Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) CEO Scott Braunstein on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sasha Damouni Ellis - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Scott Braunstein - CEO

Joe Hulihan - CMO

Edward Smith - VP and CFO

Joseph Thome - Cowen and Company

Joon Lee - Truist Securities

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Sasha Damouni Ellis

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. With me from Marinus are Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Joe Hulihan, Chief Medical Officer; and Edward Smith, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements made today could be termed as forward-looking under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements, of course, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are associated with our business and that could cause our future results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a description of these risks and uncertainties to the company's Form 10-K and 10-Qs as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I will now turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Braunstein

Thank you, Sasha. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our third quarter 2020 business and financial update.

I want to begin by saying this is one of the most exciting periods in Marinus' history. Our team is growing quickly and working incredibly hard to help drive our operations forward considering what the organization has accomplished in just the last few months. Firstly, we achieved the primary endpoint in the Marigold Study, the pivotal Phase III clinical trial, evaluating oral ganaxolone in children and young adults with CDKL5 deficiency disorder or CDD.

Secondly, we've been awarded a five-year potentially $84 million cost sharing contract with BARDA for refractory status epilepticus.

Finally, we remain highly focused on our Phase III IV ganaxolone clinical trial in refractory status epilepticus, or the RAISE trial. Our team has continued to work diligently to finalize sites and it is our expectation that we will have the vast majority of these sites activated by the end of Q1 2021, which is incrementally earlier than we had anticipated a year ago, prior to the world being affected by COVID-19 virus.

In addition to these three major accomplishments, we continue to enjoy similar success, advancing our multiple programs and initiatives. I would like to highlight them for you. Our tuberous sclerosis complex or TSE Phase II study enrolling curve is showing market improvement, likely due to the positive topline Marigold Study data, the initial number of new sites that have opened are partnering with the TSE alliance and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

This open label design gives us the opportunity to perform an interim data analysis and consider an endo Phase II meeting with the FDA sometime in the first half of next year, should we see a consistent clinical signal.

We strongly believe that the dosing of these patients three times a day and up to 1,800 milligrams is a critical piece of the study design, replicating the Marigold dosing schedule. A meaningful number of patients with TSE continue to suffer from significant seizure burdens, despite currently available therapies. We are on track for topline data in the summer of 2021.

Let me next turn to the Violet Study, our Phase II double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial, examining the use of oral ganaxolone in PCDH19 patients. As a reminder, a proportion of children with PCDH19 suffer from intractable cluster seizures despite treatment with multiple anti-epileptic therapies.

Recruitment completed in July and all patients will finish the double blind portion of the trial in Q1 of 2021. Once again, the dosing paradigm is identical to the Marigold Study. The Violet Study will not only evaluate the efficacy of ganaxolone when compared to placebo, but it will also examine the role of allopregnanolone sulfate as a biomarker-directed therapy.

We currently believe that both our IV and oral programs will yield important therapeutics in major markets around the world. Accordingly, we successfully submitted the EU status epilepticus request for scientific advice with the European Medicines Agency and expect to engage in a pre-submission meeting to review that trial design in the first quarter of next year.

As a reminder, the European regulators prefer clinical trial programs that compare a novel therapy to a currently existing agent. We will share the study protocol in detail with you once we have met with the EU regulators and are confident in our path forward.

Let me provide a brief overview of both our IV and oral clinical programs before turning the call over to Joe for additional detailed discussion.

Starting with our IV franchise, we've been making tremendous progress with our status epilepticus program. Having quickly satisfied the FDA's protocol-specific questions, we now have activated our first site and those sites are ready to screen and enroll refractory status epilepticus patients.

We expect the number of eligible sites to grow steadily over the next several months. Over 75% of the sites have been approved and pre-selected to participate in the study and we expect the vast majority of these sites to be finalized by year end and open by the end of first quarter 2021.

The Marinus team has done a tremendous job meeting with sites and choosing the best centers to participate in this study. The team have recently hired medical science liaisons or MSL have partnered with our clinical operations team and together have been instrumental in focusing on neuro-critical care and neuro-intensivist as those physicians are on the front lines of treating patients experiencing RSV [ph].

Our clinical operations team and our MS cells are also increasing awareness and engagement of the RAISE trial through the review of the Phase II clinical trial data and critical scientific exchange respectively.

As a reminder, our patient population in the Raise trial is primarily non-convulsive status epilepticus and that is expected to be a determining factor in driving enrollment. We believe that the clinical trial paradigm using the Phase II study drove rapid enrollment, and we will use a very similar informed consent procedure and treatment algorithm in the Phase III study.

We firmly believe that ganaxolone can provide a rapid onset of action, have a durable, affecting patients with status epilepticus, and potentially play an important role in preventing devastating consequences of uncontrolled seizures. We believe that our trial sites share our enthusiasm in this novel therapy. There is no question that we are competing with COVID-19 for both resources and time across U.S. hospitals.

However, despite the intense pressure that U.S. hospitals are feeling today, our investigator community and interested sites have been highly engaged with Marinus. Our team has continued to be creative and work hard to keep our site activations on track and as a result, we still expect to report topline data in the first half of 2022.

