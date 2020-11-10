Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR) CEO Terrence Moorehead on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Terrence Moorehead - Chief Executive Officer

Joe Baty - Chief Financial Officer

Nathan Brower - Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Steven Martin - Slater

Nick Monroe - PRSPCTV Capital

Joining us today are Nature's Sunshine CEO, Terrence Moorehead; CFO, Joseph Baty; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Nathan Brower.

Thank you. Good afternoon and thanks to all of you for joining our conference call to discuss our third quarter 2020 financial results.

Terrence Moorehead

Thank you, Nate and good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining today's call. I hope you're all well and staying safe as we continue to deal with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.

I'm very pleased to be here with you today to discuss our record breaking third quarter results, the excellent progress we've made transforming our business. That's an exciting initiative that we'll be launching in the coming days months. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Joe Baty, who will walk you through our financials in greater detail, but I'm going to kick things off with a brief overview of the business.

Before I begin my formal remarks, I want to take a moment to put our historical third quarter results in perspective since 2020, has been such an extraordinary year. While the effects of COVID-19 and forced people to adapt and rethink their priorities, our team has continued to successfully transform the business, keeping the spirits high, while staying focused on implementing our strategies, achieving our objectives, and delivering improved results.

At a time when you hear so many people talking about COVID, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure our transformation initiatives continue to move forward without disruption. Of course, our incredible practitioners and retailers have really made a difference as they continue to partner with us on transforming the business.

Now in the past, you've probably heard me say that I believe our unique network of herbalist naturopath, nutritionist, and herbal healers are the best in the industry. And as always, they continue to step up to meet the challenge at the moment. Our customers are counting on us now more than ever, and our incredibly talented and dedicated team of practitioners and retailers continue to deliver.

I also want to recognize and thank our shipping, manufacturing and quality teams that despite the lingering and worsening effects of the pandemic, continue to keep our facilities fully operational and on top of the increased demand for our product. They've shown tremendous resilience, resolve and dedication and their love for our company is an inspiration to all of us. Clearly, I'm very pleased with our progress and incredibly proud of our team for their flexibility, determination and compassion for the people in our community.

Turning to our performance for the third quarter. Net sales increased $11.7 million, up 13.2% versus prior year to just over $100 million, making Q3 2020 the largest quarter in the 48 year history of our company. Sales was driven by strong performance across each of our four operating business units, and is primarily the results of our ongoing efforts to transform our business, combined with improved fundamentals and seasonal sales activity. Specifically, we saw increased demand due to our updated branding, new product launches, the effective use of virtual field events, and targeted promotional activity in several markets.

Stronger consumer demand drove momentum in NSP U.S. and China, where we saw sales increased by almost 14% and 27%, respectively in local currency. The ease of COVID-19 related restrictions in Korean and Latin American markets allowed us to unleash our sales teams, and more effectively to our field fundamentals. And as a result, we saw sales increased by almost 9% and 20%, respectively in local currency. We're still in the early stages of transformation, but as you can see, we're making good progress and aggressively moving the business forward.

Operating profit increased 16% in local currency, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.4 million, up 13% versus prior year on a local currency basis. Our result from the third quarter, demonstrates the continued strength and momentum that we're building in the business. Year-to-date, sales are up 6% versus prior year in local currency, while operating profit is up 57%. And importantly, we've also delivered a 21% increase in adjusted EBITDA coming in at almost $29 million. Again, we're very pleased with our progress and continue to believe that over time, the effective implementation of our global strategies will allow us to unleash the tremendous potential that lies within Nature's Sunshine.

As I mentioned earlier, we experienced strong performance across all of our [Indiscernible] in the third quarter. And I'd like to take some time to provide some details on our progress and share a few highlights on what's happening inside our business around the globe. Starting with North America, we saw revenue increased 10% on a local currency basis, as demand for industry leading supplements continues to be strong. New customer acquisition and an increase in average order size help drive growth.

In NSP U.S., we achieved our third consecutive quarter of strong revenue growth delivering a 14% increase on our local currency basis.

The U.S. business continues to benefit from improved field performance fundamentals and strong performance fundamentals, while new branding and messaging positively impacted consumer activation, and customer engagement.

