oncology group at the University of Pennsylvania. This is the same group previously under the direction of Dr. Stephen Hahn, who's currently the FDA Commissioner have conducted successful studies of Tempol for the treatment of radiation induced alopecia.

At this time I will turn it over to David Marguglio for an update on our partner [ph] program. David.

David Marguglio

Thank you, Ron. As Dennis mentioned before during third quarter, we worked closely with US WorldMeds to facilitate the transfer of sales and distribution for SYMJEPI away from Sandoz into US WorldMeds. I'm pleased to announce that transition is now complete as of the end of the October and as such US WorldMeds is fully responsible for all sales and distribution of SYMJEPI.

US WorldMeds is now positioned to execute a number of new initiatives they have been planning to drive growth and brand awareness within the both the institutional and retail channels. We remain very pleased with their efforts to-date and with their path now clear, we expect to see those efforts translate into further increased sales. With the possibility of ZIMHI approval and the US WorldMeds sales team have been developing commercial launch plan and if ZIMHI is approved by year end. We would expect the commercial launch in early 2021.

Lastly, our Australian partner, Emerge Health, which was acquired by Chiesi in June, continues to navigate a regulatory process with we hope will result in SYMJEPI being approved in Australia in the first half of 2021. We're now in discussions with several companies for ex-US commercial rights for both SYMJEPI and ZIMHI. But we do not expect to conclude any of those discussions during the remainder of this year.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Dennis for some additional remarks.

Dennis Carlo

Thanks David. I'll close by saying that we or I'm are very excited and enthusiastic regarding the milestones. We believe we're going to accomplish remainder of this year and 2021. I'd like to go over six milestones with you. Number one, we believe ZIMHI the only high dose naloxone product will be approved and launched in early 2021. For all the efforts that US WorldMeds has put into the planning of the launch both companies believe that substantial sales will be generated.

Number two, we believe there will be a significant increase in SYMJEPI sales brand awareness is being created both in the institutional and retail markets. Finally, the positive attributes of SYMJEPI will be communicated and realized. Number three, as David said SYMJEPI approval in Australia and a generation of additional revenue to Adamis is expected in 2021. Number four, we expect to announce new partners for SYMJEPI and ZIMHI outside the United States.

Number five, clinical studies with Tempol in COVID-19 patients will be completed and published. Data from new studies will be used for grant permissions. Number six, we will complete a Phase 3 clinical study using Tempol to protect [ph] against radiation dermatitis and as I mentioned this is a very large market.

In conclusion, I believe the completion of these six objectives should make 2021 a good year for Adamis and its shareholders. I would like now to open for questions.

Elliot Wilbur

Thanks, good afternoon. Just couple of financial questions upfront for Rob. Specifically looking at trends in the still [ph] Compounding business obviously saw a sequential improvement in the quarter. Just wondering if you could talk about how the business trended over the quarter and specifically anything you may be seeing in the current period. Just trying to get a sense of whether or not the resurgence of the pandemic in many locations had a noticeable negative impact in terms of the recovery trajectory of that business?

And then second, just looking through the Q here and focusing specifically on SYMJEPI gross margins, looks like cause continues to be around $1.5 million of quarter. So you got negative margin there. Just wondering if that's essentially just an absorption issue or there was any sort of inventory write off or something else that may have impacted that number?

Rob Hopkins

Thanks, Elliot. So yes, the first part on US Compounding. We over the last several quarters since the pandemic began. We've noticed that the bounce back was stronger on the [indiscernible] side versus the human side, that trend continues. We have not seen any negative impact here in the first and beginning of the fourth quarter due to the resurgence nor what we expect that. It's really a function of hospitals and clinics allowing us to actually detail the account and get back into the same mode that we were pre-COVID. So that basically is where we're at on the US Compounding side.

The second when you're talking about SYMJEPI gross margins. We do not report a distinction between those two in the financial statements. But I will say that SYMJEPI sales as David had mentioned we talked earlier have trended upward and just to remind everybody in the call that there are two components to SYMJEPI sales, one is manufacturing and the other is direct unit sales. And so that also has a way of skewing that data. So while sales are up, we did not have the same increase in manufacturing as we did in 2019.

Elliot Wilbur

Okay, thanks Rob. Then a question for Ron. I guess with respect to either the dermatitis study or any submission [ph] programs under Warp Speed for COVID-19. Any more granularity you can provide in terms of the timing there particularly with respect to initiation of any COVID related trials. Is that something you think you could see green light on before year end?

Ron Moss

Yes, this is Ron. Thanks for that question. Yes. Well based on the urgency of COVID. We're hoping to initiate a study in COVID patients by year end. With the dermatitis study that maybe initiated next year sometime and that is going through the cancer consortium in the University of Pennsylvania. But we're confident that we'll also have a dermatitis study ongoing as well.