As an interesting side, several physicians have requested on an emergency IND basis, access to ganaxolone to treat patients with super-refractory status epilepticus. Our entire team takes such requests very seriously and we feel it is our obligation to offer an option for patients who have been unable to come up general anesthesia following their bout with status epilepticus.

We thought very hard about how to best those and treat these patients. I want to thank Dr. Joe Hulihan and the entire clinical team for their efforts. These patients are truly left with no other alternatives. We'll share more details on this at AES, where we expect to have a notable presence this year.

To help lead our SE programs, Dr. Henry [Indiscernible] who served on our scientific advisory board and as the principal investigator in our Phase II RSE study has been appointed Vice President of Clinical Development. Henry's knowledge surrounding neurosteroids, his vast clinical experience, and his insight and contributions to our scientific approach, will help us further advance ganaxolone in additional indications and clinical trials, including the upcoming study in Europe that I just mentioned.

Furthermore, we are planning the trial in an earlier treatment line to RSE known as established status epilepticus. The vast majority of these patients are suffering from convulsive status and have been treated with and failed benzodiazepines.

Treatment success rates in established status are slightly below 50% and as a result, it is equally important unmet medical need. We estimate this market to be approximately 50,000 to 75,000 additional patients in the U.S., and these patients are primarily treated in the emergency room. Further details of this trial design will also be discussed at AES.

Finally, we have an ongoing preclinical work and the intramuscular formulation of the ganaxolone and continue to drive additional formulation partnerships and research projects to enhance our intermediate and long-term strategies for the oral franchise.

Before I read the IV program, I would like to spend a little time highlighting our BARDA contracts that we announced in September. As briefly mentioned, BARDA agreed to fund up to $51 million of an $84 million contract for programs related to RSE development. The agreement covers the base period, during which BARDA will provide subject matter expertise and $21 million to fund on a cost share basis, additional preclinical work and the company's plan Phase III clinical trial of ganaxolone for the treatment of RSE. We believe that this preclinical work and our planned Phase III trial will be the foundation of a long lasting business relationship with the BARDA team.

We've already held our BARDA kickoff and it was a large, collaborative team effort comprised of several scientists and multiple other experts from both sides. We see the BARDA team as an important resource and we are pleased to be working with them. Their interactions to date have been thoughtful and extremely valuable to our scientific process. We are grateful to BARDA for their collaborative approach throughout this process and the opportunity to continue to innovate in the field of seizure disorders.

Let me turn to the oral franchise and the tremendous progress we have made in the last several months. As I previously noted, we recently reported positive topline data from the pivotal Phase III Marigold Study.

This was the first double-blind placebo-controlled trial to provide evidence of efficacy specific to the CDD patient population and the first Phase III trial to examine three times a day dosing of ganaxolone in pediatric patients. We had a chance to share the topline data with the CDD community in October.

The next few months will be equally exciting. Marinus is planning to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of 2021 to support and NDA submission by mid-2021. We also expect to launch our expanded access program in early December this year, enabling patients who are unable to participate in the Phase III trial access to the drug.

Our early feedback on the EAP program has been extremely positive to-date. We feel that this is important for us as an organization and as part of the biotech community to offer ganaxolone to patients who are suffering from CDD, and were not able to participate in our Phase III trial.

We expect further external commercialization discussions in CDD, especially as it pertains to strategic alliances and our global commercialization strategy as well as continued interaction with the community of medical professionals focused on treating epilepsy at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting in December. We believe that AES provides a fantastic platform to discuss novel anti-epilepsy therapies and we are focused on making that meeting an important success for ganaxolone.

We plan to present further details of the Marigold Study, including pharmacokinetic data at AES in December, which will be critically important roadmap to the future development of oral ganaxolone.

We believe the data will strongly support our competence in the results of the Marigold Study as a pivotal trial. We will be holding a separate investor event at a AES which Sasha will go into further details later on.

Our CDD commercial strategy continues to evolve and I am pleased to announce that concurrent with our Q3 business update this afternoon, we also announced and welcome Christy Shafer to Marinus as our Chief Commercial Officer. Christy's Rare Disease expertise and tremendous sales and marketing background, provides the experience and leadership needed to prepare the U.S. commercial launch of ganaxolone in CDD and a potential the debut of ganaxolone in status epilepticus soon after.

Christy has spent almost 20 years in the biotech, pharma, and medical device spaces. Most recently at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Christy's energetic and a fantastic leader and we are thrilled to have her on board.

We've also begun to build our team of MSLs to help drive our publication strategy, continued to build our relationship with advocacy group, and expand our scientific planning for 2021. This team has been instrumental in helping identify clinical research sites for all our trials and meeting our AES present.

On the IP front, as noted in our 10-Q, Ovid Therapeutics contacted us and disclose that it owns two recently issued method of use patents that include claims to the use of ganaxolone to treat CDD and PCDH19.

As you were aware, we've been developing ganaxolone for the treatment of focal onset seizures and rare genetic epilepsies since 2005. Meanwhile, both Ovid pens originated from a provisional patent application that was filed on August 11th, 2016. We do not believe the Ovid patents will impact our timeline for development, NDA submission, and regulatory approval. Nor do we believe that the Ovid patents will delay our planned launch.