Importantly, sales across all categories improved as consumers place a higher priority on their health and lead the pandemic. The momentum we're seeing in the U.S. is encouraging, but we're still in the early stages of our transformation and there's plenty of room for improvement. Of course, we'll continue to strengthen our capabilities, partner with our practitioners and retailers and introduce new growth opportunities as we continue to roll out the new business model.

I'll talk a little bit more about the progress we're making on a transformation in the new business model. But right now I want to move on. Turning to Asia, the easing of COVID-related restrictions throughout the region allowed us to operate more effectively and drive to sales fundamental in several key markets. As a result, we saw a 12% increase in revenue on a local currency basis.

China continues to lead the region with exceptional growth as revenue increased 27% in local currency versus prior year. The increase was driven by an intensified focus on recruiting, training and motivating distributors. As part of that effort, we introduced new field incentives. We focus training on customer growth, and hosted our first large sale in-person sales events of the year. The event helped generate energy, but it also serves as a platform to reinforce the launch of our exciting new repackaging and rebranding, and as a way to generate commitment to several new product launches, which included the launch of an exciting new skincare supplement.

We also saw some early benefits from our phase 1 digital initiatives that leverage our proprietary app, along with digital apps like WeChat, TikTok and others to attract and retain new customers. We will continue to make advancements in building our digital platform in this market and are just getting started.

Overall, we're very pleased with the momentum of our Chinese business. And we continue to be extremely positive on the ongoing potential of the market. We also saw strong performance in Japan, with revenue increasing 22% in local currency. Japan's results were largely driven by the restoration of normal business activities and processes and new product promotions.

In Korea, revenue increased 9% in local currency after several quarters of decline due to COVID-19 related restrictions. As you may remember, our Korean business has historically relied on high touch in-person interactions, and motivational experiences to drive the sales team.

To close all our offices and training centers, along with the substation of all large gatherings and travel has obviously impacted our effectiveness. Fortunately, our Korean businesses led by an experienced management team that, over the past five years has successfully built a strong culture of team fundamentals. So we're building on a strong foundation to drive.

In response to the current environment, the team has adapted to the new reality, integrating remote work techniques and reimagining field incentives. We successfully introduced new products and cash based incentives in lieu of face-to-face meetings, events, and experience based travel incentives. We also benefited from a series of new product launches, including the successful introduction of a new facemask that is the first product to be launched in a new line of skincare products called LA MORA. The innovative new line of skincare -- luxury skincare products features an updated combination and a unique combination of natural ingredients from Alliance and TV to deliver proven anti aging benefits.

Finally, the investments we made and remote ordering allowed us to recapture some of some of our momentum. But we still need to build a more meaningful digital platform to drive customer growth in the future. In Europe, which is a 21% increase in revenue, and local currency as a result of continued gains in Central and Eastern Europe, with Poland and Russia, achieving 64% and 21% growth respectively. On the basis of success in the market has been driven by strong fundamentals, successful new product launches, like collagen and immune products like vitamin D3, virtual field events, and a strong online presence in Russia.

We also generated promising gains in Western Europe, the 5% revenue growth in local currency. In Latin America, our performance dramatically improved as the most challenging lockdown restrictions were lifted across the region. The easing of restrictions and the energy generated by our transformation strategies through a 20% increase in revenue in local currency. We also benefited from the implementation of our revitalized new product program, and the introduction of online ordering capabilities throughout the region.

We continue to believe that these changes will drive further improvements in our performance that the markets continue to cover. The trends we're seeing in the momentum of buildings are very encouraging. And we are pleased to see consistent revenue growth across all of us how to use and in all of our key markets. Importantly, we're also seeing strong improvement in our bottom line, which means that we're both operationally and financially non-physician to continue our momentum and gain market share as we continue to transform our business.

Having said that, I'd like to provide an update on our transformation, as we've made significant progress since our last update. As a reminder, our five global growth strategies, brand power, deliver energy, digital first, manufacturing Inc, and the right stuff are at the core of our transformation, and the relaunch of our company. Our transformation is designed to address evolving consumer trends, capturing capture emerging market opportunities, and provide exciting new rewards for practitioners and then retailers to drive long term sustainable growth.

As we stated last quarter, our list of transformation plans target our North American and Latin American of the US. We've made solid progress on each of our global strategies this quarter. So I'd like to review some of the highlights this year. In terms of brand power, we continue to roll out our updated branding, packaging and campaign messaging.

