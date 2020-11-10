Given the massive pipeline and the attractive growth runway ahead, I see any post-3Q weakness as an opportunity to accumulate.

Even amid a challenging backdrop, Blackstone's (BX) quality is clear – the company still generated >$10bn of net ﬂows in its latest quarter, with >$150bn of dry powder available to capitalize on opportunities as they arise. Like KKR & Co (KKR), BX is best in class within the alternative space and offers investors an attractive mix of secular growth and resilient AUM. I would use any post-3Q weakness as an opportunity to accumulate.

Strong 3Q as the Path to >$2.4bn FRE Remains Intact

BX reported a quarterly beat in 3Q, with distributable earnings (DE) per share of $0.63, well above consensus of $0.57. The earnings strength was driven by a 39% YoY growth in fee-related earnings (FRE) and higher net realizations, while taxes also boosted DE for the quarter. Digging deeper, most of the FRE growth was down to higher management fees (mostly flagship PE funds like BCP VIII, Energy III, and Life Sciences) and roughly in-line expenses, offsetting light transaction fees.

Source: Investor Presentation

While the numbers were good, I doubt 3Q FRE is fully sustainable going forward, given the dependence on a particularly strong performance fee result and low compensation contributions. That said, I think there is a lot to like about the fundamentals, which remain very strong. Thus, management's commentary on the 3Q call highlighting its confidence "in the growth path laid out during the Investor Day" may hold some weight, in my view. All in, 3Q reaffirmed my conviction that BX remains firmly on track to exceed its $2.4bn FRE target by FY21.

Source: Company Filings

Fee AUM Resilient on Healthy Flows and Markets

Overall assets under management (AUM) rose 4% sequentially, with fee-earning AUM also up ~2%, driven by ~$11.8bn gross inflows and positive market activity. On the other hand, deployment of $8.6bn was down from the $12.8bn in the prior quarter. Net realized performance fees were also strong at $214m on higher gross realizations of $320m and investment income of ~$16m, though the run-rate remains short of last year's pace.

Source: Investor Presentation

On a positive note, investment performance is on an uptrend, with opportunistic real estate retracing more of the negative marks from 1Q (+3.5% LTM) along with private equity (+2.3% LTM), though secondaries were down (-3.2% LTM) on lagged reporting. Building on the strong 3Q fund performance, the carry receivable balance saw a ~31% sequential increase, which should help alleviate any investor concerns on BX's book.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking Through the Slower Fundraising in 3Q

Blackstone's $15bn raised in 3Q was nothing to sneeze at but still fell short of expectations. That said, fundraising can be lumpy, and given BX did not benefit from large flagships raising assets this time around, the miss was understandable. But I'd keep my eyes peeled on 4Q given the major raises in the pipeline. Key 4Q raises include ~$7.5bn for the new Life Science Office Perpetual Capital Vehicle, and an ~$8.2bn close for Core PE II, as well as fundraising efforts from BCRED (a new perpetual capital BDC funded by assets from BX's credit platform).

Plus, management's expectation for an ~54c/share benefit from pending exits helps, and thus, I think long-term investors should look past a slower deployment quarter and concerns around the monetization outlook. Going forward, BX has committed a massive ~$19bn to pending deals, representing its largest pipeline in recent years. As the deals in the pipeline close, expect a major pick-up in deployment over the coming quarters.

Low Rate Backdrop Extends the Runway

Given the ultra-low interest rate backdrop, investors are naturally being forced into riskier assets in search of higher returns. I see this trend continuing, which should drive increasing demand for fee-rich alternative assets. With investors increasingly willing to trade liquidity for returns, BX is well-positioned given its exposure to both private equity and stable income-producing assets such as logistics, apartments, and office properties, as well as infrastructure investments.

Near to medium term, I see insurers with long-duration liabilities increasingly allocating assets toward asset managers with private credit origination and structured credit underwriting capabilities like BX to improve the returns of their general accounts. In this regard, BX's focus on the insurance space is timely, and I expect tuck-ins ahead as BX looks to build up its presence.

Best-in-Class Alternative Asset Manager with an Attractive Runway

As a "best-in-class" alternative asset manager, it's hard to look past BX. Not only does BX enjoy the leading brand in alternative investments alongside KKR, but it also has scale across a diverse set of alternative products. This should drive management fee-related earnings growth while also smoothing out the fundraising/realization cycles, mitigating any performance risk in any single investment product. Using a ~20x multiple on fwd DE, I see fair value at ~$68 for BX (~20% upside).

Downside risks include a correction in the high yield or equity markets, which will make it difficult for BX to harvest and raise funds, as well as any regulatory shifts under the new administration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.