I have asked our lawyers to investigate these patents and all the possible options with respect to that, including challenging the patents at the USPTO and/or in the court. Another solution could certainly involve a royalty payment based on an in-licensing of the patent state. At this time, we are not going to say anything further, but we are confident that our plans for ganaxolone will not be delayed or disrupted.

Regarding our partnership conversations, including those for the ex-U.S. rights to CDDs, those are ongoing. We remain committed in this process and other means of non-dilutive financing for the company. These endeavors are the product of our broader clinical strategy to unlock the potential of ganaxolone across a range of various seizure disorders. Our plans to expand ganaxolone franchise into TSE will continue to move forward. We remain on track report topline data in the first half of 2021.

Finally, our Violet Study is also making steady progress. Earlier this year, we transitioned this trial to a proof-of-concept study of evaluating Allo-S as a biomarker in patients with the confirmed PCDH19 mutation.

We believe the trial has the potential to detect a meaningful signal as a proof-of-concept for the allopregnanolone sulfate biomarker hypothesis, as well as for the three times a day dosing regimen, which is intended to inform future development and indication selection. This trial is on track and data should report out in the first half of 2021 with the company's intention to subsequently submit the results of this study for publication.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Medical Officer, Joe Hulihan. Joe?

Joe Hulihan

Thank you, Scott. Good afternoon everyone. Let me just quickly echo Scott's sentiment that these are indeed exciting times. So, I'd like to update you on our clinical programs to illustrate the reasons why.

First, I feel incredibly enthusiastic about the IV program. We've selected more than 75% of the sites for the Phase III trial of IV ganaxolone in refractory status epilepticus, which we're calling the RAISE study.

Site identification and activation is focused on neuro-critical care units and neuro-intensivist who are on the front lines of treating patients experiencing RSE. Studies are randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial and in patients with status epilepticus, who have failed benzodiazepines, and two or more second line IV AEDs.

We will enroll approximately 125 patients who will be randomized received ganaxolone placebo in addition to their usual standard-of-care. The study will have greater than 90% power to detect a 30% efficacy difference between ganaxolone and placebo.

Patients randomized to ganaxolone will receive an IV bolus followed by a 36-hour infusion, then a 12-hour taper for a total treatment period of 48 hours. This regimen targets a plasma concentration of greater than or equal to 500 nanograms per ml for the first 12 hours. Maintenance of this plasma concentration of ganaxolone for eight hours was a key aspect in controlling status from our Phase II study in a similar patient population.

In Phase III, formulation improvements will enable us to maintain ganaxolone at that target blood level for 12 hours or 50% longer than in Phase II.

There are two co-primary endpoints for the study. These are first, the proportion of patients with cessation of status within 30 minutes of treatment initiation without the use of other medications for control of status, and second, the proportion of patients who do not progress to IV anesthesia within 36 hours. These two co-primary endpoints address the major components of efficacy and status epilepticus, stopping it rapidly and maintaining control. We expect top line data in the first half of 2022.

As part of our IV strategy, we plan to evaluate ganaxolone earlier in the treatment continuum of status epilepticus, and are beginning to design a study in patients who experienced the convulsive form of status, in which patients have major convulsions or tonic clonic seizures that continue for more than five minutes.

Normally, a seizure terminates on its own within a minute or two, and convulsive status seizures are continuous over a prolonged period or curve so rapidly in succession that the patient does not regain awareness. It is a condition requiring urgent treatment to avoid potential medical complications or permanent neurologic impairment.

If patients fail initial treatment with a benzodiazepine and an initial second line IV anti-epileptic drugs the treating physician will typically intubate the patient and administer IV anesthesia, often progressing to the stage of treatment within minutes.

Patient population for the study we're planning will mirror that the multicenter established status epilepticus treatment trial or ESETT, whose results were published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine. This study compared the three most commonly used second line IV AEDs levetiracetam, fosphenytoin, and valproate eight and it found that none of the three drugs was superior to the others in stopping convulsive status within one hour. Efficacy rates were 45% to 47% was the most statistical separation between the treatment arms.

As Scott mentioned, the race study will recruit patients from the ICU setting, who have the non-convulsive form of status Epilepticus, which is more often treatment refractory and requires the use of two or more second line AEDs in succession. Unlike, the race study, the second study will focus its enrollment in the emergency department setting.

We anticipate the patients earlier in the course of status who have convulsive seizures will be more treatment responsive. Therefore, we need to think carefully about dosing of ganaxolone and the duration of therapy. And we'll begin our clinical program in the earlier phase of status with dose finding work. We've been talking to investigators about clinical study design, and this is an area where Henri's deep knowledge and expertise will prove particularly valuable.

On the other end of the treatment spectrum, we've been receiving requests for emergency use of connection alone in super refractory status epilepticus, or SRSE. This is an extremely complex clinical situation in which as you know, another controlled trial of neurosteroid treatment is failed. We have continued to supply medication in response to these emergency IND requests for SRSE. And through this, we're working to understand the best dosing paradigm for its treatment.

Through the treatment of these patients, some of whom have been in status for weeks, and have no other options. And are thinking hard about how we can engage the FDA and investigators to understand how to best address this unmet clinical need. Some preliminary data in SRSE will be presented at the upcoming American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting.