In September, we formally kicked off our rebranding efforts with a host of new consumer facing assets, updated imagery, a new website, and we will begin testing our force of nature digital campaign in the fourth quarter. We're also going to launch a new unboxing experience to enhance the overall consumer experience. Equally important, we've also re engineered our new product development process to ensure that we continue to develop and introduce innovative onset products in a timely manner.

Our ability to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Hughes Research Center, and our R&D team is a key point that differentiates Nature's Sunshine for more than 80% of our competitors to source their products from third party manufacturers to provide medical solutions.

In total, our brands, our initiatives are designed to help Nature's Sunshine appeal to a much larger audience by increasing awareness, driving activation, and reinforcing our position as a leader and pioneer in the industry.

As a first company to encapsulate herbs, Nature’s Sunshine has always felt a strong calling to share the healing power of nature with as many people as possible. The beauty, power and restorative properties of nature have the ability to unlock our potential in new and exciting ways. And when we embrace the power of nature, we can go places physically, mentally and emotionally that we never be able to otherwise. The acting – behind on new branding, and that's the power of Nature’s Sunshine.

Our almost 50 years of experience has helped us create one of the largest, most effective collections of herbal and natural supplements available today. And our brand power initiatives will continue to expand and evolve as we take our award winning products to more and more consumers around the world.

Moving to field energy, one of our key objectives is to redefine and improve the experience we provide to consumers and distributors. We want to make sure that both groups have high quality experiences and access to tools and services that are tailored to their specific needs.

In September, we launched two exciting new consumer focused programs in North America and Latin America. The first is our premium membership program. And the second is an initiative that we call Subscribe and Thrive. As premium members, customers pay a small annual fee to gain members status, which grants them savings on all of their product purchases, exclusive promotions and specials, early access to special sales events and free shipping. With Subscribe and Thrive we’re able to enhance customer engagement and retention by offering better value, more convenience, and a better experience.

The program is designed to encourage repeat purchases and all consumers experience the full therapeutic benefits of our products. We know that when consumers incorporate our supplements into their daily health regimen, they get results and they feel better. That's why we've made some shop inquire the default purchase option on our new website, offering the most attractive pricing, free shipping and a free one-year premium membership. To make it even more attractive, we've made sure that it's easy for customers to cancel, pause or change their subscription whenever they like with a simple click of a button.

For our distributors, we've introduced a new enhanced business opportunity that aims to provide more flexibility, more options, and immediate rewards driving customer growth. Under the new plan, all of our markets in North America and Latin America operate under a single unified plan that is simpler, easier to understand and creates new earnings opportunities.

Distributors now have four ways to earn. First, they can earn by selling our products and serving customers. Second, they can identify other qualified health practitioners and experts who are interested in selling our products and serving customers.

Third, they can identify qualified practitioners and experts in geographies outside of their own country, who are interested in selling our products and serving customers. And fourth, they can benefit from customers that use our new sharing tools, as well as the new affiliate program to share our products with friends, family, and other people in their personal or professional networks.

With one click, customers can share products from our website to their social media and receive benefits from doing so. These options make it easier for our distributors to share, expand their influence, and build their customer base.

Another unique benefit for our distributors and affiliates is that we can – is that they can get paid within about 30 minutes of a customer transaction. Instead of having to wait for payment until the end of the month, Nature's Sunshine offers immediate rewards.

Looking ahead, we will continue to partner with our practitioners and retailers as they make this transition with us. And as a reminder, we've created a 12-month bridge program or qualified support -- to provide qualified distributors ample time to learn and integrate the new tools and programs into their business.

The implementation of our new business model is a tremendous undertaking. And we are extremely proud of our distributors, and our entire organization is incredibly grateful for their passion and dedication to our vision of sharing the healing power of nature with everyone.

Moving on, our new website combines all of the features of our new business model with a host of new tools and improved functionality as part of our third strategy, digital first. Ultimately, our goal is to create and improve user experience moving from transactional relationships to more personal life cycle relationships that offer lasting value.

On our new website, customers can make use of our contextual search features, which allow them to browse products by health topic, product category, body systems, making it easier to find and purchase the supplements they need. Individual who share a passion for wellness and who have a strong health process -- presence on the web can also take advantage of our innovative new affiliate marketing program, which allows influencers to use our new web tools, to share our products with their social or professional networks and receive monetary rewards for doing so.

