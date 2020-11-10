Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) CEO Jay Lown on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 5:00 PM ET

We'd like to thank you for joining us today for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. In addition to this call, we have filed a press release that was distributed earlier this afternoon and posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.chmireit.com.

On today's call management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to interest income, financial guidance, IRRs, future expected cash flows, as well as prepayment and recapture rates, delinquencies and non-GAAP financial measures such as core and comprehensive income. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates and Cherry Hill assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. We encourage listeners to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the company's filings with the SEC and the definitions contained in the financial presentations available on the company's website.

Jay Lown, President and CEO; Julian Evans, the Chief Investment Officer; and Michael Hutchby, the Chief Financial Officer.

Jay Lown

Thanks, Rory, and welcome to today's call. We hope you and your families are remaining safe and healthy, and we appreciate you joining us this afternoon. I want to thank our entire team for their continued hard work and dedication to manage through the ongoing challenges we face. Team continues to work remotely with no disruption to productivity.

The third quarter saw the economy begin to rebound from the pandemic, but there remains considerable volatility with respect to political and macroeconomic factors during the quarter. U.S. GDP had a record third quarter bounce back and equities continue to push higher as the economy reopen. but rates continue to remain at/or near record lows throughout the quarter. We remain hopeful that a COVID vaccine will be forthcoming quickly and our elected officials will eventually work together to rebuild this great nation and create a more stable economic environment.

In the absence of certainty, we continue to prioritize liquidity during the quarter and remain focused on our core RMBS and MSR portfolio strategies and competencies. Given our ongoing proactive approach to managing our portfolio we continue to generate strong core earnings while maintaining a strong liquidity position. For the third quarter, we earned core income of $0.48 per share, well above our distribution level and our current dividend yield is approximately 11%. We maintained lower leverage on our aggregate portfolio this quarter, ending the quarter at 4.6 times leverage, and we also ended the quarter with $95 million in unrestricted cash on the balance sheet. So our expectation, the cash will be lower in the fourth quarter as we meet year-end servicing advances and navigate higher prepay speeds in our investment portfolio. We believe our portfolio remains poised to navigate the current environment and take advantage of selected investment opportunities that present themselves.

Our strategy of investing MBS combined with MSRs remains intact with the majority of our invested capital deployed in MBS. Julian will provide some highlights on that portfolio shortly. Our Fannie and Freddie MSR portfolio continues to experience highly elevated prepayment speeds as expected, given the current interest rate environment. We anticipate this to be the case at least into 2021, given historic level of mortgage refinances this year. We continue to rely on our flow program to acquire new MSR assets at year levels we believe to be attractive. That market has shown signs of life off-late, and we expect to grow our market share over the coming months. Recapture efforts are major focus as lower rates prevail and we are working closely with our recapture partners to improve results on a regular basis.

Forbearance statistics improved over the quarter and into the fourth quarter. As of the end of October active forbearance remained just shy of 6%, with approximately 20% of borrowers having made all payments due through October. We continue to believe our bolstered [ph] liquidity position is sufficient to satisfy all our servicing advance obligations over the foreseeable future. Apart from the strong core earnings and our strengthened liquidity position, book value per common share finished the quarter at $11.74 as of September 30. A large majority of the decline from June 30 is due to a reduction in the value of our deferred tax asset.

Following the sale of our Ginnie Mae MSR portfolio at the end of the second quarter, we began to evaluate the size of our deferred tax asset versus our expectations; that effort resulted in the identification of an error in the calculation of our deferred tax asset. The error was not material to any single prior period in our historical financial statements but it required us to update certain financial numbers presented previously to correct there and we adjusted our book value this quarter to reflect the correction. To be very clear the error in subsequent adjustment in our book value is not related in any way to the composition or valuation of our core RMBS or MSR portfolio. Thus the adjustment had, and will have no impact on our core earnings or the sustainability of our dividend.

As we close out 2020 interest rates remain range bound as markets digest the election results and news on COVID spikes worldwide. Fed recently reiterated it's commitment in assisting the economy is necessary but as it remains a very fluid environment, we remain content to keep some powder dry as we await further clarity. All in all, we remain squarely focused on proactively managing our portfolio, keeping our balance sheet and liquidity position is strong, to ensure we can take advantage of opportunities once we are past the pandemic.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Julian, who will cover more details regarding the investment portfolio and it's performance over the third quarter.

Julian Evans

Thank you, Jay. During the third quarter, spreads sector assets continue to steadily improve as the Fed policy remain accommodated and economy mostly reopened. Those policy actions allowed us to continue proactively adjusting our positioning to maintain our strong cash position. As we move past the election, the only certainty seems to be continued uncertainty with respect to the Coronavirus as positive cases increase, and the fact that we eagerly await news of a viable vaccine by the end of this year or early 2021.