Finally, as Scott noted earlier, we've just submitted a request for scientific advice to the European Medicines Agency’s committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use to obtain feedback on the design of a second RSE study to be conducted in Europe. The study would be part of a filing strategy in Europe only. They expect feedback over the coming months, and we'll share that update with you accordingly.

Now turning to our Oregon actual own franchise, as Scott just noted, one of the highlights of the quarter was the success of the marigold study, our global Phase III trial in cdkl5 deficiency disorder.

The trial enrolled 101 patients between the ages of 2 and 19, who had a confirmed genetic mutation involving the cdkl5 gene, which is important for normal brain development and functioning. The study showed a statistically significant result with patients given organ actual showing a reduction in the frequency of major motor seizures with an ganaxolone compared to placebo.

This was the study's primary endpoint. The median reduction in seizures was 32.2% in the ganaxolone group, and 4% in the placebo group, yielding a p value of 0.002. Ganaxolone was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous clinical studies, with the most frequent adverse event being somnolence.

Despite the rarity of CDD, we were able to fully enroll the targeted sample of 100 patients on time. Based on the robust results of the study, we're confident that it provides evidence for efficacy and safety and will address an important treatment need for patients and their families.

We look forward to meeting with the FDA to discuss an NDA submission mid 2021. This study also provides a rich data set for further analysis. And next month at the American Epilepsy Society meeting, we'll be presenting results of analyses that further support the efficacy of ganaxolone in CDD.

The marigold study also shows for the first time that ganaxolone alone is efficacious, when given as a three times a day regimen. This demonstration of the PKPD profile gives us great confidence in its ability to demonstrate anticonvulsant efficacy in our upcoming studies. We've also taken a preliminary look at data from the open label extension of the marigold study that suggests that patients remaining on an ganaxolone can have a durable effect. We're also planning to provide for access to ganaxolone for CDD patients who are not able to participate in the marigold study more on that at the upcoming AES meeting.

Let's move next to Tuberous Sclerosis Complex or TSC, our newest clinical program. As we noted, this represents the next step in the assessment of our biomarker hypothesis. We call it the decision to conduct a TSC trial resulted from our discovery of a novel biomarker, allopregnanolone-sulfate, or Allo-S. During our Phase II study in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

Patients with CDD, PCDH19 and TSC all appear to make abnormally low levels of this inhibitory neurosteroid. And we now know that patients with TSC not only have low levels of neurosteroids, but also functional abnormalities involving GABA. This study will help determine whether allopregnanolone plays a role in the pathophysiology of TSC and if abnormal neurosteroid production provides an opportunity for demonstration of a response biomarker in TSC, and potentially other rare genetic epilepsies.

As Scott mentioned, we've instituted efforts to boost enrollment in the Phase II TSC study, including listing additional sites, and having discussions with the investigators about participant recruitment. And the initial results have been encouraging. We realize that there are other factors that could also be playing a role, including response to the participating positions to the top line data and CDD, as well as decreases in the reallocation of medical services to deal with COVID. Regardless of the reason, we're seeing an increase in patient screening.

I can also provide a bit more detail about the ongoing Phase II TSC study, which will evaluate the safety and tolerability of adjunctive ganaxolone for treatment of the refractory seizures in TSC. We plan to enroll approximately 30 patients from age 2 to 65, who will enter a four week baseline period, followed by a 12 week treatment period, during which they'll receive up to 600 milligrams of ganaxolone three times daily. The study will also have a 24 week extension in which qualifying patients can continue ganaxolone treatment. We expect that patients in this study, as in the CDD trial will have highly refractory seizures that have been unresponsive to multiple anti-seizure medications.

The primary endpoint is the percent change in the 28 day frequency of the most significant types of seizures, seen in TSC during the treatment period relative to the baseline. And we will also analyze Allo-S levels and their relationship to treatment response and plan report top line data during the third quarter of 2021.

Our goal is to meet with the FDA in 2021 based on an interim analysis of the trial data and to share initial safety data in advance of initiating a Phase III study. We plan to conduct a double blind placebo controlled trial with the ultimate goal of filing sNDA for TSC as closely to our CDD filing as possible.

Finally, a quick update on the Violet Study, our proof of concept study and PCDH19 related epilepsy. We've completed patient enrollment, which has the potential to provide additional support for the Allo-S biomarker hypothesis, as well as for the improved PK/PD and the three times a day dosing regimen. That study will stratify patients into one or two biomarker groups based on our Allo-S levels, and who were then randomized to ganaxolone placebo within each of these stratum.

This study has a prospective baseline period followed by a 17 week double blind treatment phase. Patients randomized to ganaxolone titrate over four weeks to a dose of up to 600 milligrams of oral liquid suspension three times a day, and maintain that dose for an additional 13 weeks. We expect to complete the double blind phase of the trial with approximately 20 patients and anticipate top line data in the first half of 2021, and while the Violet Study is not intended to support registration for an indication and PCDH19 related epilepsy, it will provide important information for the biomarker hypothesis for ganaxolone.

These studies represent a well-defined and strategically targeted program focused on rare epilepsies with high unmet need, where we believe in ganaxolone has true potential to improve patient outcomes.