For the first time, the changes we've made will allow our distributors to have their own fully replicated Nature's Sunshine website, combined with new email and social media functionality, to give them the opportunity to build and grow their own digital business. The new tools allow for greater connectedness with existing and new customers and over time, they will also give distributors access to much richer data and better insight into purchase behaviors and consumer preferences.

As we move forward, we continue to expand our digital toolkit and build our virtual community of professionals and advocates who are passionate about sharing the healing power of our products with others.

As the Manufacturing, Inc. we continue to strengthen our industry leading manufacturing by making further enhancements to our product quality and testing capabilities. In the third quarter alone, we upgraded our culture certification to the highest level, updated our TGA certification, which is comparable to pharmaceutical grade quality standards and received our ISO 17035 certification, which is reserved for those often the highest level of quality testing. These are round out our industry leading list of manufacturing certifications that include GMP, which is good manufacturing practices, NSF, TGA that I just mentioned, Kosher, Halal, USDA Organic, ISO 9001 and ISO 17025.

I mentioned these certifications because they're an important distinguishing characteristic of Nature's Sunshine, and one of the many reasons why our products are more reliable and more effective than the competition, over 80% of whom sourced their goods from less accredited third party manufacturers.

We're already starting from advantage position with almost 50 years of experience in R&D, sourcing, testing, quality and manufacturing. But we continue to extend our lead, having already built some of the most coveted capabilities in the industry, and will continue to do so as new opportunities present themselves.

As we move forward, we will strengthen our focus and commitment to sustainability, delivering clean products in a sustainable – sustainable manner. We've already made the move to 100% recyclable packaging for our new redesign bottles. And we'll continue to make similar strides in the future.

Finally, our right step strategy has allowed us to improve productivity and strengthen organizational effectiveness as seen through our continued success, delivering staging and overhead efficiency. Year-to-date, our actions are delivered 230 basis points of operating margin growth, and it helps increase EBITDA margins 140 basis points. Of course, we can't see the effort taken to build a high performance organization.

You already know about the organizational changes, we've made to create reasonable views, as well as some of the new talents that we've recruited to help strengthen our leadership capabilities.

In 2020 however, we've also launched a unique new management training program to help them serve our team has the necessary leadership skills to transform our business drive our strategies, and capture and capture the opportunities that lie ahead. We're also committed to helping build the next generation of leadership from underrepresented groups in our community by providing a new college scholarship and intern program for minorities.

So far, we're very pleased with the progress we've made on our five global growth strategies. Clearly, the test later sometime build strong operational and financial momentum as we move forward to 2021. With the unprecedented risk and uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, we’ve made maintaining a strong balance sheet, a key priority to protect the business as the pandemic continues to escalate.

Of course, as we continue to build momentum and strengthen in our financial position, the Board will continue to evaluate the full range of capital allocation opportunities, but right now, investing in our business, and protecting our position, our key priorities. We're committed now more than ever, to using our expertise, the breadth and quality of our products, and our new branding and business model to take our fair share of the grown supplements market.

As such, you may see us begin to invest ahead of growth, to advance our strategies and improve our ability to capture our fair share of the market.

Again, we are incredibly grateful to our distributors, associates and shareholders for their continued support throughout our transition. And we look forward to making continued progress on our transformation, over the coming months.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Joe Baty, our Chief Financial Officer, who will walk you through our financial results for the third quarter, in more detail. Joe?

Joe Baty

Thanks, Terrence, and good afternoon everyone. Net sales in the third quarter increase 13% to a company record of $100.3 million, compared to $88.5 million in the same quarter last year. This increase was primarily driven by new product development, the easing of COVID restrictions across our several key markets and continued execution on our business transformation plans.

Net sales in Asia increased 12% on a currency basis to $38.1 million, compared to $33.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to new brand and product launches as well as reopening of our Korean market.

On local currency bases, net sales in China increased 27%. Japan sales increased 22% and in South Korea sales increased 9%, as these markets continue to benefit from lifted lockdown restrictions and are recalibrated incentive structures.

Net sales in Europe increased 21% year-over-year in local currency to $18 million, compared to $14.6 million in the year ago quarter. The increase reflects strong growth in Central and Eastern Europe, including the continued strong performance in Russia and Poland.