Servicing related investments comprised of full MSRs at approximately a UPB of $22 billion, and a market value of approximately $163 million at quarter-end. MSR investments represented approximately 29% of our equity capital and approximately 9% of our investable assets excluding cash. Meanwhile, our RMBS portfolio accounted for approximately 45% of our equity. As a percentage of investable assets, RMBS represented approximately 90% excluding cash at quarter-end. Our conventional MSR CPRs averaged approximately 41% for the third quarter. Speeds remained elevated and we're up in the second quarter given the historically low interest in mortgage rate environment. The RMBS portfolio posted a weighted average three-month CPR of approximately 14%, so lightly above the prior period. Despite the slightly increased prepayment speeds, the RMBS speeds remained remarkably better than the Fannie Mae aggregate speeds for the quarter. As of September 30, the RMBS portfolio inclusive of the TBA, stood at approximately $1.6 billion.

During the third quarter, we continue to reposition and delever our portfolio to maintain our liquidity position. Quarter-over-quarter, the 30-year securities position of the portfolio grew to 98%, up from 95%, as of June 30; and the remaining assets represented 2%. For the third quarter, we posted a 2.23% RMBS net interest spread versus a 1.64% net interest spread reported for the second quarter. The improvement in spread with the combination of dollar roll income lower repo costs and resetting swap hedges to lower payment. During the quarter our repo costs, improved from 0.39%, to 0.25% as interest in mortgage rates remain at historically low levels. Mortgage prepayment speeds will be a driver of the net interest spread as well as dollar roll income as we've been forward.

At quarter end the aggregate portfolio operated with leverage of approximately 4.6 time we ended the quarter with an aggregate portfolio duration gap of positive 0.2 years. We will continue to evaluate and also the portfolio as necessary.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike for our third quarter financial discussion.

Michael Hutchby

Thank you, Julian. Our GAAP net loss applicable to common stockholders for the third quarter was $3.2 million or $0.19 per weighted average share outstanding during the quarter. Well comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders, which includes the mark-to-market of our held for sale RMBS was $5.3 million or $0.31 per share. Our core earnings attributable to common stockholders for $8.2 million or $0.48 per share. Book value per common share as of September 30 was $11.74 compared to the revised book value of $12.32 as of June 30, 2020. As Jay said, most of the book value reduction in the quarter was due to the recalculation of our deferred tax asset which has no impact on our core earnings or the sustainability of our dividend.

We use a variety of derivative instruments to mitigate the effects of increases in interest rates on a portion of our future repurchase borrowings at the end of the third quarter, we held interest rate swaps - swaptions TVA's and treasury futures, all of which had a combined notional amount of $1.9 billion. You can see more details with respect to our hedging strategy in our 10-Q as well is in the third quarter presentation. For GAAP purposes, we have not elected to apply hedge accounting for our interest rate derivatives and as a result, we record the change in estimated fair value as - as a component of the net gain or loss on our interest rate derivatives.

Operating expenses were $3.5 million for the quarter. On September 17, 2020 we declared a dividend of $0.27 per common share for the third quarter of 2020 which was paid in cash on October 27 2020. We also declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on our 8.2% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock and the dividend of $0.51562 on our 8.25% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock both of which were paid on October 15.

At this time, we will open up the call for questions, operator.

Good evening. It seems, has it has always been the case with this market then everything changed. Today, we saw the mortgage name sell-off we saw all our credit sensitive names rally etcetera, etcetera. Do you think there is something really durable going on here that could you know alter things like payment speeds and MSR values and in your own view can you give us a sense of - where are we with freights in and refinance activity. What - how much of a rate increase or could we see and still have a kind of the still red-hot refinance market that we've been living with.

Jay Lown

Hey, Henry. How are you? It's, Jay. I'm happy to happy to address that. Look, we think that valid are credible vaccine will definitely have a meaningful impact relative to rates. We've also felt that the current results around the election that that could also trigger higher rate environment just given what we think around the absolute level of stimulus that might come through the economy over the next year. But with respect to the question around what rate is going to take, I think, Ray, would tell you and sitting SME. So we could, but he would tell you that our 4.5% no rates and our 3.5% no rates are pretty much paying same speeds on the MSR portfolio. So we would need to see a rate sell off that could bid [ph] from here to have a meaningful impact on speeds and I say that because 5 mortgage companies didn't decide to go public because they thought the end of this was December of 2020. So we're optimistic - we're cautiously optimistic about that but understanding margins around originations and profit levels around the originators themselves lead us to believe that there is still ways to go before a meaningful decrease in speeds will happen.

Henry Coffey

What - 4% mortgage coupon change things or is that - or does it need to be higher?

Jay Lown

Clearly, yes. That would absolutely.

Henry Coffey

Like, what three - for getting a mortgage today depending on who you talk to, you are paying [indiscernible] low, low, low, low threes. The 30 year fix. Then if you have super credit, your refinancing a low - a high LTV house you're going to do much better than that as well. I say, is it 3.5 or is it 4 that really alters the market.

Jay Lown

Clearly 4 does, with respect to 3.5 somewhere between 3.5 and 4 has a decent impact, but we would [indiscernible] on the higher side of that. Just based on our view on origination relative to margins primary, secondary spreads, et cetera.

Henry Coffey

Great, thank you.

Thanks. I was hoping you could give a little more detail on what happened with the deferred tax asset. How much of that - how much was the write down and what - was that related to certain assets, offsetting the servicing liabilities or something else that was calculated differently. Thanks.