2020 has certainly been exciting, but we see 2021 is equally full of promise and opportunity. We'll have several significant data readouts, regulatory meetings and filings, including the submission of the NDA for CDD in the treatment of rare and often devastating seizure disorders.

Before I turn the call over to Ed to redo our financials, I would like to thank the patients and their families, who participate in these trials directly to treatment for rare genetic epilepsies. We can't thank you enough for your support to improve the lives of all patients and families suffering from these often debilitating neurologic disorders.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ed.

Edward Smith

Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon, everyone. Our financial results for the third quarter of 2020 released this afternoon reflect results from operations in support of an ganaxolone development and commercial preparedness activities.

I'm pleased to report that this quarter is the first quarter for which we have recognized federal contract revenue in connection with our BARDA contract, which we entered into in September. Federal contract revenue for Q3 was just under $200,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to no such revenue for the same period a year ago.

Revenue recognized in connection with our BARDA contract represent reimbursement for activities within the contract scope, and will vary quarter to quarter based on the timing of these activities. As Scott mentioned earlier, our base bar to contract initially provides $21 million of non-dilutive funding over approximately the next 24 months, most of which will be directed towards our Phase III program in refractory status epilepticus, with options based on success milestones, that may expand to up to $51 million in total BARDA funding,

Research and development expenses were $11.3 million and $38.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.6 million and $30.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Changes reflect the winding down of our PPD program and focus development efforts and resource investment on seizure disorders, including a Phase III study in CDD, Phase II studies in PCHD19, and TSC. And gearing up for Phase III study in RSE, as well as preclinical in manufacturing activities in preparation for a potential NDA filing in CDD.

General administrative expenses were $4.6 million and $12.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which compares to $2.3 million and $8.5 million for the same periods last year. The primary drivers of the increase were increased legal and consulting fees as we scale up our operations and prepare for potential commercialization and non-cash stock based compensation expense.

Our net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was 15.7 million or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $13.8 million, or $1.5 per basic and diluted share loss for the same period in 2019.

Our net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $58.9 million, or $2.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to $38.7 million, or $2.95 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2019.

As September 30, 2020, we had cash, cash equivalents and investment balances of $91.3 million, compared with approximately $91.7 million at the end of 2019.

Without taking into consideration, any potential inflows to the company other than expected federal contract revenue from our BARDA contract, we believe that our cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2020 will enable us to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2022 assuming our current scale of operations.

I'd like to thank our investors for their continued support and confidence in our programs. I also want to, of course, thank the entire management team and all Marinus employees for their hard work and dedication to our mission. We look forward to continue momentum and progress as we round the corner into it another exciting year for Marinus.

I'll now turn the call back over to Scott before we enter the Q&A portion of the call. Scott?

Scott Braunstein

Thanks, Ed. It's important for me to say that we are grateful for the continued commitment and dedication of the Marinus’ team, study site personnel and our investigators. They have enabled us to successfully navigate these unprecedented and challenging times to which our entire organization has risen to the occasion. 2020 has been an exciting year and we believe the best is yet to come.

Thank you. And with that, we will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Joseph Thome from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Joseph Thome

Hi, there. Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on all the great progress. Given the first one on TSC. When we see those data next year, is there a 28-day seizure frequency reduction that you're targeting to give you confidence to go forward in the Phase III? Or is there something else in the data package that you'll be looking for outside of just the seizure reduction?

And then maybe one more if I can. I know you've previously indicated pursuing potential partnerships for either oral ganaxolone and CDD alone or throw the entire oral franchise? Does that open communication regarding the method of use patents in CDD and PCDH19 affect how you're thinking about partnership discussions at all? Thank you.

Scott Braunstein

Thanks for the question. Joe. Let me tackle TSC. And then I'll flip it over to Joe and then I'll happily come back to the other question.

So on TSC when we did our work, and we talked to several consultants about the Phase II trial, many of them recommended, the majority of them recommended a similar path that others have taken in the field that a single arm study looking for a specific efficacy signal, particularly, that I think that message has been even reinforced since the positive CDD data.

Joe, why don't I flip it over to you to talk a little bit more about the efficacy signal, you'd like to see and what you'll be looking at to surely help us design a Phase III?

Joe Hulihan

Sure. Yeah. Thanks, Scott. Well, I think the study is going to help us design a Phase III study more than anything else. In addition to whatever absolute reduction we see and something in the range of the placebo rates in other studies have been ranged 15%, 20%. So we'd like to see probably at least 15% above that, so 45%. But I don't think we'd live or die on the absolute reduction.

We can look at seizure types, and how the drug performs, not just overall in TSC, whether they're differences based on seizure type. They may have different seizure types in TSC than in CDD. So we'll get to be the first look in that population. And also, potentially give us another look at biomarker hypothesis. So there's a lot we can get out that study beyond the absolute reduction in seizure frequency, and safety, also, you can save the read on safety, which we expect to be fine.

Scott Braunstein

So Joe, let me take your question on Ovid, and as a reminder for everyone on the call, we are in multiple strategic discussions both with strategics who are interested in some global commercialization, as well as other strategics who see this franchises as very meaningful and one that we could potentially monetize. And we've raised this topic with our strategic four -- with strategic partners for the CDD and the entire oral franchise.