North American net sales increased 10%, on a local currency basis to $37.6 million compared to $34.2 million in the year ago quarter. The various strategic and e-commerce enhancements, we have implemented a position us well, as we continue to capitalize on the strong demand resurgence within the U.S. market.

Our growth in this region is also supported by increased new customer acquisition. Next year, Latin America and other increased 14% in local currency to $6.6 million compared to $6 million a year ago quarter, with the increased primarily due to new product launches and the easing of COVID related restrictions.

Gross margin, gross margin was 72.7%, compared to 74.3% in the prior year. The decline was primarily due to certain isolated inventory charges, higher material costs, and a delay in the planning of price increases in North America. Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales increased 50 basis points to 34.2%, compared to 33.7% in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $33.3 million, compared to $31.2 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher expenses related to our business model relaunch. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 33.2%, compared to 35.2% in the same period in 2019.

Excluding the impact of $23 million of restructuring expenses in the prior year and $21 million this year. SG&A expenses were 33.1% in net sales, compared to 34.8% in the prior year period. Operating income was $5.5 million or 5.5% of net sales, compared to operating income of $4.7 million, or 5.3% of net sales in the prior year period. Excluding restructuring related expenses, we generated $5.6 million of operating income, or 5.6% of net sales for the current quarter, compared to $5.1 million, or 5.8% of sales in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined in our press release, as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or loss adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, and certain noted adjustments increased 13% to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Overall the increase in EBITDA is driven by the aforementioned record net sales this quarter flowing through the bottom line.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $6.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, as compared to $1.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the year ago period.

Turning to liquidity. We had cash and cash equivalents on September 30 of $82.3 million and $5.4 million of debt. For the first nine months 2020, we generated $26.8 million of cash from operations, as compared to using cash for $5.5 million in the comparable prior year period. The increase is primarily due to the significant improvement in net income and the tightening of both working capital related adjustments and certain capital expenditures.

While we expect to continue our strength into the fourth quarter, our investments in the next stages of our business transformation may increase your costs and profitability relative to this quarter. Further, we are closely monitoring any resurgence of COVID-19 cases across our geographies now that may affect their operations, especially in certain international markets, where reopening statuses have fluctuated. Despite these uncertainties, we are confident in our ability to continue executing on five global growth strategies, and believe we will continue to drive solid results through the remainder of 2020 in the beginning of 2021.

Before opening questions, I wanted to reiterate our pride in our team strong performance and in the momentum built throughout the year.

Now, I will turn it back over to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

Steven Martin

Hi, guys.

Terrence Moorehead

Hi, Steve, how are you doing?

Steven Martin

Good, good guys. Hope everyone's safe out there.

Terrence Moorehead

Yeah, yeah, absolutely. You too. Good to hear from you.

Steven Martin

You've been great, over the last couple of years on the margins and the costs. This was the first quarter where the gross margin and the volume incentive slipped a little. Should we expect that these are new levels of gross margin and volume incentives? Or what where do we expect them to go in the future?

Terrence Moorehead

Yeah. We thought some pressure on gross margins from kind of cost going up as a result of just sourcing within the COVID environment. But, Joe you want to talk about some additional factors as well, and what to expect going forward?

Joe Baty

Yeah. I mean -- I would look at it more as the near term situation, Steve, will expect long-term. And, I mean, in an individual quarter, we can certainly see a little bit of sensitivity or fluctuation on both, gross margin or a volume center basis. You reference both in your question. But from a longer term perspective, I would say that the he nine month year-to-date margins and expecting things are more in line with what we expect. And I would say, even from a longer term standpoint, we expect our gross margin actually to improve.

Terrence Moorehead

Yeah.

Steven Martin

Like I would have expected with volume increases, with having the first, double-digit up quarter that you might see some of that into the gross margin.

Terrence Moorehead

Go ahead.

Steven Martin

Go ahead.

Terrence Moorehead

No, I think you said you kept for the Joe, which is that temporary flex short-term. But we do have pretty aggressive long-term plans and expectations to do those margins.

Steven Martin

Okay. And the question I asked you guys every quarter, what any turnaround at the top line and cost containment?

Terrence Moorehead

I'll take the top line. It still listed up. I'll take the top line. In terms of top line, we're still early on. We just want as I mentioned, in September, we just launched the bulk of our business model components. And we'll continue to refine and fine tune those in an effort to make sure that they work for all the various constituents out there. And we still have a number of things that we haven't even really launched yet that are up on deck to stick with our baseball analogy here. So we're still early innings, with respect to revenue growth. And then on operating growth, Joe you want to add some comments.