Elliot Wilbur

Okay and I guess last question would be for David. Can you just maybe in sort of general terms kind of outline what you think maybe sort of the international licensing opportunity for high dose naloxone? Guess I'm less familiar with the usage of the product in opioid overdose outside the US and specifically whether or not there's - or not an established market for high dose or not?

David Marguglio

Yes, it's difficult question to answer at this point Elliot, a lot of those discussions for ZIMHI specifically are fairly early in process. However, this opioid issue although certainly worse in the United States than most places is not exclusive to the US. And so there is a considerable amount of usage ex-US and so I think it's going to be really driven by the company specific as far as what their area focus is and so what that might translate into as far as opportunities within that [indiscernible]. The ideal situation obviously with both of these products being built on the same device would be to identify partners that would be interested in partnering on both devices, both products rather and so that is certainly our lead sort of strategic path right now for ex-US.

Elliot Wilbur

Okay, thanks David. Those are my questions. Thank you.

Naz Rahman

It's Naz on for Jason. Thanks for taking the question guys. I just had a few on these of your products. On SYMJEPI, the conversation WorldMeds is having institutional group. Did you get more color on that? Are they more government groups or private sectors? And when could we expect potential contracts to be written and impact your financials?

David Marguglio

Thanks for the questions. This is David. I'll take a shot at this and then anybody else can fill in with additional color. I can tell you that without getting into any granularity as far as the groups that they're actually speaking to, the targeting is both institutional and retail. And that the timing is such that I don't know if we completely articulated this on prior call the US WorldMeds is certainly been conducting discussions with these efforts to contract. But has not been able to fully execute or even finalize those agreements while technically sales were still under the umbrella of Sandoz. So now they've cleared that hurdle. They have - the next several months to try to finalize any of those agreements and that's more or less the point of Dennis's comment about - we really expect to see more meaningful uptick in sales in 2021 than we've seen thus far. So I guess in summary I'd say that the contract work is in process but couldn't even finalize any of those agreements into the transition from Sandoz is completed.

Naz Rahman

Okay, I understand that SYMJEPI is a different product than ZIMHI. But sorry continue.

Dennis Carlo

No, this is Dennis. I was just going to expand on it. I think US WorldMeds will be announcing a large retail chain store - retail some deal sometime in early 2021.

Naz Rahman

Okay, I get that SYMJEPI and ZIMHI are different products. But is there a potential those institutional contracts to potentially read through ZIMHI assuming approval like could you potentially get contract for the same organization to also acquire ZIMHI?

Ron Moss

Sure. Those discussions for ZIMHI obviously are much earlier stage than SYMJEPI and those can't really get any meaningful traction until after the approval. But yes, I'd say that those - the ideal would be to put both of those products on the same contract.

Naz Rahman

Okay, now on ZIMHI obviously you guys have a PDUFA date, later this week. The manufacturing plant that ZIMHI is produced in was that re-inspected recently and is it cGMP compliant or are there any 43s or anything?

Dennis Carlo

No, there are no 43s, no 43s none whatsoever and it is cGMP complaint.

Naz Rahman

Okay. I know you guys are saying you are final launching in early 2021. Well let's look exactly the lead time the manufacturing lead time for ZIMHI, once you guys have approval.

David Marguglio

Lead time for manufacturing in general is around three months. But I can say that we've t'd up a lot of that work in advance in expectation of receiving an approval. So that's why we're fairly confident that we would be able to facilitate a US WorldMeds launch in early 2021 based on some of the work we've already done to be able to get them product very quickly on the heels of approvals.

Naz Rahman

Was your manufacturing impacted by COVID in terms of sourcing API or any of the necessary materials to product to make finished goods?

David Marguglio

No, in fact. The good news is several of these items that make up the necessary sourcing material are longer lead time item. So they were something that have been sourced in quantity long before COVID. So we've got plenty of API, plenty of syringes and other materials to facilitate manufacturing for probably at least a year or more.

Naz Rahman

Okay and my final question is on Tempol. How much would actually cost or what's your estimate cost to run the COVID study and the cancer study?

Ron Moss

It really depends on the size of the study as you know the cost - for the Tempol study we're looking at anywhere from proof-of-concept study to up to 300 patients. The cost for that including a CRO just off the top of my head is anywhere from $4 million to $12 million and that's why we're seeking government support for the larger Tempol study. For the dermatitis study, we're actually also hoping to get those studies funded completely by the cancer consortium, University of Pennsylvania. So we're hoping that most of these studies will be funded independently from the company.

Naz Rahman

Okay, thank you. Thank you for taking my questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

I think that's it.

Dennis Carlo

Well I think that's all the question. I'd like to thank everybody and we look forward to 2021.