And we know that biopharmaceutical companies and other strategics, who are seriously engaged with us understand and are highly knowledgeable in patent matters. And to this degree, we do not see this issue at all as a significant impediment to us completing the deal.

And just finally, as we previously mentioned, I really can't comment further on the Ovid patent at this time other than to say that we're extremely confident with our plans on ganaxolone, and we do not expect to be delayed or disrupted with our launch plans. Operator, next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Marc Goodman from SVB Leerink. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Rudy on the line from Marc. Thanks for taking my question. I just have a quick question regarding the R&D spending, because 3Q spending for R&D seems to be light. So can you provide some color around R&D spending going into 4Q 20 and a 2021? And how should we model this expenses or status epileptics given that you're studying two pivotal trials and you have a new trails for earlier lying out this program? Thanks.

Edward Smith

Hi. This is Ed. I'll take that question. Thanks for the question. As we've discussed on the call, we've been essentially have completed and are just essentially moving into the open label phase of our CDD study. And there have been some drop off in expenses in that regard, but then at the same time, we're -- in that point in time, we're going to be gearing up expenses associated with the Phase III program, and refractory status epilepticus.

So the expenses on the R&D side tend to ebb and flow, but I think if you look historically, say, over the last 12 months, look at our R&D line, I think things are really going to be rather consistent from an expense standpoint through the end of this year, when you normalize them over the course of the last 12 months, and it's our expectation that expenses will start to gear up in the front half of next year as we prepare for an NDA filing in CDD. And then secondly, as we start to think about commercialization, there'll be expenses that ramp up in the back half of next year.

Scott Braunstein

And this is Scott, I'll just add to as a reminder, we made an important strategic decision to truncate the PCDH19 study, and limit that to 20 patients study and that will have important savings as we move forward as well. So that was a hard decision for us, but unequivocally we believe the right one, and certainly that incrementally is helping on the R&D spend, and we think it's much more important that that spend go into TSC, go into the RSE program. And I think we have some interesting trials, we're planning for the second half of 2021, you'll hear about more about those at a yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Yeah, thanks for the color and congrats on the quarter.

Scott Braunstein

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joon Lee from Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Joon Lee

Hi. Thanks for taking our questions and providing the update. We fully appreciate the sensitivities around the IP issues, but with the Ovid patent infringement only be enforceable on the CCD indication or other indications as well. And what types of royalty rates would be appropriate? And also, can you guide us to the timing of the resolution of the patent issue? And I have a follow-up.

Scott Braunstein

Thanks for the question, Joon. Let me start with the first piece of that question. Those -- the Ovid patents are very specific method of use patents for CDD and PCDH19 only. So they have no impact on either our status program or our TSC program. I can't guide you to specific rates, but I can certainly reference encourage you to look into patent settlement cases that are specific for method of use patterns rather than composition of matter patents. And they typically can be associated with specific royalty rates.

But again, we're not commenting or being more specific at this time of what we -- what our ultimate business decision will be. Certainly, patent settlement is one of the things we consider and in-licensing those patents, but certainly we are considering other business options as well at this time. Did I miss a piece of the question, Joon? Did I get them all?

Joon Lee

No. That was very helpful. And the follow-up question is how much of the $21 million in initial funding from the BARDA? Are you expecting to receive over the next two to four quarters? And what's the likelihood of that additional $30 million being triggered? And when do you expect that to be triggered?

Scott Braunstein

Ed, you want to take the first half and I'll take the second half.

Edward Smith

Sure. I'd be happy too. The $21 million from the initial funding of the grants, it's our expectation that will come in ratably over approximately the next 24 months. Now it's not going to come in on a straight line basis. This is a cost share contract. So based on completion of activities, essentially we build BARDA for the work that's been completed. So, it will ebb and flow, but it's our expectation that, like I said, the bulk of that $21 million will come in over the next call it, seven to eight quarters. Scott, you want to take it from here?

Scott Braunstein

Yeah. I'll take the second half. So Joon, the real key triggers for the next step of the BARDA program would be preclinical work, which is very much in line with the preclinical work that's done before basically, the rodent models that look at nerve gas toxicity and the treatment of ganaxolone for that acute treatment paradigm. So we've run very similar studies before.

So we're very confident about that. And the other major trigger is the actual Phase III itself, and on a successful Phase III, then that would that would trigger the next step of the BARDA contract, a big piece of that is a manufacturing scale up piece. BARDA as you can imagine is very interested in the U.S. supply chain. We think that can have some very important impact long-term on our gross margins.

And certainly as we become a commercial stage company having a more robust supply chain. And certainly that would also allow BARDA the opportunity to ultimately purchase ganaxolone at a discounted rate via the federal government pricing strategy, but would still be important business for us. Not -- it's not linked to any specific amounts of drug post approval. We have some guidelines about typically what BARDA would be interested in purchasing, but something that we're not talking about at this point in time, and that purchase is separate than the contract itself, just to be clear.

Joon Lee

Great. Well, thank you very much.