Joe Baty

Yes. As we noted last time, Steve, I appreciate question, and please continue to ask it, because it's something that we monitor. And I believe we're very much on top of, but we do believe we're in the back half of the ballgame. I'm not going to say, we're in the necessarily synthetic stretch yet at least long-term. But as far as the similar near term initiatives, and what we're looking to accomplish, some of the organization restructuring swamp, I would say we're well under the ballgame. We still have a little bit of work to do, but clearly a leader in it.

Steven Martin

So was that translate to a lot of the SG&A costs we see going forward will impart the function of the leverage, if the top line grows double-digit.

Nathan Brower

Yes, it'll certainly come into play there. You know, one of the things internally, we need to evaluate this, especially given this pandemic situation that we've been going through, in which I'm not sure anyone has a clear line of sight and when it’s going to end.

But one of the things we'll have to take a pretty hard look at is post-pandemic, whenever that may be to what extent do we make certain other investments in the business, whether it's an expansion of events, conventions, travel related costs and so forth. Because for the time being, or in 2020, we can't deny that we've benefited to some degree from the reduction of some of those types of activities on the SG&A side. Well, all I can say is a 13% top line growth with a reduction in events and conventions is pretty impressive.

Steven Martin

All right. What about your hemp CBD product line? What can you tell us?

Nathan Brower

Yes, so for hemp, we have just launched a – we will be launching, I should say, a couple of new products. And we will be kind of much more aggressively marketing the product line in the months to come. And there's some stuff that I probably don't talk about it yet, because we haven't implemented it. But if you've gone online, you'll see that we've completely reengineered and redesigned and reimagine the website. And we're going to continue to aggressively promote the line.

There's some work still to be done, to make sure that our pricing is competitive, and to make sure that the kind of the awareness and all the marketing programs are as powerful as necessary. But again, we've got the best CBD in the marketplace. We offer – our products offer better performance, better quality and better transparency, which is a very powerful sales message.

And so now I think, again, that we’ve got the website in a better position, we'll tighten up our pricing and promotional activity. And then we'll soon follow up with a much more aggressive digital activation to help increase awareness and build traction. But we're still really in the early days of hemp,

I will say this, the increased focus on immune products in the marketplace overall, has shifted people's short-term focus into interviewing and somewhat away from CBD, you might have seen that and we're seeing that in kind of an overall market result, so we're still talking about 30%, 40%, 50% growth. So the opportunity is there. And we're still very, very bullish on hemp.

Steven Martin

All right? Now, I'm going to – this is also a comment, we are going through every quarter, and I'm going to address this to your Board of Directors.

Nathan Brower

Very good.

Steven Martin

It's time to do your job. Okay, and you've got $80 million of cash, you got 20 million shares. Your stock has gone nowhere for a couple of years, despite the good work of the current management. And if your Board's not prepared to do the right thing, and maybe somebody has to from the outside.

Nathan Brower

So as I mentioned, you know the Board is looking at the full range of opportunities. Right now, we are being really focused on investing in the business and protecting our position. As you know, we've got one manufacturing location that services really 80% of our production around the world. So know kind of cash on hand is really important to us right now because the messages is heard and the Board -- the Board of Directors is very focused on the issue.

Steven Martin

So that's all I can say is, giving the improvement in the EBITDA with the cash on hand, you're trading at about three and a half times EBITDA. There's probably no investment you can make that has that kind of rate of return. And I am really going to be disappointed and I'm not going to be quite as peaceful, if we go through another quarter and I hear the same language about the Board explores everything all the time.

Joe Baty

Sure, sure. Also that right now is just on keeping the business moving forward and keeping -- continuing to make tremendous strides on the top and bottom line?

Steven Martin

Well, I understand, but that's why I address these comments to the Board of Directors who may or may not be on this call because I think you guys have done the job you were brought in to do, and they have not done the job of a Board that understands its fiduciary responsibility to its shareholders.

Joe Baty

Sure. Okay.

Steven Martin

Thank you. Yeah. Appreciate the call. Take care. Stay safe.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good day. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on the very good quarter, of course. Maybe, yeah, first just expanding on the condition question, especially if you just thinking about, yeah potential, like arrogance or refurbishments. And is like, in addition – well mechanization of factory in China, one of the considerations there?