Jay Lown

So, I'll let Mike take that Kevin.

Michael Hutchby

In the MSRs between Arora and the QRS due to the intercompany therapy [indiscernible].

Kevin Barker

Okay. And then does this have any impact on the taxes, you're paying right now or you're going to pay in the future?

Michael Hutchby

No, it doesn't, no this is purely a deferred tax item. There is nothing to do with current taxes.

Kevin Barker

And how much was the write-down no...

Michael Hutchby

A broadly speaking, Kevin it was of the total book value drop about a third of the drop was performance related and about 2/3 was related to the DTA.

Kevin Barker

And then the CPR in the servicing portfolio is running much higher than the RMBS portfolio is there any desire to attempt to match those more or try to get this closer together. Just given the economic hedges that they naturally provide?

Michael Hutchby

There is definitely a desire as I think I said in my notes that we're looking to the bigger market share on the MSR side of the house. But I will tell you this again to my former comment to Henry. All of these guys that are looking to go public aren't with them to go public with a statement to the market that 2020 is the last year for profitability. So we have been very careful about how we think about MSRs and the MSRs we've been added of later probably rate around just saw the 3% area. In terms of no rate and to us that's compelling. So there is an interest here and kind of level in that, but if you just don't go out and offer a portion of your MSR portfolio where you do it specific sits on the MBS side.

Kevin Barker

Okay. Thanks. Taking my question.

Hey, guys. So on the $1.1 billion of MSRs. Can you just talk a little about the acquisition this bulk purchase or to the flow sale and then what kind of multiples you purchase it at? And is it all new production MSRs?

Michael Hutchby

All right. So it's - and again I think it's relative to our size relative to our size run-off and where we wanted to be all things considered relative to our view on rates prior to today or the election. That was the number we are comfortable with. Historically with the understanding that clearly, we want to continue to purchase within the context of good majority of what's running off, but we want to make smart decisions around sourcing because it behaves more like TBA then specified pools and as you all know, TBA speeds are pretty high. So that's the first part. The second part is, think of it around three months, slightly less, but think about in the three-month conversation.

Mike Smith

Got you. That's helpful and then so is that $1.1 billion during the third quarter, or how much of that in subsequent to quarter end?

Michael Hutchby

Yes. That's all just third quarter. I can tell you...

Mike Smith

And…

Michael Hutchby

Yes. Fourth quarter has been pretty good so far.

Mike Smith

Got you. That's helpful. And just kind of going off of that. Can you provide an intra-quarter book value update?

Michael Hutchby

I would think of the value down somewhere between 1% and 2%.

Mike Smith

Yes, sure. And another question, just given your cash balance in your kind of outlook for speeds in the investing environment, how do you think about the use of capital? Just given your outlook for speed not necessarily because of where you're trading on book value?

Jay Lown

Right. So the MSR is really where we think about in most related to cash. We've maintained that we have desire to maintain a strong cash position going into the year-end and as a may or may not know, the fourth quarter is always the largest relative to sourcing advances that required to - we paid relative to escrows and given our things related to forbearance, it's our desire to make sure that we had a strong balance sheet going into that. As I said in my remarks also, as a result of using cash flow for all of that Plus doing with factor of calls, et cetera on the MBS portfolio, I would expect cash to come down, but I think what we want to do is get through the fourth quarter, understand the implications of Biden Presidency and will be in a better position to kind of give you an answer on what we think about cash early on in the New Year.

Mike Smith

Got you. Thank you for taking my questions.

Great, thanks. To follow up on the question about the deferred tax asset write-down, can you say what the remaining size of the GTA areas, after the write down?

Michael Hutchby

Sure, it's right about $20 million.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, got it. Thank you. And then, I guess as you follow up on the previous questions about MSR acquisitions as you think about the size of that portfolio going forward. And we're prepaid EBITDA, are you guys expecting the MSR portfolio to continue shrinking over the near term or do you think higher full volume or maybe some bulk activity could offset the run-off, just curious how to think about the size of that going forward.

Jay Lown

So our goal. I think going forward is to stem amount of new acquisitions, I would, - there would be our goal on a go-forward basis. And to the extent that we have some opportunities to buy MSRs at a level that, we find compelling that would be above that. I think, we would be in a position to do that once we get through the year.

Trevor Cranston

Okay. And then, as you guys are making new investments or reinvestments in the agency book, can you comment on what kind of coupons or what story - you like in the spec pool market and kind of where you see levered returns on new agency investments.

Julian Evans

Thanks. Hi, Trevor. In terms of the coupon that we have been buying. I think, we've been, like some of the other REITs playing dollar roll income. So we've been buying 2 and 2.5 in the portfolio. I would say the majority of our teams in the portfolio are all TBA at this point that return is probably mid-teens in terms of like 2.5 that the combination of spec pools as well as dollar roll income, and I would say that that would probably rein in the low to mid-teens.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, I appreciate. Thank you.

Thank you, operator. Thank you very much everyone for joining us on this call and we look forward to updating you on our fourth quarter call next year. Have a great end of the year.