Scott Braunstein

Of course.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Alethia Young from Cantor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Eileen [ph] for Alethia. Thanks for taking our questions and want to add our congratulations. Wow. Just the first question is on your CDD program. And since your release are positive top line, just kind of curious, what are the feedbacks you're hearing from physicians and how they're going to use the drug? Do you think it's like a medicine that will be given to oral patients? Or are they are there particular sub-group? And I have a follow-up.

Joe Hulihan

Well, thanks for the question. We've gotten a lot of positive feedback on the data thus far. We had the chance to present the data at the annual CDD meeting that was held virtually just a few weeks ago. Our scientific team was there Alex Aimetti, our Head of Scientific Affairs, presented the data and got some great feedback from the KOL community.

We really think the bigger showcase for us is going to be around at AES. But certainly when we tested this profile with market research, we did a large third-party market research project over the summer. We use an absolute delta of 25% versus placebo. And that profile was extremely well received. Our safety profile was incrementally better in the Phase III. So we have every reason to believe that the profile that we tested over the summer can be incrementally improved or is incrementally improved. We expect patient to be similar to what we've seen in the Phase III trial. The average age in the Phase III was six years old. The average patient had felt seven prior therapies.

And so we would expect many of these patients to cycle through early drugs, and have the opportunity to add-on ganaxolone, choose their current regiment and given the safety profile and tolerability of the drugs, we are expecting that ultimately, should we get approved that we would have very high demand in this patient population. And I think when we think about the TSC marketplace, we're thinking very similarly in terms of the patient population, more refractory patients that have gone through several other medicines that have limited options. And so we see those market opportunities for us much more similar than different.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Braunstein

Yeah. I know you had follow up?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Just for the status rate trial. And now you have like 75% site selected. Just wondering if you have any additional color on the placebo rate at this site and how does it track with your original assumption?

Scott Braunstein

That's a great question. We haven't actually updated internally. So it's a great question for me to go back and push the team on. But a reminder the first 50 sites that we ask the question, what you expect to be the rate of general anesthesia after two failed anti-epileptics? And the answer was about 75%. Very consistent with what we expected and incrementally higher usage general anesthesia that we're modeling for Phase III results.

So we'll get that for you for next quarter, once we have effectively all our sites ready to go. And I think the other really important piece that we talked about in our prepared remarks that our sites are almost all driven by neuro intensivists. And I think those are the folks who really understand the pathway for non-convulsive status and they're really going to be the users of the drug and we really believe that's going to be the key to driving strong enrollment rates. And that's certainly was the case in Phase II. It's -- so thank you. It's 5:24. We can take two or three more questions, but we want to break at 5:30. So, operator, maybe the next question, please.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Douglas Tsao

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on all the progress. Scott, maybe just as a starting point, maybe provide your current thoughts on sort of the -- sort of what you plan to do with the oral business in terms of commercializing yourself. I know it sounds like you continue to be in talks, and there appear to be -- sounds like there's been some interest? Just curious, what are you waiting to see, is it data from the TSC on study or is it sort of independent of additional data?

And then just another question in terms of the RSE study. I know just given the condition, getting informed consent can be a challenge and sort of a limiter in terms of your ability to enroll patients, have you made changes versus the Phase II study that might ease that somewhat? Thank you very much.

Scott Braunstein

Thanks. Joe, you want to take the second question on informed consent, and then I'll talk about the oral.

Joe Hulihan

Sure. Yeah. And I think the main thing we learned from the Phase II study was how to get consent from the sites in particular Henry site at Brigham and Women's, how to get consent and what the approach should be. So getting consent early, kind of pre-consent patients who may be candidates for the study, so that when the time comes, they can be treated and entered quickly. So I think that's the key and we've educated the sites about that. We've talked to them to make sure that they know they should pre-consent patients. And so doing it that way, we anticipate that consent won't be an impediment to enrollment.

Douglas Tsao

And do you think that given that you might be able to sort of have somewhat faster enrollment than what you saw or in terms of getting patients into the study from what those who sort of meet the eligibility requirements?

Joe Hulihan

Yeah. Well, I certainly hope so. But I think for now, until we get a better read on it, I think we need to stick with the projection that the operations team is given in terms of how we will enroll, but I would certainly like to see it enroll quickly. It depends on a lot of things. So -- but I think at minimum, we will have it enrolled on the timeline we have put out.

Scott Braunstein

And Dough, let me just add to it. I've said this to many of you, in our Phase II, we had four key active sites from the time I joined in February through the summer, and we enrolled 0.5 patients per month per site, 0.5 patients per month per site. And with our 80 sites in this Phase III with those all activated by the end of Q1, our predictions or our calculations to get top line data in the first half 2022 is roughly 0.2 patients per site per month. So we've taken a pretty conservative approach to the numbers. But to Joe's point, until we're up and running, we'll have to wait and see. So we heard from one site this week that they expected to enroll 10 to 20 patients in the study. And we said sign them up. But even that we're kind of waiting and seeing on that one.

On the oral side, Dough, a lot's changed in the last 12 months. I think one we've really done a lot of work on the CDD franchise. And I think to your point, we -- our conviction that we can have a real opportunity and make a difference in patients with TSC is equally robust. And as a reminder to everyone the Phase II TSC data is open label, which means we can take some looked at that data and really understand whether or not there is a strong signal. And that's certainly going to have a big impact on how we view the franchise in terms of its size and its value to Pacira I'm sorry to Marriott, excuse me, I was going to mention as well that our new Chief Commercial Officer, Christy Shafer, she and I work together at Pacira. That's why I have that little slip.