Terrence Moorehead

We actually do have a relatively small facility in China right now that’s providing some good production and making good progress. We will be making some symbols to expand that, as well as expanding some of our R&D capabilities out in the region.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And our inorganic investments playing into your considerations at all as well?

Terrence Moorehead

I'm sorry, could you could you repeat your question? I couldn't hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

In organic investments, are they part of the considerations too?

Unidentified Analyst

I would say that the board is considering you know it as really the full range of options that certainly we don't talk about anything that's outside of the normal scope of our business right now. Most of our focuses on building our internal capabilities, building our digital capabilities in particular, as well as helping to migrate our business from being you know kind of solely channel focus to being much more consumer focused and lifecycle focused, which really means, we got to get much better and much stronger at things like personalization.

So there's a fair amount of investments that we want to make there that we believe will dramatically improve our competitiveness and also dramatically transform the complexion of our business and from what we're able to do and distance ourselves from the competition, creating new competitive advantage. So right now that those are a couple of the areas that we're that we're looking at internally, anything else that the Board of Directors might be can be considering, would be out of balance for me to talk about in this form and at this juncture.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Finally, just what is your being your experience, I think you had -- you said we had the first in-person sales events again in Asia. So it's a worldwide customer experience there, and then they maybe attendance levels preferences. Now where you still in the pre-COVID?

A – Terrence Moorehead

Yeah, they actually split the event up. So I think they just focused on one particular group in the Shanghai area. And it was -- I think attendance was a little bit higher than in the past. We also have people beaming into via remotely. So you get this mix of folks who were there on the ground and people believing in, but a lot of tremendous energy and people felt great being together and they did it safely and everybody is okay, which is equally as important.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks very much.

A – Terrence Moorehead

Absolutely. Thank you. Thank you, Durian.

Nick Monroe

Hi. Congrats on the quarter. Just a quick question. You mentioned new customers in North America with the digital media advertising. Do you have any comments on the cost of acquisition of those customers and if they're going on and buying more products?

A – Terrence Moorehead

Hey, Nick. Could you speak up just a little bit. We're having a little problem hearing you from our end.

Nick Monroe

Yeah, sorry. So you mentioned new customers in North America. Can you talk about cost of acquisition for those customers, if that's increasing or decreasing as a percentage basis? And then the retention, if they're coming back in and buying more than one order?

A – Terrence Moorehead

Yeah. Absolutely, so right now, the customer growth that we're seeing is really through organic on the ground activity. So it was not through any of our digital activation or digital investment that has not started yet. And so it really is simply through repositioning the business, talking about things differently and changing our messaging, changing the website. And so, from that standpoint, obviously customers are free. But we were not making incremental investments at this point in time to drive those customers into the business. Those are really being driven by our practitioners and retailers and again kind of partnering with us and whatever work we were doing on the rebranding and product launches etcetera. So, I think that answers your question.

In the future, next, we will have some -- we will have more specific kind of investment that we're looking to do as we build out our digital kind of campaigns as a force of Nature campaign, but it's designed to acquire new customers.

And with respect to retention, we're still just in the first month or so of the process. Obviously, as we build out our subscribe-and-drive capabilities, our expectation is that we'll be building more people who are staying with us on an ongoing basis. And by the way, that's the only way they're going to get the therapeutic results from our products or any products, if they continue to take them, right. It's like going to the signing up for a gym membership. Now, you can't just do that first week in January, you got to keep going. And so you're going to get the benefit. Subscribe-and-drive is the way to go. And we've tried to make it as easy and as attractive as possible.

So I'd say give us sometime on that when and just it's going to take time for people to understand it or love with it and for us to get enough critical mass because it's not necessarily something we expect everybody to click on the first time through. Okay.

Nick Monroe

Great. Thanks, guys.

A – Terrence Moorehead

Thanks, Nick.

Operator

Terrence Moorehead

Okay. Thank you. Again, I want to thank everybody for listening to today's call. We have a lot going on, we really do look forward to speaking to you again next quarter, and to continue on the path to transform our business and build momentum.

So again, thank you for your participation. Thanks for your support and we look forward to talking to you soon. Take care.

Joe Baty

Thank you.