We were talking about the oral launch today. And I think we both agree, as has our early market research, that getting out into the oral market and talking about a novel mechanism of action and talking about the role of Extrasynaptic GABAA Receptors can really help us as we're thinking about seeding the IV market for status Epilepticus. So we really see the strategic value of the franchise in the U.S., the oral to IV market being really potentially important for us. And again, we know how difficult hospital launches can be. So everything we can do to help build that franchise from early days, we think it's very important.

Certainly, we don't expect to go outside the U.S. And we're very actively engaging with strategic who can help us outside the U.S. But I would say, I think my job as CEO is to really do best for our shareholders. And if there's the right strategic deal for the entire oral franchise or some permutation of that, we have to think pretty hard about that as well. So we're really going to investigate all types of strategic options, but in a perfect world. We'd love the opportunity to launch the oral program in the U.S., particularly if we see a strong signal in TSC. And we think it's going to set us up very nicely for SE. So that's a big reason for my change of strategic thinking over the past few months. Thanks for the question, Douglas.

Douglas Tsao

Yeah. Thank you so much. That’s really helpful.

Scott Braunstein

Yeah. Sure. I think we will take one more operator and then we're going to have to call.

Operator

Your last question comes from Jay Olson from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jay Olson

Hey, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in. A couple questions on status. Can you share any thoughts on the recent approval of Fosphenytoin IV from Cedar and pharma for status Epilepticus? Do you consider that to be a competitor, and what are some of the key points of differentiation for ganaxolone? And then separately for your Phase III study of ganaxolone in Europe for RSE, what competitors would you consider putting into that study would EMA except second line benzos, or other anti-epileptic drugs? Thank you.

Scott Braunstein

Thanks. Thanks for the question. And let me take the first half, and then I'll pass it over to Joe, for the second one, Jay. In terms of the approval today, I think the big difference in these -- my opportunity looking at the label today, it's incrementally higher dosing to help patients achieve higher blood levels faster. We know from the ESETT study that all three different drugs that were tested in that frontline setting have less than a 50% response rate, we would expect drugs like Fosphenytoin to be used in first and second line patients. We've talked to some big experts out there who says, no patient is really treated for status unless they've got a sodium channel blocker, although the data really would suggest that that these agents are used interchangeably.

And our view is, as of today, we've got a drug that's going to have a very high success rate in comfortable thing 80% or greater, I would expect it to be 90% or greater. So in the hospital setting, there's no -- there's really no chance that we're going to be the runaway first drug, right, we're going to be a drug that typically is going to be use second and third line, at least in our early days of RSE. We certainly think there's an opportunity to move into the frontline setting in combination. And maybe that's the perfect lead for Joe to talk about what we may be comparing ourselves to in the future?

Joe Hulihan

Yeah, sure. Well, for the European study, one thing about ganaxolone, I think, we saw a very rapid onset of effect, and I think potency, at that stage of status, I think it would clearly be being superior to fosphenytoin. And in terms of the comparators, it'll be the investigators choice. We're not going to restrict that in any way. Fosphenytoin has limited availability in Europe, it's available in some countries, but not many. And so -- and we've addressed time, as I understand is by far the first drug of choice. So that would leave our [Indiscernible], where it's available fosphenytoin.

And so we would have to be either a drug that they had already failed or we're allowing a redoes a higher dose of a drug that's already been given up, it's a substantial dose, because otherwise the pool of drugs would be fairly limited. So it's really the investigators choice. And we don't expect, actually don't expect the efficacy to be significantly different in the U.S. where it's given versus placebo versus in Europe, where it'll be against to compare with us.

Jay Olson

Great. Thank you for taking the questions.

Scott Braunstein

Oh, sure.

Operator

I will now turn the call over to…

Scott Braunstein

Yeah. Oh, thank you. Thanks so much. And first, I want to say thanks, everyone for dialing in. And really, I appreciate you mixing up the questions and got great airtime tonight. It was nice to have the CFO answer a few questions on a biotech earnings call. So that was very good without having real revenue. And otherwise, I'd like to thank you all for joining today and we appreciate your continued support. Before we close, Sasha will run down on some upcoming events that you may want to take note of. Sasha?

Sasha Damouni Ellis

Thanks, Scott. As mentioned throughout the call, we have had several -- we will have several presentations during the AAS virtual meeting in December, including providing further analyses on the MIRACLE trial and SRSE. We will announce further details closer to the event. We also intend to hold a separate investor event on December 7 from 12 PM to 2 PM Eastern time. Our leadership will also be presenting at a number of investor conferences over the coming weeks. So we encourage you to check out our website for more information.

And finally, I want to acknowledge that Scott has accepted on behalf of the entire Marianas organization the Loulou Foundation 's company making a difference award for clinical in recognition of our work on the miracle study. The Loulou Foundation is dedicated to helping those with CDKL5 deficiency disorder.

And with that, thank you everyone for joining the call today.

